You are here

  • Home
  • World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar

World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar
Brazil’s Neymar during a training session at the Continassa sporting center in Turin, Italy, Thursday. Brazil will compete in Group G at the 2022 World Cup. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/436q7

Updated 18 November 2022
AP

World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar

World Cup could mean redemption for Brazil forward Neymar
  • Neymar enters the World Cup — which he doesn’t rule out as being his last one — as one of the most in-form players
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

DOHA: When Neymar was preparing to play for Brazil at his first World Cup back in 2014, the hype surrounding him was considerable.

He had just moved from Santos to Spanish club Barcelona as one of the most promising young players in the world. And he had impressed early on with the Catalan club, quickly gaining the status of star in the world of soccer.

The common questions surrounding Neymar at the time were about when — not if — he would be crowned the best in the world.

Fast forward eight years, though, and things have changed considerably. The Brazilian remains one of the top players in the world, but he has failed to fully meet the expectations that came along his high-profile move to Europe.

Neymar lost visibility after joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, and it’s been a while since he has been in consideration for the best player of the year awards.

His performances with Brazil in World Cups have mostly disappointed since the 2014 tournament at home, when he was carried off on a stretcher because of a back injury in the quarterfinals. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Neymar crouched on the field and stared in disbelief as the Belgium players celebrated their victory over Brazil in the last eight.

He was crucial for Brazil when the country won its first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, a feat that was celebrated widely nationwide and earned him widespread praise.

But at 30 years old, the questions surrounding Neymar ahead of the World Cup in Qatar are a bit different.

Did he make a mistake by leaving Barcelona to join PSG? Is he being overshadowed by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe? Is he past his peak?

But for Neymar, the only question that really matters is whether he can come through for Brazil and lead the national team to their first World Cup title in 20 years.

“I don’t want to let this World Cup get away from me,” Neymar said earlier this year. “I don’t want to let this opportunity slip through my hands. I’m doing everything possible to prepare for it, physically and mentally. It is my biggest dream right now. I’m focused on winning this title.”

This year’s World Cup could mean redemption for Neymar, and if he does find a way to lead Brazil to the title in Qatar, his name will most likely be back at the top of the award lists.

“I’ll give my life at the World Cup,” Neymar said in a chat with former Brazil midfielder Diego Ribas. “It’s a unique moment. I’ve been through two World Cups and I now how it works. Everything happens really fast, and if you are not at your 100 percent, if you are not prepared, the opportunity passes by you.”

Neymar, who said as a youngster his dream was to be the best player in the world, has been doing well this season again and is one of the leaders of a PSG team that hope to finally win their first Champions League title. He enters the World Cup — which he doesn’t rule out as being his last one — as one of the most in-form players.

“He is flying right now,” Brazil coach Tite said.

Neymar apparently hasn’t been affected by the recent fraud trial regarding his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona, where he and his father are among those accused of hiding the real cost of the transfer. He is facing a prison sentence of more than two years if found guilty, though some of the charges against him have been dropped.

Tite is undoubtedly relying on Neymar to take the helm and lead Brazil in Qatar, hoping that his talent — and now his maturity — will finally make the difference and give the national team a chance to win their first World Cup title since 2002, when Neymar was still only 10.

And hopefully for Brazil, instead of leaving the field on a stretcher like in 2014 or watching opponents celebrate like in 2018, Neymar will end his World Cup run by lifting the trophy for his team and his people.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Brazil Neymar

Related

Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
Sport
Neymar joins Brazil, has first practice ahead of World Cup
Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup
Sport
Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup

Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet

Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet

Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
  • Djokovic faces the American Taylor Fritz with the second direct elimination semifinal to pit Norway’s Casper Ruud against the 25-year-old Rublev
Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

TURIN,Italy: Andrey Rublev sealed a place in the final four of the Turin ATP Finals on Friday rallying from a set down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Rublev’s win saw him overtake Tsitsipas in the Red Group to take second place behind Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic marked himself out as the man to beat when he remained unbeaten earlier Friday producing a battling 6-3, 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/2) win over Daniil Medvedev.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic went into the dead rubber already assured of his place in the semis after wins over both Rublev and Tsitsipas.

While Medvedev in contrast was already eliminated after losses in both his outings on the hardcourt in Turin.

