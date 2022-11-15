You are here

Journalists risk arrest under planned new law: UK campaign groups

The proposed bill has been designed to grant police greater powers to "respond more effectively to disruptive and dangerous protests."
The proposed bill has been designed to grant police greater powers to “respond more effectively to disruptive and dangerous protests.” (AFP/File)
  Fears detention of reporters may 'become commonplace' if Public Order Bill passed
  Recent arrests of 3 reporters at Just Stop Oil protests sparked intense debate
LONDON: 

A British journalists’ union and international rights campaigners have warned that the arrest of reporters could “become commonplace” in the UK if planned new legislation is made law.

The National Union of Journalists warned of the risks under the proposed terms of the Public Order Bill soon to be debated by the British parliament.

And NUJ officials have called on the UK government to review the legislation.

The concerns follow the arrest by Hertfordshire Police of three journalists covering recent Just Stop Oil protests. The reporters were held despite showing their press passes to police officers.

NUJ general secretary, Michelle Stanistreet, said: “We now call upon the National Police Chiefs’ Council to take immediate action to ensure this is prevented in future by all police forces who are overseeing the issues of public order associated with the Just Stop Oil protests being conducted on the M25 (motorway around London) and elsewhere.

“A central, key aspect of this has to be initial identification of the status of such news gatherers on the basis of their holding of the UK Press Card Authority press card, as recognized by the National Police Chiefs’ Council itself.”

Documentarian Rich Felgate, documentary photographer Tom Bowles, and Charlotte Lynch, a reporter for LBC, were arrested and detained for a few hours for filming the actions of the environmental activists on the motorway.

The incident sparked an intense debate within the media industry and beyond with several organizations, including law reform charity group Justice, and advocacy groups Amnesty International UK and Liberty, expressing concerns that the arrest of journalists could “become commonplace” if the Public Order Bill became law.

Tyrone Steele, a criminal lawyer at Justice, said: “These incidents clearly demonstrate the broad range of powers that already exist to police protests and show how they can be misused to stifle press freedom.

“These arrests foreshadow what might become commonplace if the Public Order Bill is passed. The bill creates a swathe of new criminal offences that are so broad they have the potential to capture a vast range of ordinary peaceful behaviour, including journalists covering protests.”

The proposed bill has been designed to grant police greater powers to “respond more effectively to disruptive and dangerous protests.”

Planned measures include the legal ability to jail activists for locking on (individuals attaching themselves to others, objects, or buildings), the extension of stop-and-search powers for police, and the banning of repeat offenders from attending protests.

The UK government claims that legislation is needed to put a stop to protests such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have repeatedly attempted to block road traffic.

Jun Pang, policy and campaigns officer at Liberty, said that in its attempt to introduce the bill the government was “trying to resurrect dangerous anti-protest proposals that the people and parliament have already loudly rejected just months ago.”

She added: “In recent years we’ve seen this government hand out sweeping powers to police which have been used to create a hostile environment for protesters and an increasingly dangerous working environment for journalists who face intimidation and arrest for simply doing their jobs. But this is not an isolated incident.

“The Public Order Bill will have a chilling effect on the right to protest, criminalizing anyone attempting to make themselves heard. The arrests we’ve seen this week show that we are heading in the wrong direction. In a functioning democracy, everyone must be able to stand up to power.”

A British Home Office spokesperson described the rights groups’ claims as “inflated and spurious.”

They said: “We want to protect press freedoms – and that’s what our Public Order Bill does. Previously protesters have tried shutting down printing presses, which is completely unacceptable, and our bill is designed to tackle this kind of disruption.”

Another upcoming piece of legislation, the National Security Bill, has also come in for criticism from press freedom advocacy groups.

In a submission to the government, the Guardian News and Media group recently warned that the proposed legislation threatened to “criminalize” some investigative journalism and “chill” whistleblowing.

And the NUJ, openDemocracy media platform, Reporters Without Borders freedom of information organization, and voice on free expression group Index on Censorship, have issued a joint statement slamming the National Security Bill.

It said: “Obtaining or sharing protected information, or information that is subject to any type of restriction of access, far beyond classified materials, greatly expands the state’s control over what journalists report on and significantly restricts the public’s right to know.”

