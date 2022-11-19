Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday evening asking users to vote on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media site by its previous owners, should be reinstated to the social media site.
DUBAI: Saudi travel platform Almatar has partnered with technology company Snap Inc. as part of its efforts to engage with football fans during the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday.
Almatar said it will use the Snapchat developer’s augmented reality technology to interact with and reward fans through the use of seven AR lenses, each of which is designed to provide a different experience, from supporting the Saudi national team to experiencing matches virtually. The platform will also host a “predict and win” contest that offers the chance to win prizes during and after the World Cup.
The aim, it said, is to support Saudi Arabia — a country with 20 million Snapchat users — in its efforts to achieve its goals for its rapidly expanding tourism sector.
“Saudi Arabia is home to a large population of football fans, who are huge supporters of their national team and also very passionate about technology, and particularly Snapchat,” said Faisal Alrajhi, president of Almatar.
“By interacting with more than 3 million users on the Almatar app to showcase our support for the Saudi national team, we will be able to raise awareness about marketing messages dedicated to domestic tourism.”
According to Snap, many Snapchat users around the world already use it for sports content. The company said 55 percent share sports-related topics on the platform, while 58 percent engage with such content.
“Being held in Qatar, the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup is an amazing opportunity to engage with our huge Saudi audience through our AR technology,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for the KSA market at Snap.
SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said he had reinstated certain banned accounts on his site, but said no decision was made on welcoming back former US president Donald Trump.
Musk tweeted that the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee “have been reinstated,” but that the “Trump decision has not yet been made.”
Twitter users have been watching closely to see whether Musk will reinstate Trump, banned for inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The announcement was made just moments before US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed an independent prosecutor to oversee the criminal investigations into Trump, three days after the former president announced a new run for the White House in 2024.
Griffin, who has two million Twitter followers, was the most recently banned account after she switched her username to Elon Musk, taking advantage of the website’s new relaxed rules under the billionaire.
Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and the South African billionaire was harangued online for the ban on Griffin and other accounts that impersonated him.
Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson was suspended from Twitter in June, before Musk’s ownership, following a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that broke the site’s rules on hateful conduct.
Peterson had often made comments against the rights of transgender people and was asked by Twitter to remove the post on Page.
Musk made the announcement as he indicated a new direction for content moderation on the site.
“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” Musk tweeted on Friday.
While not being totally removed from the site, Musk said that “negative/hate tweets” will be “max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.”
“You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he added.
DUBAI: TikTok announced the winners of its inaugural Creator Hub Awards for the UAE and Egypt at a ceremony in Dubai on Wednesday.
The program, which was launched in September, aims to identify talented creators and connect them with the right mentors and skill-building experts, to support and nurture their skills.
The annual competition required creators to produce a creative content idea around a specific theme. This year’s theme was climate change, inspired by the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference of Parties — COP27 — held in Egypt in November.
It also aligns with TikTok’s launch of the #ClimateAction program in support of COP27 in the MENA region. The campaign encourages TikTok users to join the climate conversation and take actions that have a positive impact on the planet.
“We decided to launch this in Egypt and the UAE because the COP27 will be taking place in both those areas the current and next year,” Tarek Abdalla, regional general manager, TikTok Middle East, Africa, Turkiye, Pakistan and South Asia, told Arab News.
Five winners were chosen for their creative ability to raise awareness of this year’s theme through an informative TikTok video: Anfal Saheb, Aya Shiha, Deema Naser, Kareem Abdel Samad and Rabih Takkoush.
Naser, who loves content creation, said: “To be able to use a platform that I use daily to create positive social change to me was already an honor, but to have created a video that won the MENA Creator Hub Award too was incredible.”
For Takkoush, winning the award gave him “a boost of confidence to create and share more content.”
He added: “Wait till you see us creators collaborating together.”
Similarly, Abdel Samad enjoyed the collaborative experience and meeting other creators. “It was lovely getting to know all their stories and their passions in life, and awesome to see that we all share one common thing, which is the love for creating content and actually making a change through what we do,” he said.
