L'Oréal For the Future Summit: Sustainability milestones and commitments set out by company's leaders

Laurent Duffier, managing director of L’Oréal Middle East (AN)
Updated 33 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

  • The L’Oréal For the Future Summit stems from the group’s continued efforts towards sustainability
  • Consumers increasingly want brands that have a purpose, brands that are here to give back to the society and help with the environmental challenge
DUBAI: As governments, policymakers, and activists gathered at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt to address environmental challenges, L’Oréal Middle East held its first L’Oréal For the Future Summit addressing questions around the same topic.

In an interview with Arab News en franҫais, Laurent Duffier, managing director of L’Oréal Middle East, and Rohini Behl, the firm’s head of sustainability for South Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa, shared their insights on industry trends affecting the region, and the group’s sustainability milestones and commitments.

The group is committed to achieve 100 percent carbon neutrality on all industrial sites by 2025, recycling and reusing 100 percent of industrial water and waste generated on sites by 2030 and driving initiatives supporting sustainability efforts and discussions in line with COP27.

Key trends influencing the beauty industry

The beauty industry is constantly evolving with a change in consumer behavior and preferences, and a shift towards more sustainable products. The post-COVID-19 period witnessed a rise in demand for certain categories of products, such as skincare, and dermo-cosmetics.

The pandemic also triggered an acceleration of the shift towards health focused consumption. “People want to take care of themselves, and skin care is one of the categories which enables you to do so,” declared Duffier.

The attention to well-being and ways of achieving it is influencing supply in an increasingly sophisticated market, one also driven by the boom of ecommerce in the region, giving consumers access to a wider range of brands.

The advent of new digital services is another element fueled by the pandemic. “You can assess your makeup on your smartphone before you buy it, and receive an immediate diagnosis,” added Duffier.

The final macro trend observed in the market is “that consumers increasingly want brands that have a purpose, brands that are here to give back to the society and help with the environmental challenge, having a stance on all these issues become the criteria of choice,” said the managing director.

On a regional level, ecommerce – accounting for about 30 percent of L’Oréal business around the world – and the dermo-cosmetics market are growing in line with the global trend. “In Saudi Arabia, L’Oréal is witnessing an acceleration of the online market. Fragrances and hair treatments have been very dynamic particularly over the past few months, and on the rise since 2021,” he added.

Sustainability initiatives

The L’Oréal For the Future Summit stems from the group’s continued efforts towards sustainability, which started with a program called Sharing Beauty with all. Ending in 2020, the program gave way to another called L’Oréal for the future.

“We need to act, we need to act fast altogether — companies, governments, individuals — to do our best to reduce global warming,” declared the managing director.

While the first focused on the reduction in carbon emissions and monitoring the group’s footprint while growing the business  — L’Oréal increased the number of units produced by around 30 percent, while decreasing the carbon emissions by 80 percent — L’Oréal for the future is a comprehensive program that goes across the whole life cycle of the product from the formulation and production to the consumption and followed by recycling.

In addition to achieving carbon neutrality across sites by 2025, the group implemented a technology called “waterloop factories” enabling factories to recycle water indefinitely during the production process.

Several initiatives are being deployed locally. One focuses on water management, aimed at reducing by 60 percent the volume of water used in the hair salons in the region, with the technology implementation in Saudi Arabia and the region expected for January 2023.

The second initiative is about woman empowerment: a project with the hairdressing industry in the Kingdom. “Historically it relied on expats. With the Vision 2030 and the focus on increasing women participation and access to employment across industries there is a need to train thousands of Saudi hairdressers over the coming years,” highlighted Duffier.

L’Oréal partnered with the Princess Nora University to create a training program for hairdressers for Saudi women. “A six-months program which caters to the whole métier of hairdressers and 80 percent of the graduates got immediately a job,” he added.

The third initiative involves recycling 92 tons of plastic to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of Saudi, a project led by Garnier, in partnership with a Saudi plastic recycling company.

Plastic recycling is expected to be amplified to reach the Group’s 2030 target whereby 100 percent of the plastic used should be recycled or biobased.

“It’s our duty to help the ecosystem to recycle more plastic, because one of the challenges we have today is that there is not enough recycled plastic on the market,” added Duffier.

Providing innovative products, raising awareness, and communicating with consumers is essential in the transition towards more sustainable behavior.

Solidarity sourcing and the regeneration of nature

Another program called solidarity sourcing works with communities and growers. “The objective is to move our ingredients from sourcing to regeneration, part of that is also a social inclusion program and the impact that it has on communities,” declared Rohini Behl.

The SAP-MENA region is significant for the group, especially with the shift in global supply chains and the necessity to find alternative sourcing sites. The zone, extending from Morocco to Melbourne, is strategic in terms of growth and consumer base. “We must make sure that we are growing in a responsible way in these markets which have multicultural and different footprints,” she added.

