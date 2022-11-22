You are here

Arab Esports Federation makes move to launch online chess platform

Arab Esports Federation makes move to launch online chess platform
Representatives of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees and Arab Federation for Electronic Sports. (Supplied)
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Arab Esports Federation makes move to launch online chess platform

Arab Esports Federation makes move to launch online chess platform
  • Governing body signs strategic partnership deal with esports-first competitive chess media firm Checkmate
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A media company based in Australia has agreed an exclusive long-term online chess partnership with the Arab Esports Federation.

Under the terms of the deal, VADR Media’s esports-first chess-focused tournament and broadcast platform Checkmate.live will become the federation’s official online chess platform, data, and broadcast partner.

In September, Checkmate also announced a similar arrangement with the Asian Chess Federation, which has 52 national chess federation members throughout Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania.

Both international partnerships further expand Checkmate’s reach in Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa.

Checkmate recently opened an office in the UAE and has been invited to attend the Next World conference in Riyadh as part of the Gamer8 Festival.

The linkup will allow both federations to plan and broadcast regular online esports-chess events while gaining access to Checkmate’s artificial intelligence anti-cheat and integrity program.

The Arab Esports Federation is the governing body of esports for 18 national associations in the Middle East and wider Arab region. The organization’s secretariat is based in the UAE, its headquarters are in Riyadh, and it is led by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan.

Checkmate is an esports-first competitive chess media company focused on producing and broadcasting linear and online tournaments for a new generation of players.

At its heart it is an extended reality-led, international esports series and a skills-based web3 platform that provides the opportunity to compete for glory, cash, credits, and in-game assets.

A key feature of the platform is its world-leading proprietary AI and computer vision-based chess anti-cheat program, which utilises a player’s web camera to monitor online match integrity.

Arab Esports Federation Secretary-General Hisham Al-Taher said: “The Arab Esports Federation is delighted to partner with Checkmate and whole-heartedly supports their vision of improving the integrity of the online game and promoting it as both an esport and sport.

“Online chess is not a sports simulation; it’s a natural extension of the over-the-board game. It is a game that brings with it many positive benefits, including higher female participation than esports, cognitive and mental improvements for players, good sportsmanship, and brand safety for stakeholders,” he added.

It is estimated globally that up to 700 million people play the 1,500-year-old skill-based game, with 420 million of them aged between 18 and 34, the same demographic that has also seen brands increasingly flock to esports.

John McRae, managing director of VADR and Checkmate, said: “We are honoured to partner with the Arab Esports Federation under the leadership of its president, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan.

“It is often said that youth own the future, and this is very much the case in the Middle East and Gulf countries where the majority of the 420 million Arabic-speaking population is under 35 and love gaming and chess.”

Al-Taher said: “The Arab Esports League has been very successful among our members. The addition of competitive online chess as an esports series enables greater access for the wider community to participate in a structured innovative and positive experience.

“Our strategic alliance with Checkmate allows further opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the gaming community.”

Checkmate’s take on chess, one of the world’s most popular games, will launch in the first quarter of 2023 on web and mobile.

IN PICTURES: Fans get ready to watch Saudi Arabia VS Argentina

IN PICTURES: Fans get ready to watch Saudi Arabia VS Argentina
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

IN PICTURES: Fans get ready to watch Saudi Arabia VS Argentina

IN PICTURES: Fans get ready to watch Saudi Arabia VS Argentina
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi fans head to the stadium, ready to support their national team in their opening FIFA World Cup match against Argentina. 

All photos by Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub.

Click here for our comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

 

Red Bull boss praises Max Verstappen for unprecedented F1 triumph

Red Bull boss praises Max Verstappen for unprecedented F1 triumph
Updated 22 November 2022
Reem Abulleil

Red Bull boss praises Max Verstappen for unprecedented F1 triumph

Red Bull boss praises Max Verstappen for unprecedented F1 triumph
  • Dutch driver’s 15 wins from 22 races unlikely to be matched, says Christian Horner
Updated 22 November 2022
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen has pulled off a season no one else could have achieved, heaping praise on the two-time Formula One world champion.

Verstappen successfully defended his F1 title this campaign, winning 15 of 22 grands prix, including a third consecutive Abu Dhabi triumph over the weekend.

“I think Max is operating at a level that I’m not sure anybody — the way he’s driving at the moment — in the same equipment will be able to repeat what he’s done this year,” Horner said on Sunday.

Red Bull missed out on a one-two finish in the drivers’ championship as Sergio Perez was pipped by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Still, Horner paid tribute to Perez for enjoying his best season in F1 to date.

“This is the strongest that Red Bull has ever been,” said Horner.

