Concert calendar: This week’s major musical performances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

DUBAI: For fans making their way to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here are this week’s major concerts set to take place alongside the football festivities.

Monday Nov. 21: Saudi DJ Cosmicat, Deus Deserto and Ayed will perform at the ARAVIA festival in Al-Wakrah, organized by Saudi entertainment company MDLBEAST. Meanwhile, the Arcadia Music Festival will feature the likes of Stephan Bodzin, Matador, Lyke, Tita Lau, Undercatt, Vidal Rodriguez, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais, Roger Sanchez and Joselito at an event located in front of the Doha’s Ras Bu Fontas metro station.

Tuesday Nov. 22: The ARAVIA festival will feature performances by Malaa, Deus Deserto and Cosmicat. The much-anticipated Daydream Festival will kick off at Doha Golf Club in Al-Egla with the likes of Major Lazer Soundsystem, Artbat, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais, Roger Sanchez, Tita Lau and Block & Crown performing on the first day. US DJ Diplo, the hitmaker behind “Don’t Forget my Love,” will hit the stage at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al-Bidda Park.

Wednesday Nov. 23: Maxwell, DJ Sharkk and Sound of Yaz will take to the turntables at the ARAVIA festival, while the Arcadia festival will host Artbat, Chris Avantgarde, Massano, Øostil, Tita Lau, Undercatt, Nervo, Cedric Gervais, Martin Jensen, Paul van Dyk, Roger Sanchez and Vidal Rodriguez. Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival.

Thursday Nov. 24: Hamaki, Sound of Yaz and DJ Sharkk will delight fans at the ARAVIA festival as US Moroccan rapper French Montana opens the Qetaifan Beach Festival on Qetaifan Island North in Lusail. Colombian superstar J Balvin, known for his smash hit “Mi Gente,” will perform at Qatar Live at the Doha Golf Club.

Friday Nov. 25: British singer Craig David will take to the stage at the Bud World Club at W Doha, West Bay, while Zouhair Bahaoui, Sokkary and Shaolin perform at ARAVIA. The Arcadia festival will feature performances by Miss Monique, Victor Ruiz, Anii, Tita Lau, Joselito, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Roger Sanchez, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais and Vidal Rodriguez.

Saturday Nov. 26: Superstar French DJ David Guetta will perform at ARAVIA alongside Shaolin and Loush while the Daydream Festival will host DJs Alesso, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais, Roger Sanchez, Mark Knight, Tita Lau and Block & Crown.