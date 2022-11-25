ROSHN picks up gong for SEDRA development in latest award ceremony success

RIYADH: ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer, picked up the ‘Residential Project of the Year’ award at the Construction Week Middle East 2022 Awards held in Dubai — capping a month of prizes for the firm.

ROSHN won its latest gong for its flagship SEDRA development — located in Riyadh’s northern sector and set to add more than 30,000 residential units to the capital’s housing stock, as well as providing 20 million sq. m. of integrated neighborhoods supported by education, health care, infrastructure, and retail outlet facilities.

The firm was also highly commended in the ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the Year’ category at the awards, held on Nov. 24, and picked up the same ranking in the ‘CSR Initiative of the Year’ section, for the YUHYEEK Zahra Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign during which ROSHN partnered with the Zahra Association to run a nation-wide awareness and support campaign in October.

Those prizes came just weeks after ROSHN picked up prestigious gongs at the Construction Week KSA 2022 Awards.

In addition to winning ‘Developer of the Year’ for its significant contributions to helping transform the Kingdom’s residential sector in line with Vision 2030, ROSHN CEO David Grover was named ‘Real Estate Icon of the Year’ at the prestigious ceremony held on Nov. 9 in Riyadh.

The firm also gained recognition with the title of ‘Highly Commended Female Leader of the Year’, for Group Chief Marketing Officer Ghada Alrumayan, and was shortlisted for ‘Health and Safety Initiative of the Year’.

Commenting on the awards, ROSHN Group CEO David Grover said, “I am honored to be part of an organization that works day and night to remake and remodel the urban fabric of Saudi Arabia. Not one of these awards would have been possible without our incredibly hardworking team, which is empowering a new generation of Saudi homeowners and boosting overall growth.”

He continued: “We are humbled that our efforts to build integrated communities with high-quality housing are being recognised and as we continue to be fully committed to bringing Saudis the highest living quality standards in support of the government’s drive to increase homeownership.”

Guided by the Vision 2030, ROSHN strives to increase homeownership in the Kingdom, bringing a new concept of living to the market, but also works to ensure that ROSHN projects and partnerships contribute to quality of life of and benefit of Saudi society at large, according to a press release from the company.