You are here

  • Home
  • Gundogan: ‘Only winning World Cup’ could surpass City title drama

Gundogan: ‘Only winning World Cup’ could surpass City title drama

Gundogan: ‘Only winning World Cup’ could surpass City title drama
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ve2x2

Updated 16 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

Gundogan: ‘Only winning World Cup’ could surpass City title drama

Gundogan: ‘Only winning World Cup’ could surpass City title drama
  • Manchester City captain will head to World Cup with Germany with his future plans still undecided
Updated 16 sec ago
ALAM KHAN

In five quite epic, extraordinary minutes back in May, Ilkay Gundogan left an indelible mark in Manchester City’s history.

For a player who suffered an injury-riddled start at the club in 2016, leaving some supporters to later question his worth, fate determined his heroic contribution would provide the perfect riposte to any critic.

At 2-0 down at home to Aston Villa in the final game of last season with 14 minutes left and the Premier League title heading to Liverpool, substitute Gundogan made an unforgettable impact.

The midfielder’s two goals in the 76th and 81st minutes came either side of a 78th-minute Rodri strike and clinched City’s fourth championship in the past five seasons.

The gut-wrenching drama evoked memories of Sergio Aguero’s injury-time goal that saw City claim the title a decade ago with a 3-2 victory over QPR at the Etihad.

But Gundogan, who then replaced Fernandinho as captain in August, says: “Even though I lived my two goals, I think no-one can ever reach that Aguero moment, I really don’t think so . . . it was crazy.

“I had no connection to the club back then when it happened, but seeing that goal, even today, was unbelievable.

“But the way it happened last season, 2-0 down and coming back to turn things around in those few minutes, I’m not sure if it will ever happen again in such a dramatic way.

“It’s nice for me to be remembered for this. I also feel it’s destiny when things like this happen.

“Sooner or later you will be regarded for the good you are doing, not just in football, also in life.

“I remember Raheem Sterling, he probably was in a similar situation last season, maybe didn’t feel as appreciated from his environment.

“And I remember after scoring the second goal, he said to me: ‘Look if you are patient, keep working hard and keep doing stuff in the best possible way then you will get rewarded.’ 

“He said it right after the third goal we scored. There’s much truth in that and I really appreciated him saying this because it meant something to me and I also saw it meant something to him too. It shows a lot of people are in the same situation, we are all human you know.

“That makes it so memorable. It will stay forever, not just for myself, but the team, my family and friends — a special day.

“Only winning the World Cup could maybe beat that . . . it could.”

As German international Gundogan now turns his attention to the World Cup in Qatar with City second in the English Premier League, his club future remains uncertain beyond this season.

Out of contract next summer, the 32-year-old will be sought after should he depart, with links already to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and his former club Borussia Dortmund.

A major factor in his decision, though, will be whether manager Pep Guardiola extends his own deal with the club.

Gundogan was the first player Guardiola signed for City when he took charge six years ago, despite still being sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury while still at Dortmund.

“Yes there’s a bond with Pep,” Gundogan tells Arab News exclusively. “It’s not a coincidence I was one of the first players he wanted to sign for the club.

“He knew me already when he was at Barcelona, a younger version of myself, and we were opponents in Germany when he was at Bayern Munich.

“There’s a lot of appreciation from his side and the appreciation from my side is maybe even higher so there’s a special bond, a special connection — we have lived so many things together.

“It’s quite normal to have rumors when you’re in this situation with your contract expiring.

“But I’m quite calm, confident with my situation and happy where I am — I don’t feel there is a decision to take right now.

“Also, the manager’s contract is expiring in the summer too so I don’t really know what’s going to happen with him — no-one really knows.

“If you look back to my career then you will see everywhere I was, it was because of the manager that was there.

“Even though I’m 32 I don’t think I would change it because at the end of the day, I want to be appreciated by the person that is the boss there and I want to enjoy the type of football we play.”

And having managed his fitness after that difficult first campaign, he added: “I feel ready to do this for a few more years. 

“Thank God, I was healthy the last few years and been doing a lot to maintain that level, not to pick up injuries.

“I want to stay healthy and want to play as long as possible at the highest level. I’m a competitor, I have been since I was 18-19 and have played at the highest level for more than a decade and want to continue this.

“I feel confident, I feel strong and feel I have at least a few more years at that high level.”

