Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport

LONDON: Qatar Airways has unveiled new branding at London Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4 roundabout.
It includes a 9-meter-long scale model of a Boeing 777-9 aircraft above a 12-meter LED screen highlighting the carrier’s products, services, destinations, and marketing campaigns.
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 logo is also featured to promote the airline’s official partnership with the international governing body for football.
Qatar Airways’ group chief executive officer, Akbar Al-Baker, said: “We are fully committed to serving passengers in the UK – one of our key markets – and we are fully confident that our new branding at Heathrow brings to life some of the exciting products and services we have on offer.”
Arianne Riddell, director of sales at airport advertising company JCDecaux Airport, said that as international travel continued to bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic, airport advertising remained a powerful method of communication.
The new branding came after Qatar Airways opened a new frequent-flyer lounge exclusively for Privilege Club members and oneworld alliance partners at Terminal 4.
The Qatari flag-carrier airline currently operates six daily flights from London Heathrow, two daily flights from London Gatwick, up to three each day from Manchester, and one a day from Edinburgh.