Updated 15 November 2022
  Advertisement a 'last-ditch push to get bill across finish line'
Updated 15 November 2022
LONDON: A group of small companies are to launch an advertising campaign this week in an effort to lobby lawmakers to pass a bill that would curb the power of big tech.

The campaign aims to put pressure on Congress to discuss and pass the new legislation, called The American Choice and Innovation Online Act, by the end of the year.

The group, which competes against tech giants such as Apple, Meta, Amazon and Google, has expressed concern about the legislation being ditched after top Republicans hinted at a possible failure in a GOP-led House of Representatives, which is expected to take over in early January.

“For years, big tech has acted as the fox guarding the hen house of online competition,” said Ben Kobren, head of public policy at Neeva, an ad-free search engine that competes with Google.

“The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is the first bipartisan legislation in decades to meaningfully level the playing field and spur American innovation.”

The advertisement, which is being paid for by companies such as Neeva, search engine DuckDuckGo and price-comparison service Kelkoo, will be aired across major networks, including CNN and MSNBC.

The measure, which would prevent tech companies from using their platforms to thwart competitors, would be the most significant expansion of antitrust law in more than a century.

The 30-second ad, which is structured like a movie trailer, includes images of negative headlines about the world’s largest technology companies, and to many is considered “the last-ditch push to get the bill across the finish line.”

Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, a group that lobbies against big tech and helped to coordinate the campaign, said: “With a more than likely Republican House to take over in January, the time to get this done is now.”

The coalition of small businesses sent a letter to Congressional leaders on Monday urging them to prioritize an antitrust bill targeting tech giants during the lame-duck session, the gap period before the new House takes over.

The Tech Oversight Project aired a TV spot in June which was aimed at making the case for the passage of the legislation, the Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act.

Meanwhile, major tech companies have reportedly spent more than $120 million in opposition to the bill, through advertisements and messages aimed at discrediting the legislation.

Updated 15 November 2022
  Author accused Meloni of "inhuman" stance on migrants and called PM "bastard"
  Trial is a "chilling message" to journalists, press freedom groups warned
Updated 15 November 2022
ROME: A trial pitting Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against investigative journalist Roberto Saviano opened Tuesday, with the anti-mafia author accused of defamation for an outburst over her stance on migrants.
Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, but took office last month after triumphing at the polls on a nationalist campaign that promised to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
Saviano, best known for his international mafia bestseller “Gomorrah,” faces up to three years in prison, if convicted.
In a short speech outside the Rome court, he said Meloni’s attack on those who save lives at sea was “inhuman.”
The case dates back to December 2020 when he was asked on a political TV chat show for a comment on the death of a six-month-old baby from Guinea in a shipwreck.
The baby, Joseph, had been one of 111 migrants rescued by the Open Arms charity ship, but died before he could receive medical attention.
In footage shot by rescuers and shown to Saviano on the chat show, the baby’s mother — who has just been pulled from the sea without Joseph — can be heard weeping “Where’s my baby? Help, I lose my baby!“


A visibly emotional Saviano then blasted Meloni and Matteo Salvini — the leader of the anti-immigrant League party, which is now part of her coalition government — who have both long used anti-migrant rhetoric.
“I just want to say to Meloni, and Salvini, you bastards! How could you?” Saviano said on the show.
Meloni said in 2019 that charity vessels which rescue migrants “should be sunk,” while Salvini, as interior minister that same year, blocked such vessels from docking.
Salvini joined the criminal proceedings on Tuesday as a civil party seeking damages.
In a speech read out to journalists outside the court after the hearing, Saviano said that he had used the term bastards to highlight the damage done by Meloni and Salvini’s “lies” about charity rescuers.
“How could you be so thoughtless as to isolate, to smear, to transform sea ambulances into pirate ships?” he said.
“Letting people drown isn’t a political opinion. It’s not a political opinion to discredit rescue ambulances, it is infamy, and above all it’s inhuman.”
The judge set the next hearing for December 12.
PEN International, an organization that defends free speech, sent an open letter to Meloni last week urging her to drop the case.


