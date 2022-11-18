You are here

  • Home
  • Oil retreats as demand concerns weigh, tracking for steep weekly losses

Oil retreats as demand concerns weigh, tracking for steep weekly losses

Oil retreats as demand concerns weigh, tracking for steep weekly losses
The dollar index inched lower on Friday, making oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhn4w

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Oil retreats as demand concerns weigh, tracking for steep weekly losses

Oil retreats as demand concerns weigh, tracking for steep weekly losses
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Oil pared early gains and was on track for a steep weekly decline on concerns about weakening demand in China and further interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserve, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures had edged lower by 13 cents or 0.1 percent to $89.65 a barrel by 0737 GMT, and were not far off four-week lows of $89.53 hit in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $81.77 a barrel, but held near a six-week low. WTI is down 8 percent so far this week, while Brent is down more than 6 percent.

The dollar index inched lower on Friday, making oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

“I hate using the lame short-covering mantra, but there is little other than the slightly weaker greenback to trigger a bid under oil so far,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Analysts said concerns about potential lockdowns in China to curb a surge in COVID cases, which hit their highest level since April, and worries that more interest rate hikes will drive the US economy into recession cast a pall over the market.

Remarks from US Federal Reserve officials this week and stronger-than-expected retail sales data have dashed some hopes for the moderation of aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by a smaller 50 basis points in December after four consecutive 75 bp hikes, according to a Reuters poll.

“In the near term sentiment is likely to remain negative given the deteriorating macro picture and signs of physical weakness,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, reported 25,353 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 17 up from 23,276 new cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

“The policy settings in the city of Guangzhou in southern China, where COVID-19 cases have surged significantly, will be important to watch,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

Guangzhou, a key manufacturing hub in China, is home to 19 million people.

Recession concerns have dominated this week even with the European Union’s ban on Russian crude looming on Dec. 5 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, tightening supply.

The premium for front-month WTI futures over barrels loading in six months was pegged at $2.42 a barrel, the lowest level in three months, indicating less worry about future supply.

Topics: Oil

Related

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Diamondback to buy Lario Permian; Biden asks Congress for $500m to modernize oil reserve

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

GM CEO Barra says electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025
  • GM is sticking by a pledge made by Barra to sell more EVs in the US than market leader Tesla by the middle of the decade
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

