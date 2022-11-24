Ronaldo could consider Al-Nasr Club’s €225million offer after World Cup

You are here

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H match against Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday. (AFP)
  • The Portuguese striker is reported to have been offered a three-year contract, €75million per year by the Saudi club
  • The 37-year-old’s controversial second spell at Manchester United ended Tuesday
DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo, who became club-less on Tuesday, is only willing to discuss Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nasr Club’s offer of €225 million ($234 million) once the FIFA World Cup ends.
The Portuguese striker, who just parted ways with Manchester United, is reported to have been offered a three-year contract worth €75million per year by the Saudi club, according to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Well-informed sources told the newspaper, citing Ronaldo’s agent, that the latter does not want to end negotiations with Al-Nasr and would only consider it after the World Cup ends in Doha.
On Thursday evening, the 37-year-old striker became the first player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana.
Ronaldo’s controversial second spell at Manchester United came to an end with the Premier League giants on Tuesday.
The Portugal forward appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford following last week’s television interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.
According to Asharq Al-Awsat, negotiations with his agent have reached advanced stages but the Portuguese captain does not want to end them now.
The Saudi club previously negotiated with Ronaldo after he rejected the idea of joining Al-Hilal in summer 2021 because he wanted to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.
Al-Nasr, according to sources cited by the newspaper, renewed the idea of including the striker for €75million per season for three years. The amount announced last summer was approximately €350 million.
The 37-year-old, who plans to play until he is 40, has said the World Cup in Qatar would probably be his last appearance in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Ads Checker published the ranking of the most likely destinations for Ronaldo, putting Chelsea at the top. British reports linked Ronaldo to Chelsea last season, in light of the London club’s need for a new striker. Press reports in England, meanwhile, said the Blue’s interest could be renewed.
The next most likely destination is his former club, Sporting Lisbon, where Ronaldo joined United from for $14 million in 2003, in a then record-breaking deal for a teenage player.
Dolores Aveiro, Ronaldo’s mother, previously said that she would like her son to return to the Portuguese club.
A third option is a move to one of Major League Soccer in the US, as David Beckham, former United player and owner of Inter Miami, said in an interview in 2020 that his club would seek to sign big names such as Ronaldo and his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi.

  • Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third
  • The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs
DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.
The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.
Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana’s deficit in the 89th.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty.
Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air — the crowd roared his trademark “SI-UUU” as he did the pirouette — before getting mobbed by teammates.
He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.
It was a wild finish to a slow-burner of a World Cup match that ended with Portugal defender Danilo clearing the ball away from near the line in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Ronaldo, who was sitting in the dugout after being substituted, put his hand on his head in relief.
Ronaldo, naturally, took center stage at the start of his fifth and likely last World Cup, particularly after a fraught buildup to the tournament in which he gave an unauthorized, tell-all interview criticizing Manchester United’s manager, owners and teammates. On Tuesday, he split with the English club, meaning he is in the shop window in Qatar.
Another scoring record adds to the luster of his resume. A penalty against Iran in 2006 started his tally of World Cup goals — it is now up to eight in 18 matches — and he lifted the ball beyond Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati with his latest spot kick after a long, theatrical buildup to the penalty.
Bruno Fernandes arguably played a more important role in Portugal’s win, setting up the team’s second and third goals with perfectly weighted through-balls.
Still, Portugal’s players almost threw it away after losing their composure in a chaotic final few minutes, featuring the comical scene of Bukari performing Ronaldo’s “SI-UUU” celebration after his goal.
In the other Group H match, South Korea and Uruguay drew 0-0.

