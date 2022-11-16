You are here

World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Members of Ecuador's national soccer team arrive at Hamad International Airport in Doha Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Ecuador will play the opening match in the World Cup against Qatar on Nov. 20. (AP)
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’

Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
  • FIFA ruled in September that Castillo, who played in eight of Ecuador’s qualifiers, was considered to have “permanent Ecuadoran nationality”
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

QUITO: The Ecuadoran football federation said Tuesday that defender Byron Castillo had been left out of the nation’s World Cup squad to avoid further “unfair sanctions” in a dispute over the player’s nationality.

Last week the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Castillo was eligible to play in Qatar but sanctioned the federation over the “falsification” of his passport.

That cleared the way for the South American nation to take part in the World Cup after Chile and Peru had contested Ecuador’s qualification over the eligibility of Castillo.

The Chilean football federation (FFCH) said there was evidence that the player was born in Colombia in 1995 and not in Playas, Ecuador, in 1998.

The FFCH alleged “use of a falsified birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality.”

World governing body FIFA ruled in September that Castillo, who played in eight of Ecuador’s qualifiers, was considered to have “permanent Ecuadoran nationality.”

The case went to the CAS, which partially upheld the appeals by Chile and Peru.

The court said Castillo was eligible to play for Ecuador in the qualifiers “considering that the Ecuadoran authorities acknowledged Byron Castillo as an Ecuadoran national.”

But it added: “While the player’s Ecuadoran passport was indeed authentic, some information provided therein was false.

“In particular, the panel was comfortably satisfied that the player’s date and place of birth were incorrect since the player was actually born in Tumaco, Colombia, on 25 June 1995.”

The football federation was ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($106,000), and the men’s team will be docked three points in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The FEF described the CAS ruling as “arbitrary” and “without legal basis.”

The federation said in a statement on Tuesday that Castillo would not be traveling to Qatar.

“Faced with the risk of more unfair sanctions, the Ecuadoran Football Federation is obliged not to include the player Byron Castillo Segura in the final list presented to FIFA,” it said.

Castillo on Tuesday uploaded a photo of the Ecuadoran team to his Instagram account, wishing them well and stating: “My dream doesn’t end here, I stand firm.”

Ecuador feature in the first match of the World Cup, against host nation Qatar, on Sunday.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Ecuador Byron Castillo

Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Pelicans dump Grizzlies, Mavericks beat Clippers 103-101

Pelicans dump Grizzlies, Mavericks beat Clippers 103-101
  • Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and passed off a game-high eight assists to lead the Knicks over Utah
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: C.J. McCollum scored a season-high 30 points while reserves Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado made key contributions to spark New Orleans over Memphis 113-102 in an NBA game Tuesday.

McCollum made 11-of-23 shots from the floor, 7-of-13 from 3-point range, and passed off nine assists as the Pelicans improved to 8-6, just behind Memphis (9-6) in the Western Conference.

“I just tried to be aggressive, take advantage of the opportunities,” said McCollum, who had 22 points in the second half. “I’ve been in the gym a lot trying to work on my fundamentals and my shot discipline and tonight it carried over.

“I’ve been getting a lot of great looks all season, haven’t been knocking them down. I just wanted to focus on the work and it paid off.”

Ja Morant scored a game-high 36 points to lead Memphis, but it was when he went to the bench late in the third quarter, with the Grizzlies leading 86-85, that the Pelicans seized command.

New Orleans went on a 15-5 run with Morant resting and stretched the spurt to 19-5 for a 104-91 edge with 6:12 remaining, Alvarado scoring five in the run and Nance and McCollum each adding four.

Nance finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots while Alvarado had 12 points and six assists.

The Pelicans, among the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting clubs, went 18-of-38 from beyond the arc, helped by direction from coach Willie Green and confident drives to the hoop to draw in defenders and set up passes to the outside when no shot develops.

“Coach put an emphasis on the early easy pass, making sure guys had a shot ready,” McCollum said. “Guys have been in the gym a lot working on catch and shoot threes and tonight we shot them.

“All the times we force our way into the paint we’ve got to trust our judgment. It’s a credit to the guys making the right pass and making the right play.”

Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. made his season debut after undergoing right foot surgery following the 2022 playoffs, contributing seven points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson missed the game with a bruised right foot.

The Grizzlies were without guard Desmond Bane, out up to three weeks with a sprained right big toe.

At Dallas, Luka Doncic had game highs of 35 points and 11 rebounds to spark the host Mavericks over the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101.

Reggie Bullock’s back-to-back 3-pointers put the Mavericks ahead 99-93 with 91 seconds to play.

Nicolas Batum answered with a 3-pointer for the Clippers and Paul George added a layup to lift the visitors within 99-98 with 51 seconds remaining.

Doncic sank a 3-pointer with 27 seconds remaining to stretch the Dallas lead to 102-98. George answered on a layup with 18 seconds to play and Bullock made only 1-of-2 free throws with 7.3 seconds to play to make it 103-100.

The Mavs fouled Batum and he made a free throw then missed another, but Dallas grabbed the rebound and ran out the final seconds.

George led the Clippers with 23 points and Batum had 22 while Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 for Dallas.

New York’s Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and passed off a game-high eight assists to lead the Knicks over host Utah 118-111.

Terence Davis came off the bench to score 31 points and grab nine rebounds, leading the host Sacramento Kings over Brooklyn 153-121. Kevin Durant scored 27 for the Nets in a losing cause.

The Kings scored their most in any game since 1993 and the most by any team in an NBA game this season.

