You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
COP27
COP27

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Jordan’s minister of energy and mineral resources, discuss opportunities to develop natural gas and hydrogen resources. (@MOPEgypt)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zz47y

Updated 12 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
  • El-Molla highlighted the “fruitful international dialogue” and exchange of visions between all parties during COP27 sessions
  • Al-Kharabsheh said that natural gas is presently the best fuel
Updated 12 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Egyptian and Jordanian officials discussed joint relations in the natural gas sector during a meeting on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Jordan’s minister of energy and mineral resources, discussed cooperation, energy transition efforts, and opportunities to develop natural gas and hydrogen resources.
El-Molla highlighted the “fruitful international dialogue” and exchange of visions between all parties during COP27 sessions and on the Day of Decarbonization, one of several thematic days Egypt has designated for focused discussions.
He said Egypt is adopting the use of natural gas as a clean transitional fuel in its energy mix to meet local needs, adding that the Egyptian petroleum sector is stepping up its efforts to find natural gas as part of efforts to increase reserves and production.
El-Molla said relations with Jordan in the field of natural gas are characterized by great coordination for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Al-Kharabsheh said that natural gas is presently the best fuel, especially since the energy transition will be gradual and the use of traditional energy sources will continue in parallel with the development of green energy.
He reviewed Jordan’s efforts to keep pace with the development of green energy, especially hydrogen production projects.
The discussions at the conference also touched on European efforts to establish a hydrogen forum as a global platform to support operations in this field, Al-Kharabsheh added.
 

Topics: COP27 Jordan Egypt gas

Related

Egyptian eco-friendly water bottle launched on sidelines of COP27
Middle-East
Egyptian eco-friendly water bottle launched on sidelines of COP27

IAEA chief Grossi hopes meeting in Iran happens after Tehran casts doubt

IAEA chief Grossi hopes meeting in Iran happens after Tehran casts doubt
Updated 16 November 2022

IAEA chief Grossi hopes meeting in Iran happens after Tehran casts doubt

IAEA chief Grossi hopes meeting in Iran happens after Tehran casts doubt
Updated 16 November 2022
VIENNA: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he hopes a meeting with Iran due later this month to end an impasse over uranium traces found at undeclared sites happens after Iran’s nuclear chief reportedly said it was not on the agenda.
“I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place,” Grossi said on Twitter, adding at a news conference that his tweet was in response to Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami’s comments to state media, but that Iran had not made such remarks to the International Atomic Energy Agency directly.

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent
Updated 16 November 2022
Zeina Zbibo

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent
  • Education, skills key for economic growth
  • Focus on robotics, AI and agritech industries
Updated 16 November 2022
Zeina Zbibo

ABU DHABI: In one of the fastest growing economies in the region, what is more important than talent?

The third edition of Les Entretiens d’Abu Dhabi “UAE: Toward an International Hub of Talents” addressed this question at the Sorbonne University in the capital, with participants asserting that skills development was a key element for sustainable economic growth.

The event on Nov. 14 saw participants focusing on growing the partnerships between France and the UAE, and the importance of attracting and developing talented people for future industries.

Jean-Baptiste Chauvel, regional economic counsellor for the embassy of France in the Arabian Peninsula, said that strengthening relations was vital for “sustainable … and long-term growth.”

Opening the event, Martin Tronquit, vice treasurer at CCI France UAE, said that the gathering was an opportunity to identify synergies between the two nations in terms of scientific developments, and attracting talented people. “In France, we don’t have oil, but we have ideas … In the UAE we have both,” said Tronquit.

The UAE is home to more than 600 French companies. It also has the largest French community in the Middle East, totaling 30,000 people.

The Emirates ranks fourth in the world in terms of attracting talent, said Geoffroy Bunetel, president of CCI France UAE, referring to an INSEAD report.

The event was held under the patronage of Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, who said the UAE continued to diversify its economy and grow the technology and financial services sectors. “France remains an important partner, namely, the country’s third-largest trading partner.”

Al-Zeyoudi said the Emirates was planning for the next 50 years and expects to have a “thousand digital companies in the next five years, in robotics, artificial intelligence and agritech.”

The two nations have been strengthening economic ties, with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visiting France in July 2022 to focus on joint investments in key industries, including the small and medium enterprises sector.

Jean Yves LeDrian, France’s former minister for Europe and foreign affairs, spoke of the progress made over the past 10 years. “First, it is a relationship built on security (of the Gulf), as initiated by former President (Nicolas) Sarkozy, engaging France vis-a-vis the Emirates and the establishment of French enterprises,” said LeDrian.

LeDrian highlighted the importance of the commercial and cultural relations between the two countries, as marked by the fifth anniversary of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to the president of the UAE, highlighted the developments taking place in the country, including women taking up two-thirds of government positions. There were also significant investments being made in healthcare and education to ensure a socially cohesive society.

Another major topic tackled was higher education and the digitalization of learning. Prof. Silvia Serrano, vice chancellor of Sorbonne University, said online classes may be an alternative in specific situations, but the lesson derived from the COVID-19 pandemic was that it could not replace on-site education.

