Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to make Middle East debut at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena 

DUBAI: Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer — the man behind the memorable scores of iconic films such as “The Lion King,” “Gladiator,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, “The Dark Knight” trilogy, and most recently “Dune” — is set for his debut performance in the Middle East next year at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Jan. 27.
Zimmer's live show in the UAE is part of the Dubai Presents marketing campaign series, launched by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and will be one of the closing performances of the Dubai Shopping Festival, which will take place across the city from mid-December 2022 to Jan. 29, 2023.
The German composer will take to the stage along with a large orchestra and the Hans Zimmer Ensemble of musicians and dancers.
“I am delighted that Dubai is the first city in the Middle East to host Hans Zimmer Live, a city that has cemented its position as one of the world's most exciting, sophisticated and diverse cities with more than 200 nationalities, which is a unique opportunity for me to address a multicultural audience in the language of world music,” said Zimmer in a statement. “We look forward to putting our show forward in this magnificent city, and inviting its residents to an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.”
As of 2022, Zimmer has received 12 Academy Award nominations for his work, with two wins; the first being at the 67th Academy Awards for the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King” and the second being for the 2021 film “Dune,” which was partly shot in Abu Dhabi, at the 94th Academy Awards.
Review: ‘The Wonder’ — new Netflix mystery is a tall tale, told well
Sebastian Lelio’s movie pits a devout community against a pragmatic nurse
Updated 24 November 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: The opening few moments of “The Wonder” are a discombobulating experience – before the movie even gets going, director Sebastián Lelio hits viewers with a bizarre, fourth-wall-breaking curveball: This might well be just a story, but the characters in it believe in it wholeheartedly.
It’s a peculiar — not to mention entirely unnecessary — sort of disclaimer. It doesn’t, as you might expect, kickstart a series of knowing, reflexive nods throughout the film, nor does it specifically frame (or reframe) viewer expectations. It’s just a rather odd way to start the film.
And it’s unnecessary because “The Wonder” is unsettling and atmospheric enough on its own merits, and all the more captivating because of that.
Florence Pugh stars as Lib Wright, a Nightingale nurse sent to a small Irish village to ascertain the veracity of an apparently miraculous event. Teenager Anna (Kila Lord Cassidy) claims to have not eaten for four months, surviving (her devout family say) on manna from heaven. Lib is tasked with observing the girl for two weeks, to determine if Anna represents a genuine miracle, or simply something far more terrestrial. Her investigations put Lib in conflict with Anna’s parents and the local community, all of whom seem desperate to believe in the miracle rather than to accept a more mundane explanation.
Pugh is at her direct, forceful best, turning in a bullish performance that sees her square off against the village, the church, the newspapers, and everybody in between. She is simply spellbinding, serving as a welcome anchoring presence as Lelio turns up the uncanny disconcerting intensity.
“The Wonder” crackles with slow-burning frustration and impotent energy. At its heart, the movie is a simple pondering of fact versus faith — a mystery simply waiting to be solved. But thanks to Lelio’s individualistic touch (those fourth-wall dalliances aside) and Pugh’s magnetism, “The Wonder” is an unsettling, intense experience that won’t be quickly forgotten.
THE BREAKDOWN: Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash discusses artisanal rug shown at Dubai Design Week
Updated 24 November 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Here, Jordanian architect Ghada Kunash discusses her artisanal rug, shown at Dubai Design Week this month, in her own words.
I really like to focus on the traditional. Maybe that’s because of the history behind the land that I come from. This year, I thought it would be great to be able to shed a strong light on artisans in this trade fair.
Because of the situation in the Levant area, artisans cannot even afford their basic materials, let alone ship and market their products. People are leaving. When you lose the hand, you lose the craft. Those people are as important as preserving our language.
The concept of “Bsat” — which means ‘rug’ in Arabic — comes from the fact that weaving is a very important industry in our area. It requires a state of patience and it gives tranquility. It's a kind of meditation for those who practice it.
The work was made by artisans across the region and assembled in Lebanon. The block printing was done by Syrians, and Palestinian ladies worked on the embroidery. The weaving was done by the Jordanian master weaver Ishraq Zraikat. I designed it and sponsored the whole project, but I insisted that we put all the names of those who worked on this piece very clearly on the map.
I wanted to show that the countries of this area all have the same traditional industries and that they can work together. The natural topographical, rather than the political, map of the area seemed like a really nice concept that transmits to the public what we wanted to say.
