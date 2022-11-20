You are here

Concert calendar: This week's major musical performances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 
David Guetta will perform at ARAVIA on Nov. 26. (AFP)
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: For fans making their way to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here are this week’s major concerts set to take place alongside the football festivities.  

Monday Nov. 21: Saudi DJ Cosmicat, Deus Deserto and Ayed will perform at the ARAVIA festival in Al-Wakrah, organized by Saudi entertainment company MDLBEAST. Meanwhile, the Arcadia Music Festival will feature the likes of Stephan Bodzin, Matador, Lyke, Tita Lau, Undercatt, Vidal Rodriguez, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais, Roger Sanchez and Joselito at an event located in front of the Doha’s Ras Bu Fontas metro station. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tuesday Nov. 22: The ARAVIA festival will feature performances by Malaa, Deus Deserto and Cosmicat. The much-anticipated Daydream Festival will kick off at Doha Golf Club in Al-Egla with the likes of Major Lazer Soundsystem, Artbat, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais, Roger Sanchez, Tita Lau and Block & Crown performing on the first day. US DJ Diplo, the hitmaker behind “Don’t Forget my Love,” will hit the stage at the FIFA Fan Festival in Al-Bidda Park. 

Wednesday Nov. 23: Maxwell, DJ Sharkk and Sound of Yaz will take to the turntables at the ARAVIA festival, while the Arcadia festival will host Artbat, Chris Avantgarde, Massano, Øostil, Tita Lau, Undercatt, Nervo, Cedric Gervais, Martin Jensen, Paul van Dyk, Roger Sanchez and Vidal Rodriguez. Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival. 

Thursday Nov. 24: Hamaki, Sound of Yaz and DJ Sharkk will delight fans at the ARAVIA festival as US Moroccan rapper French Montana opens the Qetaifan Beach Festival on Qetaifan Island North in Lusail.  Colombian superstar J Balvin, known for his smash hit “Mi Gente,” will perform at Qatar Live at the Doha Golf Club.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Friday Nov. 25: British singer Craig David will take to the stage at the Bud World Club at W Doha, West Bay, while Zouhair Bahaoui, Sokkary and Shaolin perform at ARAVIA. The Arcadia festival will feature performances by Miss Monique, Victor Ruiz, Anii, Tita Lau, Joselito, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Roger Sanchez, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais and Vidal Rodriguez. 

Saturday Nov. 26: Superstar French DJ David Guetta will perform at ARAVIA alongside Shaolin and Loush while the Daydream Festival will host DJs Alesso, Paul Van Dyke, Nervo, Martin Jensen, Cedric Gervais, Roger Sanchez, Mark Knight, Tita Lau and Block & Crown.  

Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi on ‘magical’ Morocco trip

The model is a runway favorite and has hit the catwalk for a number of luxury fashion houses. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi on 'magical' Morocco trip

The model is a runway favorite and has hit the catwalk for a number of luxury fashion houses. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi is getting emotional over her latest “magical” trip to Morocco.

Over the weekend, the model shared a carousel of images from her trip and captioned the post, “Morocco, the most magical place on earth” along with a heart emoji.

The photos include snapshots of food, trips to the desert, camp sites and what looks like a car ride through a crowded marketplace along with a film crew. The model kept the project under wraps, however, and did not mention why she was working with the camera crew.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The model’s trip to Morocco caps off a successful year.

Two months ago, she was named the Italian Model of the Year in a ceremony in the country.  “Memo: If you want it, you must go get it!” she wrote in an Instagram post after the event. “This morning I was awarded Model of the Year Italy. Grazie mille to everyone that made today possible,” she added.

The model was also picked by US designer Tory Burch to star in a campaign for the label’s activewear offering, Tory Sport.

In a series of images shared on the brand’s Instagram page, 23-year-old runway star El-Maslouhi wore a pleated laser cut tennis skirt with a white tank top and a blue-and-beige cross body bag from the fashion house’s Summer 2022 tennis collection.

In other pictures, the model wore a monogram jacquard anorak, a matching red-and-yellow yoga set and a white polo shirt.

In May, the label tapped the model to showcase the brand’s pre-Fall 2022 collection via a series of campaign images.

El-Maslouhi, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, is one of the most in-demand models in the fashion industry at the moment.

The catwalk star, who made her modelling debut when she was 18-years-old, has graced the runways of storied fashion houses in New York, London, Milan and Paris and walked for the likes of Ulla Johnson, Prabal Gurung, David Koma, Boss, Missoni, Messika and more.

She has also hit the runway for Dior, Chanel and Valentino, in addition to appearing in international campaigns for notable brands like Lanvin and Dundas.

Swedish House Mafia wows audience at Abu Dhabi’s F1 concert

Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

Swedish House Mafia wows audience at Abu Dhabi's F1 concert

Swedish House Mafia wows audience at Abu Dhabi’s F1 concert
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: House music supergroup Swedish House Mafia performed on Friday at the UAE’s Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 

The multi-Grammy nominated trio, Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell, performed the fan-favorites “Don’t you Worry Child,” “Moth to a Flame” and hits from their recently released album “Paradise Again.”  

