You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions

Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions

Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions
The Saudi Civil Defense said that light to heavy rain and strong wind are expected. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/juq9v

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions

Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Public, private and international Schools in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais will close Thursday due to expected rainy conditions throughout Makkah region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made to ensure students’ safety and was based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology.

King Abdulaziz University and University of Jeddah have also taken the same measures.

Schools’ first semester’s final exams for Thursday have been postponed, and will be held on the first Thursday of the second semester.

King Abdulaziz University said that alternative dates for postponed exams will be announced later.

The Saudi Civil Defense said that light to heavy rain and strong wind are expected.

It called on all to exercise caution and steer clear from stagnant rainwater and valleys.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Saudi schools weather

Related

Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings
Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 825,290.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,451.

Of the new infections, 16 were recorded in Riyadh and 9 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 5 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 62 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 812,591.

It said that 3,248 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 5,625 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 45 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 64 patients were in critical condition.

More than 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 

RUSH gaming festival returns for Riyadh Season 
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s largest gaming and e-sports event RUSH is back in the Kingdom’s capital for Riyadh Season 2022. 

The five-day festival will be held at Riyadh Front from Nov. 26 to 30 and will include contests in some of the world’s most famous games at various zones. 

Visitors will be offered live entertainment shows, DJ performances, an augmented reality experience, and a cosplay competition with winners receiving prizes to the value of SR100,000 ($26,600). 

With a focus on the whole of the gaming industry, from console and PC gaming to mobile and e-sports, the RUSH festival aims to give video game aficionados the opportunity to access and experience the latest tech and the chance to interact with each other in real life, and online. 

Some of the world’s top content producers will be available to meet the public. Tickets can be booked via the link https://riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=599/en_RUSH. 

Meanwhile, the Fan Festival, one of the 15 entertainment zones of Riyadh Season, is also organizing several free e-sports competitions, and a virtual arena where FIFA, Fortnite and Tekken tournaments are held. 

A World Cup quiz, the “Goal or no Goal” guessing game, and other entertaining football-related activities are available at one of the interactive booths. 

The festival also has a virtual interactive stadium that provides a new experience for players by challenging their football skills. 

Visitors can also enter the Play Zone that offers activities including bowling and billiards. 

Topics: RUSH gaming festival Riyadh Season 2022

Related

Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
Saudi Arabia
Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
Riyadh Season celebrates Oman’s 52nd National Day
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season celebrates Oman’s 52nd National Day

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh
Updated 23 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh

Renowned sound engineer to host 3-day music production course in Riyadh
  • Marcela Rada keen to develop local talent
  • El Fuego, the DJ and artist, will also teach
Updated 23 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A leading international sound engineer is set to hold a three-day course “Music Production: From Zero to Hero,” in Riyadh from Nov. 28, aimed at developing budding talent in the country.

The course is being offered as part of the XP Music Futures conference. “I feel a huge sense of pride, it’s very rewarding and I know it is going to be extremely rewarding for me to be able to share this information with young talent in the region,” said Marcela Rada, who is also the organizer of the conference.

Rada said that with the right tools and education students would be able to fulfil their dreams. “I believe this is going to be huge in empowering artists in the areas (where they) may have not had the opportunity to access this kind of information and tools,” she added.

Rada will lead the six-session educational initiative course along with El Fuego, the DJ and artist. Rada said it would be the first time that she offers such a course in Saudi Arabia, which would cover basics including music production and audio engineering.

Students would be able to get enough knowledge to set up their own operations at home, where they can further develop their skills. “It’s designed for beginners so it’s designed to introduce the tools whether they are hardware or software for them to continue learning on their own afterward,” Rada explained.

The three-day course is divided into two sessions a day, with the first day focusing on “the art” of recording with an introduction to techniques, Rada said.

“We are going to go over a home studio environment and what you are going to need for hardware and software. We are going to touch upon the different types of microphones and microphone techniques,” she said.

The second session of day one will then take students through music production using digital instruments and creating beats.

The first session of the second day will take participants through technical ear training, audio processors, and how to approach mixing music and processing sound.

“That is a session that is going to provide them with the tools to know what to focus on, what to research and how to train their ears so that they can approach mixing in a creative and professional way,” she said.

“The session is designed to give them the basics of hardware and how to treat the analog signal.”

The second session on day two will delve deeper into the specific processors that are available to modify sound.

“The goal of those sessions is to help the students find ways of finding their signature sound. The tools are out there, we will talk about specific ones that they may be unfamiliar with, how to research them, which ones they can use, and which ones are free and available,” Rada said.

Session one of day three would go into depth on immersive audio. “I have been doing research on immersive, or special audio, for the past three years or so and I think we have all seen the boom regarding spatial audio in music production.”

The session would also show how a songwriter, producer, or content creator could take their music to the next level.

