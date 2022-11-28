World-class line-up of speakers announced for Riyadh Philosophy Conference

RIYADH: In international line-up of top speakers has been announced for the second annual Riyadh Philosophy Conference, starting on Thursday.
The Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission revealed the influential names due to address the three-day gathering at the King Fahad National Library.
The event, which runs until Dec. 3, aims to tackle issues affecting the future of humanity with intellectuals, philosophers, scientists, writers, and historians from around the world exploring a range of topics under the title, “Knowledge and Exploration: Space, Time, and Humanity.”
Speakers will include Alejandra de la Merced Fernandez, from the Universidad Nacional del Nordeste in Argentina, Joseph Cohen, associate professor of philosophy at University College Dublin, Norbert Frischauf, chief technologist and partner at SpaceTec and founder of the Austrian Space Forum, Nicolas de Warren, research professor of philosophy at Penn State University in the US, and Dr. Bjoern Gerd Freter, lecturer in world philosophy at the SOAS University of London.
Regional philosophers addressing the conference will include Abdullah Almutairi, head of the Saudi Philosophy Association, Dalia Toonsi, the founder and general manager of the Baseera educational consultancy, and Mishaal Ashemimry, special adviser to the chief executive officer of the Saudi Space Commission and the first female aerospace engineer among Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Dr. Mohammed Hassan Alwan, the commission’s CEO, told Arab News: “Its influence goes beyond academic communities with this year’s topic showing the philosophical link between knowledge and exploration.
“It highlights philosophy as a field of study that is relevant not only to philosophers but scientists, historians, and astronomers.”
This year’s theme was chosen by the commission to create a convergence of science and philosophy. Discussion topics will include ethics in exploration, the dilemmas of artificial intelligence, the complexities of space diplomacy, and how these issues will shape the future of humanity.
Alwan said: “I am delighted to see a roster of world-renowned academics, scientists, and philosophers at the forefront of their fields, speaking at the second-ever Riyadh Philosophy Conference.
“We look forward to seeing them lead pioneering conversations to address the countless questions that arise from the rapid scientific development we see in society today.
“We hope that the outcomes and discussions taken from this will be used to ensure a positive impact on humanity,” he added.
The conference will feature lectures, panels, discussions, seminars, and workshops designed to be inclusive and open. There will also be activities and workshops for young people, including a debating competition for college students.
The event will also provide a chance for young people to engage in discussion with international academics, along with a space for children and young adults to engage in critical thinking activities around the theme of the conference.