Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands

Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands
The blackmail network bankrolls the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, but also sows a crisis of confidence in local government the militants seek to usurp in favor of Islamist rule. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

  • After the Taliban takeover in neighboring Afghanistan, the group was emboldened by its sister movement’s success
  • The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan share lineage with the Afghan Taliban, but were most potent from 2007 to 2009
MINGORA, Pakistan: A lawmaker in Pakistan’s rugged northwest was sipping tea with voters when his phone chirped to life — the Taliban were calling with a demand for “donations.”
“We hope you won’t disappoint,” read the chilling text from a shady go-between of the Pakistan chapter of the Islamists, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
A second message pinged on-screen: “Refusal to provide financial support will make you a problem,” it warned.
“We believe a wise man will understand what we mean by that.”
After the Taliban takeover in neighboring Afghanistan, TTP racketeering has infested Pakistan’s borderlands, locals say, with the group emboldened by its sister movement’s success.
Since July, the provincial lawmaker — who asked to remain anonymous — has been cowed into sending the TTP sums totaling 1.2 million rupees (over $5,000).
“Those who don’t pay have to face the consequences. Sometimes they throw a grenade at their door. Sometimes they shoot,” he said.
“Most of the elites pay the extortion money. Some pay more, some pay less. But nobody talks about it.
“Everyone is scared for their life.”
The TTP share lineage with the Afghan Taliban, but were most potent from 2007 to 2009, when they spilled out of the jagged belt splitting Pakistan and Afghanistan and overran the Swat Valley just 140 kilometers north of Islamabad.
The Pakistani military came down hard in 2014, after militants raided a school for children of army personnel and killed nearly 150 people, mostly pupils.
The TTP were largely routed, their fighters fleeing to Afghanistan where they were hunted by US-led forces.
With Afghanistan back under Taliban rule, it has become an “open shelter” for the TTP, according to Imtiaz Gul, an analyst with Islamabad’s Center for Research and Security Studies.
“They now have freedom of action while living in Afghanistan,” he said.
“That’s a simple explanation for why the TTP attacks rose.”
In the year since the Taliban’s return, militant activity in Pakistan has spiked, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies, with around 433 people killed.
“They started the same old game: target killings, bomb blasts, kidnappings — and making calls for extortion,” Swat community activist Ahmad Shah said.
The blackmail network bankrolls the TTP, but also sows a crisis of confidence in local government the militants seek to usurp in favor of Islamist rule.
Provincial MP Nisar Mohmand estimates 80 to 95 percent of well-off residents in surrounding districts are now blackmail victims.
Fellow legislators have been targeted for refusing to pay out, and some are too fearful to visit their precincts.
“They have their own system of reward and punishment,” said Mohmand. “They have established an alternate government, so how are people supposed to resist?“
The Afghan Taliban have long-standing differences with their Pakistani counterparts, and since capturing Kabul have pledged not to host international jihadist groups.
But the first telltale sign of a TTP blackmail attempt is the phone number — starting with the +93 international code indicating an Afghan SIM card.
Then comes a suggestive text, or voice message in Pashto — spoken with a Pakistani lilt.
AFP heard one message threatening an “action squad” would be dispatched to a landlord if he declined to pay.
“The days of cruelty are near. Don’t think we are a spent force,” it warns.
The sum “owed” is then hashed out, generally through an intermediary, before it is sent to the ragged bands of TTP fighters whose silhouettes haunt the mountain steeps.
Victims expect to be “tapped up” up to five times a year, the anonymous MP said.
Since the 2014 school slaughter, which horrified Pakistanis even marginally sympathetic to their cause, the TTP has pledged to avoid civilian targets, and claims extortion is done by criminals borrowing their brand.
But a civilian intelligence official in the area insisted they were “the root cause of the menace.”
Swat — a snow-capped mountain valley split by turquoise running waters — is one of Pakistan’s most famed beauty spots, but its reputation has a dark side.
In 2012 then 15-year-old Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the TTP while campaigning for girls’ education, a campaign that later earned her the Nobel Peace Prize.
This summer things seemed to have slipped irredeemably back toward those dark days.
After a decade-long hiatus, the anonymous MP started receiving blackmail texts once again.
“The situation was so bad that many people were thinking of migration,” said Shah. “Life was at a standstill.”
But there has been pushback, and several protests against the TTP have been held since the group’s high-profile kidnapping of three officials in August.
Businesses shut and thousands spilled into the streets in rallies up and down the valley.
Pakistan’s military claimed reports of strong TTP in the area were “grossly exaggerated and misleading.”
Still, in Pakistan’s borderlands, attacks and extortion continue unchecked — despite a professed negotiation truce between the TTP and Islamabad.
The Taliban’s return in Kabul, despite being pounded for 20 years by the world’s strongest armies, shows military might will not end the ordeal.
“We have to search a solution which is acceptable to both sides,” said government negotiator Muhammad Ali Saif.
“A lasting settlement will have to be found.”