General Motors says it expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.
CEO Mary Barra used the pledge to kick off the company’s investor day event Thursday in New York.
The profit figure includes vehicle sales revenue, benefits from emissions tax credits, and revenue from software and parts sales, she said.
Barra said the company’s EV portfolio appeals to a broader range of customers than the competition, in a lineup that includes a small SUV for around $30,000, plus a luxury SUV, pickup trucks, and Hummer SUVs in the next two years.
The Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.
GM is sticking by a pledge made by Barra to sell more EVs in the US than market leader Tesla by the middle of the decade.
“Our commitment is to lead the industry,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters ahead on the investor day event. “We believe that with the infrastructure that we put in place and the vehicles that you’ll see today, we’ll be able to get there.”
The 2025 profit prediction is on a pretax basis that includes the capital costs of building battery factories and converting internal combustion plants to electric vehicles.
Jacobson said it will take time for individual electric vehicles to get to “low- to mid-single digit” profit margins in 2025 as costs are spread over more vehicles. EV profit margins will go higher once clean energy tax credits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act are applied, Jacobson said.
GM customers, he said, should be able to get half the $7,500 federal EV tax credit next year, reaching the full credit by mid-decade. To get the credits, EVs and batteries must be built in North America, with battery minerals sourced on the continent.
Despite economic volatility and the possibility of a downturn, GM appeared more confident in this year’s financial results, saying Thursday it expects full-year pretax income to be $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion. That’s within the previous guidance range of $13 billion to $15 billion.
GM also said its Brightdrop commercial vehicle unit, which is making electric vans and carts, will contribute over $1 billion of revenue next year.
Shares of GM rose slightly Thursday as the broader markets declined.
The company says its modular Ultium EV architecture is flexible enough to allow multiple battery chemistries and cell sizes, and it can handle multiple vehicles. That’s one reason the company says the next two years put it on a path to double revenue by 2030.
Doug Parks, product development chief, said EVs are much simpler to build than internal combustion vehicles. For example, the Chevrolet Silverado EV has 45 percent fewer parts than its combustion equivalent, he said.
As for the new vehicles, GM will roll out an all-electric version of the Chevrolet Corvette next year, President Mark Reuss said.
“This will again set the standard of the world for performance,” he said.
Reuss gave glimpses of other new or revamped GM vehicles that are coming in the next two years. New internal combustion vehicles will be based on the existing underpinnings, saving costs, yet allowing the company to do significant upgrades, he said.
Among the revamped or new entries next year are the Chevrolet Traverse three-row SUV, as well as a new Buick SUV, and a revamped Chevrolet Trax small SUV starting around $19,000.
In 2024, GM will redo the three-row GMC Acadia SUV, making it more truck-like, Reuss said. Then it will revamp the internal combustion version of the Chevy Equinox small SUV in the biggest market segment in the world.
For electric vehicles next year, GM will revive the Buick Electra name for a new SUV that will go on sale first in China, then in the US Then comes the Cruise Origin, a multi-passenger vehicle built for the company’s ride-hailing service, and a Cadillac compact SUV.
Among the 2024 EVs is the GMC Sierra full-size pickup., a full-size Cadillac SUV, and full-size Buick and Chevrolet electric cars mainly for China.
Reuss also said GM is revamping the way customers buy electric vehicles, giving them the option of fully purchasing online or at the dealership and saving the company $2,000 per vehicle.
Rather than dealers holding huge inventories, they would keep fewer vehicles on lots. When a customer orders an EV, it would come from three US distribution centers, two in California and one in George. They would stock vehicles with popular equipment combinations and allow deliveries in as little as four days, Reuss said.
The system would automate a lot of financing and insurance costs. The $2,000 savings would go to GM.
Reuss also took a shot at US electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, telling analysts that more than 11,000 Tesla owners had vehicles serviced at a GM dealership. He said the dealer network is a big competitive advantage.

Topics: General Motors Mary Barra Electric Vehicle

Related

Exclusive General Motors to sell EVs; set up regional office in Saudi Arabia, says top official video
Business & Economy
General Motors to sell EVs; set up regional office in Saudi Arabia, says top official
General Motors Middle East appoints Sajed Sbeih as new vice president
Business & Economy
General Motors Middle East appoints Sajed Sbeih as new vice president

Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia

Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia

Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia
  • Soudah Development said its plans span 627 sq. km in the Sarwat Mountains, in the southwestern Asir region, that is home to 90 percent of the Kingdom’s greenery and plant life
  • ‘By restoring biodiversity, boosting vegetation cover and rewilding vast swathes of terrain, we want to create a greener future that unlocks the potential of sustainable tourism,’ the company said
Updated 18 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Soudah Development, a company owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, said it plans to invest SR11 billion ($2.93 billion) as it spearheads a new era of sustainable mountain tourism, as part of the Kingdom’s ambitious environmental action plans.

Its project spans a 627 sq. km area that includes Soudah mountain and the mountain village of Rijal Alma, in the Sarwat Mountains in the southwestern Asir region, and is home to 90 percent of the Kingdom’s greenery and plant life.

“Soudah and Rijal Almaa are a nationally unique and biologically diverse ecosystem vulnerable to climate change,” the company said. “By restoring biodiversity, boosting vegetation cover and rewilding vast swathes of terrain, we want to create a greener future that unlocks the potential of sustainable tourism.”

At a height of 3,015 meters, Soudah is the highest peak in Saudi Arabia.

“We plan to develop 2,700 hotel rooms, 1,300 residential units and 30 commercial and entertainment attractions to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds, (and) up to SR3 billion will be directed toward major infrastructure improvements which will provide social and economic dividends for the local community,” Soudah Development said.

“We also plan to play a key role in the country’s diversification by attracting over 2 million visitors throughout the year, creating 8,000 jobs and adding SR29 billion cumulatively to the Kingdom’s Gross Domestic Product by 2030.”

The company, a closed joint-stock real estate development business launched last year by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, participated in the second Saudi Green Initiative Forum, which took place last week on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh. It shared details about three of its flagship sustainability initiatives, including plans to plant more than a million trees by 2030.

