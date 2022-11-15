You are here

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 
The capital plan entails raising the current capital of SR1.2 billion by SR300 million, or 25 percent, through the issuance of bonus shares. (Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 

Bupa Arabia invites shareholders to vote on raising capital by 25% to $400m 
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance said it invited its shareholders to vote on raising its capital to SR1.5 billion ($400 million) to support future growth plans. 

The capital plan entails raising the current capital of SR1.2 billion by SR300 million, or 25 percent, through the issuance of bonus shares, a bourse filing revealed. 

Shareholders are set to receive one bonus share for every four shares held, by capitalizing an amount of SR300 million from retained earnings. 

“This increase reflects Bupa Arabia's desire to strengthen its capital base to be able to achieve further growth rates in the company's business and to support its future growth plans in the coming years,” the insurer said.

Google Cloud launches new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  

Google Cloud launches new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News 

Google Cloud launches new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  

Google Cloud launches new center to train Saudis on digital technologies  
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Google Cloud has announced the launch of a Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia to provide training on emerging cloud technologies, as the tech giant strengthens its presence in the Kingdom. 

The CoE will provide training courses in the latest cloud technologies which include artificial intelligence, machine learning, and application and infrastructure modernization, according to a press release. 

The courses, which will be offered at no cost, will help upskill Saudi professionals who are leading digitization efforts in their businesses or keen to pursue a career in the cloud industry, it added. 

An announcement regarding the opening of the CoE was made during the Next’22 Developers Hub event hosted by Google Cloud in Riyadh. 

The company said 300 developers enrolled as the first cohort of trainees at the CoE as it launched a 60-day skill development program for them, along with providing a certification. 

The new CoE in Saudi Arabia comes in line with Google’s vision to train more than 40 million professionals around the world in cloud technologies. 

The center will run multiple cohorts throughout the year that are available to professionals of all ages in the Kingdom, the press release added. 

“Google Cloud is launching a Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia to support the realization of the National Vision 2030 and its Human Capability Development program in specific, which aims to ensure that Saudis have the required capabilities to compete globally,” said Bader Al Madi, Saudi Arabia country manager for Google Cloud. 

He revealed that Google is also opening up the center virtually to ensure that professionals from all areas of the Kingdom will get accessibility to the courses offered. 

Al Madi added: “The launch also comes at a time where businesses of all sizes in the Kingdom are realizing that the need to go digital is inevitable and are embracing digital transformation as a top priority, and thus require trained professionals who are well versed in the Cloud industry to lead the transformation.” 

During the event, the tech giant also announced the launch of Google for Startups Cloud Academy, a 10-week program designed for startups across Saudi Arabia. 

During a separate event last week, Microsoft's Chief Cybersecurity Adviser Abbas Kudrati said that a shared responsibility model between the provider and customer is necessary for cybersecurity in the cloud. 

“Cloud will give you agility and flexibility. But, if you have not configured your cloud environment correctly, it will be directly get connected to the Internet, and hackers are constantly scanning all the public IP addresses,” said Kudrati during a panel discussion at the Global Security Forum in Riyadh. 

At the event, Mark Ryland, director in the office of the Chief Information Security Officer at Amazon Web Services, remarked that cloud technology will be the key for enterprises in the future, and both large and small firms can reap the benefits of it. 

He added: “Cloud offers several benefits to small and medium-sized enterprises. Using the Cloud platform, you can stay more or less automatically on the cutting edge of technology.”  

TASI falls below 11,200-mark first time in over a month: Closing bell

TASI falls below 11,200-mark first time in over a month: Closing bell
Updated 15 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls below 11,200-mark first time in over a month: Closing bell

TASI falls below 11,200-mark first time in over a month: Closing bell
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index extended its Monday’s losses on Tuesday when it dropped to below 11,200 level for the first time in over a month, with falling oil prices putting a damper on the market.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.9 percent to end at 11,096, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 2 percent to finish at 18,622.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $92.58 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $85.22 per barrel as of 3:04 p.m. Saudi time.

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco declined by 1.78 percent at the end of Tuesday’s session.

The oil giant has earlier posted a 39 percent surge in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.

Saudi stock market operator Tadawul Group gained 1.69 percent at the end of Tuesday, rebounding from its losses on Monday.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 2.01 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, added 0.48 percent.

Middle East Paper Co. ended the session flat, with the appointment of Musaab Al-Muhaidib as chairman of the board and Abdullah Al-Moammar as vice chairman.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. increased 9.93 percent, topping the gainers, on news that it withdrew its capital hike recommendation following the improvement of its financial condition.

Development Works Food Co. ranked second in the gainers list, gaining 6.84 percent, closely followed by Tourism Enterprise Co. which grew 6.58 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. rose 1 percent, after securing SR40 million in Shariah-compliant credit facilities from Banque Saudi Fransi.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. fell 5.95 percent to lead the decliners, followed by Arab Sea Information System Co., losing 5.61 percent.

On the stock news front, the initial public offering of Americana Restaurants International runs from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while institutional investors can participate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22.

The KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator set the price range for its initial public offering at SR2.55 – 2.68 per share, as it kicked off the book-building period on Monday Nov. 14.

Food Gate Trading Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to offer 420,000 shares, representing 20 percent of the company's capital, on the parallel market.

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network
Updated 15 November 2022
Waffa Wael

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network

Red Sea Global signs deal for sustainable electric mobility network
Updated 41 min 48 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Saudi sustainable tourism development company Red Sea Global has signed a deal with Electromin and Energy International Corporation to deliver a carbon-neutral, electric mobility network to its Red Sea development.

Electromin will assist in the supply of an electric bus fleet in collaboration with the Chinese company Yutong and the European manufacturer and supplier of electric vehicles, EURABUS.

