You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Heavy smoke rises during a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 11, 2021. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zq4p7

Updated 59 sec ago
AFP

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Updated 59 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has pronounced death sentences against 48 people convicted of murder for killing a man they accused of setting deadly wildfires in summer 2020.

The murder of Jamal Ben Ismail, a singer who said he had gone to the Kabylie region outside Algiers to help battle wildfires that blazed across Algeria in 2021, shocked the country.

The fires killed dozens of people and left towns and villages in ruins. Authorities said arsonists had started the blazes, without giving any details. After he traveled to Kabylie, Ben Ismail was seized by dozens of young men from Larbaa Nath Irathen and burned alive according to testimony and videos presented during the trial.

Judges also sentenced 37 other people to terms of between two and 10 years in prison and acquitted 17 others.

The Kabylie region, a hotspot in the 1990s insurgency, remains politically sensitive with local demands for greater representation for the local culture and language.

Although much of Algeria’s interior is desert, the north has more 4 million hectares of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.

Critics say the authorities failed to prepare for the blazes.

Algeria’s army mobilized five helicopters, while its emergency services used three water-bombing helicopters to fight the flames, with firefighting aircraft also coming to help from Europe.

 

Topics: Algeria wildfires

Related

Algeria shuts TV station after airing ‘offensive scene’
Media
Algeria shuts TV station after airing ‘offensive scene’
Algeria car crash kills 16, mostly migrants
Middle-East
Algeria car crash kills 16, mostly migrants

Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials

Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials
Updated 18 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials

Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials
  • Officials in Ramallah said that Hady Amr’s appointment will not have any practical impact on the impasse between Israel and Palestinians
  • Former US congressman Jim Moran: Amr has fought very hard to give the Palestinians representation and a voice in Washington
Updated 18 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Palestinian officials in Ramallah said that US President Joe Biden’s recent promotion of US State Department official Hady Amr as special US representative for Palestinian affairs falls short of their expectations of a more comprehensive engagement by the administration.

Amr, who previously served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, will now focus on Palestinian issues as part of the State Department’s Bureau of Near East Affairs.

Palestinian leaders said the move is not enough to show the US is serious about its declared objectives of reopening the US consulate general in Jerusalem, which historically was considered as the de facto US embassy to the Palestinians, but was closed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

Officials in Ramallah said that Amr’s appointment will not have any practical impact on the impasse between Israel and Palestinians, especially since Israel has shown no interest in engaging in meaningful peace talks.

Amr is unlikely to have an influence on the day-to-day situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, they added.

Palestinian leaders argued that the Biden administration is not following through with its own declared objectives of largely ending Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

However, a US State Department spokesperson told Arab News that the Washington-based Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, which Amr now heads, will engage closely with the Palestinians and their leadership and, together with US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides and his team, continue to engage with Israel on Palestinian-related issues.

The spokesperson added that Amr’s appointment reflects the Washington administration’s “commitment to strengthening US engagement with the Palestinians.”

“The president reiterated that in Israel and the West Bank, we remain committed to reopening our consulate general in Jerusalem and to the vision of a two-state solution.”

Jibril Al-Rjoub, secretary general of the Fatah Central Committee, the governing party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Arab News that it is important to know what Amr will do to advance the Palestinian issue in Washington, especially considering the current right-wing Israeli political environment.

“The real question for us as Palestinians is to know what Mr. Amr’s mandate will be in this new position, as Israel is moving toward more extremist policies against the Palestinians,” he said.

“Is Amr going to oversee and implement Mr. Biden’s stated policy objectives, or just give us yet another two years of running around in circles without any real results on the ground?”

Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee, praised Amr and told Arab News that he is someone Palestinians can trust.

However, Abu Yousef argued that while Amr’s appointment may have symbolic meaning for the US administration, it changes little on the ground as far as Palestinians are concerned.

The Biden administration’s reluctance to make “tangible steps” toward Palestinians shows that it is interested only in “conflict management,” not a solution.