“The strength and depth that we have, technically and operationally, throughout the business, everybody has gone their extra yards, which you need to do to achieve the kind of results that we have, against opposition that is world class.

“And nobody ever lost sight of the target, after eight years in the wilderness effectively, of keeping that momentum going, keeping that focus and determination. And when we got an opportunity, we grabbed it with both hands.”

However, it has not all been smooth sailing for Red Bull this year, with lots of controversy off the track, including being handed a $7 million fine and a wind tunnel penalty for exceeding the budget cap last season.

Add to that the manner in which they won the championship 12 months ago, as well as the recent drama with team orders that transpired between Verstappen and Perez in Brazil, and the Milton Keynes-based marque has made headlines for much more than winning races.

Horner believes that Red Bull Racing’s success has has created resentment among other teams.

“The higher you rise, the sharper the knives, and we’ve experienced a bit of that this year,” he said.

“The quickest way to become unpopular in this paddock is to win and win consistently. We’re a subsidiary of an energy drink, racing against OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and historic brands and, of course, that does not sit comfortably with some of our competitors.”

He added: “I think off track we’ve firmly had a target on our back this year. We’re a race team, what we do is — we’re not a political organization, we just focus on going racing.

“We’re hard racers, we push the boundaries, which is what race teams do if they want to succeed, and that’s always been our approach. It’s worked well for us. It’s the way we enjoy competing. At times, it’s felt it has been tough this year, but that’s, unfortunately, Formula One.”

Horner expects a tougher challenge from Ferrari and Mercedes next season, and says Red Bull will take nothing for granted.

“When you win 17 grands prix and do what we’ve done, you can understand that it hurts our opponents, and I’m sure there’ll be even more motivated to become a challenger next year. They’re both such high-quality teams and nothing can be taken for granted in 2023,” he said.

Horner dedicated this triumphant season to Red Bull founder and co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last month, and said there were many lessons learned from 2022.

“It’s been a phenomenal year for the team, for the drivers, for our partners. Obviously in a year where we unfortunately lost our founder, to have had the most successful year that we’ve ever had in the sport, is testimony and dedicated to him,” said the 49-year-old Brit.

“I think that you learn in this business never to expect a quiet life, particularly when you’re running at the front. Never be complacent about winning and enjoy every result, enjoy every victory, enjoy every moment, because it’s so hard-earned and it means so much that they should be never underestimated. Whether it’s with budget caps or drivers, there’s always things to learn.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Max Verstappen Red Bull UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Gareth Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

Gareth Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Updated 22 November 2022
AP
AP

Gareth Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

Gareth Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
  • Next up for the United States is a high-profile matchup against England on Friday
  • Wales in its first World Cup match since 1958
Updated 22 November 2022
AP
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations.
Weah, a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, scored after a pass from Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute.
Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal, and referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of host Qatar pointed to the penalty spot.
Bale put his kick to the left of goalkeeper Matt Turner’s outstretched arm for his 41st goal in 109 international appearances, salvaging a point for Wales in its first World Cup match since 1958.
Next up for the United States is a high-profile matchup against England on Friday, the same day Wales faces Iran. England opened with a 6-2 rout of the Iranians earlier Monday.
Tim Weah, just 22, was part of a new-look American team that is the second-youngest in the tournament.
Pulisic, the top American player and one of the few holdovers from the 2017 qualifying failure, burst up the middle of the field in a move that led to the goal. Weah timed his run perfectly as Pulisic passed ahead, breaking in ahead of Neco Williams.
From near the penalty area, Weah used the side of his right foot to poke the ball over the left thigh of sliding goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey for his fourth goal in 26 international appearances.
Weah ran toward the American fans with arms extended and slid on both knees. He was mobbed by teammates, then raised both hands skyward and blew a kiss to the heavens.
George Weah, who never played in a World Cup, planned to be at the game.
Thousands of supporters in the Red Wall filled one end of the lower bowl and sang throughout.
In the 750th international match in United States history, the Americans started a record 10 players from European clubs, with only Zimmerman from Major League Soccer. DeAndre Yedlin, who entered in the 74th minute, was the only American player with previous World Cup experience.
Josh Sargent nearly put the Americans ahead in the 10th minute when he hit the post with a header from Antonee Robinson’s cross.
Ben Davies’ header in the 64th minute was pushed over the crossbar by a leaping Turner.
The match was played in the Arabian desert west of Doha at rebuilt Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, lit in brilliant colors and featuring an exterior facade meant to replicate undulating sand dunes.
The US Soccer Federation sold about 3,300 tickets, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was on hand in the crowd of 43,418.
Three Americans picked up yellow cards for rough tackles and would be suspended if assessed another: Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Tim Ream.
Yunus Musah at 19 years, 358 days, became the youngest American to start a World Cup match, 19 days younger than DaMarcus Beasley in 2022, and Tyler Adams at 23 became the youngest US World Cup captain since Harry Keough and Walter Bahr in 1950.
Turner and Zimmerman played their first competitive matches in a month and McKennie — with newly dyed red, white and blue hair — his first since in three weeks. Ream was paired with Zimmerman in central defense, his first international appearance in 14 months.
For Wales, Hennessey played only his second match since late September and Bale made his second start in two months.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Wales USA

