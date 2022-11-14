Uganda confirms Ebola case in country’s east as outbreak expands

KAMPALA: An Ebola case has been confirmed in Jinja in eastern Uganda, the country’s health minister said on Sunday, the first time the outbreak has spread to a new region of the country from central Uganda where cases have been confined so far.
Authorities have been struggling to contain the highly infectious and deadly haemorrhagic fever since the epidemic was declared on Sept. 20.
Uganda has so far recorded a total of 135 confirmed cases and 53 deaths, according to the health ministry.
In a tweet, health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said the case in Jinja was of a 45-year-old man who died on Thursday. A sample that turned positive for Ebola had been obtained from the body by health workers at a private clinic where he had sought treatment.
“Contact tracing and epidemiological investigations have been activated,” Aceng said.
The virus circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ebola generally kills about half of the people it infects.
UN adopts call for Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations
The resolution approved Monday was sponsored by Ukraine, Canada, the Netherlands and Guatemala
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly adopted Monday a resolution supporting a mechanism for Russia to pay reparations for human and property destruction from its invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution, which is non-binding, calls for creation of a framework for Russian reparations for the war which began on February 24 and has left well over 200,000 people on both sides dead or injured, according to US estimates.
Referring to the invasion of Ukraine, it said Russia “must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts.”
It also called for the creation of a formal register of damage incurred by Ukraine and Ukrainians in the war and caused by Russia.
The assembly voted 94-14 as it passed the resolution, while 73 countries abstained.
That was well short of the 143 countries voting in favor of a resolution on October 12 to condemn Russia for the “illegal annexation” of Ukrainian territory.
In that vote, five opposed the document and 35 abstained.
The resolution approved Monday was sponsored by Ukraine, Canada, the Netherlands and Guatemala.
Countries opposing it included Russia, China, Cuba, Mali and Ethiopia.
Many countries in Africa abstained, as did Brazil, India and Israel.
Before the General Assembly, Ukraine’s envoy Sergiy Kyslytsya argued there was a precedent for reparations: the $52.4 billion Iraq had to pay for damage from its 1990 failed takeover of Kuwait.
That was overseen by a UN body created specifically for the case, the UN Compensation Commission.
The passage of the resolution Monday is only a partial step toward creating a reparations mechanism for Ukraine.
But it could eventually lead to Kyiv making claims on the hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Russian assets frozen by the United States and European allies since the beginning of the war.
“People around the world are watching helplessly as innocent civilians are killed as a result of deliberate targeting, as infrastructure, hospitals, schools, homes are destroyed every day. Destruction is overwhelming,” the European Union delegation to the UN said in a supporting statement.
“There is no question of whether Russia should pay, but rather of when it will pay and what amount,” it added.
Moscow’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukraine and its Western backers of seeking a justification to seize the frozen assets to use “to prolong and further aggravate the conflict.”
The US is offering up to $10m each for information leading to the identification of Al-Shabab ‘emir’ Ahmed Diriye, second-in-command Mahad Karate and US citizen Jehad Mostafa
In August, following a 30-hour siege of a Mogadishu hotel that killed at least 21 people, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared ‘all-out war’ on the extremists
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
AFP
NAIROBI: The United States said Monday it was increasing its reward for information about key leaders of Somalia’s Al-Shabab to $10 million apiece, a move that follows a spate of deadly attacks by the extremist group.
The US State Department also said it was for the first time offering a reward of up to $10 million for information “leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms” of the Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Al-Shabab fighters have stepped up attacks in the Somali capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country in the face of a widescale offensive against the group by the new government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
The US said it was offering up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification of Al-Shabab “emir” Ahmed Diriye, second-in-command Mahad Karate and Jehad Mostafa, a US citizen who it said had various roles in the group.
“These key leaders of Al-Shabab are responsible for numerous terrorist attacks in Somalia, Kenya and neighboring countries that have killed thousands of people,” said a poster issued by the US with pictures of the three men.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said earlier Monday that more than 600 civilians had been killed this year in attacks largely attributed to the group.