  • The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with a surprising result
  • Uruguay coach Diego Alonso said he was satisfied, and so did South Korea counterpart Paulo Bento
AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Another favored team have failed to impress in the early stages of the World Cup.
This time they were South Korea holding South American power Uruguay to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team.
The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with a surprising result. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening games in major upsets. This one hinted at being another.
Uruguay coach Diego Alonso said he was satisfied, and so did South Korea counterpart Paulo Bento. Alonso sounded less convincing.
“I’m more than happy with the result,” Alonso said. “I’m sure that this group stage will be determined by the last match. We all know the second game is key, and so is the third one. But this will not affect whether we qualify of not.”
Uruguay will next face Portugal in Group H while South Korea plays Ghana, with both games on Monday. The top two teams in the group will advance to the round of 16.
South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle.
Many South Korean fans wore Batman-like masks in solidarity with Son, who was injured on Nov. 2 in a Champions League match playing for English club Tottenham. He had a few early chances but seemed to tire in the second half.
“He (Son) had a serious injury,” Bento said. “He was inactive for a considerable amount of time. He could only get back with the team in the recent days. And of course it’s natural after an injury that it will take time some time to adapt. But I think overall we had a good performance.”
In a match with few clear scoring chances and South Korea often in control, Uruguay had the best opportunities to score: Diego Godin hit the post with a header in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.
Alonso started an attacking lineup with Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri up front, and with Valverde and Matias Vecino in midfield. But they seldom had the ball at the start.
South Korea pressed forward early and Son excited the crowd every time he touched the ball, but he managed only one threatening attack in the first half. South Korea always looked quicker than Uruguay, but not necessarily the more dangerous. The team’s best chance came in the 34th minute when Hwang Ui-jo sailed a close-range attempt over the crossbar.
As the second half wore on, Uruguay began to take more possession but always seemed cautious, taking less initiative despite having the more experienced players.
Son went down in a heap early in the second half with Martin Caceres getting the first yellow card of the match.
Alonso sent in Edinson Cavani for Suarez in 64th minute as the pace of the match slowed until Valverde hit the post in the final minutes.
“In the first 20 minutes, we struggled against Korea,” Alonso said. “We couldn’t take the ball from them. We couldn’t get any pressure and lost precision.
“Obviously, the second half we dominated much more. We were better than them, I think, but we lacked a bit of attacking. I mean attacking more. We tried to be more competitive, too.”

  • Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Morocco have excelled in Doha after Qatar’s disappointing opening day defeat
  • It is certainly the biggest Saudi result in a World Cup tournament
DUBAI: It may be painful but let’s look back to the first round of games for Arab countries at the 2018 World Cup.
Saudi Arabia were thrashed 5-0 by hosts Russia in the tournament’s opening game in Moscow. Then came Tunisia and Morocco, and it is hard to say whether their first defeats were more heartbreaking or less.
The former were holding England to a 1-1 draw but then lost to an injury time Harry Kane goal and the latter were undone in the 95th minute by an own goal against Iran. None recovered and all were out of the tournament after just two group games.
Four years on, however, and things are very different.
Whatever happens in the second round of games in the coming days, three of the four Arab nations are going to be in with a chance of progressing to the last 16.
After the disappointment of Qatar’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ecuador in the tournament opener on Sunday, teams representing the region have shone.
Qatar’s Ismaeel Mohammed spoke of the inspiration that the Asian champions have taken from the exploits of their regional rivals.
“The performance until now, especially of Arab teams, is making us maybe a bit jealous and is motivating us to do as well as they have,” he said on Thursday.
Qatar are not the only team jealous of Saudi Arabia, and desperately wishing to experience something similar. The Green Falcons have been hogging the international spotlight since that stunning 2-1 comeback win over Argentina.
Plenty has already been said about the game itself but it is really something when the football world is talking about Salem Al-Dawsari rather than Lionel Messi.
It was a tactical masterclass from coach Herve Renard but one that could not have worked without the effort, intelligence and dedication from his players. The brave way they played was hailed even in Argentina.
Debates have raged on where this ranks on the scale of World Cup upsets. It is certainly right up there, and easily the biggest since Senegal, playing their first ever game at the World Cup, defeated holders France in the opening game of the 2002 tournament. It may even rival Cameroon beating Argentina, then the holders, in the first game of the 1990 cup in Italy.
In terms of Arab results, it is fair to say that the only competition Saudi Arabia have is Algeria’s 2-1 win over the mighty West Germany in 1982.
The headlines in the German media that year have been mirrored somewhat in the Argentina press now — derision for their team and praise for the victors.
It is certainly the biggest Saudi result in a World Cup tournament. The 1994 team got to the knockout stages and defeated Morocco and Belgium, but Argentina is on a different level.
Later on, Tuesday, Tunisia took on Denmark, regarded by some as dark horses in Qatar, a team that reached the semifinals of the 2020 European Championships where they were narrowly defeated by England.
The game ended 0-0 but it was an entertaining affair and the point that the Carthage Eagles took was fully deserved and they could have had all three had it not been for the reactions of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
For the first hour of the game, they were on top with their energy and aggression causing plenty of problems.
And then came Morocco and another goalless draw, once again against a talented European opponent. The stalemate with 2018 finalist Croatia was a solid start for the Atlas Lions and another deserved point. Both teams looked well matched and fought each other to a standstill.
Those results did not grab the same headlines as Saudi Arabia’s, but they are significant. At the very least, these three Arab teams will avoid the fate of 2018 when they went into the final games of the group knowing that they were already eliminated. They will be competitive until the end, but ambitions are obviously greater now.
The conquerors of Argentina now turn their attention to Poland, who drew 0-0 with Mexico in a tepid game on Saturday and could conceivably book a place in the second round with a match to spare. That really would be a massive achievement but after Tuesday, it would not be a massive shock.
Tunisia take on Australia. Both teams regard the other as their best chance for three points in Group D. The Socceroos were beaten 4-1 by France with the defending champions unsurprisingly a cut above.
On early impressions, Tunisia are favorites. Victory would put Jalel Kadri’s men in with a great chance of the next stage, especially if the French defeat Denmark.
Morocco take on Belgium on Sunday. The Red Devils beat Canada 1-0 but were far from impressive. Belgium struggled with the hard-running of the Canadians and Walid Regragui’s men will fancy their chances. Saudi Arabia’s victory against Argentina stands as an example of what can be done.
Qatar know that losing to Senegal on Friday puts them in danger of suffering the fate of all three Arab teams from 2018. For the region as a whole however, this tournament is already looking very different. Saudi Arabia have shown the way and are leading a resurgent Arab football world.
 