This year, L'Oréal had an exceptional growth of 13.5 percent year on year in comparable sales and 20.9 percent increase in reported sales.

Investment in research and development is key in the green transition. Historically, the offering was based on chemicals, but today, consumer’s preferences are shifting towards more natural products, driving the group’s commitment to produce 95 percent from its formula from abundant minerals or bio-based ingredients by 2030.

“As consumers are still going to want to consume, we have to limit emissions and to make investments in nature regeneration,” added Rohini.

To this end, and to give back to the community, L’Oréal dedicated a fund for the regeneration of nature with a €50 million ($51.45 million) fund, which looks to preserve a million hectares of land. These will be the carbon sinks for the future.

Saudi fish production to touch 119,000 tons in 2022, offering 59% self-sufficiency  

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi fish production to touch 119,000 tons in 2022, offering 59% self-sufficiency  

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's fish production is expected to reach 119,000 tons by the end of this year, moving the Kingdom close to 60 percent of self-sufficiency, said the minister of environment, water, and agriculture.   

Speaking to Al Ekhbariya news channel, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley revealed production has risen nearly fourfold since 2016, when 32,000 tons were produced.

He also said around there are 235 fishing projects in the Kingdom, compared to 67 projects in 2016 four years ago. 

As the Kingdom has localized the fishing profession, over 2,000 Saudi fishermen are today able to practice the job while exporting to more than 35 countries around the world. 

The ministry announced earlier this year that Saudi Arabia is working to establish a regional center for fisheries as part of its bigger goals to diversify the economy and address food security.  

Al-Fadley said the government is keen to develop fish farming, describing it as one of the fastest-growing food sectors in the world.

Saudi Arabia launched the National Fisheries Development Program in 2015 to enhance the development of the Kingdom's fisheries sector. 

A top Saudi official earlier revealed to Arab News that they plan to attract over $4 billion of foreign and local investment into the fishing industry as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 scheme to diversify the economy. 

The man tasked with making this happen over the next eight years is NFPD CEO Ali Al-Shaikhi. His organization is mandated by the government to expand the country’s seafood industry, boost food security and grow agricultural exports. 

“This was an idea that in 2010 transformed into an initiative. A steering committee hired KPMG to study the potential of the Kingdom’s seafood sector,” he told Arab News. 

The committee also visited many countries to study aquaculture, and they assessed potential Saudi seafood production, at over one million tons. The CEO said a market study discovered that KSA seafood consumption per capita was less than 50 percent of the global average — 11 kilos rather than 24. 

“Four years later, the committee’s report spelled out a clear strategy — to improve our aquaculture production facilities, and to increase production capacity. This was approved by the Royal Court, which assigned a program to implement the strategy,” said Al-Shaikhi. 

Saudi Arabia to launch index to measure investment funds' performance: CMA official

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch index to measure investment funds’ performance: CMA official

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to launch an index to measure the performance of investment funds in the market, Asharq reported, citing the assistant undersecretary of Listed Companies and Investment Products at the Capital Market Authority.

The announcement comes as the Kingdom aims to raise the subscriptions and assets of investment funds within the financial sector development plan, Fahd bin Hamdan said.

The new index will aid fund managers as well as investors to measure and compare the fund's performance with similar funds within the same sector, he added.

The new index is set to cover both public and specialized funds that are offered privately such as private equity funds, venture capital funds, and real estate development funds, according to bin Hamdan.

The reason behind the launch of the index is mainly attributed to the surge in demand for investment funds in the recent period, he said.

This comes despite the fact that total assets of the Kingdom’s investment funds dropped by SR23.2 billion ($6.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. This drop recorded the steepest fall the Kingdom has seen since the second quarter of 2006, when the decrease in total fund assets amounted to SR30 billion.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Financial Market has already launched a new general index that offers investable and tradeable benchmarks for the equity market to participants in the market, Zawya reported.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will act as the calculation agent of the new index aiming to elevate investor’s experience in the process.

This joint venture plans on capping the threshold of a DFM index individual constituent at 10 percent of the index weightage instead of the current 20 percent. This will help limit the number of firms on the index.

Moreover, there will also be a quarterly rebalancing instead of the semi-annual review currently.

Other chief features of the new methodology include independent methodology oversight and index calculation based on actual free float.

Following ongoing discussions with market participants, DFM will also launch eight sectorial indices in addition to the DFM Sharia Index.

New sectors such as communication services, consumer staples, materials, real estate, utilities, financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary will be tracked by institutional sectors.

 

Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region

Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

Citigroup targets more deals in Gulf region

Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Citigroup Inc's C.N investment banking team has doubled in size over the past two years and more people are being added in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, joining rivals seeking to take advantage of a red-hot Gulf intial public offering market.

The Gulf region has become a bright spot for public share sales this year, boosted by high oil prices and government-led privatization programs.