At least 613 civilians have been killed and 948 injured so far in 2022, according to the latest United Nations figures — the highest since 2017 and a more-than 30-percent rise from last year.
In the deadliest attack in five years, twin bombings on October 29 claimed by Al-Shabab killed at least 121 people and injured 333 others in Mogadishu, the UN said, citing Somali figures.
The group, which was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department in March 2008, has been seeking to overthrow the fragile foreign-backed government in Mogadishu for about 15 years.
Its fighters were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 by an African Union force, but the group still controls swathes of countryside and continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets.
In August, following a 30-hour siege on a Mogadishu hotel that killed at least 21 people, Mohamud declared “all-out war” on the extremists, who espouse a strict version of sharia or Islamic law.
The US statement said Diriye, who has been leader since September 2014 after the killing of Ahmed Abdi Godane in a US strike, was designated by the US as a “specially designated global terrorist” in April 2015, and slapped with UN sanctions the same year.
Karate, who was also designated a terrorist in April 2015 and also faces UN sanctions, continues to lead some Al-Shabab operations, the US said.
He also “maintains some command responsibility over Amniyat, the group’s intelligence and security wing, which oversees suicide attacks and assassinations in Somalia, Kenya, and other countries in the region, and provides logistics and support for Al-Shabab’s terrorist activities.”
Mostafa, a US citizen who once lived in California, has been a military instructor at Al-Shabab training camps, as well as a leader of foreign fighters, a leader in the group’s media wing, an intermediary with other “terrorist organizations,” and a leader in the use of explosives in attacks, the US said.
In December 2019, he was indicted in a US court on various charges linked to Al-Shabab.
“The FBI assesses Mostafa to be the highest-ranking terrorist with US citizenship fighting overseas.”
In May, US President Joe Biden decided to restore a military presence in Somalia, approving a request from the Pentagon, which deemed his predecessor Donald Trump’s rotation system too risky and ineffective.
DUBAI / DENPASAR: World leaders meet in Indonesia this week to discuss key issues affecting the stability of the global market, with talks likely to be affected by tensions over the war in Ukraine and its economic fallout.
The Group of 20 summit is taking place in Nusa Dua on the island of Bali, on Nov. 15 and 16, marking the culmination of Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 biggest economies and more than 200 working group meetings and side events held throughout the year.
What is the G20?
It was established in late 1999, in the wake of the Asian financial crisis. Initially focused on broad macroeconomic policy, it has later morphed into a forum to address urgent problems such as vaccine access, food security, and climate change.
The group’s members are 19 states — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK, and the US — and the EU.
Together, these 20 economies account for 80 percent of global economic output, nearly 75 percent of exports, and about 60 percent of the world’s population.
Every year, the leaders of G20 members meet to discuss economic and financial matters and coordinate policy on other issues of mutual interest.
The group’s annual summit is hosted and chaired by a different member, giving host countries an opportunity to push for action on issues that matter to them.
Indonesian presidency
The largest Muslim-majority nation and the world’s fourth most populous, Indonesia focused its presidency on steering post-coronavirus pandemic recovery, energy transition, and digital transformation.
But just three months into its chairing of the group, in February, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added new variables to the equation, bringing to the center of discussions food and energy security — two issues that have become global concerns as a result of the ongoing war.
High fuel and food prices are often correlated with mass protests, political violence, and unrest. While Sri Lanka and Peru have already begun to see riots, Turkiye, Pakistan, and Egypt are also at risk for social unrest as the cost of living accelerates.
These problems are expected to dominate G20 summit talks.
Teuku Rezasyah, international relations lecturer from Padjadjaran University in Bandung, told Arab News: “Most of us have learned what happened in the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the global economic crisis in 2008, and that was the reason behind the foundation of the G20.
“They will talk about energy security, food security, and then they will also talk about how to maintain global economic stability and development.”