With the Group stage now over Djokovic faces the American Taylor Fritz on Saturday with the second direct elimination semifinal to be contested between Norway’s Casper Ruud and the 25-year-old Rublev.

After having to dig deep into his mental and physical reserves Djokovic said: “Daniil and I have had some battles in the past and I knew coming into the match that it was going to be his last match of the season and he wouldn’t want to finish with a loss.”

With both players trading punches like heavyweights in the ring Djokovic took the first set only for Medvedev to force a decider sealing the second set on his fourth set point.

Djokovic rallied back from a break down to earn his 40th tour-level win of the season after three hours and five minutes.

“I started off very well. I had chances in the second set, had some break points but he played very well in those decisive points,” he said.

“He was playing really quick. I didn’t feel physically well in the third set, struggled a lot. It is a battle and it is a fight.”

The 35-year-old is aiming to tie Roger Federer’s record six triumphs at the tournament, which is being held in Turin for the second time.

The former World No. 1 has now won 16 of his past 17 matches, having triumphed in Tel Aviv and Astana last month.

Aside from his three on court wins this week, he was boosted by the news that he has been granted a visa to play in the Australian Open in January.

He was kicked out of the country in the leadup to the Melbourne Grand Slam earlier this year after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Topics: Andrey Rublev ATP Finals Stefanos Tsitsipas

Related

Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Sport
Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Sport
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship

Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship

Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship
  • Ko’s 66 was the round of the day Friday; four other players shot 67’s
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

NAPLES, Florida: Lydia Ko is in total control at the halfway mark of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Total control of the season-long scoring and money races, too.

Ko shot a 6-under 66 in Friday’s second round of the LPGA Tour’s season finale, pushing her to 13 under for the tournament and five shots clear of Hyo Joo Kim through 36 holes.

Ko made four birdies in a six-hole stretch midway through her round, rolled in a testy 4-footer to save par on the par-4 13th to maintain what was then a four-shot lead, and hasn’t dropped a shot since her opening hole on Thursday.

“I just wanted to focus on my game,” said Ko, who turned a one-shot lead entering Friday to a five-shot edge when it was over. “It was a pretty tight leaderboard. I shot a low one yesterday and that round, it can be anybody throughout the week.”

Except right now, it’s not anybody else going as low as Ko has.

Ko’s 66 was the round of the day Friday; four other players shot 67’s. Through two rounds at Tiburon, there have been four scores of 66 or lower; Ko has two of them after an opening 65 on Thursday.

Kim (69) made back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 to get to 8 under, alone in second. World No. 1 Nelly Korda (69) is in a pack tied for third at 7 under, along with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka (67), Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist (69) and Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh (70).

Korda was making a move on the front, closing her first nine with three birdies in a four-hole stretch. But she made nothing but pars on the back nine.

“Lyds is playing well. She’s had an amazing year,” Korda said. “To catch her I’m just going to have to play aggressive and drain the putts.”

And even that might not be enough. Everyone is chasing Ko, who is chasing trophies and more.

Ko entered the week with a one-point lead in the race for LPGA Tour player of the year. She needs to avoid just all-out disaster on the weekend to win her second consecutive Vare Trophy for having the year’s lowest scoring average. Those titles would move her closer to the LPGA Hall of Fame.

And with $2 million, the biggest single prize in women’s golf, awaiting the winner that means the money title is within her reach as well.

“It was a solid day,” Ko said. “It was more solid than yesterday. ... I couldn’t really have asked for more to start this week.”

Ko is now averaging 68.964 this year. Atthaya Thitikul’s average for the season is now 69.447. It would take about a 40-shot swing between them on the weekend for Thitikul to catch Ko in that race.

And if Ko wins the tournament, she’d push her earnings for 2022 to $4,364,403 and virtually lock up the money title as well.

“Lydia is Lydia,” said Ireland’s Leona Maguire, who shot 69 for the second consecutive day; she’s tied for seventh at 6 under, seven shots back of Ko. “I’m sure she’s going to keep going, so ultimately try and shoot as low as we can over the weekend and see what happens.”

DIVOTS: Jin Young Ko, bidding for a fourth consecutive win on the Tiburon course, shot 75 and is 16 shots back. Stacy Lewis holed out from a greenside bunker on the 18th to finish a round of 70 with a birdie. She’s 5 under for the tournament. ... Brooke Henderson, clearly ailing from the back issue that bothered her last week as well, shot 2-over 74 and is 2 under for the week. ... Pajaree Anannarukarn and Danielle Kang each had 66’s on Thursday; neither came close to that Friday. Anannarukarn shot 73, Kang 74.

