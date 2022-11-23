You are here

  • Home
  • New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump

Former President Donald Trump smiles toward guests, as he arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)
Former President Donald Trump smiles toward guests, as he arrives to speak at an event at Mar-a-Lago, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mm6xe

Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump
  • Top New York prosecutor Letitia James sued Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and the Trump Organization in September alleging they lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Donald Trump and his three eldest children will go on trial late next year in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general that accuses them of fraud, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan Supreme Court set a trial date of October 2, 2023 in the case that alleges Trump and his family members misstated the value of properties to enrich themselves.
The trial — and a host of criminal, civil and congressional probe cases that Trump is facing — will likely complicate the ex-president’s run for a second term in office, which he announced last week.
The date, which Trump attorneys are likely to try to delay, would come close to the start of primaries season for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Top New York prosecutor Letitia James sued Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and the Trump Organization in September alleging they lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years.
She says they provided fraudulent statements of Trump’s net worth and false asset valuations “to obtain and satisfy loans, get insurance benefits, and pay lower taxes.”
James, a Democrat, has requested that Trump pay at least $250 million in penalties — a sum she says he made from the fraud — and that his family be banned from running businesses in the state.
Her office does not have the power to file criminal charges in the case.
Trump, 76, says the lawsuit is politically motivated. He has repeatedly tried to have it dismissed.

He endured another legal blow Tuesday when the Supreme Court cleared the way for his tax returns to be handed over to a committee of the Democratic-majority House of Representatives.
Unlike presidents since the 1970s, Trump refused to release the records while in office and took to the courts to block the congressional request.
That legal fight appeared to hit the end of the road when the justices ruled without comment that the returns should be handed over to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The committee has been seeking tax returns from Trump and his related business entities for 2015 to 2020.
The handover of the returns to the committee does not necessarily mean they will become publicly available.
The move comes with just a few weeks remaining in the term of the current Congress, and Republican lawmakers will take over the House in January after winning a slight majority in the November 8 midterm elections.
Although the Supreme Court was overhauled by Trump, its justices have never ruled in his favor in this area, notably authorizing in 2020 the transfer of his tax records and business documents to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Manhattan prosecutors have charged the Trump Organization with hiding compensation it paid to top executives between 2005 and 2021.
Trump is also facing legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the November 2020 election and over the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
 

 

Topics: Donald Trump

Related

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
Media
Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes
World
US Justice Department taps independent prosecutor for Trump probes

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme

Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
  • Police had been due to start issuing 150-euro ($154) fines to cars with Serbian plates from 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday. A total ban is to come into force in April 2023
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

MITROVICA, Kosovo: Kosovo’s prime minister, accused by Brussels of scuppering talks to resolve a row over a scheme to replace Serbian numberplates, said on Tuesday he had delayed the plan for two days.
The dispute erupted after Kosovo said the country’s ethnic Serbs would be penalized if they did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for registration numbers issued by Pristina.
The underlying source of tension is Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia. The latter does not recognize the move and has encouraged Kosovo’s Serb minority to remain loyal to Belgrade.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Twitter early on Tuesday he had accepted a request from Washington “for a 48-hour postponement of the introduction of fines” for cars with Serbian plates.
The delay helped calm tensions in northern Kosovo, a day after EU-mediated negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina over the potentially explosive scheme failed to produce results.
“I am happy to work with the US and the EU to find a solution during the next two days,” Kurti tweeted.
The dispute has sounded alarm bells in the European Union, which has been seeking to normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo and wants both to refrain from provocative gestures.
The US ambassador to Kosovo, Jeffrey Hovenier, also voiced concern over the failure to resolve the number plate row, which has the potential to trigger a regional crisis.
In the latest development this month, Serbs in northern Kosovo resigned from public institutions in protest over the scheme.
Of Kosovo’s 120,000-strong minority, around 10,000 have Serbia-issued car registrations.
Washington had requested the two-day delay “to allow the EU and the United States to further engage the parties to find a solution,” Hovenier tweeted.
Police had been due to start issuing 150-euro ($154) fines to cars with Serbian plates from 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday. A total ban is to come into force in April 2023.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday hosted negotiations in Brussels between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Afterwards, Borrell said Vucic had been ready to accept an EU compromise proposal “that could have avoided this risky situation” but Kurti had not.
Returning to Belgrade, Vucic said the situation was on the “verge of conflict.”
“There is an enormous anger among the Serbs in northern Kosovo,” he said in a public address. He added he would ask the latter to “try to preserve peace.”
Borrell urged Pristina not to implement its license plate law and Belgrade not to issue new plates bearing Kosovar city initials. He said a cooling-off period would allow time and space for diplomacy to resume.
 