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup
Updated 22 November 2022
AP
AP

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup
Updated 22 November 2022
AP
AP

DOHA: Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.
Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 Monday at the World Cup.
At the back, Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three key saves to keep the African champions at bay after Van Gaal decided to give him his international debut in a key World Cup game and just two months after he was called into the national squad for the first time.
“His quality is he can stop balls and he did that three times today,” the Netherlands coach said, “and he did it perfectly.”
Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen provided the late goals to ensure the Dutch team’s winning start at its first World Cup appearance since 2014, when Van Gaal was also coach.
Gakpo rose to glance a header in from a cross by Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the team’s first effort on target. Klaasen added a second right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time by slotting in after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy only weakly blocked a shot from Depay.
The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as Senegal was the more energetic team. The Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game.
But Senegal’s main problem was predictable: Without injured forward Sadio Mane, it couldn’t convert any of its chances.
“I think we gave everything and I think we deserved at least a point from this game,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “But, of course, Sadio being missing is a problem for us.”
Depay, who has only just recovered from a hamstring injury, was put on by Van Gaal with about 30 minutes to go after the veteran coach said the day before that he wasn’t sure if the Barcelona forward was ready for action.
He decided to see if he was and Depay responded by playing parts in both goals.
First, he linked up with De Jong near the edge of the area before the midfielder crossed to Gakpo for the first goal. Depay’s run and shot deep in injury time led to the second goal for Klaasen — one of four substitutes in the match. It sealed a Dutch victory and a 16th game unbeaten for the Netherlands since the 71-year-old Van Gaal, the oldest coach at the World Cup, returned from retirement last year to lead his country for a third time.
The substitutions provided “the breakthrough,” Van Gaal said. “Memphis was a big part of that.”
The long injury time — it stretched out to nearly nine minutes — was partly because of a serious-looking injury to Senegal central midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who left on a stretcher clutching his right leg. Cisse watched solemnly as one of his most important midfielders was carried off in the first game since the team lost Mane for the entire World Cup to a right leg injury.
Senegal won the African Cup at the start of the year and was heralded as maybe the best African team to ever come to a World Cup. Without Mane and now with an opening game loss, it’s in a scrap to make it out of the group stage.
Few people were talking about the Dutch coming into this World Cup, but their record is highly impressive under Van Gaal and they’re now through what he had identified as their toughest test of the group stage.
“A 2-0 victory against the champions of the African Cup. I can be very very pleased,” Van Gaal said.
The Netherlands can secure a place in the round of 16 if the team beats Ecuador in its next game. Senegal faces a must-win against host Qatar.
“That,” Cisse said, “is like a final now.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Senegal Netherlands

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
Updated 21 November 2022
AP
AP

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
  • The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads
  • Match had a total of 29 minutes of injury time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second
Updated 21 November 2022
AP
AP

DOHA: Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put last year's European Championship loss behind them, combining to score three goals in England's 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday at the World Cup.
Both players missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and were then subjected to racist abuse. A year later, Saka scored twice at Khalifa International Stadium and Rashford came off the bench to add another with his first move of the match.
It has been a difficult buildup for England, but this was a performance that will provide encouragement to coach Gareth Southgate, who has recently endured the most troubled period of his England tenure.
He was booed after a 4-0 loss to Hungary in June and was humiliated by his own fans when they chanted: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”
Hundreds of fans missed the start of the match because of an issue with digital tickets. When they eventually made their way to their seats, they witnessed an utterly dominant display from England.
Jude Bellingham scored the first goal in the 35th minute — his first international goal.
Saka then got his first of the match in the 43rd and Raheem Sterling added another in first-half stoppage time. Saka scored his second shortly after the hour, but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran in the 65th minute.
Rashford struck six minutes later to extend England's lead to 5-1, and Jack Grealish also stepped off the bench to add a sixth in the 90th. Taremi added another for Iran from the penalty spot deep in injury time after John Stones was penalized for holding Morteza Pouraliganji’s shirt in the box.
The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads with a teammate. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher with the score still 0-0.
His replacement, Hossein Hosseini, was left with the unenviable task of facing England's potent attack.
The match had a total of 29 minutes of injury time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second.

Topics: World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 England Iran

