Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine urges limiting electricity use and readies voluntary Kherson evacuation

A Ukrainian elderly woman looks out of her garden in the village of Bilozerka, near Kherson on November 20, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
A Ukrainian elderly woman looks out of her garden in the village of Bilozerka, near Kherson on November 20, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine urges limiting electricity use and readies voluntary Kherson evacuation

Ukraine urges limiting electricity use and readies voluntary Kherson evacuation
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that half of the country’s power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the blackouts and Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure are the consequences of Kyiv being unwilling to negotiate, the state TASS news agency reported late last week
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine urged residents of Kyiv and several other areas to limit electricity use as it seeks to recover from Russian strikes on the power grid while the elderly and vulnerable were preparing for a voluntary evacuation of war-ravaged Kherson.
Citizens in the recently liberated southern city of Kherson, where Kyiv says Russian troops destroyed critical infrastructure before leaving earlier this month, can apply to be relocated to areas where security and heating issues are less acute.
Ukrainians are most likely to live with blackouts — a daily occurrence across the country — at least until the end of March, the head of a major energy provider said on Monday.
Russia’s response to military setbacks in recent weeks has included a barrage of missile strikes against power facilities that left millions without electricity as winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that half of the country’s power capacity had been knocked out by Russian rockets.
In his nightly video address, he urged people to conserve energy, particularly in hard-hit areas such as Kyiv, Vinnytsia in the southwest, Sumy in the north and Odesa on the Black Sea.
“The systematic damage to our energy system from strikes by the Russian terrorists is so considerable that all our people and businesses should be mindful and redistribute their consumption throughout the day,” he said.
.”..Try to limit your personal consumption of electricity.”
In a Telegram message for Kherson residents — especially the elderly, women with children and those who are ill or disabled — Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk posted a number of ways residents can express interest in leaving. “You can be evacuated for the winter period to safer regions of the country,” she wrote, citing both security and infrastructure problems.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the blackouts and Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure are the consequences of Kyiv being unwilling to negotiate, the state TASS news agency reported late last week. On Monday evening, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia was bombarding Kherson from across the Dnipro River, now that its troops had fled.
“There is no military logic: they just want to take revenge on the locals,” he tweeted.
Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” to rid Ukraine of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities.
Kyiv and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.
Battles continued to rage in the east following Russian troop movements into the industrial Donbas region from around Kherson in the south.
Ukraine’s military said late on Monday that Russian forces had tried to make advances around Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk, and bombarded nearby towns.
Moscow has been reinforcing the areas it still holds and pressing an offensive of its own along a stretch of front line west of the city of Donetsk held by its proxies since 2014.
NUCLEAR PLANT SHELLING
Russia and Ukraine on Monday traded blame for at least a dozen explosions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which has been under Russian control since soon after it invaded the country on Feb. 24 but is across the Dnipro River from areas controlled by Kyiv.
Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster during fighting at the weekend that rocked the plant, Europe’s largest, with a barrage of shells. Some fell near reactors and damaged a radioactive waste storage building, the UN nuclear watchdog said.
Zelensky urged NATO members to guarantee protection from “Russian sabotage” at nuclear facilities.
The head of Russia’s state-run nuclear energy agency, Rosatom, said it had discussed Sunday’s shelling with the IAEA, and said there was a risk of a nuclear accident.
IAEA experts toured the site on Monday, and the agency said they found widespread damage but nothing that compromised the plant’s essential systems.
The reactors are shut down but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if the power driving the cooling systems is cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.
Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine fired at power lines supplying the plant.
Ukraine’s nuclear energy firm Energoatom said Russia’s military shelled the site, accusing it of nuclear blackmail and actions that were “endangering the whole world.”
Reuters could not immediately verify which side was responsible.
Repeated shelling of the plant during the war has raised concern about a grave disaster in the country that suffered the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown. 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional 'upheavals' 

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional ‘upheavals’ 
Updated 21 November 2022
Ellie Aben

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional ‘upheavals’ 

Marcos affirms importance of Philippine-US alliance amid regional ‘upheavals’ 
  • US VP Kamala Harris reaffirmed America’s ‘unwavering commitment’ to Manila during her three-day visit 
  • Harris will be the first US official to visit Palawan, an island province near the South China Sea 
Updated 21 November 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ partnership with the US has grown more important in the face of “upheavals” in the region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Manila on matters related to the disputed South China Sea. 

Harris was on a three-day trip to the Southeast Asian country that included a stop on the Philippine islands on the edge of the South China Sea. She is the highest-ranking American official to visit the Southeast Asian country since Marcos took office earlier this year. 

