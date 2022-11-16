You are here

  Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
Palestinians walk past an Israeli military guard tower with two robotic guns and surveillance cameras at the Aroub refugee camp in the West Bank, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
An Israeli military guard tower with two robotic guns and surveillance cameras at the Aroub refugee camp in the West Bank, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
AP

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
AP

AL-AROUB REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank: In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters.
The weapons, perched over a crowded Palestinian refugee camp and in a flashpoint West Bank city, use artificial intelligence to track targets. Israel says the technology saves lives — both Israeli and Palestinian. But critics see another step toward a dystopian reality in which Israel fine-tunes its open-ended occupation of the Palestinians while keeping its soldiers out of harm’s way.
The new weapon comes at a time of heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank, where unrest has risen sharply during what has been the deadliest year since 2006. The victory by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line alliance, which includes an extreme right-wing party with close ties to the settler movement, has raised concerns of more violence.
Twin turrets, each equipped with a watchful lens and a gun barrel, were recently installed atop a guard tower bristling with surveillance cameras overlooking the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. When young Palestinian protesters pour into the streets hurling stones and firebombs at Israeli soldiers, the robotic weapons unleash tear gas or sponge-tipped bullets on them, witnesses say.
About a month ago, the military also placed the robots in the nearby city of Hebron, where soldiers often clash with stone-throwing Palestinian residents. The army declined to comment on its plans to deploy the system elsewhere in the West Bank.
Palestinian activist Issa Amro said Hebron residents fear the new weapon might be misused or hacked with no accountability in potentially lethal situations. People also resent what they say is a weapons test on civilians, he added.
“We are not a training and simulation for Israeli companies,” he said. “This is something new that must be stopped.”
There are no soldiers next to the machines. Instead, the weapons are operated by remote control. At a touch of a button, soldiers nestled inside a guard tower can fire at selected targets.
The army says the system is being tested at this stage and fires only “non-lethal” weapons used for crowd control, such as sponge-tipped bullets and tear gas. Residents of Al-Aroub say the turrets have repeatedly drenched the hillside camp in gas.
“We don’t open the window, we don’t open the door. We know not to open anything,” said shopkeeper Hussein Al-Muzyeen.
Robotic weapons are increasingly in operation around the world, with militaries expanding their use of drones to carry out lethal strikes from Ukraine to Ethiopia. Remote-controlled guns like the Israeli system in the West Bank have been used by the United States in Iraq, by South Korea along the border with North Korea, and by various Syrian rebel groups.
Israel, known for its advanced military technologies, is among the world’s top producers of drones capable of launching precision-guided missiles. It has built a fence along its boundary with the Gaza Strip equipped with radar and underground and underwater sensors. Above ground, it uses a robotic vehicle, equipped with cameras and machine guns, to patrol volatile borders. The military also tests and utilizes state-of-the-art surveillance technology such as face recognition and biometric data collection on Palestinians navigating the routines of the occupation, such as applying for Israeli travel permits.
“Israel is using technology as a means to control the civil population,” said Dror Sadot, spokeswoman for Israeli rights group B’Tselem. She said that even supposedly non-lethal weapons like sponge bullets can cause extreme pain and even be deadly.
The turrets in Al-Aroub were built by Smart Shooter, a company that makes “fire control systems” that it says “significantly increase the accuracy, lethality, and situational awareness of small arms.” The company boasts contracts with dozens of militaries around the world, including the US Army.
Speaking at the company’s headquarters in Kibbutz Yagur in northern Israel, Chief Executive Michal Mor said the gun requires human selection of targets and munitions.
“They always have a man in the loop making the decision regarding the legitimate target,” she said.
She said the system minimizes casualties by distancing soldiers from violence and limits collateral damage by making shots more accurate.
In a densely populated area like Al-Aroub, she said soldiers can monitor specific people in a crowd and lock the turret onto specific body parts. The system fires only after algorithms assess complex factors like wind speed, distance, and velocity.
The military said such safeguards minimize the risk to soldiers and improve supervision over their activities. It also said the technology allows soldiers to target “less sensitive” areas of the body to minimize harm and avoid shooting bystanders.
“In this way, the system reduces the likelihood of inaccurate fire,” it said.
But Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, said Israel is on a “slide toward the digital dehumanization of weapons systems.” By using such technologies, Shakir said Israel is creating “a powder keg for human rights abuse.”
Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past several months as Israel has ramped up arrest raids after a spate of Palestinian attacks within Israel killed 19 people last spring. The violence has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year and at least another 10 Israelis have been killed in recent attacks.
Israel says the raids aim to dismantle militant infrastructure and and that it has been forced to act because of the inaction of Palestinian security forces. For Palestinians, the nightly incursions into their towns have weakened their own security forces and tightened Israel’s grip over lands they want for their hoped-for state. Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war.
In Al-Aroub, residents say the machines fire without warning.
“It is very fast, even faster than the soldiers,” said Kamel Abu Hishesh, a 19-year-old student. He described almost nightly clashes where soldiers storm the camp as the automated gun fires tear gas up and down the hill.
Paul Scharre, vice president of the Washington think tank Center for a New American Security and a former US Army sniper, said that without emotion and with better aim, automated systems can potentially reduce violence.
But he said the absence of international norms for “killer robots” is problematic.
Otherwise, he said, it’s just a matter of time before these automated systems are equipped to use deadly force.

