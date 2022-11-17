You are here

  Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand on official visit

Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand on official visit

Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand on official visit
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Bangkok, Thailand on an official visit. (SPA)
Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand on official visit
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Bangkok, Thailand on an official visit. (SPA)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand on official visit

Saudi crown prince arrives in Thailand on official visit
  Prince Mohammed was greeted on arrival by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday arrived in Bangkok, Thailand on an official visit to the country.

Prince Mohammed was greeted on arrival by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and inspected a guard of honor shortly afterward.

An official reception ceremony was held for the crown prince during which the Saudi and Thai national anthems were played.

The crown prince arrived in Thailand after a visit to South Korea and attending the G20 summit in Bali.

Madinah expands ‘smart city’ role

Madinah expands ‘smart city’ role
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
SPA

Madinah expands 'smart city' role

Madinah expands ‘smart city’ role
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Development Authority finalized an agreement with the UN Human Settlements Program, UN-Habitat, on the sidelines of the Smart City Expo World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

The agreement will strengthen cooperation between both parties within the Global Urban Observatories areas, the Sustainable Development Goals’ cities program, the People-Centered Smart Cities program, and organization of the World Urban Forum, due be held in Cairo in 2024.

Both organizations will also cooperate in the organization of the Smart Madinah Forum, to be held in 2023.

The UN-Habitat Program will review the agreement to discuss options that will support the authority in achieving SGDs.

It will also support the directions to be taken by the city in this area, with Madinah viewed as a key example of people-centered smart cities because of its flexibility and sustainability characteristics.

The authority presented its experiences and expertise in smart cities in the Madinah Pavilion during the Barcelona summit.

It also took part in dialogue sessions with several government bodies during the congress.

 
 

Indians no longer need police clearance certificates for Saudi visa: Saudi Embassy

Indians no longer need police clearance certificates for Saudi visa: Saudi Embassy
Updated 35 min 9 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Indians no longer need police clearance certificates for Saudi visa: Saudi Embassy

Indians no longer need police clearance certificates for Saudi visa: Saudi Embassy
  The announcement has been welcomed by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh
Updated 35 min 9 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Indian nationals will no longer need to submit police clearance certificates in order to gain a visa to Saudi Arabia, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi said in a statement on Thursday.

The Saudi government move to do away with the PCC will mean faster processing of applications, easier management by tour firms, and one less document for travelers to provide.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a police clearance certificate,” the Saudi Embassy said in a tweet. 

“This decision has been taken as part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

N. Ram Prasad, charge d’affaires at the embassy, told Arab News: “We are very happy with the decision. This will strengthen our bilateral relations and further enhance our strategic partnership.”

He said that the move will benefit the 2 million members of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. 

“The Embassy of India thanks the Saudi government wholeheartedly for this welcome step.”

Saudi Hajj minister launches online Nusuk pilgrim service

Saudi Hajj minister launches online Nusuk pilgrim service
Updated 17 November 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Hajj minister launches online Nusuk pilgrim service

Saudi Hajj minister launches online Nusuk pilgrim service
Updated 17 November 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah has announced the official launch of the online platform for pilgrims.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that the platform, Nusuk, offers more than 100 services that help enrich the experience of pilgrims visiting Saudi Arabia, as part of the goals of Vision 2030.

Al-Rabiah said that Nusuk offers 75 services to businesses and 45 for individuals. He added that it will help more than 30 million people, in cooperation with more than 10,000 entities in the business sector and 25 government agencies.

He said that Nusuk was part of the Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program, which is being run in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Al-Rabiah said that the platform aimed to introduce pilgrims to all stages of performing Umrah and to the historical areas and religious sites in Makkah and Madinah.

He said Nusuk was a reliable platform providing integrated services with full transparency. It offers a planning gateway and  introduces health services, regulations and procedures and guidance for pilgrims.

The minister made his announcement during the Digital Government Conference, which brings together businesses, specialists and officials to discuss progress and challenges, review future direction and discuss investment opportunities.

Ahmed Saleh Halabi, a Hajj and Umrah services adviser,  said that Nusuk showed pilgrims what was available in Saudi Arabia and had done away with an old system where many pilgrims would arrive in Makkah and Madinah to perform their rituals, then leave without experiencing anything else.

Halabi said that Nusuk introduced pilgrims to monuments and facilities they can visit while in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Bajaifer, an investor in Umrah companies, said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had made pilgrimages easy and well-regulated, and visitors could be certain of the quality of all the services provided through Nusuk.

Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh

Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh

Fashion Futures launches in Riyadh
  Clothes experts from across world joined by 30 Saudi designers
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fashion Futures kicked off its third edition in Riyadh on Thursday, with a number of companies and experts from across the world participating in the event.

The three-day conference aims to unite lovers of clothes, and celebrates the Kingdom’s fashion industry.

It also attempts to support emerging creative talents, providing a shop window for 30 designers from the Kingdom — participants in the “Saudi 100 Brands” program — to showcase and sell their collections, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities and Q&A sessions will be led by a group of international fashion experts. 

Regional and global figures will discuss key sector issues such as sustainability, entrepreneurship, diversity and culture, and innovation.

The event will also review a report from the Fashion Authority, which provides information and statistics on the Kingdom’s industry in an attempt to create a comprehensive data platform.

AlUla to host final event of Annual Week of Italian Cuisine

AlUla to host final event of Annual Week of Italian Cuisine
Updated 17 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

AlUla to host final event of Annual Week of Italian Cuisine

AlUla to host final event of Annual Week of Italian Cuisine
  Chef Pino Maggiore will prepare menu inspired by synergies between Italian, Saudi cuisine
  Menu "will give life to a unique culinary and cultural experience," Italian ambassador tells Arab News
Updated 17 November 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The cultural oasis of AlUla will host the final event of the seventh Annual Week of Italian Cuisine in Saudi Arabia.

On Nov. 23, Sicilian Chef Pino Maggiore will prepare a menu inspired by the synergies between Italian and Saudi cuisine.

The menu “will give life to a unique culinary and cultural experience,” Italian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone told Arab News.

From Nov. 14-17, Cantone hosted in his Riyadh residence four gala dinners dedicated to the excellence of Italian cuisine.

Representatives of Saudi institutions and businesses, as well as expatriate communities, were able to taste typical Italian dishes interpreted in a modern and innovative way.

“Combining the values ​​of tradition and innovation … is at the basis of the success of Italian cuisine worldwide,” Cantone said.

The AlUla event is organized by the Italian Embassy in Riyadh in cooperation with the Saudi Royal Commission for AlUla.