Inflation, energy crisis, food insecurity
Inflation running at levels not seen in decades, an unfolding debt crisis, and cost-of-living problems are the biggest threats to doing business for G20 countries in the next two years, according to an early November survey by the World Economic Forum.
The global economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been further aggravated by the ongoing war in Europe.
While the G20 is an economic forum and not one for addressing armed and political conflict, the situation in Ukraine is expected to permeate discussions.
Saidiman Ahmad, program manager at the Jakarta-based pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting, told Arab News: “This war has become the source of energy and agricultural crises. It would be strange if a matter as major as this did not become one of the main issues on the G20 forum agenda.”
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions slapped on Moscow, the fuel price spike has been the second highest since the 1970s. The conflict has also disrupted supplies of wheat and fertilizers — the two countries account for one-third of the global wheat, while Russia is also a top exporter of nitrates used in agriculture.
While sustained food shortages and high food prices could send millions of people around the world into acute food insecurity, and the UN has already been warning about looming famines, G20 finance and agriculture ministers committed during an October meeting to addressing global food insecurity. It is not clear, however, if the matter will be reflected in the leaders’ final declaration.
Attempts to address the power crisis, on the other hand, should be expected to appear in the summit’s communique.
The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced last week that G20 members had agreed to accelerate energy transition — a shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources — and include efforts for energy security in the summit’s final declaration.
Who will attend?
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has confirmed that 17 leaders of the G20 countries have confirmed their attendance, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The presidents of the world’s two biggest economies are set to meet in Bali on Monday, in what will be their first face-to-face chat since Biden took office, and as tensions between America and China are high — over trade policies, technology, and Beijing’s increasing military activity in the South China Sea and actions on Taiwan.
China has also avoided direct condemnation of Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, while the US has been the main initiator of sanctions on Moscow.
Besides G20 leaders, dozens of other top-level officials are also expected to attend, and the Indonesian military announced in its summit security updates that it had prepared VVIP task forces for an additional 42 heads of state arriving in Bali to attend the forum.
Indonesian diplomacy
Indonesia was trying to arrange a meeting between Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia — one of the G20’s key members — and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been invited to the summit as a guest.
While the Russian embassy in Jakarta has already said that Putin would not come to the summit, Zelensky’s press secretary told the Ukrainian news media he would attend, but most likely virtually.
In late June, Widodo was the first Asian leader to travel to Kyiv and Moscow to meet his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts in an effort to ease the conflict’s impact on the international community.
There is a strong belief among Indonesians that the Southeast Asian country as the G20 host can help defuse the war.
A survey conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting in August showed that 84 percent of Indonesian respondents familiar with the G20 forum agreed that their country — which has been trying to remain neutral — could play a role in conflict resolution.
The hopes, however, may be inadequately placed.
Dr. Luthfi Assyaukanie, international relations lecturer at Paramadina University in Jakarta, told Arab News: “The main objective of the G20 meeting is economical, not political. That’s one thing that we have to highlight.
“If this forum is projected to reconcile Russia and Ukraine, then we’d put a lot of burden on this forum, because the forum is not designed to do such a thing. Even the United Nations or the European Union cannot handle this problem, so I don’t think we should expect too much from this forum in terms of Russia-Ukraine reconciliation.”
What about a final communique?
The war is likely to affect the summit leaders’ final declaration. Indications of it were already seen in July, when a meeting of G20 ministers failed to produce a consensus on the reasons of the current crisis.
While Western states blamed it on Russia’s invasion, Moscow in turn said the problems were caused by the sweeping sanctions against it and a European blockade on the transport of some Russian goods through EU borders.
“In the communique, you have to explain why there is food insecurity currently in the world. They could not reach an agreement on what caused the food crisis and inflation,” Assyaukanie said, adding that the same hurdles would now appear at the summit.
“The ultimate goal of the G20 forum is to formulate a communique. I am concerned that the G20 summit will not, and if that happens, people may consider this forum a failure.”
