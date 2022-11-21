You are here

Egypt's $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030

Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030
The wind farm will cost $11 billion (Shutterstock)
Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030

Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030
RIYADH: One of the world’s largest wind farms being built in Egypt is set to become operational by 2030 with construction set to begin in 2024, according to Infinity Power, one of the main companies backing the project.

The $11 billion wind farm is being built by a consortium led by Abu Dhabi-owned Masdar and Infinity Power Holdings, and upon completion, the project could provide electricity to Saudi Arabia and Europe, Bloomberg reported.

Mohamed Mansour, chairman of Infinity Power, said that the project will have an output capacity of 10 gigawatts and will become operational by the end of this decade.

Mansour further noted that the consortium, which also includes Egypt’s Hassan Allam Utilities, is eyeing to secure land for the project this year, primarily at two locations in the north African country’s Western Desert – one near Minya and the other Aswan.

He added these locations are ideal for such a project, as wind speed could reach 10 meters per second in these areas.

It was during the UN’s Climate Change Summit that Egypt and the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding to build this wind power project, aiming to turn the country into a regional electricity hub.

According to the Information and Decision Support Center of the Egyptian Cabinet, Egypt topped the list of Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy in July, with 3.5 gigawatts of capacity, and plans to reach 6.8 gigawatts in 2024.

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Co. signed an initial agreement with Egyptian entities to build a 10 gigawatts project to produce electricity from wind energy in the north African country.

The agreement was signed during a meeting in Riyadh between Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

During the meeting, the two ministers followed up on the progress of the electrical interconnection between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and also discussed the possibilities of further cooperation in renewable energy and hydrogen. 

As a part of the deal, Egypt will provide the lands necessary to carry out feasibility studies for the project before signing the final contracts.

In June, ACWA Power invested $1.5 billion to develop, build, and operate the 1,100-megawatt wind farm, located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt UAE Wind Power

Qatar World Cup helps FIFA earn record revenue of $7.5bn

RIYADH: FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion through commercial deals tied to the World Cup, the governing body of soccer has revealed.

Just hours before the opening ceremony in Qatar on Nov. 20, FIFA announced that three more firms – YouTube, Visit Las Vegas and Fine Hygienic Holding – had joined the long list of third-tier sponsors of the World Cup, Bloomberg reported.

The report further noted that Qatar World Cup has helped FIFA earn $1 billion more when compared to the previous four-year cycle associated with the Russian World Cup in 2018.

The overwhelming rise in revenue is attributed to commercial deals with state-backed companies, which includes QatarEnergy, which is a top-tier sponsor of the tournament.

The report further pointed out that deals related to broadcasting rights of this year’s tournament were made during former FIFA president Sepp Blatter’s presidency in 2011, and it includes agreements with Fox in the US and Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA who took charge in 2016, said to the 200 member federations the revenue figures came at the time of COVID-19 and several other crises happening all across the world.

The revelation on revenues associated with this year’s tournament has also surpassed the projection made by credit rating agency S&P Global, which predicted that Qatar World Cup is expected to generate $6.5 billion, surpassing all previous tournaments and racking up earnings four times the figure seen in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

The Bloomberg report added that FIFA’s revenues are expected to hit $10 billion in the next four years; thanks to the upcoming women’s World Cup in 2023, and the men’s tournament in 2026 – which will feature 48 teams instead of 32.

Meanwhile, a FIFA spokesman told AFP that 2.95 million tickets had been sold up to Sunday’s opening day, surpassing the 2.4 million tickets sold during the event in Russia four years ago.

The spokesman further noted that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the US, Mexico, the UK, the UAE, Argentina, France, India and Brazil were the top markets for ticket sales in this year’s tournament.

Topics: FIFA 2022 FIFA World Cup

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 

RIYADH: King Abdullah Economic City has signed an agreement with OWS Automotive to develop a vehicle remanufacturing facility within the city, according to a press release.

The agreement, signed by KAEC's CEO Cyril Piaia, and Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Automotive, sees the development of maintenance repair overhaul service centers, re-manufacturing logistics facilities, and accommodation for staff within KAEC.

“We’re very excited about this partnership as opportunities to support the local industry and combine it with OWS Automotive’s experience in the region are immense,” said Zahran.

KAEC has been finalizing deals with car manufacturers after the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors signed an agreement last May to build a production factory with an annual capacity of 150,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

The city is already home to a host of big names in the truck assembly sector, including Renault, Volvo and Rosenbauer.

"Early this year, we signed a deal with Juffali Automotive Co. to move its facility from Jeddah to here. The company assembles Mercedes trucks," Majid Matbouly, head of the industrial valley at KAEC said at an earlier interview with Arab News.  

“With our sights set on creating a truly dynamic city home to world-class infrastructure and leading services across a variety of industries, our agreement with OWS Automotive is beneficial in all regards,” Piaia said.

OWS Automotive is also considering launching a training academy within the city, which aims to offer 200 jobs to Saudi nationals, expanding to 1,000 jobs when the facility is fully operational.

Founded in the US 30 years ago, OWS Automotive focuses primarily on providing governments and corporate fleets with automotive services including systemization and fleet maintenance repair and overhaul, according to the statement.

Topics: auto industry

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is undertaking massive economic diversification, the Kingdom has ranked first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia has shown positive signs in the main labor indicators, which are based on global benchmarks issued by the International Labor Organization, as the Kingdom is steadily progressing in its efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030. 

The labor indicators include the annual labor force growth, labor force participation rate, employment, and unemployment rates, in addition to the rate of those outside the scope of education, work, and training. 

