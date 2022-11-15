Iran’s World Cup hopes rise from Brentford’s shock win over Man City

You are here

World Cup 2022
Brentford's Iranian midfielder Saman Ghoddos (L) runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur. (File/AFP)
ALAM KHAN

  • Star winger Saman Ghoddos relishes his nation’s underdog role, will play for the people against England, US and Wales in Qatar
ALAM KHAN

If Saman Ghoddos needed confirmation that Iran can “make history” at the World Cup then he got it at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

As an unused substitute, the winger watched in delight as his club side Brentford claimed an upset 2-1 win over champions Manchester City.

Ivan Toney’s double ended a 16-match home winning run for Pep Guardiola’s side and provided a stark reminder that even the biggest favorites can falter in football.

That will be in the mind of Ghoddos and his Iran teammates as they prepare to face England, the US and Wales in Group B.

“It was an amazing win, not an easy place to come and to get the three points. We were really happy with that,” he said.

“This shows what can happen in football, everyone can be beaten, everyone can win. We feel like we deserved it and it’s a big achievement for us. There’s now a lot of energy, confidence, and that’s the perfect thing to take to the World Cup.

“The first game stands out, playing against England, one of the best teams in the world. For me it’s the perfect game to start with, go against the best team and try to prove ourselves and show we are there to compete.

“We won’t fear them, we won’t fear anyone. It’s the World Cup and everything can happen.”

Phil Foden got City’s consolation against Brentford with a fierce strike and he should be in England’s side to take on Team Melli on Monday, Jan. 21.

But with players like Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in their ranks, Ghoddos is confident Iran have the quality to cause problems of their own.

“England have some exceptional players all over the pitch, so it’s not only Foden,” said the Malmo-born 29-year-old, who switched allegiance in 2017 to play for Iran — the country of his parents — rather than Sweden.

“I feel like every one of them can do these magical things, but we need to stop them. We have a strong unit, who play for each other, play for the people and that can bring you further than you think.

“Even though you don’t have players as good on paper as the other team, when we are together, when we are solid, it’s very difficult to break us down. Hopefully we can do well. If it’s a surprise I am happy with that. The hope is to get to the next stage.”

Iran have never managed to get past the first group stage at the World Cup. They came close four years ago in Russia but were pipped by Spain and Portugal.

Carlos Queiroz has returned to coach them again in Qatar, having led them in the 2014 and 2018 tournaments.

“Carlos gives us a lot of confidence, a lot of tactical knowledge and it’s a happy place when you go to the national team when he’s there,” added Ghoddos, who has 33 caps.

“He brings so much togetherness and I feel everything is getting better when he’s there. The last World Cup I played in, it was the biggest thing I have done in my life so far, the biggest football achievement I have done.

“We got four points in a very difficult group, so close to going through. We just want to go through now, that’s the aim. It’s another difficult group, but I think we have some better players, more mature.

“I feel we have the experience now of having that last World Cup and we will bring that with us. Hopefully we can show what we can do. We have a very good team and very good coaching staff.”

While expectations may not be as high at the first World Cup in the Middle East from those outside Iran, Ghoddos added: “I feel the pressure and we are putting a lot of pressure on ourselves.

“What is said outside you try to block that, if it is good or bad. With this pressure, we have to handle it and just try to make history. We will play for the people and that will give us massive energy.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Iran

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt

Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
  • Jordan’s Shergo Kurdi was top regional player at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo
  • Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla, Faisal Salhab and Saud Al-Sharif part of strong field
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The future looks bright for golf in the Arab world after three players from the region finished in the top 40 of the International Series Egypt, as a strong contingent of 17 players from nine different countries teed off at the flagship Asian Tour event.

Andy Ogletree of the US secured his maiden title in the professional game on Sunday, winning the $1.5 million event at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo. He fired an eight-under-par 62 to finish with a total of 23 under, and won by four shots from Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, who returned a 63.

Korean Jeunghun Wang (64) and American Sihwan Kim (65) tied for third, seven behind the winner. The result saw Kim return to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit list.

And it was an encouraging showing for the best of the Arab golfers.

Jordan’s Shergo Kurdi was highest placed of the regional representation in Cairo on T27 with a seven-under total thanks to three superb under par rounds and a level par second round. That put the 19-year-old, who featured in the LIV Golf Invitational series last season, one ahead of amateur Moroccan El Mehdi Fakori (T33) with Ayoub Lguirati (T37) a shot further back.