The crowd cheered, clapped and sang along as the trio remixed music. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“It’s the best. Thank you Abu Dhabi,” Axwell wrote on Instagram, sharing a video from the concert. 

The Yasalam After-Race Concert lineup includes Grammy Award-winning US artist Kendrick Lamar — performing on Saturday and Hall of Fame legends Def Leppard — performing on Sunday. 

British rapper Dave and US singer Usher performed on Thursday, kicking off the three-day much-anticipated event. 

Becky G, Melissa Barrera champion Zuhair Murad at Latin Grammys

Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

Becky G, Melissa Barrera champion Zuhair Murad at Latin Grammys

Becky G, Melissa Barrera champion Zuhair Murad at Latin Grammys
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer Becky G and Mexican actress Melissa Barrera stepped out this week wearing glitzy gowns by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad to the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Becky opted for a vibrant organza ballgown in shades of green, blue, purple and red from the designer-to-the-stars’ fall/winter 2021 couture collection. The dress featured a scooped neckline.

The music sensation also wore black sheer gloves to add a princess feel to her look.

Meanwhile, Barrera wore a silver-fringe sequin gown from Murad’s resort 2023 collection. She matched her look with silver boots and a pyramid-shaped silver clutch.

This is not the first time Becky has made a fashion statement in a Zuhair Murad gown. In August, she wore a beaded column gown with a tarot embroidered motif and side cutouts from the designer’s fall 2022 collection to the MTV Video Music Awards.

Myriam Fares joins forces with Nicki Minaj, Maluma for World Cup song 

Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

Myriam Fares joins forces with Nicki Minaj, Maluma for World Cup song 

Myriam Fares joins forces with Nicki Minaj, Maluma for World Cup song 
  • “Tukoh Taka” makes history as the first World Cup song to feature Arabic, English and Spanish lyrics
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese singer Myriam Fares has joined forces with US rapper Nicki Minaj and Colombian singer Maluma for a new FIFA World Cup song. 

The track, “Tukoh Taka,” makes history as the first World Cup song to feature Arabic, English and Spanish lyrics. It was released on Friday on Universal Arabic Music, Universal Music Group and Republic Records. 

In the song, Fares sings in the Lebanese and Khaleeji dialects. 

Fares and Maluma will perform together at the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival at Al-Bidda Park in Qatar on Nov. 19.

“The preparations are in progress to perform the biggest concert in the Arab region for the opening of the FIFA Fan Festival… Be ready to witness this huge event,” Fares wrote on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What We Are Watching Today: Netflix’s Mind Your Manners

Sara Jane Ho
Sara Jane Ho
Updated 19 November 2022
Jasmine Bager

What We Are Watching Today: Netflix's Mind Your Manners

Sara Jane Ho
  • Sara Jane Ho serves up lessons in etiquette and style, as guests spill the tea
Updated 19 November 2022
Jasmine Bager

There’s a new Asian woman on Netflix who wants to help you live your best life, and she’s doing it by elevating your sloppy lifestyle — and your mindset.

Like a feistier version of Japan’s Marie Kondo, Sara Jane Ho is a Hong Kong Chinese entrepreneur who founded Institute Sarita, China’s first etiquette school, in 2013. The following year it was named one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company magazine.

Ho is also the author of the bestselling Chinese-language book “Finishing Touch: Good Manners for the Debutante.” A graduate of the Harvard Business School, she is well versed in all things refined. Her focus isn’t on simply tidying up or sparking joy in people, but on elevating their whole life by getting rid of insecurities, inappropriate clothing and bad manners.

The series feels like it’s part self-help, part group therapy and part makeover — or makeunder.

Ho is adamant on bringing refinement into people’s lives. Her first step is to offer clients a cup of hot tea, so they might figuratively spill the tea on their own lives. Guests are invited to dig deep and reveal their deepest shame or grief in the hope of slapping on a layer of makeup or crisp new outfit to help them emerge with a better attitude.

Ho is quick on her feet with sly innuendos and slightly pretentious scolding of people’s life choices. At times, she comes across as a bit judgmental and slightly stoic but then softens to share a tender personal story or a warm hug.

Nearly every client comes out with a flash of refinement and a seemingly genuine smile at the end. All seem calmer too. They all learn how to use cutlery properly and how to act elegantly while in a Western fine dining establishment. She also emphasizes feng shui and Eastern teas.

Perhaps the only thing she has in common with fellow author and Netflix star Kondo is the use of non-English dialogue within the show. In this series, she outlines the etiquette principles for a group of older Chinese students who comically learn how to correctly pronounce the names of luxury brands, among other lessons. Those parts are perhaps the most endearing and where Ho seems more at ease.

It’s a binge-worthy season with six episodes, each about half an hour long. They can also be enjoyed in smaller bites, perhaps the way Ho would want you to.

The show is available to stream on Netflix MENA.

 

