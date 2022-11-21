Russia’s Shivulech volcano extremely active, threatens eruption — scientists

You are here

Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

  • “Ash explosions up to 10-15 kilometers (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft”
MOSCOW: The Shiveluch volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East has become extremely active, threatening a powerful eruption, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said on Sunday.
“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” the observatory said on its website.
“Ash explosions up to 10-15 kilometers (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.”
Russia’s state RIA news agency cited Alexei Ozerov, the director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as saying that the dome of the volcano is very hot.
“At night, the dome glows almost over its entire surface. Hot avalanches with a temperature of 1000 degrees Celsius (1,832°F) roll down the slopes, pyroclastic flows descend. This state of the dome is observed, as a rule, before a powerful paroxysmal eruption.”
Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s largest volcanoes with a summit reaching 3,283 meters (10,771 feet) is also one of the peninsula’s most active ones, with an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years.
The volcano last most powerful eruption took place in 2007, according to NASA.

 

Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

  • His latest medical checkup showed he was fit to serve as president, but the rigors of his office also have made their mark on Biden, who walks now with a stiffer gait and suffers moments of confusion
WASHINGTON: For the first time in history, a sitting president turned 80 years old in the White House on Sunday but did not celebrate in any public way.
It wasn’t until mid-afternoon that First Lady Jill Biden posted an affectionate message, with two photos of the couple dancing in tuxedos and gala attire.
“There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday Joe! I love you,” Jill Biden tweeted.
It was the sole mention from the White House of the birthday, and with no public event scheduled no indication emerged of how, or even if, the president would celebrate his birthday.
Just a day earlier, the Biden family hosted a large-scale fete at the White House — the wedding of Biden’s granddaughter Naomi, which was closed to the press.

Biden does have an important matter to discuss with his family in the coming days — whether he will seek re-election in 2024.
He said at a press conference November 9 that he “intends” to run, and said he and his wife will “sneak away” for a week at some point between Thanksgiving and Christmas to decide with his family.
He promised to make his decision public in early 2023.
Various recent polls say a majority of Americans do not want Biden to run again.
While influential figures who are over 70 or even 75 years old are ample in the American political landscape, the midterm elections have brought some initial generational change in the Democratic Party.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 82, announced her decision Thursday not to run for a new term as speaker of the House of Representatives.
Biden underwent a thorough medical checkup about a year ago, and the results concluded that he was “a healthy, vigorous” man who is fit to serve as president.
But the rigors of the Oval Office also have made their mark on Biden, who walks now with a stiffer gait and suffers moments of confusion.
 

Updated 19 November 2022
AFP

  • The excited children took part in the opening ceremony at the municipal stadium in Idlib
  • Children aged 10 to 14 have been training for months to take part in the "camps World Cup"
IDLIB, Syria: More than 300 children in rebel-held northwest Syria kicked off their own football World Cup on Saturday, with organizers hoping to shine a light on communities battered by 11 years of war.
The excited children took part in the opening ceremony at the municipal stadium in Idlib, some wearing the jerseys of this year’s World Cup teams, an AFP photographer said.
Their 32 squads correspond to the nations that have qualified for the World Cup, which starts Sunday in Qatar, and their competition opened with a match between the host country and Ecuador, reflecting the official schedule.
“I represent Spain and I hope we win the cup,” gushed 12-year-old Bassel Sheikho, who works in a garage.
While children from camps for displaced people in Idlib and surrounding areas make up 25 of the teams, the other seven are composed of children who work in industrial zones in the region.
Syria’s war has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
The Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced.
Children aged 10 to 14 have been training for months to take part in the “camps World Cup,” said Ibrahim Sarmini from the NGO Violet, which organized the tournament.
He said the event aims to encourage children to participate in sports, and to “focus international attention on displaced youth and those who work,” who are among those most exposed to sometimes deadly risks.
The last pocket of armed opposition to President Bashar Assad’s regime includes large swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.
The Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militant group, led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate, is dominant in the area but other rebel groups are also active.
The “camps World Cup” matches will continue throughout the official tournament period, and the final will be organized in a camp in Idlib.
Sarmini noted that winter was set to begin in full force, with rains expected to once again bring misery to the ramshackle, poverty-stricken camps.
“I hope the whole world will turn their attention to the displaced and will support them so they can return to their homes as soon as possible,” he said.

Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

  • “It’s been over two months since the death of #MahsaAmini” she says on Twitter
  • Chastain posts photo of herself in shirt bearing Amini’s name
DUBAI: US actress Jessica Chastain took to Twitter on Friday to show solidarity with the nationwide protests that have hit Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini.
Accompanied by a photograph of the actress in a white shirt with Mahsa Amini’s name repeatedly written on it in red ink, Chastain’s tweet read: “It’s been over two months since the death of #MahsaAmini.”