The NLO and the Saudi Labor Market Indices were launched in 2019 with the objective of further boosting Saudization and regulating the labor market. The NLO provides a set of services and products specialized in the labor market, based on comprehensive and accurate data that enables anticipating the future of the labor market, evaluating policies and programs and measuring their impact. 

According to Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022. 

Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, or Nitaqat, is considered a crucial step towards economic success.  

Although the process of Saudization has been going on since 1985, major regulatory and economic reforms have accelerated in recent years under the Vision 2030 agenda, with the aim of increasing the participation of young Saudis in the economy, promoting non-oil sectors and improving the overall quality of life. 

The Kingdom’s public sector is quickly adapting to international standards and labor market demands by digitalizing services. While the ministry is using the latest business management methods to help public organizations increase the competency and productivity of workers while creating a competitive labor market that can partner with the private sector. 

Last week, Saudi Arabia was ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022. 

The Kingdom excelled with very high performance in its digital government transformation, putting it in the group of “very developed countries”, according to the index report. 

The GTMI was developed as part of the World Bank’s GovTech Initiative to measure digital government maturity in four focus areas: supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers. 

Vision 2030 promotes Saudi women as an important part of the Kingdom’s strength. It aims to develop their talents, invest their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society. 

Saudi women now comprise 33.6 percent of the Saudi workforce as of March 2022, according to the General Authority for Statistics. That figure is up from 17.4 percent just five years ago. 

The unemployment rate of women was the lowest in 20 years as of the first quarter of 2022, falling to 20.2 percent from 22.5 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Saad A. Al-Hammad, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, told Arab News: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented policies and initiatives that support inclusivity, and diversity in the labor market through introducing various incentives to enhance the positive image of women in the workplace, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate women’s entry into the labor market.” 

Al-Hammad added that the percentage of women in senior and middle management positions rose from 28.6 percent in 2017 to 39 percent as of the first quarter of 2022. 

Also adding to the employment surge is Saudi Arabia’s small and medium enterprises sector, which witnessed a growth trajectory in the first half of 2022, as the Kingdom pushes ahead with fostering entrepreneurship and stimulating investment in startups and small businesses as part of Vision 2030. 

The number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the close of June, registering a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. 

Topics: Employment

Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk

RIYADH: Tadawul-listed Al Rajhi Bank has announced the completion of the issuance of SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk, a bourse filing revealed. 

All retail subscribers that were part of the subscription application have received 100 percent of their orders.

The settlement date of the Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk commenced on Nov. 16 with over 125,000 subscribers. 

Following the conclusion of the Al Rajhi Bank Tier 1 sukuk, the bank said a total of 10 million sukuks will be issued at a par value of SR1,000 each.

The sukuks, which are set to be listed and traded on the Saudi Exchange Market – also known as Tadawul – upon the completion of all regulatory requirements will offer an annual return of 5.5 percent to be paid quarterly starting from the settlement date.

Surplus refunds have been provided to eligible investors on Nov. 16 and will be deposited in the accounts of those investors in accordance with the procedures adopted by the relevant banks.

Al Rajhi Capital is the financial advisor and lead manager of the public offering.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority’s green light for the offering was not considered as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund, as it merely means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its Implementing Regulations have been met, the market regulator said.

Al Rajhi Bank has reported a 19 percent profit surge to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022, bolstered by a 13 percent surge in operating income. 

Despite the announcement, Al Rajhi’s shares declined 0.23 percent to reach SR87.50 at the closing bell of Sunday. 

The increase in operating income was fueled by higher financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income, the Kingdom’s most valued bank noted.

Founded in 1957 and considered the world’s largest Islamic bank by capital based on 2015 data, Al Rajhi Bank is a major investor in Saudi Arabia’s business and is one of the major joint stock firms in the Kingdom.

Topics: Al Rajhi Bank Sukuk

QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China's Sinopec

DOHA: QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China’s Sinopec with liquefied natural gas, the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40 percent of the continent’s imports.

“Today is an important milestone for the first sales and purchase agreement for North Field East project, it is 4 million tons for 27 years to Sinopec of China,” QatarEnergy chief Saad Al-Kaabi told Reuters in Doha, shortly before the deal signing.

“It signifies long-term deals are here and important for both seller and buyer,” he said.

The North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

QatarEnergy earlier this year signed five deals for North Field East (NFE), the first and larger of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity to 126 million tons per year by 2027 from 77 million.

It later signed contracts with three partners for North Field South (NFS), the second phase of the expansion.

Monday’s deal, confirmed by Sinopec, is the first supply deal to be announced for NFE.

“We are very happy about this deal with Sinopec because we have had a long-term relationship in the past and this takes our relationship to new heights as we have an SPA that will last into the 2050s,” Kaabi said.

Long-term supply

Kaabi said negotiations with other buyers in China and Europe that want to have security of supply were ongoing.

Qatar is already the world’s top LNG exporter and its North Field expansion project will boost that position and help guarantee long-term supplies of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows.

“I think the recent volatility has driven buyers to understand the importance of having long-term supply,” Kaabi said.

He added negotiations for an equity stake in the Gulf country’s expansion project were ongoing with several entities.

The supply contract is a key component for an integrated partnership in the NFE, Sinopec said in a statement, indicating it could be involved in stake negotiations.

QatarEnergy has maintained a 75 percent stake overall in the expansion and could give up to a 5 percent stake from its holding to some buyers, Kaabi said.

Sources told Reuters in June that China’s national oil majors were in advanced talks with Qatar to invest in NFE.

Topics: qatarenergy Sinopec Liquified Natural Gas Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