Topics: Manchester city Ilkay Gundogan World Cup 2022

Related

Injured Hummels, Mueller, Gundogan miss Germany training
Sport
Injured Hummels, Mueller, Gundogan miss Germany training
Germany goalkeeper Neuer set for return ahead of World Cup
Sport
Germany goalkeeper Neuer set for return ahead of World Cup

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday.
After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal.
“It feels great. I felt like coming out first match, especially for my hopes of getting out of the group, it was going to be really important,” Fritz said. “I came out and played a great match, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set.
Nadal fought valiantly to stay in the match and managed to save four break points in the sixth game but Fritz prevailed at the fifth time of asking to leave him serving for the match. He closed it out when the Spaniard sent a forehand long.
It was only Nadal’s second singles match since the US Open as he has struggled with injuries and also became a father for the first time in October.
Nadal has never won the ATP Finals title in 10 attempts. He finished runner-up in 2010 and 2013.
Earlier, third-seeded Casper Ruud, who lost in the semifinals last year, eased to a straight-set victory over tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other Green Group match.
The match was largely dominated by serving and a solitary break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for the Norwegian player to secure a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Canadian.
“I think this is some of the best level that I have played since the US Open,” said Ruud, who lost the final at Flushing Meadows to Carlos Alcaraz. “The last couple of months have been a little bit of a struggle, I have to honestly say that, but you have to accept it as well.
“You will face difficult moments in your career, and maybe these last couple of months was one of those … It doesn’t matter how hard you practice if you don’t win matches, so today was a great win for me.”
Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev complete the lineup in Turin.
 

Topics: Rafael Nadal Taylor Fritz Casper Ruud ATP Finals Felix Auger-Aliassime

Related

Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Sport
Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot
Sport
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
Updated 32 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
  • Switzerland were superb in Glasgow, not losing a ‘live’ match despite a tough draw
  • Bencic, who won singles gold and doubles silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, again impressed in national colors as she overpowered Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to avoid a deciding doubles clash
Updated 32 min 42 sec ago
AFP

GLASGOW, Scotland: Switzerland gave tennis fans in the country still mourning the retirement of Roger Federer something to celebrate as their women beat Australia in Glasgow on Sunday to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time.

Two months after Federer, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, bid a tearful farewell to tennis in London, his compatriots Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann both enjoyed singles victories as Switzerland inflicted more misery on Australia in a competition formerly known as the Federation Cup.

It was Switzerland’s third appearance in the final. They lost to the now banned Russia team last year — the first edition of the rebranded Billie Jean King Cup— and were also runners-up when Martina Hingis was the key figure in their side in 1998.

“What happened last year gave us extra motivation,” said Bencic, the world No. 12.

“We were so heartbroken, I don’t think I have ever cried so much.

“Afterwards Jil said we would win it next year and we have. I’m so incredibly proud.”

Switzerland were superb in Glasgow, not losing a ‘live’ match despite a tough draw.

For Australia, it marked yet another disappointment. Since winning in 1974, they have now appeared in 10 finals, losing every one of them.

King was among the crowd in Glasgow on Sunday and came on court to high-five all the players before the tie started.

Australia’s Storm Sanders, unbeaten in singles all week, defied her lowly world ranking of 237 before Teichmann triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a match lasting more than two hours.

Bencic, who won singles gold and doubles silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, again impressed in national colors as she overpowered Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to avoid a deciding doubles clash.

“I’m extremely proud of my team,” said Australia captain Alicia Molik. “It was a phenomenal effort all week from the Aussies. We gave it everything.

“But credit to the Swiss team — it was flawless tennis from Belinda.”

Topics: Billie Jean King Cup Glasgow Belinda Bencic Jil Teichmann

Related

Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Sport
Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
For Billie Jean King, 40 years after feats, women have ‘so far to go’
Sport
For Billie Jean King, 40 years after feats, women have ‘so far to go’

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
  • An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, who beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

MILAN: Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leaders Napoli.

An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina on Sunday to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, who beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day.

The other four teams in the top six were playing each other in the final round before the Italian league pauses for the World Cup and the traditional winter break. It resumes Jan. 4.

Juventus beat Lazio 3-0 to move above the capital side into third, 10 points behind Napoli. Lazio and Inter Milan are a point further back after the Nerazzurri came from behind to win 3-2 at sixth-place Atalanta.

It was a sixth straight league win without conceding a goal for Juventus, which has soared back up the table after a dreadful start to the season.

Juventus broke the deadlock two minutes from halftime in Turin when Adrien Rabiot won the ball in midfield and picked out Moise Kean who raced forward before lifting the ball over onrushing Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Kean doubled his tally in the 54th minute when he slotted into an empty net after Provedel parried Filip Kostić’s effort into his path.

Arkadiusz Milik sealed the match in the final minute when he tapped home a low ball across the area from Federico Chiesa, who has only recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff.

American midfielder Weston McKennie didn’t dress for Juventus. He heads to the World Cup having not played since Oct. 29 due to a thigh injury.

Dzeko double

A superb performance from Edin Dzeko helped Inter secure a victory over one of its closest rivals for the first time this season.

Ademola Lookman’s penalty had given Atalanta the lead but Dzeko netted twice, either side of halftime, and Jose Luis Palomino’s own-goal secured the win for Inter.

Palomino headed in a corner at the right end in the 77th to set up a tense finale.

Inter — which has lost to Milan, Juventus and Lazio this season — will host Napoli in its next match when Serie A resumes.

It was a fourth defeat in five matches for Atalanta.

Late own-goal

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic turned into his own net in stoppage time as Milan snatched what could prove to be a crucial win in their title defense.