Jim Moran, a former US congressman from Virginia, said that he understands Palestinian frustration with the Biden administration and lack of enthusiasm for Amr’s appointment, but added “that’s because they simply don’t know how hard Amr has fought to get them representation in Washington.”

Moran said: “Amr has fought very hard to give the Palestinians representation and a voice in Washington.”

Amr had to overcome “insurmountable objections and obstacles by people in Washington who opposed this move,” he said.

“Amr is a genuine hero, and one who cares about the Palestinians and the Palestinian cause.”

A Palestinian Authority official who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity said that part of the problem the PA has with the Biden administration is that it has refused to take real action to undo steps taken by the Trump administration as part of his so-called “deal of the century.”

“The lack of action on part of the Biden administration tells Palestinians that Trump’s deal of century is still in force under the Biden administration.

“While Amr is highly respected within the Palestinian leadership, this appointment is not enough to make us think the Biden administration is serious about its commitment to the two-state solution.”

In 2017, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — an illegal move under international law — and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as part of the proposed deal.

The agreement envisioned granting Palestinians economic incentives and privileges inside a disjointed patchwork of territories within the occupied West Bank.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Hady Amr Joe Biden Thomas Nides Palestinian Authority (PA)

Related

Special Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general
Middle-East
Status of Jerusalem to feature prominently in Palestinian Authority talks with Biden: PLO secretary-general
Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas
Middle-East
Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas

Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president

Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president

Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president
  • Constitutional Council annuls representation of 2 lawmakers, including Change MP
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese MPs failed for the seventh time on Thursday to elect a successor to former President Michel Aoun.

MP Michel Moawad won the support of 42 MPs, but his tally fell well short of the required majority and was exceeded by the number of spoiled ballots cast by pro-Hezbollah lawmakers.

Next Thursday has been set for a new session of parliament to elect the president.

Moawad obtained two new votes from Change MPs Najat Saliba and Mark Daou. He said that his support was growing and called on the opposition to build bridges among themselves.

A Hezbollah MP suggested the name of Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of the armed forces, for the presidency, but his candidacy requires a constitutional amendment.

MP Sajea Attia had demanded the formation of a mixed parliamentary committee that would set a road map to break the stalemate.

MP Adeeb Abdel-Masih said that depositors camping in the vicinity of the parliament had threatened him, and added: “Either you elect a president and work to return our money, or there will be blood in the country. I consider this a threat to civil peace.”

Following the session, MP Ali Hassan Khalil, who is Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s political aide in the Amal Movement, stressed the need to search for a formula to break the stalemate.

He added that “exiting the session and losing the quorum for the second session is one of the methods of expressing an opinion, and the white paper confirms our insistence not to challenge any other component.”

Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar stressed the need for dialogue. He said Gen. Aoun presented “a good example in his management of the military institution and was able, through his leadership of the army, to protect civil peace.”

Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel described the latest developments as “a tasteless play,” and urged future polling sessions to elect a president.

Meanwhile, two newly elected MPs, including Change’s Ramy Finge, lost their seats following an appeals process before the Constitutional Council.

Finge, an activist who had pledged to fight corruption, had his Sunni seat in Tripoli revoked by the council and returned to his opponent and long-time MP Faisal Karami, who said that it would not be possible to elect a new president without consensus and dialogue.

The council also accepted the appeal submitted by candidate Haider Asif Nasser for the Alawite seat in Tripoli of MP Firas Al-Salloum.

Hezbollah MPs and allies left the plenary hall before the start of the second session to ensure that it lost the quorum.

The session at the 128-member parliament was attended by 110 MPs.

There were 50 white papers belonging to MPs of the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and independent MPs allied with Hezbollah.

Eighty Sunni and Change MPs, who have not yet made up their minds about voting for Moawad, put papers on which the phrase “New Lebanon” was written.

Academic Essam Khalifa received six votes, five of which were from independent MPs, while Ziyad Baroud won two votes, one of which was from Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab.

There was also a paper in the ballot box bearing the name Badri Daher, director general of customs, who has been arrested in connection with the Beirut Port explosion. He is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement.