The fleet of zero-emission electric buses, which will be used initially to transport employees around the site, marks the company's first smart sustainable integrated transport network.

“This deal is the first step on the road to a fully integrated mobility network spanning land, sea and air, which will enable safe movement of visitors, residents, and goods,” said Andreas T. Flourou, RSG's executive director of mobility operations. 

To conveniently service regular routes for employees, the fleet will consist of two types of vehicles: a smaller vehicle with a range of around 250km and a larger bus with a range of roughly 350km when fully charged.

Emission-free transport at RSG corresponds with its larger ambition to power the entire destination with solar energy, thus reducing carbon emissions by about 500K tons per year.

Commenting on the deal, RSG's group CEO John Pagano said: “Our mission has always been to set the standard for regenerative tourism. Carbon-neutral operations across the Red Sea are a key part of achieving this."

RSG's moves toward sustainable mobility across its development aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals towards reducing carbon emissions and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change.

In addition, RSG said it will establish a new resort, Faena The Red Sea, in its tourist destination, with operations starting in 2024.

Furthermore, RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upwards of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with the potential to expand beyond the Kingdom in the future.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the first Saudi EV brand Ceer. Ceer is set to directly contribute $8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034.

Part of the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s strategy is to diversify Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product increases by investing in promising growth industries — Ceer will attract over $150 million of foreign direct investment, and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative, which took place on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference last week, PIF's Governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan said that the Kingdom plans to build 328,000 EVs per year, with investments in the electronic vehicles sector.

He added that the Kingdom has a target to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, and PIF is responsible for developing 70 percent of this renewable energy. 

Elaborating on the expansion of EV plans in Saudi Arabia, Cadillac, a division of the US automobile manufacturer General Motors Corp., is also planning to launch its first EV in the Kingdom during the first half of 2023, said Kristian Aquilina, MD of Cadillac Middle East and international operations.

“We are talking to some government authorities, and their target of electrifying 30 percent of Riyadh’s transportation by 2030 is driving a lot of momentum,” Aquilina said last September.

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 
Updated 15 November 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 

UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 
Updated 15 November 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai-based wind and solar developer Alcazar Energy Partners has raised 1.2 billion dirhams ($337 million) in new funding from investors including the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s private-sector lending arm,

The amount, which has a final target size of $500 million and a hard cap of $650 million, was raised for a Luxembourg-based fund named Alcazar Energy Partners II the company said.

Alcazar said eight investors participated in the funding including the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to the company, the transaction will enable the development and construction of more than 2 gigawatts of clean energy infrastructure in selected emerging markets.

“AEP-II is privileged to have the confidence of an outstanding group of public and private institutions to invest and develop in renewable energy projects, mobilizing more than $2 billion of foreign direct investment from OECD economies to build sustainable infrastructure where it is needed most,” said, AEP CEO and co-founder Daniel Calderon.

AEP has signed an initial agreement with Egypt to invest in a hydrogen-based ammonia plant with a capacity of 230,000 tons per year.

Several European and Asian investment grade off-takers have expressed interest in signing off-take agreements for the project, the company said.

Empower shares surge on DFM debut

During its debut on the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, or Empower, Dubai’s district cooling provider, saw its shares soar 9 percent above their listing price.

In early trading on the DFM, the company’s shares rose to 1.45 dirhams, giving it a market value of about 14.5 billion dirhams ($3.95 billion).

As a result of its IPO, Empower sold 2 billion shares, equivalent to 20 percent of its share capital, at the higher end of its offer price of 1.33 dirhams, valuing the company at 13.3 billion dirhams.

As a result of the listing, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Emirates Power Investment will retain 56 percent and 24 percent of Empower’s existing share capital, respectively.

A fourth IPO in Dubai this year, Empower raised more than 2.6 billion dirhams from its offering, which was 47 times oversubscribed by local, regional and international investors.

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  

Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman Investment Authority has raised its assets to $41.5 billion as the sovereign fund increased its holdings in real estate, technology, and logistics sectors, Bloomberg reported.  

This brings OIA’s managed assets to over 16 billion Omani rials ($41.6 billion) in 40 countries. 

The sultanate’s wealth fund also invests in stocks, bonds, and short-term assets, as well as in logistics, service sector, mining, and industrial projects, according to the fund’s newly-published 2021 annual review. 

The wealth fund has achieved an annual average return of 10.3 percent in 2021, the review showed.  

Most of OIA’s investments are in Oman, which amounts to 61.5 percent of its portfolio, while North America accounts for 17 percent, Western Europe makes up 9.3 percent, and Asia Pacific is 4.7 percent.  

Regionally, Oman’s wealth fund is one of the smallest managers of state capital. 

In April, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund advanced from sixth to fifth place among the largest sovereign funds in the world for the first time, with assets valued at SR2.3 trillion as of end of the first quarter of 2022. 

The PIF's share in the world’s sovereign wealth has increased to 6.2 percent, up from 5.9 percent, data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute showed.  

Third in the ranking is Kuwait Investment Authority, with assets of $737 billion, then the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with assets of $697 billion. 

According to the PIF’s annual report in October, assets under its management grew by over 20 percent in 2021 to reach SR1.980 trillion. 

The PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is keen for the growth to continue, and is targeting AUMS of around SR4 trillion by end of 2025.

Commenting on the fund's 2021 annual report, he said: “During 2021, the Fund succeeded in increasing its AUMs by over 20 percent to almost SR1.980 trillion, the highest annual growth since the first PIF Program was launched, thereby powering the Fund to rank in the top global sovereign wealth funds by AUMs.” 

The Fund aims to increase its AUMs while progressively increasing its contribution to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product, spurring the growth of strategic sectors and growing local content, he said. 

