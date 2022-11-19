Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump

Saudi travel platform Almatar partners with tech company Snap for FIFA World Cup promotion

DUBAI: Saudi travel platform Almatar has partnered with technology company Snap Inc. as part of its efforts to engage with football fans during the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday.

Almatar said it will use the Snapchat developer’s augmented reality technology to interact with and reward fans through the use of seven AR lenses, each of which is designed to provide a different experience, from supporting the Saudi national team to experiencing matches virtually. The platform will also host a “predict and win” contest that offers the chance to win prizes during and after the World Cup.

The aim, it said, is to support Saudi Arabia — a country with 20 million Snapchat users — in its efforts to achieve its goals for its rapidly expanding tourism sector.

“Saudi Arabia is home to a large population of football fans, who are huge supporters of their national team and also very passionate about technology, and particularly Snapchat,” said Faisal Alrajhi, president of Almatar.

“By interacting with more than 3 million users on the Almatar app to showcase our support for the Saudi national team, we will be able to raise awareness about marketing messages dedicated to domestic tourism.”

According to Snap, many Snapchat users around the world already use it for sports content. The company said 55 percent share sports-related topics on the platform, while 58 percent engage with such content.

“Being held in Qatar, the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup is an amazing opportunity to engage with our huge Saudi audience through our AR technology,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for the KSA market at Snap.