Another paper bore the name of Salvador Allende, the Marxist president of Chile from 1970 to 1973.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Beirut

Related

Special Lebanon MPs fail for sixth time to elect president
Middle-East
Lebanon MPs fail for sixth time to elect president
Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time
Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for ‘faulty’ weather forecasts

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for ‘faulty’ weather forecasts
Updated 24 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for ‘faulty’ weather forecasts

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for ‘faulty’ weather forecasts
  • Egyptian Meteorological Authority was set up under presidential decree No. 2934 of 1971
Updated 24 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptians delivering incorrect weather forecasts through media channels or providing weather information without a license could face fines of up to 5 million Egyptian pounds ($205,000) under a new draft law.

The law approved by the Egyptian Cabinet sets out to regulate the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, and imposes penalties starting at 100,000 Egyptian pounds on anyone who issues meteorological data, information or studies and falsely attributes them to the EMA.

It also targets those who buy devices, meteorological stations, or stations specialized in measuring solar radiation or ozone without the approval of the EMA or in violation of the technical specifications approved by the authority.

Under the law, the court will be able confiscate devices, equipment and tools used in committing the crime in favor of the EMA.

The draft law authorizes the EMA to issue permits or approvals for fieldwork and deliver all types of meteorological services on a local, regional and worldwide scale, based on the standards approved by the World Meteorological Organization.

It stipulates that the authority is responsible for broadcasting the information through various media outlets.

In addition to participating in the study and investigation of accidents that occur as a result of weather change, the authority also contributes to encouraging scientific research in the field of meteorology.

According to the draft law, the EMA is also in charge of representing Egypt in international organizations, bodies, federations, conferences, and meetings related to meteorology, as well as monitoring scientific development in the field.

The EMA was set up under presidential decree No. 2934 of 1971.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian Meteorological Authority Weather forecasts Cairo

Related

Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m
Middle-East
Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m
Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
Middle-East
Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon
  • Cash assistance to help refugees with food, medicine and shelter
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar is to provide $2.6 million to aid almost 100,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon with food, medicine, and shelter.

The Qatar Fund for Development agreed to the disbursement through the UN Refugee Agency, the UNHCR, in the early winter months to more than 13,500 Syrians in Jordan and nearly 82,400 in Lebanon. 

"QFFD spares no effort in responding to the ever-growing humanitarian needs around the world,” said Director General Khalifa Al-Kuwari. “The onset of winter makes our efforts more crucial to support those in urgent need of assistance.

“We are proud of our partnership with UNHCR and we believe it is critical that we continue to work together to ensure no one is left behind.”

Since 2010, the Qatari government and organizations have provided $373 million in aid to people affected by conflicts, particularly those displaced from their countries.

 

Topics: Syrian refugees

Related

Kuwaiti-funded schools for Syrian refugees in Lebanon start their 10th academic year
Middle-East
Kuwaiti-funded schools for Syrian refugees in Lebanon start their 10th academic year
KSRelief provides healthcare services, voluntary programs to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief provides healthcare services, voluntary programs to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan

US, Russia call for restraint as Turkey hints at ground operation against Syrian Kurds

US, Russia call for restraint as Turkey hints at ground operation against Syrian Kurds
Updated 24 November 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

US, Russia call for restraint as Turkey hints at ground operation against Syrian Kurds

US, Russia call for restraint as Turkey hints at ground operation against Syrian Kurds
  • Turkey accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian YPG offshoot of a Nov. 13 Istanbul bombing that killed six people and injured more than 80
  • Ankara launched cross-border air raids early on Sunday, heightening the prospect of a ground operation to help create a 30 km buffer zone
Updated 24 November 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The US and Russia have urged restraint from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted at an imminent ground operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Both countries remain cautious about the fallout of an operation in a region with an already fragile power balance.

Turkey accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian YPG offshoot of a Nov. 13 Istanbul bombing that killed six people and injured more than 80.  Authorities say a Syrian woman with alleged links to the PKK planted to bomb. 