Topics: Israel Palestinians robotic guns

‘Two dead’ as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown

‘Two dead’ as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

‘Two dead’ as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown

‘Two dead’ as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown
  • “Two people have been killed by direct fire from government forces in Sanandaj and Kamyaran,” Hengaw said
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iranian security forces shot dead at least two protesters Tuesday, a rights group said, as demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death swelled on the anniversary of a bloody 2019 crackdown.
The protesters were responding to a call to commemorate those slain in the 2019 crackdown, giving new momentum to the demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini in mid-September this year, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women.
In Tehran, the din of honking car horns reverberated as protesters blocked a major roundabout at Sanat Square and yelled “Freedom, freedom,” according to other verified footage.
People later poured onto the streets of other cities, including Bandar Abbas and Shiraz, where women were seen waving their headscarves above their heads.
As darkness fell, more people emerged onto the streets of the capital, some of them gathering around bonfires and chanting “Death to the dictator,” according to the 1500tasvir social media monitor.
“The government forces have directly opened fire in most of the cities where uprisings have taken place, such as Sanandaj, Kamyaran and Kermanshah,” Hengaw told AFP.
“Two people have been killed by direct fire from government forces in Sanandaj and Kamyaran,” it said, adding that it was trying to confirm reports that more protesters were killed.
The UN Human Rights Office called on Iran to immediately release thousands of people arrested for taking part in peaceful demonstrations.
“Instead of opening space for dialogue on legitimate grievances, the authorities are responding to unprecedented protests with increasing harshness,” spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.
“This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be toppled,” a large crowd chanted outside a Tehran metro station, in a video verified by AFP, referring to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Workers downed tools and university students boycotted classes in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, in western Iran, Hengaw said.
In the province’s flashpoint city of Sanandaj, protesters were seen burning tires in a street and chanting anti-government slogans, in other online footage.
“Woman, life, freedom” and “Man, homeland, prosperity,” chanted male and female students at Islamic Azad University in the northwestern city of Tabriz, in a video published by 1500tasvir.
The protests on Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the start of “Bloody Aban” — or Bloody November — when a surprise overnight fuel price hike sparked bloody street violence that lasted for days.
Amnesty International said at least 304 people were killed during the protests three years ago, but a tribunal in London this year by various rights groups said expert evidence suggested the toll was likely far more, possibly as high as 1,515.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights on Saturday said that security forces had killed at least 326 people, including 43 children and 25 women, in the crackdown against ongoing protests.
The unrest was fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but has grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
It has shown no sign of abating despite the authorities’ use of lethal force and a campaign of mass arrests that has snared activists, journalists and lawyers.
Former president and leading reformist Mohammad Khatami rejected the idea of a change of power in the Islamic republic, while admitting there was dissatisfaction with the current government.
“The overthrow (of the system) is neither possible nor desirable but the continuation of the current situation leads to social collapse,” Khatami, president from 1997 to 2005, was quoted as saying by reformist newspapers.
The European Union and Britain slapped sanctions on more than 30 senior Iranian officials and organizations over the crackdown.
Iran, which has accused the United States and its allies of fomenting the unrest, threatened to “respond effectively and forcefully.”
The US condemned cross-border drone and missile strikes by Iran on Monday against Iraq-based Kurdish opposition groups that Tehran accuses of stoking what it calls the “riots” at home.
The UN Human Rights Council is due to hold an urgent session on Iran on November 24, with backers pushing for an international investigation into the deadly crackdown on the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Kurdistan

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure ‘driving Yemen’s government into bankruptcy’

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure ‘driving Yemen’s government into bankruptcy’
Updated 15 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure ‘driving Yemen’s government into bankruptcy’

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure ‘driving Yemen’s government into bankruptcy’
  • The Houthis conducted another strike last week against a commercial port in Shabwa as an oil tanker was offloading fuel
Updated 15 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally-recognized government is on the verge of bankruptcy after Houthi attacks on oil facilities in southern Yemen halted all oil exports, and it may not be able to pay public employees in areas under its control in the near future, officials have warned.

A government source told Arab News public employees in liberated provinces might not receive their salaries in the coming months, adding that the country could experience severe fuel shortages and protracted power outages as a result of attacks forcing the government to stop importing fuel.

“Starting next month, the government may not be able to pay employees’ salaries, in addition to the projected shortages of oil derivatives used to generate energy, particularly in Hadhramaut, Aden, and Shabwa,” the government official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.
Last month, the Iran-backed Houthis staged two drone attacks on oil terminals in Hadramout and Shabwa in an effort to halt tankers from delivering the nation’s oil exports from the government-controlled territories to the global market.

