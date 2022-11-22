You are here

  • Home
  • Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Qatari police patrol on horseback outside of the Lusail Stadium. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bpnqq

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
  • IDF intelligence head fears Islamic Republic could lash out to draw attention away from domestic strife
  • Players, fans could face severe retribution for protests at England match: Iran expert
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The head of the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Intelligence Directorate has claimed Iran could attack the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in which its national team is currently participating.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said the regime in Tehran was “considering” the move in a bid to destabilize the region and distract from its domestic unrest following widespread protests against the government that have left hundreds dead and as many as 14,000 people in jail.

In an address at the Institute for National Security Studies conference in Tel Aviv, Haliva said: “I am telling you that the Iranians are now considering attacking the World Cup in Qatar as well.

“Iran is seeking to preserve instability as a constant thing. At a time when the world around it is stable and thriving — this is the opposite of what is happening inside Iran.

“The World Cup is likely to be one of those events at which it tries to cause instability,” The Times of Israel reported him as saying.

The nationwide protests in Iran against the regime erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police, who had detained her for improperly wearing her hijab.

“At this stage, I do not see a risk to the regime, but as the pressure on Iran increases, including internal pressure, the Iranian response is much more aggressive, so we should expect much more aggressive responses in the region and in the world,” Haliva added.

Iran lost its opening match on Monday 6-2 to England, in a game mired in controversy after its players refused to sing the Iranian national anthem in a silent protest against the situation in their country.

Iranian fans booed the anthem in the stadium and held up signs condemning Amini’s death and the regime, and calling for women’s rights to be protected, while in Iran, footage emerged overnight of people celebrating England’s victory.

One video showed a man riding on the back of a moped while flying the Union flag, and others were seen cheering and dancing after the final result.

One man, identified only as a linguistics professor from northern Iran called Kamran, told MailOnline: “The protest movement has overshadowed the football. I want Iran to lose these games.”

Anusha, a 17-year-old girl from Tehran, said: “A few months ago I would have said of course I want Iran to win against England and America. Now, it’s strange. I really don’t care.”

Catherine Perez-Shakdam, an Iran specialist at the Henry Jackson Society in London, told the website: “The refusal by Iran’s football team … to sing the Islamic Republic’s national anthem will be a decision the players will pay for dearly.

“Similarly, any Iranian fan identified by the regime for booing the anthem will also face being severely punished. This is the brutal reality of modern-day Iran.

“Iran’s players may have forfeited more than just their freedom today; and their lives may not be the only ones on the line.

“Indeed, the regime has demonstrated a particular propensity to target dissidents’ family members and in doing so deter others from voicing their opinions.

“Given Iran’s horrendous track record, it stands to note that the players and fans who today shunned the regime knew full well about the risks they faced.

“Such courage and dignity in the face of absolutism most certainly deserves our full recognition,” she added.

Topics: World Cup 2022

Related

Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
Middle-East
Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq

US Navy probe: Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker

US Navy probe: Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

US Navy probe: Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker

US Navy probe: Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker
  • The Navy said explosives experts boarded the ship to assess the damage, including a 76-centimeter hole punched in its side
  • Navy investigators concluded that the drone used was an Iranian Shahed-136
Updated 22 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: Investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week, the US Navy said on Tuesday.
The drone attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon last Tuesday off the coast of Oman appears to be part of the long-running shadow war between Israel and its archenemy Iran that has included the targeting of Israeli-linked ships in strategic Mideast waterways.
The Navy said explosives experts boarded the ship to assess the damage, including a 30-inch-wide (76-centimeter) hole punched in its side, and to collect debris and bomb residue. The evidence was taken to a lab at the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in the Gulf Arab nation of Bahrain.
Navy investigators concluded that the drone used was an Iranian Shahed-136, the same kind of bomb-carrying drone Iran has supplied to Russia in its war on Ukraine. Iranian drones were used by Yemeni rebels to attack Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates earlier this year, the Navy said.
“The Iranian attack on a commercial tanker transiting international waters was deliberate, flagrant and dangerous, endangering the lives of the ship’s crew and destabilizing maritime security in the Middle East,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command.
The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. Israeli and US officials said at the time of the attack that they suspected Iran was behind it.
Iran has denied any involvement in the attack, with its mission to the United Nations dismissing the allegations as “false news” in a statement last week. There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials on the US probe.
Last year, a suspected Iranian drone strike hit the Israeli-associated oil tanker Mercer Street off Oman, killing two people onboard. In recent months, Iran has lashed out at its perceived enemies abroad amid monthslong nationwide protests calling for the overthrow of its ruling clerics.