French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports
The French coast guard closed its incident log assuming the boat had been rescued by the British, even informing a passing container ship that it need not stop to help
Cimade’s Lydie Arbogast: ‘It’s very worrying to see that both sides, French and British, went to great lengths to show that it was up to the other side to take responsibility’
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP
PARIS: The French and British coast guard services passed the buck as a dinghy packed with migrants sank in the Channel last year, leading to the most deadly such accident on record, according to reports on Monday.
Le Monde newspaper in France published revelations based on documents contained in a French legal investigation into the worst tragedy involving a migrant boat in the busy shipping lane.
Britain’s ITV channel is set to air similar claims about the 27 deaths in a documentary later Monday entitled “The Crossing.”
The reports reveal that passengers first contacted France’s Channel rescue center at 1:48am on November 24 to say their vessel was deflating and its engine had stopped.
They sent their locations via WhatsApp around 15 minutes later.
At this stage, and again at 2:10am, the boat was in French territorial waters, with panicked cries and screams audible on a recording of the calls to the French Cross Gris-Nez rescue center.
“While trying to conserve limited resources at a time of numerous crossings, and given the course of the boat that was approaching British waters, the Cross chose to pass the responsibility to the English,” Le Monde said.
The French investigation revealed another 15 calls to French rescuers from 2:43 to 4:22, including from one passenger who said he was “literally in the water.”
The recordings reveal frustrated-sounding French responders repeatedly instructing the distressed callers to contact the British coast guard because they were in British waters.
“You’re not listening, you won’t be saved,” an operator is heard muttering to herself after a call with a passenger cuts off abruptly. “‘I’m in the water’... well, I didn’t ask you to leave.”
According to the ITV documentary, the English coast guard replied to the French at 2:44 am to say that it considered the boat was in French territorial waters.
That assessment was based on the fact that a French ringtone could be heard when calling one of the passengers, the Guardian newspaper said in a preview of the ITV documentary.
At 4:34 am, the French coast guard closed its incident log assuming the boat had been rescued by the British, even informing a passing container ship that it need not stop to help.
No rescue boat was sent and floating bodies and a deflated dinghy were discovered later that day in French waters by a fisherman.
“We’re horrified,” the director general of the charity France Terre d’Asile, Delphine Rouilleault, told AFP. “What is described is a complete lack of cooperation for rescue operations and their trivialization, which means no one grasped the danger for these people.”
Lydie Arbogast from the migrant charity Cimade added: “It’s very worrying to see that both sides, French and British, went to great lengths to show that it was up to the other side to take responsibility for the search and rescue.”
The number of migrants crossing the Channel from France to England has soared over the last five years from almost none to 42,000 this year, causing severe tensions between Paris and London.
The drownings last November saw relations plummet when Boris Johnson, then prime minister, pointed the finger at France and suggested all asylum seekers who landed in Britain be sent back across the Channel.
Under new leader Rishi Sunak, Britain agreed to pay another 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) to France on Monday to help finance extra security measures on French beaches.
Although the French coast guard has disclosed its call logs to lawyers as part of an ongoing legal case, its British counterpart has not, the Guardian said.
The French investigation also revealed how French rescue services were frequently overwhelmed and under-staffed while coping with the demands of so many small boats.
Migrant smugglers routinely give the numbers of the French and British coast guard to passengers before they leave.
“They all call us, even if they are not in difficulty,” a manager at the French rescue cooperation center told investigators.
Saudi Arabia hopes G20 Summit will ‘contribute to developing strong solutions’ to global problems
Ambassador to Indonesia tells Arab News Riyadh has offered all support to Jakarta to make the meeting a success
Esam Abid Al-Thagafi says Saudi-Indonesian ties going through their best stages, growing steadily in all fields
Updated 14 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
DENPASAR, Bali: Saudi Arabia is expecting the upcoming G20 Summit to help resolve global challenges, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Indonesia told Arab News ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s arrival in Bali, where the meetings will take place this week.
Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority nation, is holding this year’s presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies and will host its leaders’ meeting in Bali on Nov. 15-16.
The delegation of Saudi Arabia, which is one of the main members of the G20, will attend all sessions of the summit.