Rafael Leao netted the opener after less than 90 seconds but Milan appeared to be heading for a second straight draw following Antonín Barák’s 28th-minute equalizer.

Sergino Dest entered in the 56th minute for Milan in his first appearance since Oct. 30. The World Cup-bound American defender did not feature for three straight matches because of an adductor injury.

Another stoppage-time goal helped Roma snatch a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Andrea Belotti had seen a penalty kick come off the post for Roma moments earlier, while Paulo Dybala also hit the woodwork just before Nemanja Matic finally got the equalizer.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent late on.

At the other end of the table, Spezia won 2-1 at bottom club Hellas Verona to move six points clear of the relegation zone but their joy was tempered by a serious injury to Poland goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Monza beat Salernitana 3-0.

Topics: AC Milan Serie A Napoli

Related

No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches
Sport
No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches
Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna
Sport
Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna

Green Falcons begin fourth and final phase of preparations for Qatar 2022

Green Falcons begin fourth and final phase of preparations for Qatar 2022
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

Green Falcons begin fourth and final phase of preparations for Qatar 2022

Green Falcons begin fourth and final phase of preparations for Qatar 2022
  • Falcons conduct training session at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, in Riyadh, under the supervision of coach Herve Renard
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

The Saudi national football team began the fourth and final phase of their preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins on November 20.

The Green Falcons conducted their training session at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, in Riyadh, under the supervision of coach Herve Renard.

The training session began with warm-up exercises, then a speed exercise, after mini-games were held, and the training session concluded with stretching exercises.

Salman Al-Faraj participated in the training session. Tomorrow, Monday, the Green Falcons will continue their preparations with a closed training session, beginning at 1:00 pm, in front of the media.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Green Falcons Herve Renard

Related

Analysis Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup
Sport
Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup
Saudi Arabia team continue World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Saudi Arabia team continue World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi

PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
Updated 13 November 2022
AP
AFP

PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0

PSG’s World Cup-bound stars all unscathed as leader wins 5-0
  • Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens
Updated 13 November 2022
AP AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain’s stars came through their final game before the World Cup unscathed, with France forward Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the unbeaten league leader’s 5-0 home win against Auxerre on Sunday.

Argentina star Lionel Messi, Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe all started against Auxerre as PSG maintained its five-point lead over second-place Lens.

Messi and Neymar came off with about 15 minutes left but Mbappe played the full match, despite coming off near the end last weekend with muscle fatigue. Mbappe joins up with defending champion France’s squad on Monday before flying out to Qatar on Wednesday.

PSG rested Brazil defender Marquinhos because of some muscle discomfort. PSG’s players didn’t hold back against Auxerre, despite the fear of a late injury, as the opening goal came after 10 minutes.

Messi lofted a clever pass over the defense for Portugal defender Nuno Mendes sprinting down the left, and his pass was volleyed in by Mbappe for his league-leading 12th goal.

The goal was awarded following a video review after Neymar handled the ball moments earlier in Auxerre’s penalty area.

PSG’s defense was caught napping when M’Baye Niang profited from a long ball and hit a powerful shot that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma parried well.

Neymar was bundled over in the 30th after a heavy challenge but got straight back up to continue playing. The World Cup-bound Mendes broke free again down the left and his cross was deftly turned in by forward Carlos Soler in the 51st. Right back Achraf Hakimi made it 3-0 soon after.

Hakimi, one of the main players in Morocco’s World Cup squad, latched onto Soler’s pass and sprinted clear from halfway to beat goalkeeper Benoit Costil with a neat side-footed shot.

Soler, who is in Spain’s World Cup squad, was replaced after one hour. Messi hit the post with a curling shot soon after.

Elsewhere, Edin Dzeko fired Inter Milan into the top four of Serie A on Sunday with a brace in his team’s 3-2 win at Atalanta, the final day of top-flight action before the World Cup.

Veteran forward Dzeko struck nine minutes before the break to level Ademola Lookman’s penalty opener for the hosts, and then forced home his sixth league goal of the season 20 minutes later.

Jose Luis Palomino glanced in an own goal an hour into his Atalanta return after being cleared of doping offenses, ensuring that Inter moved level on 30 points with second-placed Lazio and AC Milan.

Palomino pulled a goal back with 13 minutes remaining when he headed in at the right end, but Atalanta’s third straight defeat leaves them in sixth, 14 points behind league leaders Napoli.

“We started a bit below our best but we woke up once we conceded ... Any team can struggle against Atalanta who are always dangerous at home,” Dzeko told Sky.

Topics: PSG Auxerre Ligue 1

Related

Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup
Sport
Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup
Poland World Cup warm-up moved after crack found at stadium
Sport
Poland World Cup warm-up moved after crack found at stadium

follow us

Latest updates

As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies
Photo/Shutterstock
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects
Palestinian leader says he must deal with Netanyahu despite no peace prospects
Musk’s latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
Twitter headquarters stands on Market Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.