Every year, the TikTok MENA Creator Hub program will draw up a chosen theme for creators to produce a creative content idea around a specific topic. It aims to provide creators with the knowledge needed to inspire and guide them through their professional careers.
“TikTok is a very easy tool to create and spread content and messages; we are pleased to be able to start conversations on important societal topics and be able to include anyone in the conversation,” Abdalla said.
LONDON: Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal this week launched a digital philanthropy center in the metaverse.
The virtual experience comprises exhibitions of Arab science, art and culture curated by some of the world’s top museums and universities in partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies.
“This is a special initiative offering versatility and accessibility in a new space with the drive to harness tolerance and acceptance,” Princess Lamia bint Majed, the company’s secretary-general, said in a statement.
“Our commitment to mankind is to permanently be on the lookout for innovative approaches as we build connections for better cultural understanding as well as boundless tolerance.”
The launch on Wednesday coincided with International Day for Tolerance, an annual UNESCO event designed to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.
“Alwaleed Philanthropies is committed to deploy collective efforts toward exposing minds and dismantling borders, as we believe in an open world and operate on the concept of creating an impact on people’s lives globally,” Princess Lamia said.
The center’s exhibitions include an exploration of the Astrolabe — an ancient Islamic instrument used for mathematical calculations — and medieval Persian historian Rashid al-Din’s Compendium of Chronicles.
Visitors can also explore the Darzah Room, which features handmade Palestinian products, the Aleppo Room, which depicts the sumptuous interior of a 17th century Syrian mansion, and see traditional handmade Saudi crafts from Mizwara, Alwaleed Philanthropies’ own brand.
The rooms were created in collaboration with Oxford University Museums, Pergamon Museum Berlin, the University of Edinburgh, the Turquoise Mountain Foundation and Palestinian crafts designer Darzah.
Alwaleed Philanthropies said it would expand the space by adding a new partner every quarter.
Princess Lamia said the company cooperated “with a range of philanthropic, governmental and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding.”
The creation of the digital experience was inspired by the company’s mission to build and nurture tolerance throughout humanity, she added.
“For more than four decades, the team at Alwaleed Philanthropies has acted as an agent of change. We continue creating new dimensions for the progress and advancement of humankind.”
LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company’s next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta’s finances after its first mass layoffs.
Zuckerberg, addressing pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 workers, described the pair of messaging apps as being “very early in monetizing” compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram, according to remarks heard by Reuters.
“We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more,” he said.
Meta enables some consumers to speak and transact with merchants through the chat apps, including a new feature announced Thursday in Brazil.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s internal forum.
Zuckerberg’s comments there reflect a shift in tone and emphasis after focusing heavily on extended reality hardware and software investments since announcing a long-term ambition to build out an immersive metaverse last year.
Investors have questioned the wisdom of that decision as Meta’s core advertising business has struggled this year, more than halving its stock price.
In his remarks to employees, Zuckerberg played down how much the company was spending in Reality Labs, the unit responsible for its metaverse investments.
People were Meta’s biggest expense, followed by capital expenditure, the vast majority of which went to infrastructure to support its suite of social media apps, he said. About 20 percent of Meta’s budget was going to Reality Labs.
Within Reality Labs, the unit was spending over half of its budget on augmented reality (AR), with smart glasses products continuing to emerge “over the next few years” and some “truly great” AR glasses later in the decade, Zuckerberg said.
“This is in some ways is the most challenging work ... but I also think it’s the most valuable potential part of the work over time,” he said.
About 40 percent of Reality Labs’ budget went toward virtual reality, while about 10 percent was spent on futuristic social platforms such as the virtual world it calls Horizon.
Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs Reality Labs, said AR glasses need to be more useful than mobile phones to appeal to potential customers and meet a higher bar for attractiveness.
Bosworth said he was wary of developing “industrial applications” for the devices, describing that as “niche,” and wanted to stay focused on building for a broad audience.