The crown prince, who also serves as the Kingdom’s prime minister, will also hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the event.
The Kingdom expects the summit to contribute in “developing strong solutions to the world’s problems,” Saudi Ambassador Esam Abid Al-Thagafi told Arab News.
The summit will take place as the global economy is struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“The Kingdom hopes that the results of this summit will limit the existing political escalation as a result of the war and the bad economic effects that this reflects,” Al-Thagafi said, adding that it is important to remember that the G20 was established “to discuss the world’s economic future and solve its problems.”
Since Indonesia took over the G20 presidency from Italy at the end of last year, Saudi Arabia, which chaired the group in 2020, “has been keen to provide all support for the success of this hosting,” Al-Thagafi said.
“Most of Saudi ministers participated in the meetings held in Bali and other Indonesian cities throughout the year, and met their Indonesian counterparts bilaterally.”
On Nov. 2, ahead of the summit, Indonesia hosted the G20’s first-ever Religion Forum.
The event, R20, was organized by the country’s largest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama and the Muslim World League.
“It came out with great positive results for more interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the peoples of the world,” Al-Thagafi said.
Saudi Arabia’s support for Indonesia is also in reciprocation of Jakarta’s support for Riyadh two years ago.
“The Saudi leadership is striving with all its support to make the (Bali) summit works a success, a role that Indonesia also played when the Kingdom hosted the work of the Group of 20 in 2020,” the ambassador added.
Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1950, both countries have enjoyed decades of strong religious and people-to-people relations — Saudi Arabia being the birthplace of Islam, Indonesia home to the world’s largest Muslim population.
Indonesia sends the highest number of pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah each year. Before the pandemic, over 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims would visit the Kingdom for Hajj every year, and over a million Indonesians would arrive during the Umrah season.
The historic visit of King Salman to Jakarta and Bali in 2017 was the first by a Saudi monarch in nearly five decades.
His trip, which saw the signing of 11 pacts and other agreements, has since brought about a series of high-level exchanges to further boost relations.
Al-Thagafi, who presented his credentials to the Indonesian president in 2019, told Arab News that the ties are currently at their peak.
“Saudi-Indonesian relations are now going through their best stages and growing steadily in all fields,” he said, adding that they are especially strong in terms of the economy, trade and investment.
More than 40 Saudi businessmen and investors arrived in Jakarta accompanying Commerce Minister Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi during an official trip to Indonesia earlier this year.
Several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed then, and they were followed by multiple visits of Indonesian businessmen to Saudi Arabia.
“This is a great indication that economic relations are in rapid growth between the two countries,” the ambassador said.
Al-Thagafi, who is also Saudi ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said Indonesia can contribute to the implementation of Vision 2030, which aims to pivot the Kingdom away from oil dependency and establish it as a global investment powerhouse with a sophisticated digital infrastructure.
“There are distinguished Indonesian experiences that can contribute to achieving this, and consultations are continuing between the two countries to achieve the best opportunities for participation,” he added.
With megaprojects in both countries, such as the development of NEOM in Saudi Arabia and a new capital city in Indonesia, the two nations have room to boost relations in the investment sector, Al-Thagafi said. “It is important at this stage to develop the investment sector between the two countries,” he added.
Indonesia has indeed been seeking investment from Saudi Arabia to develop its $32 billion capital city project.
An initial commitment was announced earlier this year following a meeting between Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s coordinating minister of investment and maritime affairs, and the Saudi crown prince in Riyadh.
Both countries also need to develop their trade relations, Al-Thagafi said, “since there are great commercial opportunities that have not been discovered so far.”
For bilateral relations to grow further, Jakarta would need to work on several things, according to Teuku Rezasyah, an international relations expert from Padjajaran University in the Indonesian city of Bandung.
“The homework required is on the Indonesian side,” Rezasyah told Arab News. “Indonesia needs to upgrade quality when it comes to good governance and good corporate governance. It also needs to have a clear economic vision for diplomatic engagement with Saudi Arabia.”