Topics: LPGA Lydia Ko golf CME Group Tour Championship

Related

Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale
Sport
Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale
Lydia Ko wins her first LPGA title in South Korea
Sport
Lydia Ko wins her first LPGA title in South Korea

Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener

Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener

Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener
  • FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday's match between host Qatar and Ecuador, describing him as “one of Europe’s most experienced referees”
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

DOHA: Italian referee Daniele Orsato was chosen Friday to handle the opening game of the World Cup.
FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday’s match between host Qatar and Ecuador, describing him as “one of Europe’s most experienced referees.” He turns 47 on Wednesday.
Until 2016, FIFA imposed a mandatory age limit of 45 on match officials for international games.
Orsato, who was a video review official at the last World Cup, refereed the 2020 Champions League final when Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0. He worked three games at last year’s European Championship, which was won by his home country.
Italian referees have one of the best reputations in the modern era of World Cups, handling two of the past five finals.
FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina officiated the 2002 final and Nicola Rizzoli was picked for the 2014 final.

Topics: World Cup 2022 FIFA

Related

Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets
Sport
Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets
Saudi football chiefs thank Qatar 2022 organizers for Doha welcome, look forward to World Cup
Sport
Saudi football chiefs thank Qatar 2022 organizers for Doha welcome, look forward to World Cup

Formula One drivers unite to say ‘Danke Seb’

Formula One drivers unite to say ‘Danke Seb’
Updated 18 November 2022
Reem Abulleil

Formula One drivers unite to say ‘Danke Seb’

Formula One drivers unite to say ‘Danke Seb’
  • Between 2010 and 2013, Vettel dominated the sport, winning four consecutive championships with Red Bull
Updated 18 November 2022
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: If there was one driver that could unite the entire 2022 F1 grid and have his peers set aside any differences they may have to come together for one night to celebrate him, it had to be Sebastian Vettel.

Emotions will run high this weekend in Abu Dhabi as the four-time world champion bids farewell to Formula One.

Proceedings have already kicked off in the most iconic way as all 20 drivers went to dinner together on Thursday evening at Emirates Palace’s Hakkasan to pay tribute to Vettel.

“We’ve come a long way as drivers and continue to grow as men. Despite whatever may happen on the track we grow and become better each day. Us all coming together to celebrate life and Seb’s amazing career in F1 is truly a night I’ll never forget,” wrote Lewis Hamilton on his Instagram in a post that featured a photo of all the drivers, and one with just him and Vettel.

In a press conference on Thursday at Yas Marina Circuit, three world champions and veterans of the sport sat side by side: Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Vettel, who wasn’t too ready to reflect on his 17-year F1 career just yet.

Between 2010 and 2013, Vettel dominated the sport, winning four consecutive championships with Red Bull.

“When I think of Seb… he was a bit of a nuisance back then!” joked Hamilton on Thursday.

“I’m actually quite sorry,” Vettel cut in. “It’s your answer but I think Baku wasn’t a great moment, because what I did wasn’t right. But actually from that moment onwards…”

“Our friendship got better!” said Hamilton, completing the German’s sentence.

On the track, Vettel is as fierce as they come, but over the years, he somehow managed to combine his sheer competitiveness with a kind and open personality that earned him the respect of his peers.

Daniel Ricciardo revealed earlier this month that Vettel, his former teammate at Red Bull, frequently picked up the phone to check on him when news broke in August of McLaren terminating the Australian’s contract early.

“As a person, I can speak so highly of him. On a personal level, some things that he’s done for me, I’m just very, very appreciative of,” said Ricciardo on Thursday.

“I think he’s a very caring individual. He cares about the sport as a whole but also cares about us drivers. We’re all competitors for sure but he’s definitely able to separate that and just look out for us ultimately.

“As a competitor, I think back to 2013 when he won every race in the second half of the season, it was like a relentless approach, like he just wasn’t satisfied, like he ultimately just wanted to destroy the competition.

“You could just see the raw competitor in him and that drive to, not win, but to destroy if you will; you had to admire and respect that.”