Topics: Iran drone Pacific Zircon US navy oil tanker

Related

Iran releases two Greek tankers seized in May
Middle-East
Iran releases two Greek tankers seized in May
Tanker hit off Oman, says Israeli-controlled shipping firm
Middle-East
Tanker hit off Oman, says Israeli-controlled shipping firm

Van carrying Syrians rams into police car in Bulgaria

Van carrying Syrians rams into police car in Bulgaria
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

Van carrying Syrians rams into police car in Bulgaria

Van carrying Syrians rams into police car in Bulgaria
  • A 51-year-old policeman and a 20-year-old Syrian suffered head injuries, doctors at the Saint Anne's Hospital in Sofia said
  • Three other passengers were hospitalised with minor injuries
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

SOFIA: A van smuggling 12 Syrian migrants crashed into a police car near the Bulgarian capital on Tuesday after the driver fled a police checkpoint, injuring an officer and some passengers.
The EU member has seen a sharp increase in the number of migrants trying to cross its border to move farther north to the Schengen visa-free zone in western Europe.
The driver of the minibus refused to stop at a checkpoint south of Sofia and sped away. He then crashed into a police car dispatched to stop it.
A 51-year-old policeman and a 20-year-old Syrian suffered head injuries, doctors at the Saint Anne’s Hospital in Sofia said.
Three other passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, while the driver — a Bulgarian with a prior police record who drove without a license — was also injured.
Interior ministry secretary general Petar Todorov said he would resign, demanding tougher punishments for people smugglers, many of who currently get away with mere fines.
Two officers were killed in August when a bus smuggling people rammed into their police car near the Black Sea city of Burgas when they were trying to stop it.
A Bulgarian policeman was also shot dead earlier this month while patrolling the country’s border with Turkiye.
Bulgaria, a member of the European Union but not in the Schengen zone, shares a 269-kilometer-long (167-mile-) land border with Turkiye.
Since January, Bulgaria has arrested 14,427 people for sneaking into the country, compared with a total of 8,254 last year, according to the government.

Topics: Bulgaria Sofia police syrian migrants

Related

French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports
World
French, British rescuers passed buck as migrants drowned: reports
Algeria car crash kills 16, mostly migrants
Middle-East
Algeria car crash kills 16, mostly migrants

EgyptAir to fly 5,000 Palestinian Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

EgyptAir to fly 5,000 Palestinian Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

EgyptAir to fly 5,000 Palestinian Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

EgyptAir to fly 5,000 Palestinian Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
  • EgyptAir, in coordination with Palestinian Airlines, has opened an air bridge to Jeddah to transport 5,000 Palestinians for Umrah this year
  • For the season — from Nov. 15 to Feb. 20, 2023 — 14 special flights have been scheduled for the pilgrims
Updated 22 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: In coordination with Palestinian Airlines, EgyptAir has opened an air bridge to Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to transport 5,000 Palestinians for Umrah this year.

This follows directives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure the transport of “Palestinian brothers to the holy land during the Hajj and Umrah seasons,” said Yehia Zakaria, board chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company.

For the season — from Nov. 15 to Feb. 20, 2023 — 14 special flights have been scheduled for the pilgrims.

The newest Boeing B787-9 aircraft, capable of carrying 309 passengers, will be used for the first time and will make four flights each month to help the Palestinian pilgrims, said Ehab Al-Tahtawi, board chairman of the airline.

Jamal Almashharawi, general manager of Palestinian Airlines, thanked EgyptAir for the support over the years for Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.

In July, EgyptAir opened an air bridge for the return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and transported nearly 20,000 Egyptian, Palestinian, Malian, and transit passengers on 114 flights.