The visit showcased the latest attempt to revive ties between Washington and its oldest Asian ally, as Marcos took a foreign policy shift from the days of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who oversaw a strategy to distance the Philippines from the US and embraced a China-friendly direction. 

“The relationship between our two countries is something that both our countries have really come to depend upon. And the more the upheavals that we are seeing, especially in the region, this partnership becomes even more important,” Marcos told Harris during their meeting, which was partly livestreamed.  

“The situation is rapidly changing. We must evolve to be properly responsive to that situation,” he said, later adding that he does not see a future for the Philippines that does not include the US. 

The meeting also saw Harris reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Manila under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. 

“We must reiterate always that we stand with you in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea. And (an) armed attack on the Philippines armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US Mutual Defense commitments,” Harris told Marcos.  

“That is an unwavering commitment that we have to the Philippines,” she said.  

Harris is scheduled to visit Palawan on Tuesday, making her the first US official to visit the island province near the South China Sea, where China, the Philippines, and several other countries in the region have rival claims. 

In the latest incident in the disputed waterway, a Philippine military commander said on Monday that a Chinese coastguard ship “forcefully retrieved” a piece of rocket that was being towed by a Philippine vessel, a claim that China has denied. 

The Philippine government has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests in the past few years against Chinese activity in the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed China’s sweeping claim to the region. 

Topics: Philippines US

'Show of respect': UK campaign urges medals for Afghan interpreters

‘Show of respect’: UK campaign urges medals for Afghan interpreters
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

‘Show of respect’: UK campaign urges medals for Afghan interpreters

‘Show of respect’: UK campaign urges medals for Afghan interpreters
  • More than 11,600 Afghans relocated to Britain following Taliban takeover
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British Army veterans have launched a campaign to gain medals for local Afghan interpreters who served with UK forces during the country’s almost two-decade war, The Times reported.

Armed forces policy means that the interpreters — many of whom were among the 11,600 Afghans who relocated to Britain following the Taliban takeover — are ineligible for medals or awards.

The campaign is led by Maj. James Bolter, a Royal Logistic Corps reservist who served in Afghanistan in 2011-12, recruiting and overseeing interpreters.

Bolter is urging the government to award a medal to Nazir Ayeen, who worked for seven years as an interpreter and once translated for King Charles during a troop inspection.

Ayeen said: “We worked for the UK government in the hope we could stabilize our country but also to be protected. I translated for King Charles and my only wish from him is to look after not only my own family but others in the same situation.”

He added: “Giving us a medal would be a show of respect and open doors for other organizations such as the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes to aid us.”

Bolter said: “It would be a very worthy recognition of what they went through, what they put their families through and what they did for their country.

“It would be heartening to see our former locally employed civilians being able to stand at their local Remembrance parades in 2023, alongside their British former colleagues, wearing their own hard-earned medals.”

Almost 5,000 interpreters once employed by Britain’s armed forces remain in limbo in Afghanistan, with the ARAP resettlement scheme struggling to process a backlog of requests.

Sara de Jong, co-founder of the Sulha Alliance, which represents interpreters, said that the government should expedite the ARAP process and bring more former interpreters to safety in Britain.

Awarding those already in the UK with medals would be a welcome boost to the community, she added.

“Symbolic recognition is very important for our community. We know from our comparative research that other countries, such as New Zealand and France, already award medals, and we have advocated for many years for the UK to follow their example,” de Jong said.

A Ministry of Defense spokesman said: “While decisions on medals are rightly independent, we are indebted to the contribution of those who served British forces in Afghanistan with professionalism and bravery.

“To date over 11,800 eligible Afghans, and their dependents, who worked with the UK armed forces under the ARAP scheme have been relocated to the UK. All applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis against all categories of eligibility, and have varying degrees of complexity which can affect how quickly they are processed.

“We currently estimate that 4,600 ARAP-eligible individuals, including their family members, are still to be relocated to the UK and we are working with partners in the region to bring out as many people as we can as quickly as possible.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghan interpreters

UK has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, British MP says

UK has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, British MP says
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

UK has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, British MP says

UK has no plans to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, British MP says
  • Jordanian senator emphasized the importance to Arab world of the Palestinian cause and bringing Israel to the negotiating table to achieve a two-state solution
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: British MP Shailesh Vara confirmed on Monday that the UK does not intend to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Vara was leading a British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union delegation to Jordan, where they met members of the Jordanian Senate.

The Jordanian contingent was led by Sen. Hani Mulki, who told the BGIPU that the Palestinian cause remains a central issue in the Arab world. He emphasized the importance of bringing Israel to the negotiating table to the efforts to achieve peace through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also highlighted the deep, historical ties between Jordan and the UK, noting that King Abdullah II this month became the first Arab leader to meet King Charles III following the latter’s ascension to the throne in September.

