Banque Saudi Fransi sells $700m in dollar-dominated five-year bonds  

The bank said a total of 3,500 bonds will be issued at the value of $200,000 each, based on the minimum denomination and total issue size. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Tadawul-listed Banque Saudi Fransi has sold $700 million in five-year dollar-dominated bonds following the completion of the offering process on Thursday, a bourse filing revealed.  

The offering for the first public dollar bonds out of the Gulf in almost a month commenced on Nov.16 and the settlement of the note's issuance will take place on Nov. 23. 

BSF received more than $1.5 billion in orders for its bond before its pricing was set on Wednesday, a bank document showed. Its Initial price guidance was around 195 basis points over US Treasuries for the bond issue. 

Following the conclusion of the issuance, the bank said a total of 3,500 bonds will be issued at the value of $200,000 each, based on the minimum denomination and total issue size. 

The issuance will be made through an international and Saudi Arabian special-purpose vehicle offering to eligible investors, the bourse filing added. 

The bonds which are set to be listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange will offer an annual return of 5.5 percent. 

According to the terms of redemption, the bonds can be redeemed before the maturity date in certain circumstances stated in Base Offering Circular in relation to the notes and medium-term note program. 

Earlier this month, the bank appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited, JP Morgan Securities, HSBC Bank, Merrill Lynch International, Standard Chartered Bank and Saudi Fransi Capital as joint lead managers. 

BSF’s $4 billion guaranteed medium-term note program has been assigned a provisional senior unsecured foreign-currency rating of (P)A2 by Moody’s Investors Service.  

The minimum term note program is a special-purpose vehicle established by BSF and the rating is aligned with BSF's A2 long-term deposit ratings, a statement showed.  

Securities issued under the program will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, and unsecured obligations of BSF, according to Moody’s, and rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated from time-to-time outstanding obligations of BSF. 

Last month, the bank reported a 9 percent profit surge for the first nine months of 2022, driven by a boost in total operating income. 

The bank’s profit peaked at SR2.7 billion ($719 million), compared to SR2.5 billion in the prior-year period, its bourse filing revealed. 

The profit hike was mainly attributed to an 8 percent increase in operating income that reached SR2.8 billion, partially offset by a 9 percent boost in operating expenses, the bank said. 

The bank also posted SR961 million in third-quarter profits, up 6 percent from the same quarter last year. 

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based Aliph Capital, the Middle East’s first female-led private equity firm, said on Thursday it had completed a 100 percent buyout of UAE business The Pet Shop from Kasamar Holdings.

The investment, the value of which was not disclosed, is the first under the firm’s Aliph Fund I, in which Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ invested $125 million, half its total.

“In addition to the buyout, Aliph Capital is injecting significant growth capital into TPS to expand its presence across the UAE and the region and consolidate its leading position in the pet space, with TPS expected to enter other fragmented GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) markets including KSA and Qatar,” Aliph said in a statement.

Kasamar Holdings is a family office that invests in regional private equity, global real estate and public securities.

“We believe the industry has tremendous potential for continued growth and are delighted to pass the baton to Aliph to continue the expansion in the region,” Kasamar Director Mo Bissiso said in the Aliph statement.

Aliph, which targets medium-sized companies, said the pet care market in the UAE was worth $361 million in 2020 and was the largest in the Gulf, adding it is forecast to see a compounded annual growth rate of 9-11 percent.

Petsville founder Amr Hazem will become CEO of TPS to lead business development and expansion, Aliph said.

The Pet Shop, which owns the brands The Pet Shop, DubaiPetFood.com and Petsville, runs retail stores, the leading regional pet products e-commerce site and provides pet services from boarding to day care, training, relocation and grooming.

It has five stores, which include a 54,000 square foot Megastore in Dubai,

Aliph plans to deploy its first fund across around 10 to 12 companies, CEO Huda Al-Lawati told Reuters last month. 

The smallest of Abu Dhabi's three main sovereign wealth funds, ADQ has emerged as one of the region's most active dealmakers. It began in 2018 as a holding company for government assets and has been consolidating its portfolio, privatizing some assets and making strategic acquisitions to build “national champions”.