Topics: Pakistan Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan

NATO vows to aid Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

NATO vows to aid Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
AP

  • Alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urges countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine
BRUSSELS: NATO is determined to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia for “as long as it takes” and will help the war-wracked country transform its armed forces into a modern army up to Western standards, the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed on Friday.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania next week, Stoltenberg urged countries that want to, either individually or in groups, to keep providing air defense systems and other weapons to Ukraine. NATO as an organization does not supply weapons.
“NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down,” the former Norwegian prime minister said. “Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect foreign ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support.”
Stoltenberg said that members of the 30-nation security organization have been delivering fuel, generators, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jamming devices, but that more will be needed as winter closes in, particularly as Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“At our meeting in Bucharest, I will call for more,” he said. “Over the longer term we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine and training.”
Stoltenberg said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba would join the ministers to discuss his country’s most pressing needs but also what kind of long-term support that NATO can provide. NATO’s top civilian official said the support will help Ukraine move toward joining the alliance one day.
The Nov 29-30 meeting in Bucharest is being held almost 15 years after NATO promised that Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members of the organization, a pledge that deeply angered Russia.
Also attending the meeting will be the foreign ministers of Bosnia, Georgia and Moldova – three partners that NATO says are coming under increasing Russian pressure. Stoltenberg said the meeting would see NATO “take further steps to help them protect their independence, and strengthen their ability to defend themselves.”
Since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion 10 months ago, NATO has bolstered the defenses of allies neighboring Ukraine and Russia but has carefully sought to avoid being dragged into a wider war with a major nuclear power.
But Stoltenberg put no pressure on Ukraine to enter peace talks with Russia, and indeed NATO and European diplomats have said that Putin does not appear willing to come to the table.
“Most wars end with negotiations,” he said. “But what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happens on the battlefield. Therefore, the best way to increase the chances for a peaceful solution is to support Ukraine.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Ukraine

Air defenses triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS

Air defenses triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS
Updated 25 November 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: The air defense system has been triggered in the town of Armiansk in Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula, TASS news agency quoted a local mayor as saying on Friday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crimea air defense

Annual UK net migration hits record

Annual UK net migration hits record
Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Net migration to the UK rose to a record of around 504,000 in the year to June 2022, official statistics showed on Thursday, driven by an increase in the number of non-EU nationals.

The Office for National Statistics said a recovery of travel following COVID-19, and an increase in arrivals of international students who had been studying remotely during the pandemic had contributed to the rise.

An estimated 1.1 million long-term immigrants arrived in the year to June, an increase in 435,000 on the previous year. The biggest proportion of those leaving Britain were EU nationals.

Three new visa schemes — for Ukrainians fleeing the war, the resettlement of Afghan nationals and a route for Hong Kong British nationals — together added around 186,000 to the number of arrivals, the ONS said.

“A series of world events have impacted international migration patterns in the 12 months to June 2022. Taken together these were unprecedented,” Jay Lindop, director of the ONS Center for International Migration, said.

Migration levels have been in the headlines again in Britain in recent weeks as some business leaders called on the government to liberalize immigration to help boost growth. That has been rejected by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who, on Monday, emphasized instead the need to tackle illegal immigration.

Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have also come under pressure to do more to stop illegal migrants making perilous journeys across the Channel, with the government criticized for conditions at an overcrowded processing center in southern England and a firebomb attack on a similar site nearby.

Earlier this month, Britain signed an agreement with France to ramp up efforts to stop migrants crossing the Channel.

Figures released by the government on Thursday showed 33,029 people were detected arriving by small boats across the Channel between January and September this year, with 61% of those people arriving over the summer in the months July to September.

The month of August saw the highest number of small boat arrivals of any month since data has been collected, it said.

Topics: UK Migration

Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue

Greece transfers migrants after high seas rescue
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP
AP

  • Group of 483 includes Syrians, Egyptians, Pakistanis, Palestinians and Sudanese
ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard said nearly 500 asylum seekers rescued in a dramatic operation this week off the island of Crete had been temporarily transferred to a ferry for processing.