Mulki said a rapidly changing world poses growing challenges for Jordan and has a direct effect on its infrastructure, social structure and economic sectors, necessitating the continuation of its pivotal humanitarian role, the most important aspect of which is hosting Syrian refugees. He said that Jordan has paid more of the cost of hosting approximately 1.4 million refugees than the rest of the world has pledged in assistance.

 

Topics: British embassy Jerusalem

UK court told 'Daesh bride' was child trafficking victim

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim

UK court told ‘Daesh bride’ was child trafficking victim
  • Dubbed a “Daesh bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship, leaving her stranded and stateless in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp
  • A book published earlier this year alleged that Begum was taken into Syria by a Syrian man who was leaking information to the Canadian security services
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Lawyers for a woman who was stripped of her British citizenship after traveling to join the Daesh group in Syria challenged the decision on Monday, arguing she was a victim of child trafficking.
Shamima Begum is one of hundreds of Europeans whose fate following the 2019 collapse of the extremists’ self-styled caliphate has proved a thorny issue for governments.
Begum, then 15, left her home in east London in 2015 with two school friends to travel to Syria, where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.
She was later “found” by British journalists, heavily pregnant in a Syrian camp in February 2019 — and her apparent lack of remorse in initial interviews drew outrage.
Dubbed a “Daesh bride,” she was stripped of her British citizenship, leaving her stranded and stateless in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp.
Monday’s hearing at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) follows a Supreme Court decision last year to refuse her permission to enter the UK to fight her citizenship case against the Home Office, or interior ministry.
Begum’s lawyer, Samantha Knights, told the court that “at its heart this case concerns a British child aged 15 who was... influenced... with her friends... by a determined and effective Daesh propaganda machine.”
There was “overwhelming” evidence she had been “recruited, transported, transferred, harbored and received in Syria for the purposes of ‘sexual exploitation’ and ‘marriage’ to an adult male.”
But she said the process by which the Home Office took the decision to remove Begum’s citizenship was “extraordinary” and “over hasty” and failed to investigate and determine whether she was “a child victim of trafficking.”
A book published earlier this year by journalist Richard Kerbaj alleged that Begum, now 23, and her friends were taken into Syria by a Syrian man who was leaking information to the Canadian security services.
Mohammed Al-Rashed is alleged to have been in charge of the Turkish side of an extensive Daesh people smuggling network.
“It is now fairly well settled that she and her friends were transported across borders... by a Canadian asset of the Canadian security forces,” Begum’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee told AFP before the hearing.
“The very definition of trafficking is pretty well established by that,” he added.
Despite her initial comments, Begum has since expressed remorse for her actions and sympathy for Daesh victims.
In a documentary last year, she said that on arrival in Syria she quickly realized the extremist group was “trapping people” to boost the caliphate’s numbers and “look good for the (propaganda) videos.”
Some 900 people are estimated to have traveled from Britain to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh. Of those, around 150 are believed to have been stripped of their citizenship.
Human rights group Reprieve told AFP there were currently 20-25 British families, including 36 children, still in camps in Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria, where suspected relatives of Daesh fighters have been held.
Other European nations have also been grappling with how to handle the return of their own nationals.
Some countries, such as Germany and Belgium, have tried to carry out regular repatriation operations.
Last month, Berlin said it had settled “almost all known cases” of German families in extremist prison camps in Syria, claiming to have repatriated 76 minors as well as 26 women.
According to Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office, in mid-2022 there remained “a few women and a few children” in the Syrian camps.
Faced with hostile public opinion, however, France had carried out repatriations on a case-by-case basis.
But it picked up the pace in recent months after criticism from the European Court of Human Rights.
Since July, Paris has repatriated 31 women and 75 children in two operations.
Some 175 French children and 69 women are believed to still be in the camps.

Topics: Daesh bride UK Shamima Begum

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi

Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
  • Migrant crossed English Channel on Nov. 12 but suffered organ failure: The Times
  • Charities, human rights groups have criticized conditions at Manston facility
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man who died in the UK’s Manston immigration facility a week after crossing the English Channel has been identified as Iraqi, The Times reported on Monday.

The man, in his 30s, arrived in Britain on Nov. 12 but suffered organ failure following the journey by boat.

The death, the first in the high-profile immigration center, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Charities and human rights groups have criticized conditions at Manston, warning that migrants are left without access to medical help following perilous crossings across the Channel.

Topics: English channel UK Iraqi