“The last session of the last day will be about collaboration. I want to leave them with an opportunity to collaborate with each other, to explore how different talents can collaborate with each other to create something good,” she said.

“They will be able to collaborate and produce a beat and then they will receive feedback from me and their classmates and we will be able to showcase something by the end of the course.”

During her visit last year to the XP music festival as a speaker, Rada said she was approached by several individuals who were eager to learn more about music production.

“This is what inspired the course, I saw the need and eagerness to learn in the area,” she said.

“I would describe it (the Saudi music industry) as (having) very, very talented individuals that are (using) their culture and what they know from their musical influences in the region, as well as what they have been exposed to with international talent. I think that there is a combination of this very local talent influenced by local customs and tradition,” she said.

Topics: Music XP Music Futures Marcela Rada

Related

Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
Saudi Arabia
Boulevard World brings together 10 countries for Riyadh Season
Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans
Saudi Arabia
Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database

Saudi royal reserve included on protected areas database
  • It is the first Saudi reserve to be registered on the global website, the official source for data on protected lands with government agencies and international organizations
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has been added to the World Database on Protected Areas.

It is the first Saudi reserve to be registered on the global website, the official source for data on protected lands with government agencies and international organizations.

The KSRNR tweeted: “This registration is an important step for the reserve toward joining the green list of globally managed reserves in the International Union for Conservation of Nature.”

The authority announced its commitment to joining the green list of the federation in October during a two-day symposium organized by KSRNR in Riyadh and called “Natural Reserves, International Principles, and Standards,” in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and with the participation of government agencies.

The symposium aimed at achieving the goals of the reserve in protecting nature and helping to restore environmental balance.

The Protected Planet website, the internet portal for WDPA, is the source for data on protected lands globally, and provides mechanisms for business planning and environmental conservation in natural reserves.

The website also provides the basis for monitoring and reporting on progress toward international environmental aims such as the Aichi Biodiversity Targets and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

KSRNR extends more than 130,000 sq. km and is characterized by its diverse topography, embracing 14 geographical formations of mountains, plains, and plateaus. It also includes six valuable minerals.

Animals within the area include 300 species, ranging from rare deer to birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

Topics: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority Saudi Arabia World Database on Protected Areas

Related

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to protect griffon vultures
Saudi Arabia
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to protect griffon vultures
Farasan Islands celebrate 1st International Biosphere Reserves Day
Saudi Arabia
Farasan Islands celebrate 1st International Biosphere Reserves Day

Who’s Who: Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia

Who’s Who: Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia

Who’s Who: Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Mohanad Al-Shaikh has been CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia since 2014, and has been driving the company’s expansion to include Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen.

As CEO of a leading company in building sustainability, Al-Shaikh has enacted programs to recruit Saudi women in production lines, and bridge the gap between colleges and universities and the private sector.

He also launched a “Serve Your Community” initiative that allows employees to serve the community during one paid day a month.

Al-Shaikh has expanded product offerings to include not only HVAC products, but also fire and security systems, building management systems and energy solutions.

Under his leadership JCI Arabia has expanded to countries such as Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain and Yemen, with exports increasing to 30 percent of total production. New key business lines have been launched, including navy and marine, energy audit and fire systems.

Al-Shaikh led the company’s manufacturing transformation by opening York’s largest manufacturing complex in the MENA region in King Abdullah Economic City. It is the only factory among Johnson Controls’ 50-plus factories worldwide to have manufacturing and R&D labs in one location. 

Previously, Al-Shaikh held the role of director of operations in the company in 2010, where he was responsible for its day-to-day operations, including recruitment, IT, strategy, marketing and customer relationships.

Al-Shaikh holds a bachelor’s degree in international finance, a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in information systems, and a doctorate in engineering in information technology. He completed executive education programs in science and technology, innovation, and international business.

He currently serves as a board member in various companies and NGOs, including on the manufacturing committee at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, the Saudi Company for District Cooling, the Saudi-American Business Committee, Jeddah’s Outstanding Teachersِ Association, and the Advisory Council for College of Engineering at the University of Business Technology.

Al-Shaikh is also a board member of the Association for Distinguished Initiatives in Social Responsibility, as well as the executive committee of the Association of Neighborhood Centers. 

He is the co-founder of Sand, a charity for children with cancer, and is the deputy chairman of the Tarmeem Charitable Foundation.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Bader Bahaian
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Bader Bahaian, SAS’s country manager for Saudi Arabia
Zuhair Al-Zouman
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Zuhair Al-Zouman, member of the Public Prosecution

Latest updates

Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions
Jeddah’s schools, universities close Thursday due to weather conditions
EU split on Russian oil price cap level, talks to resume Thursday
EU split on Russian oil price cap level, talks to resume Thursday
Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says
Two US surrogate babies ‘rescued’ from Russian orphanage, group says
Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada
Snapchat rolls out series of activations for World Cup 2022
Snapchat rolls out series of activations for World Cup 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.