Germany’s Merkel says didn’t have political strength for pre-invasion Ukraine talks

Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a ceremony of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon on October 13, 2022. (AFP)
Germany's former chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech during a ceremony of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon on October 13, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • Referring to her farewell visit to Moscow in August 2021, Merkel, who speaks fluent Russian, told Spiegel: “The feeling was very clear: ‘In terms of power politics, you’re through.’ For Putin, only power counts”
Reuters

BERLIN: Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had aimed to convene European talks with Vladimir Putin the year before his invasion of Ukraine but in the end did not see any possibility of influencing the Russian president at the end of her term.
Merkel told the Spiegel news magazine in an interview published on Thursday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron had planned to hold an independent talk format with Putin within the European Council in 2021, her last summer in office.
“But I no longer had the strength to push through because, after all, everyone knew: she’s leaving in autumn,” she said.
Merkel, who retired from politics after 16 years in power following Germany’s September 2021 election, officially handed over the reins to Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats in December that year.
USPresident Joe Biden met the Russian leader in June 2021.
Referring to her farewell visit to Moscow in August 2021, Merkel, who speaks fluent Russian, told Spiegel: “The feeling was very clear: ‘In terms of power politics, you’re through.’ For Putin, only power counts.”
Still, the former conservative leader said of her departure from politics that it had been “time for a new approach” due to a lack of progress by her government not just on Ukraine but also on conflicts in Moldova, Georgia, Syria and Libya.
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Kyiv could “end the suffering” of its population by meeting Russia’s “requirements” to resolve the conflict, which it calls a special military operation against Ukrainian nationalists. He did not say what those requirements were.
Ukraine says Russia’s invasion is an unprovoked land grab that has killed thousands of civilians, destroyed towns and cities and forced millions to flee their homes. It says the conflict will only end when Moscow withdraws its forces from all of Ukraine, including areas it has occupied since 2014.

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine Germany Angela Merkel

Aid into Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘not matching needs’: WFP

Aid into Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘not matching needs’: WFP
Updated 26 November 2022
AFP

Aid into Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘not matching needs’: WFP

Aid into Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘not matching needs’: WFP
Updated 26 November 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The World Food Programme (WFP) said aid deliveries into Tigray were “not matching the needs” of the stricken region even as a ceasefire takes hold in war-torn northern Ethiopia.
Restoring aid deliveries to Tigray was a key part of an agreement signed on Nov. 2 to end a two-year war that has killed untold numbers of people and unleashed a humanitarian crisis.
The WFP said all four road corridors into Tigray had reopened since the ceasefire and humanitarian flights were flying into major cities, allowing a significant uptick in aid supplies reaching the region.
“However, deliveries of assistance within Tigray are not matching the needs and WFP and its cooperating partners urgently need access to all parts of the region,” the UN food agency said in a statement on Friday.

FASTFACT

WFP said an estimated 13.6 million people across Tigray and its neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar were dependent on humanitarian aid as a result of the war.

Aid into the region ground to a halt in late August when fighting resumed between the Ethiopian government and their allies, and fighters loyal to Tigray’s rebellious authorities.
Even before the suspension of aid, the UN had warned many in Tigray already faced starvation, with some 90 percent of its 6 million people dependent on food assistance.
The region was isolated from the world for over a year, and faced severe shortages of medicines and limited access to electricity, banking and communications.
Since Nov. 15 when road access improved, WFP said nearly 100 trucks had transported 2,400 metric tons of food and 100,000 liters of fuel into the region.
Humanitarian flights carrying passengers to Mekele, the regional capital, resumed Friday for the first time since August after receiving government approval. Aid charters into Shire, a northern city, have also commenced for the first time ever.
But despite improved access WFP said “some parts of eastern and central zones of Tigray remain constrained,” hindering sufficient aid delivery.
“Since the start of November, WFP has reached 29 percent of its caseload of 2.1 million people with food assistance in the Tigray region,” it said.
WFP said an estimated 13.6 million people across Tigray and its neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar were dependent on humanitarian aid as a result of the war, which broke out in November 2020.
Tigray’s authorities had been resisting central rule for months when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused their leadership of attacking federal army camps and sent troops into the region.
The two parties signed a peace deal in South Africa on Nov. 2 that agreed to unfettered aid into Tigray.
Tadesse Worede, chief of staff of Tigray’s fighters, said on November 22 that combat had ceased in the region since the deal was reached.
But government allies, including Eritrea’s army and militias from the Amhara region, remain present in some parts of Tigray.

 

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray World Food Program

Malaysia’s new PM says first priority is cost of living

Malaysia’s new PM says first priority is cost of living
Updated 26 November 2022
Reuters

Malaysia’s new PM says first priority is cost of living

Malaysia’s new PM says first priority is cost of living
  • Anwar’s supporters expressed hope that his government would avert a return to historic tensions between the ethnic Malay, Muslim majority and ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities
Updated 26 November 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday his primary focus would be on the cost of living as he takes office with a slowing economy and a country deeply split after a close election.
Anwar, 75, was sworn in as premier on Thursday, capping a three-decade political journey from a protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition figurehead.
Anwar, who was appointed by Malaysia’s king on Thursday following an inconclusive election, said his primary concern was the economy and he would have a smaller Cabinet than those of previous administrations.