Topics: EgyptAir Palestinian Airlines Jeddah Umrah

Related

EgyptAir celebrates 90th anniversary in Jeddah
Corporate News
EgyptAir celebrates 90th anniversary in Jeddah
Palestinian pilgrims pay tribute to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Palestinian pilgrims pay tribute to Saudi Arabia

Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq

Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq

Iran launches new strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
  • The headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party "was targeted by missiles and suicide drones" near Kirkuk
  • An Iraqi Kurdish military official, a local police officer and a party spokesman confirmed renewed strikes on the region
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

KIRKUK, Iraq: Iran launched new cross-border missile and drone strikes Tuesday against Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq whom it accuses of stoking a wave of protests in the Islamic republic.
Iran has been shaken by more than two months of civil unrest sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly breaching the strict dress code for women.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had “launched a new round of attacks against terrorist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan region,” the second such strikes in two days.
The report said the headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party “was targeted by missiles and suicide drones” near Kirkuk.
An Iraqi Kurdish military official, a local police officer and a party spokesman confirmed renewed strikes on the region to AFP.
“We had taken our precautions and emptied the premises, there were no casualties,” Kurdistan Freedom Party spokesman Khalil Nadri told AFP.
Kurdistan regional government spokesman Lawk Ghafuri said on Twitter: “Today the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted Iranian opposition groups in two areas in the Kurdistan region with rockets.”
He said the sites hit were in the city of Perdi, the Kurdish name of Altun Kupri, north of Kirkuk, and the Degala region east of Irbil, the regional capital.
Iraqi Kurdistan has since the 1980s hosted several Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups which have in the past waged an armed insurrection against Tehran.
In recent years their activities have declined, but the new wave of protests in Iran has again stoked tensions.
Rights groups on Monday also accused Iranian security forces of using live fire and heavy weapons to suppress protests in Kurdish-populated regions in Iran’s west, intensifying a deadly crackdown there.
Late Sunday night, IRGC missile fire and suicide drone strikes targeted the bases of several Iranian opposition factions in north Iraq, killing one person.
These cross-border strikes come less than a week after similar attacks killed at least one person, and following attacks in late September that killed more than a dozen people.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Iraq Kirkuk Drone strike Kurdish

Related

Iraq launches operation against Daesh after policeman killed in Kirkuk video
Middle-East
Iraq launches operation against Daesh after policeman killed in Kirkuk
Rocket attack kills six in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk
Middle-East
Rocket attack kills six in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk

18m narcotic tablets seized from ship in Alexandria port

18m narcotic tablets seized from ship in Alexandria port
Updated 22 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

18m narcotic tablets seized from ship in Alexandria port

18m narcotic tablets seized from ship in Alexandria port
  • 8 arrested and phones, money found onboard
  • Valued at over $59m, says Interior Ministry
Updated 22 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s authorities have seized more than 18 million narcotic pills hidden in three containers in the port of Alexandria on the Mediterranean Sea.

The Ministry of Interior said the shipment, weighing 34 tons, was onboard a ship that docked in the port in the north of the country on a transit trip.

The security director of the Alexandria seaport had received a tip-off about the docking of a ship carrying containers with drugs.

In addition to the drugs, officials seized money, four laptops, a satellite tracking device, and 10 mobile phones.

The documents for the containers described the shipment as tablets of calcium carbonate meant for a foreign company.

The drugs are known to have a negative mental and physical impact on users.

Security officers arrested the eight-member crew.

The ministry estimates the drugs to be worth over $59.8 million.

Last week, customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotic pills into Egypt at Cairo International Airport. The pills were hidden in a milk container in a passenger’s luggage from Qatar.

In April, the customs authorities at the airport arrested an Egyptian passenger with 1,220 capsules of the opioid, Tramadol, which he had hidden in a food package.

Topics: Alexandria Narcotic tablets Egypt

Related

Alexandria Film Festival pays tribute to departed performers
Middle-East
Alexandria Film Festival pays tribute to departed performers
Air Arabia Egypt launches new route between Alexandria and Madinah
Business & Economy
Air Arabia Egypt launches new route between Alexandria and Madinah

Latest updates

Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Iran could attack World Cup: Israeli security chief
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with ‘immediate effect’
India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal
India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis for targeting civilian objects, economic facilities in Yemen
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis for targeting civilian objects, economic facilities in Yemen
Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
Eriksen plays at World Cup after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.