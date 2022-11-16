Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field

CAIRO: Egyptian and Jordanian officials discussed joint relations in the natural gas sector during a meeting on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Jordan’s minister of energy and mineral resources, discussed cooperation, energy transition efforts, and opportunities to develop natural gas and hydrogen resources.
El-Molla highlighted the “fruitful international dialogue” and exchange of visions between all parties during COP27 sessions and on the Day of Decarbonization, one of several thematic days Egypt has designated for focused discussions.
He said Egypt is adopting the use of natural gas as a clean transitional fuel in its energy mix to meet local needs, adding that the Egyptian petroleum sector is stepping up its efforts to find natural gas as part of efforts to increase reserves and production.
El-Molla said relations with Jordan in the field of natural gas are characterized by great coordination for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Al-Kharabsheh said that natural gas is presently the best fuel, especially since the energy transition will be gradual and the use of traditional energy sources will continue in parallel with the development of green energy.
He reviewed Jordan’s efforts to keep pace with the development of green energy, especially hydrogen production projects.
The discussions at the conference also touched on European efforts to establish a hydrogen forum as a global platform to support operations in this field, Al-Kharabsheh added.