FASTFACT

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he would convene parliament on Dec. 19 for a vote of confidence to prove his majority in the lower house.

“My priority now is addressing the cost of living,” he told a news conference after reporting for duty at the prime minister’s office.
Anwar had earlier indicated there would be two deputy prime ministers in his Cabinet — one from former ruling alliance Barisan and another from smaller political blocs in Malaysia Borneo.
Anwar said he would convene parliament on Dec. 19 for a vote of confidence to prove his majority in the lower house.
His appointment ended five days of unprecedented post-election crisis.
His rival, former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, had refused to concede, challenging Anwar to prove his majority in parliament.
But on Friday, Muhyiddin said he accepted Anwar’s appointment and his bloc would play the role of the opposition.
The campaign for Saturday’s election pitted Anwar’s progressive, multi-ethnic coalition against Muhyiddin’s mostly conservative ethnic-Malay, Muslim alliance.
Anwar’s supporters expressed hope that his government would avert a return to historic tensions between the ethnic Malay, Muslim majority and ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.
Anwar’s coalition, known as Pakatan Harapan, won the most seats in Saturday’s vote with 82, while Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional bloc won 73. They needed 112 — a simple majority — to form a government.
The long-ruling Barisan bloc won only 30 seats — the worst electoral performance for a coalition that had dominated politics since independence in 1957.
Anwar said on Thursday the Barisan and an alliance of parties from Malaysian Borneo had pledged to support his government.
On Friday, he said another Borneo bloc had also joined, giving him the backing of more than two-thirds of members of the 222-seat parliament.
A two-thirds majority will allow Anwar’s government to amend the constitution.
No Malaysian government has held such a majority in the lower house since 2008.
Muhyiddin’s bloc includes the PAS, whose electoral gains raised concern within the ethnic Chinese and Indian communities, most of whose members follow other faiths.
Authorities have warned of a rise in ethnic tension since the vote on social media and short video platform TikTok said this week was on high alert for content that violated its guidelines.
Another looming issue for Anwar to deal with is the budget for next year, which was proposed before the election was called but has yet to be passed.

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

India, GCC agree to resume talks on free trade agreement
Updated 25 November 2022

India, GCC agree to resume talks on free trade agreement
Updated 25 November 2022

India, GCC agree to resume talks on free trade agreement

India, GCC agree to resume talks on free trade agreement
  • Development comes 14 years after the last round of negotiations between the two sides
  • GCC is already India’s largest trading partner, with a bilateral trade volume of $168 billion
Updated 25 November 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and the Gulf Cooperation Council have decided to resume talks on a free trade agreement, India’s trade minister and the GCC secretary-general announced Thursday, 14 years after the last round of negotiations.

The GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

This is the third attempt at a trade pact between the two sides, with two inconclusive rounds held in 2006 and 2008.

The announcement regarding the resumption of talks came after a meeting of the Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal with GCC Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf.

I am sure the engagement with the GCC will be in tune with the truly unique and special relations enjoyed by the countries of the GCC region and India. I am quite confident that the two sides will set new benchmarks together.

Piyush Goyal, Indian trade minister

“I am sure the engagement with the GCC will be in tune with the truly unique and special relations enjoyed by the countries of the GCC region and India. I am quite confident that the two sides will set new benchmarks together,” Goyal said at a joint press conference with Al-Hajraf.

“We have agreed to pursue an FTA between GCC and India and resume the negotiation and conclude the same at the earliest.”

He said the GCC was already India’s largest trading partner, with the bilateral merchandise trade valued at $154 billion and bilateral trade in services at $14 billion in the year 2021-22.

The GCC countries contribute almost 35 percent of India’s oil imports and 70 percent of its gas imports, according to Indian commerce ministry data.  

India’s overall crude oil imports from the GCC remained about $48 billion, while liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas imports stood at about $21 billion in 2021-22.

“Over the last two years or so, the world has been hit by the pandemic and the economic outlook looked uncertain and it is the time to capitalize on the already existing strong relations between the GCC and India,” Al-Hajraf said in his opening statement.

He said India and the GCC were making joint efforts in the areas including trade, investment, technology, climate change and food security.

“We very much appreciate the contributions made by the Indian expats living in the GCC countries and contributing to the GCC economy,” the GCC secretary-general said.

There are an estimated 32 million non-resident Indians across the world, and nearly half of them are estimated to be working in Gulf countries.

India earlier this year signed an FTA with the UAE, which is now the third largest trading partner of the South Asian republic after the US and China.  

India received $87 billion in foreign remittances in 2021 and a sizable chunk of this amount came from the Gulf region, according to a report published by the World Bank.