Serrano said education institutions must incorporate technological change, but their role in an increasingly digitalized world is to “teach what the machine will never be able to teach (ethics, privacy, regulation of new technologies).”

Elias Kassis from TotalEnergies and Ismail Abdulla of Strata manufacturing shared their insights on how to transition to a knowledge economy with dedicated, long-term training programs.

Mona AlHashmi, who focuses on social entrepreneurship at Ma’an Abu Dhabi, said that in addition to funding needed for businesses, it was important to upskill citizens through education.

The participants also discussed the UAE’s transformation into a post-oil, human capital-based economy that necessitates looking at how corporates hire and promote talent.

The Chalhoub Group, for instance, has launched a youth-oriented program in France and signed an agreement with Dar Al-Hekma in Saudi Arabia.

“Driving people’s growth and a focus on youth empowerment in line with the UAE vision and KSA Vision 2030 is instrumental when looking for talent,” said Florence Bulte, CSO at Chalhoub Group.

Les Entretiens d’Abu Dhabi was held in partnership with the French ambassy in the UAE, Sorbonne University and Les Entretiens Royaumont.

Originally published in Arab News France

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) France

Related

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia
Offbeat
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia
UAE president and Israel’s Netanyahu discuss ways to achieve peace in the region
Middle-East
UAE president and Israel’s Netanyahu discuss ways to achieve peace in the region

Oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
Updated 16 November 2022
AP
Reuters

Oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
  • The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman
  • The United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet is aware of the incident involving the commercial vessel
Updated 16 November 2022
AP Reuters

DUBAI: An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time.”
The official identified the vessel attacked as the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon. That tanker is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.
A phone number for Eastern Pacific rang unanswered Wednesday and multiple emails were not immediately acknowledged. A call to the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi similarly rang unanswered.

The United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet is aware of the incident involving the commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Oman Maritime Security Centre, however, said it had no information at this time.
According to shipping tracking site MarineTraffic, the tanker, Pacific Zircon, was last seen off the coast of Liwa, Oman on Monday morning. It departed from Sohar, Oman on Monday afternoon with its destination set as the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

While no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, suspicion immediately fell on Iran. Tehran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war in the wider Middle East, with some drone attacks targeting Israeli-associated vessels traveling around the region.
Tehran had begun escalating its nuclear program following the US’ unilateral withdraw from its atomic deal with world powers.
Iranian state media did not immediately acknowledge the attack on the Pacific Zircon.

Topics: Iran Oman Israel Iran-Israel Conflict

Related

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen
Middle-East
US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen
Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
Middle-East
Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
  • Col. Reza Almasi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified “rioters” in Bukan
  • The other Guards member, Reza Azabar, died after being shot in Kamyaran
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards and a paramilitary were killed by “rioters” during protests commemorating those slain in 2019 street violence over fuel price hikes, state media said Wednesday.
Col. Reza Almasi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified “rioters” in Bukan, a Kurdish-majority town in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, the official IRNA news agency said.
The other Guards member, Reza Azabar, died after being shot in Kamyaran, a city in the western province of Kurdistan, IRNA reported.
A member of the Guards-linked Basij paramilitary force was hit by a Molotov cocktail during “riots” in the southern city of Shiraz on Tuesday night, the news agency added.
Dozens of members of the security forces have been killed in protests that erupted in Iran after the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd.
Since the start of the protests, more than 2,000 people have been charged, half of them in Tehran, according to the judiciary, which since Sunday has handed down two death sentences over the unrest.

Topics: Iran riots Iran Protests 2022

Related

Update Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents
Middle-East
Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents

Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents

Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP
Reuters

Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents

Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents
  • Iran on Sunday handed down the first death sentence over the protests
  • Five others were sentenced to prison terms of between five to 10 years
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP Reuters

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has issued a second death sentence in three days against a “rioter” for violence linked to protests that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death, the judiciary said.
“A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorizing people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said late Tuesday.
“The accused is an enemy of God for using bladed weapons that caused terror,” it reported.
Iran on Sunday handed down the first death sentence over the protests that erupted on September 16, when Amini died in custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Among the charges issued against the first convict were “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security,” as well as for being “an enemy of God and corruption on earth,” Mizan said at the time.
Five others were sentenced to prison terms of between five to 10 years for “gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order,” Mizan said.
The sentences have been issued in courts of first instance, meaning they can be appealed.

Meanwhile, several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday.
“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Vahidi said.
The Islamic Republic has accused Western countries of stoking nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in the custody of the country’s morality police.
Last week, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

German minister targets Iran in appeal to abolish death penalty
Middle-East
German minister targets Iran in appeal to abolish death penalty

Latest updates

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
UAE banks’ revenues to hit $25bn by 2030 amid digital transformation: Senior official  
UAE banks’ revenues to hit $25bn by 2030 amid digital transformation: Senior official  
Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ stars respond to online criticism, celebrate show’s global reach 
Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ stars respond to online criticism, celebrate show’s global reach 
British spy chief: Iran has tried 10 times to kidnap or kill UK-based individuals
British spy chief: Iran has tried 10 times to kidnap or kill UK-based individuals
Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC
Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.