 

Topics: Kosovo Serbia

Related

The Celtic-Roman Museum is pictured in the evening light, in Manching, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022. (AP)
Offbeat
Huge horde of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum
NATO peacekeepers oversee removal of roadblocks in Kosovo
World
NATO peacekeepers oversee removal of roadblocks in Kosovo

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty

UK govt says asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty
  • A record 42,000 migrants have been intercepted and brought ashore so far this year
  • The growing numbers were putting "an unprecedented and unsustainable strain on our asylum system"
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: An asylum processing center embroiled in an overcrowding row is now empty, the UK government said Tuesday, after a week of no new migrants making the trip across the Channel from France.
A record 42,000 migrants have been intercepted and brought ashore so far this year, testing the country’s ability to process and house the new arrivals.
The interior ministry, known as the Home Office, faced criticism earlier this month after reports said some 4,000 people were being held at its main Manston reception facility near Dover on England’s south coast.
It is meant to hold just 1,600, leading to concerns about human rights abuses at the site.
At around the same time, firebombs were thrown at another reception facility in Dover by a man who was later found dead, leading to some relocations to Manston.
“Staff across the Home Office have worked tirelessly under challenging circumstances to source alternative accommodation as quickly as possible for those who have been processed at Manston,” a government spokesperson said.
“Thanks to their efforts, there are currently no people being accommodated on-site, and improvements continue to be made to the site to ensure it remains well-resourced to process migrants safely and securely.”
The spokesperson added the growing numbers were putting “an unprecedented and unsustainable strain on our asylum system.”
Officials remain “focused on deterring illegal migration and disrupting the criminal gangs responsible for these dangerous crossings.”
The arrivals spike has also caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at £6.8 million ($7.8 million) a day, straining local services and fueling public anger.
Official figures show that no new arrivals were recorded since November 14 by the defense ministry, which since April has been spearheading the operational response to small boat migration in the Channel.
That day, 400 migrants arrived on eight boats, according to the ministry’s statistics.
The drop in arrivals coincides with a period of bad weather, which likely deterred crossing attempts.
Responding to questions about Manston, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said the site “by design is meant to be a temporary holding facility.”
“Obviously there were immediate challenges, particularly after the attack at the other center, which caused numbers to spike,” he added.
“So you would expect numbers to be relatively low on a daily basis as people are moved through quickly.”
The UK last week agreed to pay France another 72.2 million euros ($74.1 million) to prevent the crossings, under a new deal seen as a sign of improving ties between the neighbors.

Topics: UK migrants asylum dover

Related

France and Italy tense, deal to help asylum-seekers breaking
World
France and Italy tense, deal to help asylum-seekers breaking
‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK
World
‘Serious concerns’ raised after Albanian asylum-seekers deported from UK

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive
  • Iran was moving "well beyond" limits set down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Iran’s expansion of its nuclear program after the UN atomic watchdog confirmed that the Islamic republic was further enriching uranium.
The so-called “E3” governments said Iran was moving “well beyond” limits set down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), a 2015 deal designed to curb its nuclear ambitions.
Iran has now “taken further significant steps in hollowing out the JCPoA,” the European governments said in a joint statement.
By enriching uranium up to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, Iran was challenging global non-proliferation, they said.
“This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification,” the E3 countries said.
“We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation.”

Topics: Britain France Germany Iran nuclear programme UN atomic watchdog

Related

Iran to enrich Uranium to 60 percent purity at Fordow nuclear site
Middle-East
Iran to enrich Uranium to 60 percent purity at Fordow nuclear site
Update ‘Playing with fire’: UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant
World
‘Playing with fire’: UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal
Updated 22 November 2022

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal

India highlights growing UAE ties and trade after landmark deal
  • Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement began in May
  • Exports to Emirates hit $16bn between April and September
Updated 22 November 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India highlighted on Tuesday its growing bilateral relations with the UAE, after the nations’ foreign ministers held talks in New Delhi following a series of high-level meetings between the two countries this year.

India and the UAE signed earlier this year a landmark deal, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which went into force in May. The pact reduces tariffs on almost 80 percent of all goods and provides zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner after the US and China, with a bilateral trade volume of $43.3 billion in 2020-21. It is also home to more than three million Indian expats, who send billions of dollars in remittances to their families each year.