Jerami Grant scored 29 points to spark the Portland Trail Blazers over visiting San Antonio 117-110.

Topics: basketball new orleans pelicans Memphis Grizzlies dallas mavericks LA Clippers

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale

Australia's Minjee Lee chases money title, top player award at LPGA finale
  • A field of 60 players will compete for a $2 million winner’s payday, the biggest prize in women’s golf history
  • World No.5 Lee leads the LPGA season money list on $3.7 million
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Australia’s Minjee Lee takes aim at a 2022 money title and the LPGA Player of the Year award when the season-ending Tour Championship begins Thursday.

A field of 60 players will compete for a $2 million winner’s payday, the biggest prize in women’s golf history, at the $7 million event on Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Lee won the US Women’s Open and the old women’s golf record top prize of $1.8 million in June, three weeks after taking the LPGA Founders Cup.

World No.5 Lee leads the LPGA season money list on $3.7 million, $1.1 million ahead of South Korea’s eighth-ranked Chun In-gee and $1.4 million atop New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

But eight players have a chance to claim the money crown by winning this weekend and they all have a chance to set a season record money total, breaking the mark set by Mexico’s Lorena Ochoa in 2007 of $4,354,994.

“Definitely it would be such a great honor. Lorena is one of my favorite players,” Lee said.

“I haven’t actually really thought about it. I know that I’ve had a really great year.

“I’m just going to try to get out of my own way and just play the way I know how to play. That’s sort of my number one goal at this point.”

Third-ranked Ko has all but clinched a second consecutive Vare Trophy for low scoring average on 69.049.

LPGA Rookie of the Year Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, overtaken by American Nelly Korda last week for the world No.1 ranking, ranks a distant second in the Vare chase.

Ko, a winner in January at Boca Rio and last month in South Korea at the BMW Championship, leads the Player of the Year race 150-149 over Lee with Thitikul and Canada’s Brooke Henderson sharing third on 130.

“I really want to win that, but I know there’s four people who potentially could win it and are really close,” Lee said. “I’m one point behind Lyds. I’m just going to have to take it day by day.

“I’m not really sure about what the outcomes are, but I think you’ll have a win, right? I’m just going to do my best and see where it is at the end of the week.”

Lee or Ko would clinch Player of the Year by winning the Tour Championship. Lee needs no worse than a top-10 finish. Henderson or Thitikul could win the award by taking the title if Ko and Lee are third or worse.

Thitikul could become first player to win Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year in the same season since South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun in 2017.

Two-time defending champion Ko Jin-young of South Korea will be playing through pain in quest of a third consecutive crown.

After missing back-to-back cuts for the first time in her career, Ko started a seven-week break in August due to a left wrist injury.

Fourth-ranked Ko rated the wrist as “OK but not good” and said she is hurting on every shot with a pain level of seven or eight on a scale with 10 the worst.

Topics: Minjee Lee LPGA

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
  • Ronaldo has six months remaining on his contract, and United’s lawyers are currently reviewing footage of his explosive interview to determine the club’s legal position
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying he felt “betrayed” by the club in an interview set to be broadcast in Britain this week, where he also said he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The interview has been widely viewed as an attempt by Ronaldo to force a move away from United after the World Cup. But Glazer will have the final say on any decision to sell the forward and it will be up to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to present potential clubs willing to buy him, the person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

The person also said United’s hierarchy has backed Ten Hag’s handling of the player and were fully supportive of his decision to cut Ronaldo from the squad and order him to train away from the first team after the Portugal international refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

For Sunday’s match against Fulham in the Premier League, Ronaldo was left out of United’s squad for a second game in a row after the club said he had an unspecified illness. But he trained with Portugal’s national team on Monday as it began preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

There was widespread speculation about Ronaldo leaving United even before the season started, but a potential exit is being complicated by the limited number of clubs that can afford to meet his reported salary of around £500,000 ($590,000) per week.

Ronaldo has six months remaining on his contract, and United’s lawyers are currently reviewing footage of the 37-year-old’s explosive interview to determine the club’s legal position, the person with knowledge of the situation said.

In the excerpts of the interview that were released Sunday evening, Ronaldo is heavily critical of Ten Hag, the owning Glazer family and the club in general.

“I don’t have respect for (Ten Hag) because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told interviewer Piers Morgan. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”

United officials have yet to see the full interview and had no knowledge that it had been conducted before excerpts started to circulate on Sunday.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,” United said. “Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Man United Joel Glazer

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
  • The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France
Updated 16 November 2022
AP

TURIN, Italy: Neymar took part in Brazil’s training session on Tuesday, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.

Brazil have begun their World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where they will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday.

The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then face Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Brazil Neymar

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship
  • Green Falcons secure title for first time with 3-1 victory at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia won the West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship for the first time after defeating Qatar 3-1 in the final of the competition at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

Saudi took a two-goal lead in the first 20 minutes thanks to goals from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Saad Al-Nasser.

Qatar hit back four minutes into the second half with a penalty from Diyab Taha to half the deficit, but Musab Al-Juwayr added Saudi’s third after 67 minutes to calm his side’s nerves.

Saudi had reached the final after beating Oman 2-1 in Saturday’s semi-final, while Qatar had confirmed their place in the showpiece with a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Syria after the match had finished 1-1.

Syria beat Oman 1-0 earlier on Tuesday to take third place in the tournament, while on Sunday Bahrain beat Lebanon by the same score in the play-off between the fifth and sixth-placed teams.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar West Asian Football Federation WAFF U-23

