Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6

Protestors burn down old home of Iran’s regime founder Ayatollah Khomeini

TEHRAN: Iranian protestors have burned down the old home of the regime’s founder Ayatollah Khomeini as demonstrations continued despite fierce crackdown, social media footage showed.

Online videos captured protestors attacking the leader’s old home, which had turned into a museum in a tribute to the architect of the Iranian Revolution that created the Islamic Republic in 1979.

Remarkable: Protestors in Iran torched the ancestral home (now a museum) of Ayatollah Khomeini, the father of the 1979 revolution, in the town of Khomein. pic.twitter.com/ikWMVVfzfM — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) November 18, 2022

Protestors in Khomein, the former leader’s birthplace and where the museum is located, chanted slogans that demanded the end of the repressive regime as footage showed the property on fire.

Demonstrations in Iran have entered their third month as hundreds of mourners poured onto the streets this week to mark the anniversary of “Bloody November,” when hundreds were killed in 2019 protests over a hike in fuel prices.

Worldwide protests were sparked by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police for violating Iran’s strict Hijab rules.

Over 300 people have been killed and thousands more detained, according to rights groups. The regime has imposed five death sentences this week, vowing fierce action against what it called ‘rioters’.