Adam Bresnu, another promising Moroccan amateur, gained invaluable experience by playing all four days, while Saudi Arabia’s Othman Almulla, Faisal Salhab and Saud Al-Sharif were in the field along with players from Oman, Lebanon, Tunisia, Bahrain and Qatar in a strong regional showing.

Almulla, Saudi Arabia’s first-ever professional golfer, is seen as a leading light and an inspiration by many younger members of the current crop, for his efforts in recent years. “It is a unique situation, we have all known each other a long time through junior golf and amateur golf, and now we are seeing each other at tournaments like this. With the Asian Tour expanding in the Middle East, a lot of players are going to get some very cool experiences.

“With more tournaments like the International Series in Egypt and Morocco, the players are going to see each other more and learn from each other more. The ceiling is extremely high for Arabian golfers, and we have come a very long way.

“I have competed internationally for 20 years and one thing I have learned from the Asian Tour, (by) rubbing shoulders with the best in the world, it is a testament to how you can be competitive and still help each other,” Almulla added.

Jordan’s Kurdi, one of the players being tipped to make a breakthrough for the region, said: “The game has grown in a huge way in the past 10 years. A decade ago, you would hardly see an Arab player and now the sport is on the rise. I am happy for any player who is in contention, and I hope we can hopefully keep going in the right direction. It makes me proud.”

Lguirati, who was T3 with just one hole left to play on day one, impressed many watchers with his high-quality golf. He was delighted to see so many Arab players in both Morocco and Egypt. “This has been a brilliant opportunity for Arab players to challenge and compete against particularly talented players and it can only help us improve. I hope we can continue to make progress. Hopefully this will also inspire more younger players from the region to pick up a club and play.”

As the highest placed amateur in the field on six under, Fakori claimed a place in next season’s Saudi International, a major high-profile event on the global golfing calendar. “The Arab Golf Federation are doing some great things to help us promote and improve the sport, and I hope that in the next 10 years we can have many great Arab players. We are getting there, we can see it this weekend and things look very promising.”

Topics: International Series Egypt

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Updated 40 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Abu Dhabi for Mubadala World Tennis Championship
  • World No. 3 eyes maiden UAE title after coming close in 2019 final
  • Lineup has 4 of the world’s top 10 male players, women’s world No. 2 Ons Jabeur and Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu
Updated 40 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Stefanos Tsitsipas is returning to Abu Dhabi for the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship having reached the final on his previous appearance in 2019.

The 2021 French Open finalist completes the lineup for this year’s event, which runs from Dec. 16 to 18 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi.

The Greek ace, who has nine ATP singles titles to his name, made an instant impression on the Mubadala Tennis Championship on his tournament debut in 2019, playing his part in a memorable final with Rafael Nadal, which ended 6-7 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the Spaniard’s favor.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship in 2019 was an incredible experience and I’m happy to be returning to Abu Dhabi,” said Tsitsipas, “I still cherish the love and support my fans there showed me and I’m looking forward to a wonderful time this year as well. Hopefully, I can leave this time with the trophy.”

Tsitsipas became the highest-ranked Greek player in history when he climbed to world No. 3 on the ATP rankings in August 2021, in a year where he reached his first Grand Slam final at the French Open. He has also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open three times — in 2019, 2021 and earlier this year.

“I want to reiterate that getting the greatest players in the world to play in Abu Dhabi is always our top priority. Stefanos is another of the next generation of players emerging in the race for the No. 1 slot on the ATP Tour,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

“Stefanos Tsitsipas is, without a doubt, one of the most promising young stars in tennis having already accomplished so much despite being only 24. He won plenty of admirers when he reached the final here in 2019 and I’m sure the fans will love seeing him showcase his skills in Abu Dhabi once again.”

Tsitsipas will join world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 4 Casper Ruud, defending champion Andrey Rublev, 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, and Britain’s No. 1 tennis player Cameron Norrie in the men’s event. Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No. 2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu on the first day.

Topics: Mubadala World Tennis Championship Abu Dhabi Stefanos Tsitsipas

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
  • Boston moved atop the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 10-3 with a 121-106 home loss to Atlanta
  • Bam Adebayo scored 30 points to lead seven Miami scorers in double figures as the Heat edged visiting Phoenix 113-112
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 to lead the Boston Celtics over Oklahoma City 126-122 on Monday, stretching their NBA win streak to seven games.

Marcus Smart added 22 points, Al Horford had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Tatum also contributed 10 rebounds as the Celtics improved to 11-3 on the season while the Thunder fell to 6-8.

The Celtics, down by seven at halftime and after three quarters, outscored Oklahoma City 37-26 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory, with Derrick White coming off the bench to score 16 points.