It has investments in energy, utilities, healthcare, food, and tourism sectors, among others.

RIYADH: The UAE’s banking sector continues to improve its performance, with 10 of its top banks recording over 15 percent growth in their profitability during the third quarter of 2022 as they booked higher interest income, a research report by global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal revealed.  

In its UAE Banking Pulse, released for the third quarter of 2022, Alvarez & Marsal noted that these banks’ aggregate net interest income surged by 12.2 percent quarter-on-quarter despite a slowdown in loans and advances growth.  

This helped banks improve their net interest margins which increased by 18 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis. This positive performance was supported by higher credit yield on the back of rising benchmark rates. All these have had a positive impact on banks’ asset qualities which improved as non-performing loans/loans and advances fell by 0.2 percent to 5.5 percent during the quarter, it said. 

The country’s top 10 listed banks analyzed in the report included First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Fujairah, National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah and Sharjah Islamic Bank. 

It assessed banks’ key performance areas, including size, liquidity, income, operating efficiency, risk, profitability, and capital. 

The report further noted that the growth in loans and advances was marginally up by 0.7 percent, while deposits increased by 5.2 percent in the third quarter.  

While interest rate increases in the third quarter have positively impacted banks, Alvarez & Marsal noted that the impact on borrowing was more subdued, despite positive economic activity in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries. This comes as the International Monetary Fund revised its UAE gross domestic product forecast upwards from 4.2 percent to 5.1 percent in October 2022.  

The report added that banks reported higher profitability as return on equity improved by 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to 15.1 percent and return on assets improved by 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent during the quarter. 

"With the tailwinds of stronger economic growth and higher interest rates, UAE banks reported improved profitability,” said Asad Ahmed, managing director and head of Middle East Financial Services at Alvarez & Marsal. 

He added that the third-quarter earnings momentum gathered pace with elevated margins, and asset quality pickup: "We expect the improving trend to continue in the fourth quarter, but remain cautious of the effect of higher rates on retail and corporate borrowers." 

FAB, which reported the highest increase in deposits of 15.1 percent to 746 billion dirhams ($203 billion) in the third quarter, led the UAE banks’ customer deposit growth.  

In the third quarter, the UAE banks’ aggregate loans and advances increased by 0.7 percent while the deposits for the top 10 banks grew by 5.2 percent. Consequently, the loan-to-deposit ratio slipped 3.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to 78.9 percent, the report noted.  

BENGALURU: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in September rose to 7.72 million barrels per day from 7.60 million bpd in August, the International Energy Forum said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative 

MORE TO FOLLOW.

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 generated an estimated US$8.2 billion in business for exhibiting companies, a survey conducted across the 2,200 exhibitors has revealed, according to WAM.

ADIPEC took place in Abu Dhabi from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, gathering some of the best minds from energy markets around the world to address critical issues facing the energy sector, including the trilemma of security, affordability and sustainability of energy supply.

The future of energy was discussed across more than 350 sessions, where over 40 ministers and 38 global CEOs, policymakers, energy experts and innovators shared their views on achieving a progressive and pragmatic transition and the significant role of investment and collaboration in the path to Net Zero.

ADIPEC 2022 saw a record global attendance of more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries, with 41 percent coming from abroad. The UAE saw an estimated value of $200 million brought in through sectors that supported the four-day event, including tourism and hospitality.

Tayba Al Hashemi, ADNOC Sour Gas CEO and chair of ADIPEC 2022, said: “ADIPEC 2022 set out the need for a bold and realistic energy transition, an approach that is both pro-climate and pro-growth if we are to successfully chart a future of energy that is secure, sustainable, and affordable. The event’s positive impact is not only felt here, in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, but by the global energy industry and governments, who continue to turn up in larger and larger numbers each year.”