“GCC countries are the most important component of India's Act West policy, and this important economic bloc in the region is the largest trading partner among regional organizations,” Muddassir Quamar of the New Delhi-based Institute of Defense Studies and Analyses think tank told Arab News.

“The FTA will further boost bilateral trade and remove any hurdles faced by industries in both India and GCC countries in export-import.”

The trade pact “will be the next critical step in our special strategic partnership with GCC countries,” said Anil Trigunayat, India’s former ambassador to Jordan.

“The historic and civilizational connect has been converted into a mutually beneficial strategic opportunity, therefore it is natural that the two sides find an institutional mechanism like FTA at the earliest,” Trigunayat told Arab News.

It “will comprehensively and futuristically encompass all areas of possible cooperation — trade, technology, services, mobility, investments — by addressing genuine concerns of both sides.”

Manish Singhal of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry said the “free trade agreement with the GCC has huge economic potential for India.”  

He added: “If it’s a comprehensive FTA, then the investments and mutual recognition of standards in the pharmaceutical and engineering sectors will see a big boost, especially in terms of our exports.”  

 

Topics: GCC India

Man denies funding Daesh through government COVID-19 support payments

Man denies funding Daesh through government COVID-19 support payments
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

Man denies funding Daesh through government COVID-19 support payments

Man denies funding Daesh through government COVID-19 support payments
  • British government loaned about £47 billion under the program to support businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Tarek Namouz received thousands of pounds from the government
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A UK man has denied sending money to Daesh fighters in Syria from a COVID-19 relief package during the pandemic totaling £25,000 ($30,246).

Tarek Namouz, a former pub landlord and barber, received thousands of pounds from the government support scheme for local businesses and is accused of sending the proceeds to Daesh, Kingston Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The British government loaned about £47 billion under the program to support businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was estimated earlier this year that £17 billion will never be repaid and £4.9 billion was claimed fraudulently

Namouz, 43, wanted to buy a building for “storing weapons” and occupy it with “Daesh fighters,” the court heard.

Transfers, totaling about £11,280, were sent to accomplice Yahya Ahmed Alia between November 2020 and May 2021, jurors heard.

But, while remanded in custody, Namouz told a visitor he had transferred “more than double” that amount, the Metro reported.

Prosecutor John McGuinness KC told the court that forensic analysis of his mobile phone showed he was in “regular WhatsApp communication” with Alia.

According to McGuinness, Namouz and Alia were “committed to the Islamic extremist culture,” “fervently supported” the culture of Daesh and were “committed to the cause of terrorism.”

The two also shared messages expressing a desire to “burn Christianity” and “(kill) non-believers.”

Namouz denies eight counts of entering into a funding arrangement between November 2020 and May 2021 and two counts of possessing terrorist information in May 2021.

The trial continues.

Topics: UK Daesh COVID-19

Most Albanian men have asylum claims rejected, UK figures show

Most Albanian men have asylum claims rejected, UK figures show
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

Most Albanian men have asylum claims rejected, UK figures show

Most Albanian men have asylum claims rejected, UK figures show
  • Majority of Syrians, Afghans and Eritreans had claims approved in past 12 months
  • Over 143,000 asylum applications outstanding, including Afghans waiting over a year
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Only 13 percent of Albanian men who claim asylum in the UK have their applications accepted, official figures show.

Asylum applications made to the UK, meanwhile, reached 86,000 — the highest in almost two decades.

UK Home Office statistics released this week show Albanians generally made up around a third of all crossings in the English Channel over the past 12 months, with 9,076 recorded — the largest single cohort in total.

Albanian women and children who had their asylum applications accepted stood at around 88 percent.

The figures show that applications by refugees from Afghanistan, who made up around 15 percent of Channel crossings, as well as Syria and Eritrea, the next largest cohorts, were much more likely to be accepted, with a success rate of about 98 percent.

However, the Home Office also revealed a significant backlog of 143,000 outstanding asylum claims, a figure up threefold from 2019, prompted in part by the increase in applications.

Over 100,000 of those awaiting an asylum decision are currently receiving financial aid from the government, with 40,000 living in taxpayer-funded accommodation, costing the country £7 million ($8.45 million) per day.

Two-thirds of asylum-seekers waiting for claims to be decided have been doing so for over six months — a figure that includes 98 percent of those who have applied in the past year.

The Home Office said that of those in hotels, 9,242 were Afghans, many of whom have been waiting over a year for permanent accommodation after fleeing the country in August 2021.

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, told The Times: “These statistics underline yet again the government’s neglect and mismanagement of the asylum system due to a failure to invest in creating an orderly, efficient and effective system.”

He called on the government to establish a “dedicated and well-resourced” taskforce to speed up the asylum process, adding: “These statistics underline why urgent action is so important.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Brinton told the House of Lords in a separate discussion that scabies, a contagious, irritating skin condition, had been found among migrants at a number of hotels, due to a lack of decent facilities to wash or clean clothes and bedding. 

Topics: UK Albania refugees