“I thought our bench did a great job of bringing the energy and picking us up,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Payton Pritchard added 10 points and two steals in a reserve role.

“We were a little sluggish starting this game,” he said. “I think the second half we just wanted to come out, pressure the ball, make them uncomfortable and that led to points on the other end.

“Stay being resilient. That’s what it is. Got to be resilient always.”

Boston moved atop the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 10-3 with a 121-106 home loss to Atlanta.

De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points while Trae Young added 21 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 9-5. Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela each added 19 points and Capela had 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and added eight rebounds and four assists.

Bam Adebayo scored 30 points to lead seven Miami scorers in double figures as the Heat edged visiting Phoenix 113-112. Adebayo, who grabbed 10 rebounds, was 9-of-18 from the floor and 12-of-14 from the free throw line.

Adebayo’s jumper with 58 seconds remaining gave Miami a 111-110 edge but Cameron Payne answered to give Phoenix a 112-111 lead.

Adebayo was fouled by Deandre Ayton and hit two free throws with 35 seconds remaining to give the Heat their final victory margin.

Payne missed a late jumper and Devin Booker, who led Phoenix with 25 points, missed a 3-pointer in the last two seconds to end the Suns’ final hope.

Jimmy Butler added 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami.

Canadian guard Dalano Banton scored 27 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 115-111 triumph at Detroit.

Paul George had 22 points and a game-high eight rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 122-106 victory at Houston.

Reggie Jackson and reserve Norman Powell each added 17 points for the Clippers while Jalen Green scored a game-high 25 points for the Rockets.

Mason Plumlee scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each added 17 to spark Charlotte over host Orlando 112-105.

Ball also had a game-high nine assists while Franz Wagner scored a game-high 23 points in a losing cause.

Topics: Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum basketball Oklahoma City

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
  • Musiala lets his game do the talking and is generally affable and modest in interviews
  • Born in southwest Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Musiala spent almost a decade of his childhood in England
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

DUSSELDORF: One of Germany’s top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad.

Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Low.

Musiala underlined his case for a starting role at the World Cup with a crucial role in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Making his 100th appearance for the club at the age of 19, Musiala assisted both goals, one with a backheel pass to Serge Gnabry. His individual skill was on show when he dribbled past two defenders and rounded the goalkeeper, even if the goal was disallowed for offside.

Among Musiala’s admirers is 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus, who urged Bayern to put him at the heart of the team for years to come, like Barcelona did with Lionel Messi for over a decade.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Musiala’s “quick and lively feet” and suggested his fast footwork sometimes made hard work look like good fortune, with the youngster always seeming to be first to a rebound.

Musiala lets his game do the talking and is generally affable and modest in interviews. “It was important that we got the three points to go with a good feeling going into the World Cup break,” was his take on his game-winning show against Schalke.

”I think for the first half of the season we did good. We had bad phases but I think to finish off the season strong is good.”

Born in southwest Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Musiala spent almost a decade of his childhood in England. He was a youth player first for Southampton, then Chelsea, until signing for Bayern in 2019 at the age of 16.

When the coronavirus pandemic extended the season in June 2020 he made his debut to become Bayern’s youngest Bundesliga player ever, three months after that he was the club’s youngest Bundesliga scorer.

The coach who gave Musiala his first-team chance back then, Hansi Flick, is now his coach for Germany. After Low persuaded the teenager to commit to Germany and gave him his first senior internationals, Flick has made him a first-team regular, playing in the last eight games in friendlies and the Nations League.

One quirk of Musiala’s burgeoning international career is that of his 17 games for Germany, three have come against England — the team he could have played for instead.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
  • Tsitsipas won two of his first three career matches against Djokovic but hasn’t beaten the 21-time Grand Slam winner in more than three years
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.

“All the matches we’ve played have been decided by two or three points and that was again the case tonight,” Djokovic said.

He broke Tsitsipas in the opening game and held from there to close out the first set.

“A break in these conditions is decisive,” Djokovic said of the fast indoor court.

A cross-court backhand passing shot winner that landed on the line helped Djokovic move ahead in the second-set tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas won two of his first three career matches against Djokovic but hasn’t beaten the 21-time Grand Slam winner in more than three years.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev won a 37-shot rally on his fifth match point to seal a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the other Red Group match.

Following his win, Rublev wrote “Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need,” on a TV camera lens in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

Rublev and Medvedev — along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players — have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing “No war please” on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia’s invasion.

His latest appeal comes following Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine-month war.

On Sunday, Taylor Fritz beat Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud defeated Feliz Auger-Aliassime in the Green Group.

Topics: ATP Finals Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas

