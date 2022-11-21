Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional ‘upheavals’ 

You are here

US Vice President Kamala Harris, right, shakes hands with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP)
Ellie Aben

  • US VP Kamala Harris reaffirmed America’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Manila during her three-day visit 
  • Harris will be the first US official to visit Palawan, an island province near the South China Sea 
MANILA: The Philippines’ partnership with the US has grown more important in the face of “upheavals” in the region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Manila on matters related to the disputed South China Sea. 

Harris was on a three-day trip to the Southeast Asian country that included a stop on the Philippine islands on the edge of the South China Sea. She is the highest-ranking American official to visit the Southeast Asian country since Marcos took office earlier this year. 

The visit showcased the latest attempt to revive ties between Washington and its oldest Asian ally, as Marcos took a foreign policy shift from the days of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who oversaw a strategy to distance the Philippines from the US and embraced a China-friendly direction. 

“The relationship between our two countries is something that both our countries have really come to depend upon. And the more the upheavals that we are seeing, especially in the region, this partnership becomes even more important,” Marcos told Harris during their meeting, which was partly livestreamed.  

“The situation is rapidly changing. We must evolve to be properly responsive to that situation,” he said, later adding that he does not see a future for the Philippines that does not include the US. 

The meeting also saw Harris reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Manila under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. 

“We must reiterate always that we stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea. And (an) armed attack on the Philippines armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US Mutual Defense commitments,” Harris told Marcos.  

“That is an unwavering commitment that we have to the Philippines,” she said.  

Harris is scheduled to visit Palawan on Tuesday, making her the first US official to visit the island province near the South China Sea, where China, the Philippines, and several other countries in the region have rival claims. 

In the latest incident in the disputed waterway, a Philippine military commander said on Monday that a Chinese coastguard ship “forcefully retrieved” a piece of rocket that was being towed by a Philippine vessel, a claim that China has denied. 

The Philippine government has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests in the past few years against Chinese activity in the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed China’s sweeping claim to the region. 

Topics: Philippines US

  • More than 11,600 Afghans relocated to Britain following Taliban takeover
LONDON: British Army veterans have launched a campaign to gain medals for local Afghan interpreters who served with UK forces during the country’s almost two-decade war, The Times reported.

Armed forces policy means that the interpreters — many of whom were among the 11,600 Afghans who relocated to Britain following the Taliban takeover — are ineligible for medals or awards.

The campaign is led by Maj. James Bolter, a Royal Logistic Corps reservist who served in Afghanistan in 2011-12, recruiting and overseeing interpreters.

Bolter is urging the government to award a medal to Nazir Ayeen, who worked for seven years as an interpreter and once translated for King Charles during a troop inspection.

Ayeen said: “We worked for the UK government in the hope we could stabilize our country but also to be protected. I translated for King Charles and my only wish from him is to look after not only my own family but others in the same situation.”

He added: “Giving us a medal would be a show of respect and open doors for other organizations such as the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes to aid us.”

Bolter said: “It would be a very worthy recognition of what they went through, what they put their families through and what they did for their country.

“It would be heartening to see our former locally employed civilians being able to stand at their local Remembrance parades in 2023, alongside their British former colleagues, wearing their own hard-earned medals.”

Almost 5,000 interpreters once employed by Britain’s armed forces remain in limbo in Afghanistan, with the ARAP resettlement scheme struggling to process a backlog of requests.

Sara de Jong, co-founder of the Sulha Alliance, which represents interpreters, said that the government should expedite the ARAP process and bring more former interpreters to safety in Britain.

Awarding those already in the UK with medals would be a welcome boost to the community, she added.

“Symbolic recognition is very important for our community. We know from our comparative research that other countries, such as New Zealand and France, already award medals, and we have advocated for many years for the UK to follow their example,” de Jong said.

A Ministry of Defense spokesman said: “While decisions on medals are rightly independent, we are indebted to the contribution of those who served British forces in Afghanistan with professionalism and bravery.

“To date over 11,800 eligible Afghans, and their dependents, who worked with the UK armed forces under the ARAP scheme have been relocated to the UK. All applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis against all categories of eligibility, and have varying degrees of complexity which can affect how quickly they are processed.

“We currently estimate that 4,600 ARAP-eligible individuals, including their family members, are still to be relocated to the UK and we are working with partners in the region to bring out as many people as we can as quickly as possible.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghan interpreters

  • Jordanian senator emphasized the importance to Arab world of the Palestinian cause and bringing Israel to the negotiating table to achieve a two-state solution
AMMAN: British MP Shailesh Vara confirmed on Monday that the UK does not intend to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Vara was leading a British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union delegation to Jordan, where they met members of the Jordanian Senate.

The Jordanian contingent was led by Sen. Hani Mulki, who told the BGIPU that the Palestinian cause remains a central issue in the Arab world. He emphasized the importance of bringing Israel to the negotiating table to the efforts to achieve peace through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also highlighted the deep, historical ties between Jordan and the UK, noting that King Abdullah II this month became the first Arab leader to meet King Charles III following the latter’s ascension to the throne in September.

Mulki said a rapidly changing world poses growing challenges for Jordan and has a direct effect on its infrastructure, social structure and economic sectors, necessitating the continuation of its pivotal humanitarian role, the most important aspect of which is hosting Syrian refugees. He said that Jordan has paid more of the cost of hosting approximately 1.4 million refugees than the rest of the world has pledged in assistance.

 

Topics: British embassy Jerusalem

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim
  • Dubbed a “Daesh bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship, leaving her stranded and stateless in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp
  • A book published earlier this year alleged that Begum was taken into Syria by a Syrian man who was leaking information to the Canadian security services
LONDON: Lawyers for a woman who was stripped of her British citizenship after traveling to join the Daesh group in Syria challenged the decision on Monday, arguing she was a victim of child trafficking.
Shamima Begum is one of hundreds of Europeans whose fate following the 2019 collapse of the extremists’ self-styled caliphate has proved a thorny issue for governments.
Begum, then 15, left her home in east London in 2015 with two school friends to travel to Syria, where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.
She was later “found” by British journalists, heavily pregnant in a Syrian camp in February 2019 — and her apparent lack of remorse in initial interviews drew outrage.
Dubbed a “Daesh bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship, leaving her stranded and stateless in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp.
Monday’s hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) follows a Supreme Court decision last year to refuse her permission to enter the UK to fight her citizenship case against the Home Office, or interior ministry.
Begum’s lawyer, Samantha Knights, told the court that “at its heart this case concerns a British child aged 15 who was... influenced... with her friends... by a determined and effective Daesh propaganda machine.”
There was “overwhelming” evidence she had been “recruited, transported, transferred, harbored and received in Syria for the purposes of ‘sexual exploitation’ and ‘marriage’ to an adult male.”
But she said the process by which the Home Office took the decision to remove Begum’s citizenship was “extraordinary” and “over hasty” and failed to investigate and determine whether she was “a child victim of trafficking.”
A book published earlier this year by journalist Richard Kerbaj alleged that Begum, now 23, and her friends were taken into Syria by a Syrian man who was leaking information to the Canadian security services.
Mohammed Al-Rashed is alleged to have been in charge of the Turkish side of an extensive Daesh people smuggling network.
“It is now fairly well settled that she and her friends were transported across borders... by a Canadian asset of the Canadian security forces,” Begum’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee told AFP before the hearing.
“The very definition of trafficking is pretty well established by that,” he added.
Despite her initial comments, Begum has since expressed remorse for her actions and sympathy for Daesh victims.
In a documentary last year, she said that on arrival in Syria she quickly realized the extremist group was “trapping people” to boost the caliphate’s numbers and “look good for the (propaganda) videos.”
Some 900 people are estimated to have traveled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh. Of those, around 150 are believed to have been stripped of their citizenship.
Human rights group Reprieve told AFP there were currently 20-25 British families, including 36 children, still in camps in Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria, where suspected relatives of Daesh fighters have been held.
Other European nations have also been grappling with how to handle the return of their own nationals.
Some countries, such as Germany and Belgium, have tried to carry out regular repatriation operations.
Last month, Berlin said it had settled “almost all known cases” of German families in extremist prison camps in Syria, claiming to have repatriated 76 minors as well as 26 women.
According to Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office, in mid-2022 there remained “a few women and a few children” in the Syrian camps.
Faced with hostile public opinion, however, France had carried out repatriations on a case-by-case basis.
But it picked up the pace in recent months after criticism from the European Court of Human Rights.
Since July, Paris has repatriated 31 women and 75 children in two operations.
Some 175 French children and 69 women are believed to still be in the camps.

Topics: Daesh bride UK Shamima Begum

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
  • Migrant crossed English Channel on Nov. 12 but suffered organ failure: The Times
  • Charities, human rights groups have criticized conditions at Manston facility
LONDON: A man who died in the UK’s Manston immigration facility a week after crossing the English Channel has been identified as Iraqi, The Times reported on Monday.

The man, in his 30s, arrived in Britain on Nov. 12 but suffered organ failure following the journey by boat.

The death, the first in the high-profile immigration center, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Charities and human rights groups have criticized conditions at Manston, warning that migrants are left without access to medical help following perilous crossings across the Channel.

Topics: English channel UK Iraqi

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch

Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
  • Success of reintegration should encourage West to boost repatriation efforts, group says
  • ‘In the camps they risk death, illness, recruitment by ISIS and indefinite detention for the suspected crimes of their parents’
LONDON: Children repatriated from camps for former Daesh families in northeast Syria are “building new lives” in their home countries, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Monday.

It added that the success of repatriation efforts to countries including France, Germany, the UK and Sweden should encourage Western governments to accept greater numbers of child nationals from former Daesh territories.

The report, titled “‘My son is just another kid’: Experiences of children repatriated from camps for Daesh suspects and their families in northeast Syria,” documents the progress of 100 children repatriated between 2019 and 2022.

The 63-page report found that the majority of the children are performing well in school, taking part in a variety of hobbies, and have been given a “new chance in life” following the “horrors of the camps.”

A survey conducted for the report found that 89 percent of respondents — family members, foster parents, social workers and teachers — reported that a repatriated child was doing “very well” or “quite well” at adjusting.

On education, 73 percent said a child under their care was performing “very well” or “quite well” in school.

The report found evidence of significant emotional and behavioral trauma among some of the repatriated children, but argued that learning assistance and psychosocial support could further encourage reintegration.

About 56,000 people, mostly women and children, remain in Syria’s Al-Hol and Roj camps. Though most detainees hail from Syria and neighboring Iraq, more than 10,000 prisoners are from countries around the world, including major Western nations. HRW said almost 80 percent of children in the camps are aged under 12.

Regional Kurdish authorities that oversee the camps have warned that they lack the required resources to maintain long-term care of the detainees.

Conditions in the camps have significantly worsened in recent years, with frequent clashes between Daesh loyalists and other prisoners.

And as a result of poor living conditions, hundreds of children have died in the camps from a range of illnesses including hypothermia, malnutrition and preventable diseases.

Jo Becker, children’s rights advocacy director at HRW, said: “Children rescued from the horrors of the camps are doing well in school, making friends and building new lives in their home countries. Despite enduring unimaginable suffering, many are reintegrating remarkably well.

“The greatest risk is not bringing the children home but leaving them in the camps where they risk death, illness, recruitment by ISIS (Daesh) and indefinite detention for the suspected crimes of their parents.

“Countries with nationals in the camps should urgently allow them to return home and do their best to keep mothers and children together.”

A grandfather in Sweden whose several grandchildren were repatriated in 2019 said: “It is possible, fully possible, for reintegration and recovery of children. My grandchildren are evidence of this.

“They have recovered in the most incredible way … All children should have the opportunity to get a new chance in life.”

Since 2019, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Sweden, Tajikistan, the US and Uzbekistan have successfully repatriated most of their nationals from camps in Syria. However, the UK has repatriated just 10 children and Canada only four.

In October, Australia repatriated four women and 13 children in the country’s first effort to return nationals from Syria since 2019. On Oct. 31, the Netherlands repatriated 12 women and 28 children.

Topics: Daesh Syria