  • Bellingham travelled to Qatar already regarded as a potential World Cup star
  • He showed no sign of stage-fright with the eyes of the world on him as his perfectly-weighted header put England ahead in the first half
DOHA: Jude Bellingham has the potential to become England’s World Cup game-changer after the teenage midfielder announced his arrival on the global stage in “magnificent” style.
Bellingham traveled to Qatar already regarded as a potential World Cup star following his precocious performances for Borussia Dortmund and England over the last year.
If anything, the 19-year-old exceeded those expectations with a mature display that put him at the heart of England’s 6-2 demolition of Iran in their Group B opener on Monday.
Bellingham showed no sign of stage-fright with the eyes of the world on him as his perfectly-weighted header put England ahead in the first half.
His first England goal made Bellingham the nation’s second youngest scorer at the World Cup behind Michael Owen.
Bellingham’s rapid rise is no surprise to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, a veteran of several major tournaments who has been impressed by the youngster’s demeanour at his first World Cup.
“He’s a great lad, still a young lad but very mature. I think with him being at Dortmund you can see he’s got leadership qualities already being captain there,” Pickford said this week.
“His performance the other night was unbelievable for his debut in the World Cup. It was magnificent.”
If Bellingham can maintain his dynamic form against the United States in England’s second group game on Friday, his country should be well positioned to secure the win that would guarantee their place in the last 16.
And for England boss Gareth Southgate, Bellingham’s role represents the tactical evolution of a coach previously derided for his conservative approach.
At the 2018 World Cup, when England were beaten in the semifinals by Croatia, and Euro 2020, where they lost the final on penalties to Italy, Southgate’s men were hamstrung by a fatal lack of killer instinct.
That innate caution was clear from Southgate’s selection of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips as a pair of defensive midfielders against Italy, while he played with three center-backs and Jordan Henderson in a destructive midfield role against Croatia.
Phillips and Henderson are both in the England squad in Qatar, but Southgate finally looks ready to cast aside his pragmatic past thanks to Bellingham’s emergence.
Against Iran, Bellingham was given free rein to join the attack to devastating effect.
“I told you I wanted to score more goals for Dortmund and England. It was a really proud moment for me,” Bellingham said.
As well as scoring England’s opener, his poise and power helped unleash Harry Kane to provide the cross for Raheem Sterling’s goal.
Bellingham also sent Callum Wilson racing away down the right wing with a laser-guided pass in the closing stages, a move that ended with Jack Grealish scoring.
Bellingham didn’t just feature in England’s most lethal moments, he also made sure he was back in position alongside Rice whenever the situation demanded a more defensive outlook.
Remarkably, just two years ago, Bellingham was playing in the English second tier with Birmingham.
He has only 18 international caps but already finds himself compared to Frank Lampard, Bryan Robson and Steven Gerrard — former England greats whose individual talents are all encompassed in Bellingham’s multi-purpose midfield presence.
“The young boy, can we call him that? He’s not really now, he’s a man isn’t he? Bellingham. Oh my word what a performance, incredible,” former England captain Alan Shearer told the BBC.
“It was a complete performance from a really exciting player. It was a special day for him and for England.”
Former England defender Rio Ferdinand added: “The authority he plays with out on the pitch goes well beyond his years.
“He’s a fabulous footballer but delivering at a World Cup like that at that age.
“We talk about the great midfielders we’ve played with and we’ve seen in our generation, none of them were doing what he’s doing at his age on this stage.”

  • Breel Embolo, who is from Yaounde, struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute
AL-WAKRAH, Qatar: Breel Embolo’s goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the World Cup on Thursday and he kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country where he was born.
The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute, standing all alone eight meters (yards) out in the middle of the goalmouth to take Xherdan Shaqiri’s low pass.
Embolo then pursed his lips in a wry smile and held his arms out wide, before raising his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed to him near the penalty spot.
He pointed toward Swiss fans behind the goal where he had scored then to Cameroon fans at the opposite corner of Al Janoub stadium.
The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was five. They spent time in France before settling in Switzerland, the country he is now representing at a second World Cup.
Though an African-born player scored, teams from Africa are now scoreless through the four games they have played at this World Cup. All have played higher-ranked teams, and Morocco and Tunisia earned 0-0 draws, respectively against Croatia and Denmark.
Cameroon’s streak of losses at World Cup finals tournaments extended to eight games dating back to 2002.
Brazil and Serbia are also in Group G and they meet later Thursday.
In the move for Embolo to score, it was too easy for the Swiss to pass the ball quickly through the Cameroon defensive lines from left flank to right.
The fast Swiss start to the second half contrasted with a lack of first-half urgency that could hardly be explained by the 1 p.m. kickoff — one of only seven games in Qatar being played entirely in daylight. The heat peaked at 29 Celsius (84 Fahrenheit), humidity was low and most of the playing area was shaded.
Cameroon wasted a clear scoring chance to take control in the 10th minute. A long, straight pass past Switzerland’s central defenders led to Karl Toko Ekambi firing a half-volley shot high over the bar from just 10 meters (yards).
Cameroon exerted little pressure trying to level the game. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s header in the 66th was aimed directly at goalkeeper Yann Sommer who saved easily.
In the next play, a Swiss move down the right flank almost repeated the goal but goalkeeper Andre Onana saved from Ruben Vargas.