Twenty-two-year-old Amini died in Iran in September after she was detained and allegedly beaten by the morality police for wearing her hijab in an “insufficiently modest” manner.
“Over two months of nationwide protests in Iran. Over two months of the regime’s violent crackdown, killing women, men and children who are fighting for freedom. Stand with Iran. Use your voice,” Chastain wrote.
She also called on the public to show support and help in two simple ways: “1) share any posts you see about what is happening in Iran. This will put a spotlight on the atrocities of the regime. 2) show your support by signing the petitions that are circulating.”
Those petitions include one posted on change.org against the mandatory wearing of the hijab.
Last month, British singer Harry Styles honored Amini during a concert in Chicago. He held up a sign that read: “Stand with the women of Iran. #MahsaAmini.”
Arab News has previously reported that a number of Iranian sportsmen, actors and filmmakers have backed the protests, asking authorities to listen to the people’s demands.

Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

  • Monarch full of praise for Zayed Higher Foundation for People of Determination
ABU DHABI: Queen Nanasipauʻu of Tonga visited the Zayed Higher Foundation for People of Determination on Thursday, an organization that provides support services for people with disabilities.
The queen was accompanied on a tour of the facility by senior ZHO officials and learned about the services it provides to help people integrate into society, reported the Emirates News Agency on Friday.
She also attended a reception hosted by ZHO Secretary-General Abdullah Abdul Ali Al-Humaidan and Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al-Khaili, who heads the community development department in Abu Dhabi.
The queen, who is on an official tour of the UAE, said she was pleased to have had the opportunity to visit the foundation and expressed admiration for the services it provides, describing them as matching the best in the world. She also met a number of workers and students.
She added that she would like to see greater cooperation between the foundation and similar organizations in Tonga so that people in her country might benefit from Zayed’s experience and expertise.
Al-Humaidan said: “The foundation is proud to provide this service to groups dear to all of us, in light of the great support it receives from the wise leadership and the follow-up and supervision of Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”
The UAE refers to people with disabilities as “people of determination” in recognition of their achievements in different fields.
The ZHO says on its website that it helps people “educationally, functionally, culturally and socially in line with their abilities and aspirations.”
 

Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

  • The Skyroot rockets are named after Vikram Sarabhai, an Indian physicist and astronomer
BENGALURU: India successfully launched its first privately developed rocket, the Vikram-S, on Friday, a milestone in the country’s effort to create a commercial space industry and to compete on cost.
The 545-kg rocket, developed by space startup Skyroot, took off from the Indian space agency’s launch site near Chennai and hit a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometers (km).
The rocket has the capability of reaching Mach 5 — five times the speed of sound — and carrying a payload of 83 kg to an altitude of 100 kilometers, the company said.
The Skyroot team had set a target of 80 km for its first launch, a benchmark some agencies define as the frontier of space. The Karman line — set by an international aeronautics body as defining the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and space — is at 100 km altitude.
Video footage showed the rocket taking off from the space center, leaving a plume of smoke and fire in its trail. It splashed down in the Bay of Bengal about 5 minutes after launch, officials said.
“I’m happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, the beginning,” said Pawan Goenka, who chairs the Indian government agency that coordinates private-sector space activities.
Skyroot, which was started by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka, has set a target of cutting development costs by up to 90 percent versus existing platforms to launch small satellites.
It expects to achieve that cost savings by using a rocket architecture that can be assembled in less than 72 hours with composite materials. It plans launches capable of delivering satellites starting next year.
“Innovation and cost efficiency should be the two drivers for the industry. Cost efficiency has already been achieved, and now we should look at cutting edge technology,” Chandana said.
The Indian government has been pushing to develop a private space industry to complement its state-run space program known for its affordable launches and missions.
India’s unmanned Mars mission in 2014 cost only $74 million, and made headlines for costing less than the Academy Award winnning film “Gravity.”
Until now, the state-run ISRO has had a monopoly on launching rockets in India.
The Skyroot rockets are named after Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian physicist and astronomer considered the father of India’s space program.
Hyderabad-based Skyroot, founded in 2018 and backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, was the first space startup to sign an agreement to use Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launch and test facilities after the government opened the door to private companies in 2020.
It has raised 5.26 billion rupees ($64.42 million) so far and employs about 200 people. Close to 100 people have been involved in its maiden launch project, the company said. ($1 = 81.6550 Indian rupees)