Almost every younger driver on the grid has a personal anecdote that involves an act of kindness from Vettel.

2021 and 2022 world champion Max Verstappen, another former teammate of Vettel, is excited about swapping helmets with the 35-year-old this weekend, and shared a story from after his crash at Silverstone last season on Thursday.

“He’s had a career which a lot of people could only dream of. But at the end of the day that’s not everything,” said Verstappen.

“I think as a person he’s always been very caring. Of course I had many heated battles with him, especially in the beginning of my career. But for me one thing I will always remember for the rest of my life, last year Silverstone I came back from the hospital to get to my motorhome to get all my stuff and he was there waiting for me when I got out of the car and he was like, ‘Max, how are you doing? Are you okay?’ and that just shows how he is, a super nice, caring person, who’s not only there for performance, but means well. I think that’s also really nice to be remembered like that.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Charles Leclerc recalls the time he received a special thank you note from Vettel for all the work he was doing on the simulator at Ferrari’s headquarters.

“He’s been incredible. I remember already in F2, I was doing the simulator work, which okay it’s not easy work to do because it’s really, really tiring and I thought that Seb probably didn’t even know I was on the simulator and I received a letter one day just thanking me for all the hard work and that meant a lot for me at that time. But that was only a small thing,” said Leclerc.

“We became team-mates in 2019 and 2020, where he has taught me a lot of things. We’ve had our tense moments on track but the respect off the track has never changed.

“He’s always been there for me whenever I’ve had difficult times. That was very different to what I was used to with my previous teammates. Obviously in Formula One it’s normal there is inner competition inside the team but he’s always been super caring and trying to help me whenever I was going through more difficult times. He will definitely be missed.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Pierre Gasly, who drives for Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri but is moving to Alpine next season, is expecting an emotional weekend in the UAE capital and also sang Vettel’s praises.

“I think he’s been a great player and a great icon and figure for all of us F1 drivers. Personally for me he’s been a great help before I made it to Formula One when I was a reserve driver for Red Bull, I managed to get close to him and ask for some direction and some advice at the time. Definitely he’s going to be massively missed in the paddock,” said the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Alonso, who will take Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin next season, will be wearing a special helmet in Abu Dhabi that features a German flag stripe and the words, ‘Danke Seb’ on either side in honor of Vettel.

“It’s going to be strange to not have him next year in the first race,” said the 41-year-old Spaniard.

“We shared so many things over the last 15 years. Sometimes we fought for championships, sometimes for seventh place, even in Japan until finish line and we still always enjoyed every single battle and respect each other as much as we could.

“I think my career is going to be linked to Sebastian in a way, because we fought for many great things in the best seasons of our life probably. Even though it was on his side the outcome always, I think our names will be linked to other.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

 

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Analysis Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Red Bull drama, Vettel's farewell and the battle for second
Sport
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Red Bull drama, Vettel's farewell and the battle for second
4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time
Sport
4-time F1 champion Vettel felt like retiring for a long time

Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets

Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets

Poland World Cup team escorted by fighter jets
  • "It's a good sign showing support for our players," Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said
  • He also posted a picture of the team's plane flying next to an F-16
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

WARSAW: Robert Lewandowski and his Poland teammates enjoyed a special World Cup send-off accompanied by fighter jets but critics questioned the use of military resources.
Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak took to public radio on Friday to defend the decision to escort the team plane through Polish airspace the previous day.
“It’s a good sign showing support for our players,” he said.
Blaszczak on Thursday tweeted: “Our players are already on the way to the World Cup in Qatar. They are being escorted by F-16s to the border. Good luck!” .
He also posted a picture of the team’s plane flying next to an F-16.
Blaszczak said the escort was nothing more than regular pilot training.
“The most important assignment for our F-16 pilots is training, and such an exercise took place yesterday,” he said.
Poland will start their World Cup campaign against Mexico on November 22. Group C also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Poland World Cup 2022

Related

Saudi football chiefs thank Qatar 2022 organizers for Doha welcome, look forward to World Cup
Sport
Saudi football chiefs thank Qatar 2022 organizers for Doha welcome, look forward to World Cup
Update Qatar bans beer from stadiums on eve of World Cup
Sport
Qatar bans beer from stadiums on eve of World Cup

follow us

Latest updates

Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
NATO says Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight
Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship
Ko runs out to 5-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.