Gulf issuers have raised about $16 billion in IPOs this year, accounting for about half of total IPO proceeds from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Refinitiv data shows.

The growth in Gulf equity capital markets is in sharp contrast to the US and Europe, where global banks have been trimming headcount in a dealmaking drought.

Citigroup moved its director for power, renewables and utilities, Omar El Duraie, to Dubai from London this year.

It is planning to add more people in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by the end of the year, said Miguel Azevedo, Citi’s head of investment banking for the Middle East and Africa, excluding South Africa.

"This year the region has been extremely active while the rest of the world has been on pause," he told Reuters. "I expect next year to be very similar to this year."

Many IPOs have had books covered within an hour or a few hours from opening. Some have increased the size of offerings during the process to accommodate the strong demand.

Others expanding in the Gulf include Rothschild & Co ROTH.PA, which has opened an office in Saudi Arabia, while Goldman Sachs GS.N is hiring bankers for its wealth management and investment banking businesses in the region.

UAE to touch over 6% in GDP growth in 2022, buoyed by economic tailwinds 

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

UAE to touch over 6% in GDP growth in 2022, buoyed by economic tailwinds 

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The gross domestic product growth of the UAE is expected to reach over 6 percent in 2022, firmly outperforming the 3.8 percent rate registered last year, said a senior official of the International Monetary Fund. 

After discussions with the UAE authorities from Nov. 2-17, Ali Al-Eyd, the head of the 2022 Article IV Consultation, concluded that the country’s near-term growth is strong. 

“Economic growth has been robust this year, led by a strong rebound in tourism, construction and activity related to the Dubai World Expo, as well as higher oil production in line with the OPEC+ production agreements,” Al-Eyd said in a press statement. 

Fiscal and external surpluses increased further, benefiting from the higher oil prices and the pullback of the temporary COVID-related fiscal support to businesses and households as the pandemic has gradually waned. 

“Increased global uncertainty led to larger financial inflows, contributing to rapid real estate price growth in some segments,” he added. 

The non-hydrocarbon growth is also set for an upswing thanks to the ongoing measures taken by the UAE government. According to the UAE central bank estimates, the real non-hydrocarbon GDP declined by 5.7 percent in 2020. 

“We expect non-hydrocarbon growth to be around 4 percent in 2023 and to accelerate over the medium term with the implementation of ongoing reforms,” pointed out Al-Eyd. 

Nevertheless, the outlook is subject to significant external uncertainties, including the impacts of global economic and financial headwinds, geopolitical developments and the recently announced OPEC+ production cuts. But, much of it could be countered. 

“Higher oil prices and healthy fiscal buffers help mitigate risks while enhancing reform efforts would pose upside risks to medium-term growth,” added Al-Eyd. 

Also, the strong tailwinds from the banking sector are another factor that ensures financial stability. UAE banks have adequate capital and abundant liquidity. The asset quality has improved modestly from pandemic-era peaks. Domestic credit growth of private-sector has also gotten better.  

Moreover, real estate price developments and expected further tightening of financial conditions underscore the importance of continued close monitoring of the economic situation. 

“We welcome continued efforts by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen the macro-prudential framework and promote the effective management of non-performing loans,” highlighted Al-Eyd. 

Significant efforts have been advanced under the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism Strategy has further strengthened the regulatory regime to ensure its effectiveness, besides enhanced monitoring under the Financial Action Task Force recommendations. 

“These should be further advanced to underpin a gradual, growth-friendly fiscal consolidation in the context of a strong medium-term fiscal framework to maintain fiscal sustainability,” added Al-Eyd. 

Related

Arab National Bank and Japan's JCB International partner to launch JCB Card acceptance in Saudi Arabia

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News Japan

Arab National Bank and Japan’s JCB International partner to launch JCB Card acceptance in Saudi Arabia

Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Arab National Bank and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., have partnered to launch JCB Card acceptance at all its POS and ATM locations deployed in Saudi Arabia.

As part of supporting the cashless society and financial inclusion that is related to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, anb, as the bank is known, and JCB have partnered to enable the acceptance of JCB Cards. The partnership is a continuation of JCB’s plan for entering the Saudi market.

JCB Middle East’s Regional Head and CEO Yuichiro Kadowaki said that the Kingdom has “always been a very important destination for many of JCB’s cardholders, from both business and religious perspectives.”

The CEO also said that the partnership will enhance bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Deputy Managing Director of anb Nizar Altwaijri explained that the Arab bank’s strategic agreement with JCB will “go a long way in supporting the tourism sector, which is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.”

He added that the agreement will position Saudi Arabia as “as one of the leading countries to accept a wide range of international scheme cards as part of its payment eco-system.”

JCB is a major global payment brand and a payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan, and JCB Cards are used by more than 140 million cardholders and accepted at about 39 million locations globally.