“In addition to our ongoing reforestation drive, we used this platform to highlight two more environmental projects: Plans to reintroduce endangered wildlife, such as mountain ibex and gazelle, to their native habitats; and an extensive initiative to rewild protected areas to safeguard biodiversity and restore ecological balance,” it said.

Soudah Development, which was founded in February 2021 and is an affiliate member of the UN’s World Tourism Organization, said that its main commitment is to protecting Soudah but that it also aims to promote the area as a global luxury tourist destination, while helping to combat climate change in line with the goals of the SGI. This is reflected, the company said, in projects such as its plan to plant a million trees in support of the SGI’s ambitious goal of planting 10 billion trees by 2030.

“Up to 25 tons of carbon dioxide will be sequestered by the forest under this initiative, contributing to the Kingdom’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, reduce carbon emissions by four percent, and raise protected areas to more than 30 percent of the country’s total land area,” the company said.

It added that it is in the “preliminary stages of planning and development work,” in accordance with the best practices in sustainable tourism, and is partnering with national and multilateral organizations to achieve its goals.

It has signed four agreements with national entities under the umbrella of the Ministry of Environment, including the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, the National Center for Environmental Compliance, the National Center for Wildlife Development, and the National Center for Waste Management.

It has also formed partnerships with the Saudi National Heritage Commission and the King Abdulaziz Foundation to identify and carry out research on archaeological assets and study the intangible cultural heritage in the area.

Soudah Development is also the region’s only member of the UN Mountain Partnership, and its plans for Soudah and Rijal Almaa, and its efforts to promote sustainability, have received a strong endorsement and recognition from the UN General Assembly.

“What this means for us — and the Kingdom — is that our efforts to promote meaningful action to fight climate change and achieve the 17 (UN) Sustainable Development Goals is receiving the global recognition it deserves,” the company said.

Topics: COP27 tourism

Related

Special After G20 summit success, Bali eyes post-pandemic tourism recovery
World
After G20 summit success, Bali eyes post-pandemic tourism recovery

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  
Updated 17 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  

TASI loses steam on weak global outlook: Closing bell  
Updated 17 November 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index mostly traded in the flat-to-negative territory on Thursday, reflecting the weak outlook and softer demand of the global markets.  

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.08 percent to end at 11,142, even as the parallel market Nomu rose 1.02 percent to 18,838.  

Of the 218 companies listed on TASI, 113 advanced, while 93 declined. The total trading turnover was SR4.23 billion ($1.13 billion).  

The market picked up the negative cues in the energy market, marred by global geopolitical uncertainty and China’s declining demand for crude.  

Brent crude futures fell by 1.1 percent to $91.82 a barrel by 0430 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slid 1.4 percent to $84.42 a barrel.  

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. closed flat at SR33.70 per share. The oil giant — known as Aramco — has earlier posted a 39 percent surge in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.  

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion  after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.  

Alamar Foods was among the top gainers, closing 4.8 percent to SR148.60 per share. The quick-service restaurant operator on Tuesday announced a dividend of SR0.7 per share. 

The other top gainers included Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Automotive Services Co., Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. and Halwani Bros.  

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., which on Thursday awarded an SR55.9 million operations and maintenance contract to National Water Co., rose 2 percent to SR142 per share.  

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development also closed higher at 1.97 percent to SR20.70 per share. The company on Thursday reduced its capital to SR315 million by absorbing its accumulated losses of SR335 million.  

On the banking front, Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 1.3 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, slipped 0.12 percent.  

The conspicuous losers were Tourism Enterprise Co., Naqi Water Co, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co..

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. also fell 3.48 percent to close at SR172 per share.  

Topics: TASI Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

TASI falls below 11,200-mark first time in over a month: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls below 11,200-mark first time in over a month: Closing bell

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Coffee Co. has signed an investment deal with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to construct a 30,000-square-meter coffee production warehouse in Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries as it looks to increase the Kingdom’s domestic coffee output.  

The new coffee production warehouse will contribute to raising Saudi coffee output from the current 300 tons per year to 2,500 tons by 2032 while further developing a more sustainable and localized value chain, according to a statement. 