The migrants — including 128 boys and nine girls — were on board a derelict fishing boat that issued a distress call late on Monday whilst sailing southwest of Crete.

Because of bolstered patrols by the Greek coast guard and EU border agency Frontex in the Aegean Sea, migrant smugglers embark increasingly on a longer and more perilous route south of Crete, Greek officials say.

The group of 483 includes Syrians, Egyptians, Pakistanis, Palestinians and Sudanese, said a coast guard spokeswoman.

“The operation is proceeding but it is slow owing to the large number of people,” she added. 

“We also need to take testimony from them.”

Several nearby vessels responded Monday and a Greek navy frigate was dispatched, but near-gale winds made it impossible to rescue the migrants at sea.

It took half a day before the 25-meter fishing boat could be safely towed to the small Crete coastal town of Palaiochora on Tuesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the coast guard said the asylum seekers had been transferred to a Greek ferry on Wednesday evening.

The agency was not immediately able to say how long they would stay there.

Athens has said it would immediately ask fellow EU states to share out the large group.

“We ask the (European) Commission to immediately undertake and coordinate a relocation initiative in response to this (search and rescue) operation, ensuring the responsibility, in saving lives at sea, is fairly shared among member states,” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a letter to the bloc’s executive body, released to media on Tuesday. Greece, Italy and Spain are among the countries used by people fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search of safety and better lives in the European Union.

The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants killed and missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

Tens of thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa try to make their way into the European Union each year via perilous sea journeys. 

The vast majority head to eastern Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in small inflatable dinghies or attempt to cross directly to Italy from north Africa and Turkey in larger vessels.

Topics: Greece migrants

Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy

Iraqi family heartbroken and awaiting answers year on from Channel tragedy
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

  • Brother of victim Twana Mamand Mohammad, 18, has been in Paris for seven days, trying to find out what happened
  • UK organizations condemn authorities’ failure to respond to calls for help from dinghy that sank, killing 31
LONDON: The brother of an Iraqi teenager who went missing in last year’s Channel tragedy said his heart is breaking as he continues to wait for answers from French and UK authorities.

Twana Mamand Mohammad, 18, was on board a dinghy on Nov. 24 when it sank, killing 31 people. Only two people survived, making it the worst Channel disaster for 30 years. 

The young Iraqi, an aspiring footballer who had dreams of playing in the Premier League for Manchester City, had left Ranya in northern Iraq 15 weeks earlier, the Metro newspaper reported. His father put his home up as collateral to pay smugglers around £20,000 for his safe arrival.

Zana, his brother, has been in Paris for seven days, trying to find out what happened, Metro reported.

“A year after Twana went missing, my heart is breaking as we wait for answers. I have traveled from Iraq to France in the hope that we may find out what happened, but I still have not had any news,” he told Metro. 

“Words alone cannot express my family’s sadness, it only gets worse with each day that passes. 

“Our hearts are in pain while we wait and hope that one day we will be given some news. We were a very happy family, but our lives completely changed when Twana went missing.  

“Now, we are in constant sadness; not a day goes by without my mother and father crying. Twana’s many friends are also broken-hearted and don’t know how to cope without him. 

“Any news would at least be a little comfort to lift our hearts.”

Passengers on the stricken dinghy contacted UK and French rescue services, but each side insisted that the other should respond.

The French coast guard did not arrive until the following afternoon after a fisherman spotted bodies just inside the country’s waters, according to refugee charity Care4Calais.

The French government announced last week that it is holding an internal investigation into the disaster, whereas the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch is leading a British inquiry.

Care4Calais, Stand Up To Racism and Britain's Trade Union Congress issued a joint statement condemning the authorities’ failure to rescue passengers and their lack of progress in determining what happened. 

They said: “Transcripts of the emergency call logs made by people on the boat to French authorities revealed that repeated calls for help were made to both the UK and French emergency services, who both spent crucial hours passing the buck about which of them should rescue a stricken small boat … instead of dispatching a crew to save the people onboard. 

“A year on, the victims’ families are still waiting for answers on how they could have been so badly let down by the authorities. 

“The British authorities are waiting for the outcome of an ongoing Marine Accident Investigation Branch before any further inquiry takes place. The victims’ families are still waiting to be contacted by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.”

 

Topics: Calais migrant crisis Migrant crisis