“The record-breaking numbers of attendees and deals speak for themselves, but I have also been listening to feedback from attendees. They value ADIPEC because it fuses together strategic thought leadership and industry insight alongside commercial deal-making, the largest technical innovation conference programme, and a huge exhibition showcasing the latest in climate and optimization technologies. ADIPEC continues to reinforce the role of the UAE and Abu Dhabi at the heart of the global dialogue on the future of energy.”

Global progress on climate action, the energy transition and the energy trilemma will be in sharp focus next year, as the UAE welcomes global leaders to the country for COP28 – The Emirates Climate Conference with the The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change

ADIPEC 2023, taking place in Abu Dhabi from Oct. 2 to 5, about a month before COP28, will be particularly meaningful in framing industry discussions around some of these key challenges energy markets face today.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organizers of ADIPEC 2022, said: “ADIPEC 2022 has shown the world that it is so much more than a hydrocarbon show. It is a strategic platform for climate and technology, bringing together key stakeholders to engage with a broad range of voices across the global value chain, collaborating and driving the energy transition dialogue forward.

“This has directly translated into commercial benefits for attendees and significant benefits to the economy, as well as helped shape important industry discussions, demonstrating the fundamental role of collaboration in the transition to Net Zero.”

Decarbonisation was a key theme across the four days of the event, with a first-of-its-kind, dedicated Decarbonisation Zone and Conference at ADIPEC. Experts shared their views on the latest innovations that will enable stakeholders to address the growing demand for green solutions, attract strategic partnerships and cross-industry participation, generate funding mechanisms, and convert innovative ideas into a practical solution towards leading a cleaner energy future.

Industry efforts towards climate action were further reinforced by An Eye on Methane: International Methane Emissions Observatory 2022, a report launched by the UN Environment Programme, which found that more than 80 oil and gas companies across the world have committed to measuring and reducing their methane emissions. UNEP advised that companies needed to do significantly more to cut methane emissions and tackle climate change.

Among the significant deals at ADIPEC 2022 was the signing of the historic agreement between the UAE and the US to catalyze $100 billion of investment in renewable energies and clean technologies in the UAE, US and emerging economies around the world by 2035.

ADIPEC also witnessed an agreement between PETRONAS, Accenture and Amazon Web Services to optimize the logistics operations and costs of offshore vessels using AWS technologies.

The ADIPEC survey also revealed that 97 percent of exhibitors met or exceeded their objectives through their participation, with 93 percent rebooking for ADIPEC 2023.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The European Commission plans to propose a cap on natural gas prices after Nov. 24, as it seeks to contain an energy crisis stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU’s energy policy chief told Reuters.

The 27-country EU has for months debated whether to cap gas prices, as the bloc struggles to contain soaring inflation and energy prices driven by Russia slashing gas supplies to Europe.

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said the Commission, which drafts EU policies, would propose a cap after a meeting of EU energy ministers on Nov. 24 where they are expected to instruct the bloc’s executive to move ahead with the proposal.

“We will move swiftly and we will make a legal proposal immediately after ministers will mandate us to do so,” Simson said in an interview on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

“We have done our homework. I think that this kind of price cap can allow us to calm the market... it also removes the risk that we will not receive cargoes at all,” she said.

EU countries are split over whether to cap gas prices. Once proposed by the Commission, a reinforced majority of at least 15 countries would need to approve the measure.

Belgium, Poland, Italy and Greece have demanded Brussels propose a gas price cap before Nov. 24, and threatened to block other EU policies including faster renewable energy permitting rules, if one is not proposed.

Others including Germany, Europe’s biggest gas user, warn capping prices could leave countries struggling to secure cargoes in international gas markets.

The planned gas price cap, which the Commission sketched out in a document shared with EU countries late on Tuesday, would kick in if prices spike to a pre-defined level, and cap the price of front-month contract trades on the Dutch title transfer facility gas trading hub.

“We don’t want to suspend the market as such,” Simson said. “In a global commodity market, we cannot attract these volumes unless our (gas) prices are competitive against the other world regions, namely the Asian market.”

The document shared with EU countries, seen by Reuters, did not specify the price level it would use, but said it would be immediately suspended if it caused “unintended market disturbances” that harm Europe’s energy security. 