“Appreciated the progress in our bilateral relationship, especially in trade, investment, consular matters, education and food security,” India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said in a tweet after meeting his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

India’s Foreign Ministry said India-UAE bilateral trade has shown “appreciable growth” under the free trade pact, with Indian exports reaching $16 billion between April and September of this year, an increase of about 24 percent.

The UAE has also invested over $10 billion in India in the last couple of years, data from the ministry showed.

The ministry said India is exploring opportunities for further cooperation in education, with the country’s leading engineering college, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, having had talks with its UAE partner, ADEK, to establish a campus in Abu Dhabi.

“In line with the UAE-India CEPA, we are seeking to boost our economic cooperation to achieve our ambitious goal of raising our non-oil trade value to around $100 billion in the next five years,” Al-Nahyan said, as reported by Emirates news agency WAM.

The ministers also discussed India’s G20 presidency, “and ways to enhance the UAE’s participation in the group’s activities,” WAM reported, while the talks also focused on ways to increase cooperation in energy, healthcare, defense, space, climate change and start-ups.

“The ties have expanded exponentially in recent times with this being the fourth meeting this year so far. The ties are growing not only in the economic domain but also in the areas of defense and security,” Mudassir Qamar from New Delhi-based think tank, the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses, told Arab News.

“The UAE has emerged as one of the most important partners of India.”

Topics: India UAE Dr. S. Jaishankar Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Related

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Business & Economy
India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
India In-Focus — UAE trade pact starts on May 1; Indian shares gain; Radisson eyes expansion
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — UAE trade pact starts on May 1; Indian shares gain; Radisson eyes expansion

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out
Updated 22 November 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out

All eyes on Malaysia’s king to resolve election stalemate as uncertainty drags out
  • Political doubt continues in Malaysia, which has seen 3 prime ministers since 2018 elections
  • Long-ruling Barisan Nasional alliance refused support to leading contenders
Updated 22 November 2022
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s next prime minister will be chosen by the monarch, the nation’s king said on Tuesday, after an election held last weekend failed to produce a clear winner and the ruler’s proposal for the leading contenders to work together was turned down.

Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history following divisive polls on Saturday that produced no outright winner but saw around 14.7 million Malaysians, almost 74 percent of the 21 million eligible voters, cast their ballots.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance, Pakatan Harapan, topped the race with 82 out of 222 parliamentary seats, while the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had unexpectedly won 73 seats. With both falling far short of reaching the 112 needed for a simple majority, they have been locked in a battle to form a government.

Uncertainties deepened on Tuesday after the long-ruling Barisan Nasional alliance led by the UMNO party refused to support any bloc and said it would remain as the opposition. It is now up to Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who said the crisis must end, to appoint the country’s next premier.

“We need to march forward for this beloved nation,” the king told reporters outside the national palace ahead of a meeting with Anwar and Muhyiddin in an effort to resolve the impasse. “Let me make a decision soon.”

He also asked Malaysians to be patient and accept any decision about the government formation.

Anwar told reporters after the talks that the king had expressed his desire “to form a strong government that is more inclusive in terms of race, religion, or region that would be able to allow the government to focus on resolving the problems of the (people) and to resuscitate our economy.”

The monarch plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but can appoint whoever he believes will command a majority.

Muhyiddin later said that the king had requested Perikatan Nasional and Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan “to form a unity government.”

He added: “But we had already discussed earlier, we will not work together with PH, that has always been our party stance.”

Malaysia has been in a spate of political uncertainty in recent years, having had three prime ministers since the previous election in 2018, amid economic doubts and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no resolution to the post-election crisis, the king has summoned lawmakers from the Barisan Nasional alliance, which won 30 parliamentary seats, for a meeting on Wednesday.

Despite the election stalemate, BN grassroots member Asyraf Adlan said that the group should remain as opposition.

“All that BN has left right now are its principles and its integrity,” Adlan told Arab News. “Voters have rejected us and we should respect their mandate.”

Topics: Malaysia King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah Anwar Ibrahim

Related

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers
World
Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers
Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time in history after tight election race
World
Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time in history after tight election race

Latest updates

New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump
New York judge sets fraud trial date for Trump
Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
Kosovo pauses controversial Serbian car plate scheme
Huge horde of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum
The Celtic-Roman Museum is pictured in the evening light, in Manching, Germany, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022. (AP)
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage
UN alarmed by reports of Iranian authorities holding bodies of protesters hostage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.