Ahead of the trial Saviano, 43, told AFP it was an “unequal confrontation, decidedly grotesque,” while press freedom groups warned it sent a “chilling message” to journalists.
The author, who has been under police protection since publishing “Gomorrah” due to threats from the Naples “Camorra” mafia, said the tactic was to “intimidate one in order to intimidate 100.”
Watchdogs say such trials are symbolic of a culture in Italy in which public figures — often politicians — intimidate reporters with repeated lawsuits.
Meloni’s lawyer Luca Libra said Tuesday there was no intention of “intimidating” anyone.
His client was “just a woman who was insulted... on television in front of millions of people,” he said.
Meloni would consider whether or not to withdraw the complaint, Libra added.
Italy ranked 58th in the 2022 world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, the lowest level in western Europe.
Tuesday’s trial is not the only one Saviano faces for defamation. He was sued in 2018 by Salvini after calling him “Il Ministro della Malavita,” or minister of the criminal underworld.
That trial is set to open in February.

TikTok promotes climate change conversation with new campaign

TikTok promotes climate change conversation with new campaign
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

TikTok promotes climate change conversation with new campaign

TikTok promotes climate change conversation with new campaign
  Coinciding with COP27, platform launches #ClimateAction
  Focus on access to credible information and experts
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok announced over the weekend the launch of its #ClimateAction campaign in an effort to drive advocacy around the issue.

Through a raft of initiatives, the video-sharing app has sought to emerge as a destination for conversations focused on the most urgent environment and sustainability issues.

In a statement, TikTok said it was “thrilled” to see the creativity and impact being achieved with creators and organizations making a difference by sharing tips about the changes that can be made to combat climate change.

Coinciding with the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, the app invited its global communities to join the conversation and partner with creators to “take their inspiring climate content to the next level and ensure these important conversations are front and center.”

“At TikTok, we are committed to transforming climate anxiety into empowerment, helping our community and the next generation be informed and engaged,” the company said.

“By providing access to credible climate information, elevating voices of climate advocates, experts and organizations dedicated to raising climate awareness and literacy, along with collaborating with communities and partners who share the same vision around the world, TikTok aims to inspire hopeful dialogue and real action for a more sustainable future.”

To make educational resources and information accessible to everyone, the social media app recently launched the TikTok Creator Hub, with this year’s theme being climate change.

As part of its #ClimateAction campaign, TikTok hosted a series of live events during COP27 including talks, industry expert roundtables, and an interactive experience offering real-time updates and solutions for followers to get involved.

Taking the global campaign local, TikTok MENA partnered with a host of well-known creators on how they are making a difference, whether through purchasing fruits and vegetables from local farms, growing fresh herbs at home, or reducing their carbon footprint by walking to nearby places instead of using their cars.

YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown

YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown

YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown
  New commission schemes for influencers is also being tested
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: YouTube is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Ad sales on Alphabet-owned YouTube slipped to $7.07 billion in the third quarter from $7.2 billion a year earlier, as some advertisers pulled back on their ad spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes for influencers who sell products through links in videos, the newspaper said.
YouTube did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
The report comes months after YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form videos, introducing advertising on its video feature Shorts and giving video creators 45 percent of the revenue.
The Internet’s dominant video site has struggled to compete with TikTok, the app that got its start hosting lip-sync and dance videos and has subsequently burgeoned to 1 billion monthly users.

Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December

Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December

Hia Hub, the conference of style, fashion, and culture, returns to Riyadh’s Jax District for its second edition in December
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hia magazine’s annual conference, Hia Hub is back with its second edition bringing an exciting three-day program to Jax District in Riyadh’s Historic Ad-Diriyah from December 8-10.

Expanding on a successful platform built in 2021, Hia Hub will offer even more interactive experiences and cement the conference as a must-see annual creative event.

Celebrating 30 years of Hia, this year’s event is expected to be three times bigger in size, with global talent hosting exclusive master classes, workshops, and discussion sessions focusing on topics influencing the industry.

A collection of arts, culture, and fashion, guests will also experience interactive exhibitions and live musical performances by international artists and performers.

The full program is expected to be revealed soon. 

Guests can learn more about Hia Hub by visiting: https://www.hiahub.com/