We added the national flower for each part of the Levant, like the black iris of Jordan, the anemone of Palestine, and the white jasmine of Syria. In Greater Syria, we are known for our olives and oranges, so we added their colors too.
People’s reaction to the work was very emotional. They were touched and wanted to understand why we used a map of the Levant. It's the heart of the world, as I see it. It might be a biased point of view — but this is where I come from. We are the source of old civilizations and we need to celebrate that.
RECIPES FOR SUCCESS: Chef ArChan Chan offers advice and a delicious chicken wings recipe
The executive chef of Hong Kong’s Ho Lee Fook was in Riyadh earlier this month, where her restaurant has launched a pop-up eatery in Riyadh Season’s Al-Murabaa food zone
Updated 24 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH:Chef ArChan Chan’s story is one that could inspire many an aspiring cook. By her own admission, Chan had “no idea about cooking,” when she started her career, but she is now executive chef of the Cantonese restaurant Ho Lee Fook in Hong Kong.
“In many Asian countries, like Hong Kong — where I grew up, cooking is not really (considered) a profession. I was a foodie who loves eating and I knew that I wanted to do something I was passionate about,” Chan told Arab News. “So, when I went to university, I asked my lecturer if there were any food-related subjects I could take. He told me the university offered a catering course, so that’s how I first got into the industry, but also through tourism and hotels. That’s how I began working in kitchens.”
Earlier this month, Chan was in Riyadh, where her restaurant has launched a pop-up eatery in Riyadh Season’s Al-Murabaa food zone. Here, she discusses the versatility of spring onions and avoiding a ‘military-like’ kitchen atmosphere, and provides a recipe for chicken wings.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
If you’re planning to cook meat — any meat — soak it in four percent brine. It adds a lot of flavor and tenderness. You can do that before any method of cooking; it’s a very simple way to make things tasty.
What’s the one ingredient you believe can improve any dish?
I love spring onion or scallion. It’s an ingredient that works with a lot of dishes. It adds texture and flavor to something as simple as steamed fish. You pour hot oil on and some spring onion on it. It just releases those flavors, especially if you add a bit of soya sauce and a bit of salt and sugar. It’s delicious. You can even add it to instant noodles.
It doesn’t necessarily annoy me, but it can be difficult when someone asks to modify a dish. We understand that people have different needs, of course; sometimes there is a dietary requirement. But it’s definitely challenging to deal with people who don’t want garlic, or spring onion, or some other ingredient that we use a lot. We can accommodate those requests, but we know the dish will taste different.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I love anything that’s cooked in a wok. It’s just really, really satisfying — the fire and the smell of the smoke. It's always sizzling. So, anything that I can cook with a wok, especially wok fry, is great.
As a head chef, are you quite calm and laidback? Or are you a strict disciplinarian?
I spent some time in old-school kitchens, where the head chef would be, like, yelling — very military-like. But I’ve also spent some time in kitchens where it was a little bit more like: You can’t yell at someone; you can't use fear. Personally, I like to guide (my staff). My rules are things like: I need honesty. I need care. I need respect. These are things that people working together need to agree on. That’s a very basic thing to do as a human being. And once you agree, there's a lot of opportunity.
It's OK to make mistakes. But I urge them to ask questions. So, there's a lot of guidance, and then a lot of challenging, like, “Why have you done this? What goes through your mind when choosing this method?”
RECIPE: Chef ArChan’s Chongqing chicken wings
INGREDIENTS:
1kg chicken wings
1 packet potato starch
2 tbsp chopped garlic
1 tbsp Sichuan peppercorns
1 stalk spring onion, cut into 4cm lengths
50g dried chilli
1L water
40g salt
1 tbsp of ground spices (cumin, five spice, or spice mix)
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Add the salt to the water and stir until salt is dissolved, giving you a 4% salt solution.
2. Lightly coat chicken wings in potato starch.
3. Deep fry chicken wings at 180C for six minutes, or pan fry for 10-15 minutes until golden brown.
4. Season the wings with some salt and your favorite ground spices.
5. Sauté the garlic, Sichuan peppercorns and spring onion in a pan on high heat.
6. Add a tablespoon of water and the dried chilli. Sauté until fragrant.
7. Add the fried chicken wings to the pan. Toss for 15 seconds to absorb all the flavors. Serve.