The Houthis conducted another strike last week against a commercial port in Shabwa as an oil tanker was offloading fuel, ignoring worldwide criticism, primarily from the UN Security Council, as well as domestic indignation.

The group, who boasted about the accuracy with which their drones hit their targets, claimed they would cease striking oil tankers and infrastructure in government-controlled regions only if the government paid public employees in areas under their control.

During a meeting in Riyadh with the ambassadors of the EU, China, France, Russia, the UK and the US to Yemen on Monday, Rashad Al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council, warned that the Houthi attacks would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation by fueling hunger, as thousands of public servants would not be paid and the government would be unable to fund food imports.

He said that for the first time, the hunger they had long feared is now likely to materialize “in its most horrifying forms.”

Although it had previously threatened to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement and the most recent truce, both of which were mediated by the UN, the Yemeni government decided not to resume military operations this time to punish the Houthis for the attacks. Instead, it asked envoys to support a package of economic measures to pressure the Houthis to stop their attacks.

The measures would include pressuring businesses to move operations out of Houthi-controlled areas, limiting the movement of goods bound for Houthi areas through government ports, asking international shipping companies to cut ties with Houthi-controlled ports, blacklisting businesspeople who trade with the Houthis, and cutting banks that conduct business with them off from the SWIFT payment system.

However, some Yemeni officials say, the government is concerned that international powers and mediators, who pushed it to halt its military offensive to expel the Houthis from the western city of Hodeidah in 2018 due to fears of exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, will not agree to the government’s latest punitive measures for the same reasons.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis

Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving nation’s aspirations, says Dubai’s ruler

Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving nation’s aspirations, says Dubai’s ruler
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving nation’s aspirations, says Dubai’s ruler

Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving nation’s aspirations, says Dubai’s ruler
  • Importance of partnerships between public, private sectors highlighted to help realize UAE vision
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Productive partnerships between public and private sectors over the last five decades have enabled the UAE to make significant advances in various spheres and earn global recognition in the process, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
“Development is a continuous process aimed at achieving the nation’s goals and aspirations,” the UAE’s vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai told a number of local dignitaries, heads of Dubai government entities and businessmen at Zabeel Palace on Tuesday.
The Emirates News Agency reported that the meeting was held in the presence of Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the chairman of Dubai’s Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, the UAE’s deputy prime minister, minister of finance and Dubai’s deputy ruler.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of partnerships to help realize the vision of the UAE and Dubai to accelerate development.
The meeting also discussed efforts to further improve government services and enhance the business-friendly legislative framework, which is vital to consolidate Dubai’s status as a preferred investment destination.
Dubai’s ruler expressed appreciation for the efforts undertaken by various stakeholders to accelerate the UAE’s development, and meet the needs of the community.
He emphasized the importance of exploring new public-private partnerships and discovering solutions to challenges that stand in the way of cooperation between the two sectors.
He also highlighted the need to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and showcase the experiences of successful Emirati businessmen, adding that the nation’s youth would play a major role in strengthening the UAE’s leadership in various sectors.

Topics: UAE Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Swedish royal family arrives in Jordan

Swedish royal family arrives in Jordan
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Swedish royal family arrives in Jordan

Swedish royal family arrives in Jordan
  • State visit coincides with launch of Jordanian-Swedish business council
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived in Amman on Tuesday for a state visit to Jordan. 

The king and queen were received at Queen Alia International Airport by Jordan’s Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein, Princess Rym Al-Ali, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, and a number of other officials.

They later attended a lunch banquet hosted in their honor by Senate President Faisal Fayez and Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi.

Coinciding with the state visit, the Jordanian Businessmen Association announced on Tuesday the formation of a Jordanian-Swedish business council. 

The JBA also launched the Jordanian-Swedish Business Forum in cooperation with the Swedish Embassy to boost prospects for joint investment and economic cooperation between the business communities.

The forum, which brought together business leaders and representatives from the communication and information technology, healthcare, water, energy and chemicals sectors, focused on investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest. 

JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa emphasized the importance of the state visit, which he said reflects the historical relations between Jordan and Sweden.

Over the last eight months, the trade exchange between Jordan and Sweden stood at JD39.9 million ($56.3 million).

 

Topics: King Carl XVI Gustaf Queen Silvia Jordan

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
  • US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center
  • Treasury accused the center of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine
Updated 15 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones that have been used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as other companies.
Russia has managed to procure drones from Iran that have been used to attack cities and power infrastructure in Ukraine. Iranian military entities and industries are already under heavy US sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear development program
“As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.
“Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians,” she said, using the acronym for unmanned aerial vehicle.
Private military company Wagner group, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, and Qods Aviation Industries — already under US sanctions — were also designated by the State Department in Tuesday’s move, the Treasury said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran Shahed drones