Ankara launched cross-border air raids early on Sunday, heightening the prospect of a ground operation to help create a 30 km buffer zone that would push Kurdish fighters away from its southern border. A senior member of the YPG, Rezan Gelo, was seriously injured in a Turkish drone strike in Qamishli, about 50 km from the border.

Meanwhile, rockets fired from northern Syria recently hit the Turkish border town of Karkamis and killed three civilians, including a teacher and a 5-year-old boy. 

“We have been bearing down on terrorists for a few days with our planes, cannons and guns,” Erdogan said on Tuesday. “God willing, we will eradicate all of them as soon as possible. 

“Our determination to seal all of our southern borders with a security belt, leaving no risk of attack on our country’s territories, is greater than ever.”

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it was “deeply concerned” by any escalation, which it said threatened the lives of US personnel working with Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

“As we call for de-escalation, we recognize Turkey’s legitimate security concerns. We will continue to discuss with Turkey and our local partners maintaining ceasefire arrangements,” it said.

The US State Department warned against “recent military action that destabilizes the region, threatens our shared goal to fight ISIS (Daesh), and endangers civilians and US personnel.”

After attending talks on Syria with Turkish and Iranian delegations in Kazakhstan, Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday that he hoped that the Kremlin’s “arguments will be heard in Ankara and other ways of resolving the problem will be found.” 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a day earlier that Russia understood Turkey’s legitimate security concerns but warned against further escalation.  

Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based expert on Turkey-Russia relations, said that Moscow would not categorically reject a Turkish ground operation in Syria. Ties have grown closer between the two countries after years of hostility.

“But, Russia would ask Turkey to avoid a full-scale Syria offensive. To restrict the scope and the duration of the operation, Russia may use the Iran card to put brakes on Turkiye, and will intervene, as a savior, when there is a need for intermediation on the ground,” he told Arab News.

Levent Kemal, a Syria expert, tweeted on Thursday that, “according to several Syrian National Army sources, a meeting was held between SNA commanders and Turkish officials on the possible ground operation against YPG/PKK in Hawar Kilis.” 

Erdogan on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad. “A meeting with Assad can take place. There is no resentment in politics. Sooner or later, we can take steps,” he said.

Sezer said that Damascus also sees the YPG as a threat and passed no comment on Turkey’s air attacks. “Therefore, the rapprochement process between Ankara and Damascus will not end the possibility of a ground operation, but both moves will proceed in parallel,” he said. 

He said that Assad’s army and Russian military police would be withdrawn from areas of northern Syria before any Turkish operation.

“I anticipate that the first targets will cover the areas between the northwestern town of Tal Rifat and the northeastern town of Kobani, or Ayn Al-Arab and Manbij to connect Turkish-controlled areas together,” he said.

“But, if the operation’s scope expands to the south of the eastern Euphrates, at that point the approval of the US gains importance. In that case, there is a need to deliver an agreement between the Pentagon and the White House over the necessity of such a ground offensive,” Sezer said. 

The US has an alliance against Daesh with the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are led by the YPG. There are about 1,000 US troops stationed in the east of the Euphrates river.   

The White House considers the YPG a strategic partner and urges Ankara to target Daesh in any operation in Syria.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar received US Ambassador Jeffry Flake for talks on Thursday. No details were given of what was discussed. 

A larger ground operation may also bring Erdogan further nationalist support in the run up to next year’s elections.

Topics: Turkey Syria Kurds Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkiye tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
Middle-East
Turkiye tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
Erdogan vows Syria ground invasion, Kurds prepare response
Middle-East
Erdogan vows Syria ground invasion, Kurds prepare response

Latest updates

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Spanish passions of food and football combine at Riyadh festival
Spanish passions of food and football combine at Riyadh festival
Saudi sports federation launches muddy obstacle course
Saudi sports federation launches muddy obstacle course
6th EU-GCC Business Forum underlines commitment to boost cooperation
6th EU-GCC Business Forum underlines commitment to boost cooperation
Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release
Saudi singer Tamtam embraces home with new music release

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.