The Public Investment Fund-backed company intends to invest as much as SR1.2 billion ($319 million) to elevate the Saudi coffee industry and create a stronger connection with global markets. 

In addition to this, SCC’s 2,500 coffee farms will have access to production and distribution networks. 

This comes as RCJY has signed investment and construction agreements worth over SR1 billion with multiple investors in Jazan city including SCC and United Feed Co.. The contracts are for various projects including setting up a coffee factory, and an animal feed plant as well as residential and infrastructure projects, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

SCC plans to open 25 coffee shops globally with a strategic plan comprising five pillars to elevate the coffee production industry in the Kingdom, the firm’s CEO Raja AlHarbi told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25. 

He further noted that the company will give adequate training to Saudi youths on agriculture, roasting, grading, and cupping of coffee.   

AlHarbi highlighted that SCC is not competing with other suppliers outside Saudi Arabia as no other companies are producing Jazan beans. 

He pointed out that PIF is supporting the firm to achieve its targets.  

“PIF is targeting to help in the diversification of the Saudi economy. Agriculture and coffee play a major role in this diversification. Coffee is the second biggest product globally after oil. So, imagine one day Saudi Arabia is the major oil producer, and one of the major coffee producers,” he stressed. 

In partnership with the private sector, SCC’S main objective is to guarantee that the national coffee industry is qualified along its entire value chain, from bean all the way to cup. 

Topics: Saudi Coffee company PIF Investment

Related

Exclusive Saudi Coffee Co. eyes producing 2,500 tons of coffee annually within five years: CEO video
Business & Economy
Saudi Coffee Co. eyes producing 2,500 tons of coffee annually within five years: CEO
Saudi coffee looks to Starbucks collaboration   photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi coffee looks to Starbucks collaboration  

Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank

Saudi Arabia’s digital government advances ranked 3rd globally by the World Bank
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s has been ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022.

The Kingdom has excelled with very high performance in its digital government transformation, putting it in the group of “very developed countries”, according to the index report.

The GTMI was developed as part of the World Bank’s GovTech Initiative to measure digital government maturity in four focus areas; supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers.

Saudi Arabia was distinguished in sub-indicators as well as excelling in all four areas with a general maturity rate of 97.13 percent.

The Kingdom scored 96.29 percent in its core government systems, 97.69 percent in fostering enablers, 97.93 percent in service delivery, and 96.62 percent in citizen engagement.

Consisting of 198 countries, the average GTMI score increased from 0.519 in 2020 to 0.552 in 2022 showing a clear overall improvement in economies.

Data also showed that 136 countries remained in the same ranking while 52 moved up and 10 moved down one level.

The index was announced at a press conference held on Wednesday evening in Washington DC, in the US.

Attending the event was the Minister of Communication and Information Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital Government Authority, Abdullah Al-Swaha, where he extended his appreciation to His Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Digital Government Authority Governor Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan spoke about the Kingdom’s achievement as the execution of highly integrated work amongst government agencies within the digital transformation initiatives and programs that aim to reach Vision 2030.

Since 2006 Saudi Arabia has had an established plan for digitization, called to the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.

As the world swiftly adopted digital strategies after the pandemic put in place a huge need for physical interaction alternatives, Saudi Arabia itself was able to quickly establish a framework for digital transformation in sectors including finance, commerce, logistics and information technology.

The action plan was divided into three phases. It is currently in its final stage, the Smart Government Strategy, which aims to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024.

Topics: World Bank Digital government

Related

World Bank highlights the benefits for the GCC to accelerate transition of desalination to renewable energy
Saudi Arabia
World Bank highlights the benefits for the GCC to accelerate transition of desalination to renewable energy

Latest updates

Oil retreats as demand concerns weigh, tracking for steep weekly losses
Oil retreats as demand concerns weigh, tracking for steep weekly losses
Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
Turkiye: 17 charged over bombing in Istanbul that killed 6
India successfully launches first privately made rocket
India successfully launches first privately made rocket
Saudi crown prince attends APEC summit in Bangkok
Saudi crown prince attends APEC summit in Bangkok
Saudi ambassador to Thailand: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit to Thailand strengthens bilateral, economic ties
Saudi ambassador to Thailand: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit to Thailand strengthens bilateral, economic ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.