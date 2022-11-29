You are here

  • Home
  • UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising

UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising

UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising
1 / 2
Penny Appeal has been supporting the victims of Pakistan’s floods by constructing family homes for £3,000. (@pennyappeal)
UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising
2 / 2
Penny Appeal has been supporting the victims of Pakistan’s floods by constructing family homes for £3,000. (@pennyappeal)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2x6j

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising

UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising
  • Penny Appeal joins Crypto Giving Tuesday
  • Last year $2.4m raised from digital-asset holders
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal has announced that it would take part in Crypto Giving Tuesday, the biggest day for cryptocurrency generosity, to raise digital donations for its efforts to support the victims of Pakistan’s floods.

Devastating floods since June have killed more than 1,700 people, displaced 7.9 million, and inflicted billions of dollars of damage. Pakistan’s authorities estimate property damage could be as high as $40 billion.

“Bitcoin is more than just an investment; it can also be used to make charitable donations, that’s why on Nov. 29, crypto enthusiasts around the world will be taking part in Crypto Giving Tuesday,” the international charity said in a statement.

“Just as Black Friday and Cyber Monday kicked off the holiday shopping season, Crypto Giving Tuesday is a day for people to show their support for charities and nonprofit organizations that accept cryptocurrency donations,” it added.

Penny Appeal said it has been utilizing platforms like The Giving Block, which helps facilitate cryptocurrency fundraising for nonprofit organizations, to make it easy for people to donate using their digital assets.

The charity’s projects include humanitarian response work, solar-powered water wells, climate-smart villages and education sponsorships for orphans. They are currently working on building permanent homes for those who have lost everything in the floods in Pakistan.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to receive cryptocurrency donations,” said Adeem Younis, founder of Penny Appeal. “Cryptocurrency is playing an increasingly important role in philanthropy, and we hope that Crypto Giving Tuesday will encourage more people to donate cryptocurrencies to support life-saving aid for millions of victims of the Pakistan floods.”

Last year, the day raised over $2.4 million and saw nonprofit participation rise by 839 percent, according to data provided by The Giving Block.

“This year, the team behind Crypto Giving Tuesday is hoping to build on that success and raise even more money for charity,” Penny Appeal said.

Topics: Penny Appeal Crypto Giving Tuesday Pakistan Floods 2022

Related

Founder of UK charity Penny Appeal visits Pakistan to review sustainable aid projects photos
World
Founder of UK charity Penny Appeal visits Pakistan to review sustainable aid projects

Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers

Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers
Updated 6 sec ago

Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers

Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers
Updated 6 sec ago
KYIV: Ukraine has detained a deputy head of newly liberated Kherson’s city council on suspicion of aiding and abetting Russian occupation forces that seized control of the city in March, Ukraine’s state prosecutor said on Tuesday.
The Kherson official, who was not named in the statement, cooperated with the occupation authorities and helped with the functioning of public services under the Russians, the prosecutor said.
The official, who could not be reached for comment, faces up to 12 years in prison under the allegations if prosecuted and found guilty. The official was in custody, but could post bail, the prosecutor said.
Ukraine proclaimed the liberation of Kherson on Nov. 11 after Russian forces who invaded Ukraine in February pulled out of the city in the south of the country and crossed to the other side of the Dnipro River.
The withdrawal ended more than eight months of Russian occupation of Kherson, which was home to almost 300,000 people before the war, but Russian forces are now frequently shelling the city from across the Dnipro.
Ukraine faces a challenge restoring order in Kherson. Tens of thousands of residents have fled, electricity and basic utilities are unavailable and security forces are hunting for possible collaborators and Russian soldiers in disguise.
Ukraine has legislation criminalizing the act of collaboration, but the Kherson city council official is suspected of the slightly different crime of “assisting an aggressor state.”

Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests

Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests
Updated 53 min 9 sec ago
AP

Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests

Students sent home, police on patrol as China curbs protests
  • Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong
  • Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance
Updated 53 min 9 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Chinese universities sent students home and police fanned out in Beijing and Shanghai to prevent more protests Tuesday after crowds angered by severe anti-virus restrictions called for leader Xi Jinping to resign.
This is the biggest show of public dissent in decades.
Authorities have eased some controls after demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong — but maintained they would stick to a “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined millions of people to their homes for months at a time.
Security forces have detained an unknown number of people and stepped up surveillance.
With police out in force, there was no word of protests Tuesday in Beijing, Shanghai or other major mainland cities that saw crowds rally over the weekend. Those were the most widespread protests since the army crushed the 1989 student-led Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement.
In Hong Kong, about a dozen people, mostly from the mainland, protested at a university.
Beijing’s Tsinghua University, where students rallied over the weekend, and other schools in the capital and the southern province of Guangdong sent students home. The schools said they were being protected from COVID-19, but dispersing them to far-flung hometowns also reduces the likelihood of more demonstrations. Chinese leaders are wary of universities, which have been hotbeds of activism including the Tiananmen protests.
On Sunday, Tsinghua students were told they could go home early for the semester. The school, which is Xi’s alma mater, arranged buses to take them to the train station or airport.
Nine student dorms at Tsinghua were closed Monday after some students positive for COVID-19, according to one who noted the closure would make it hard for crowds to gather. The student gave only his surname, Chen, for fear of retribution from authorities.
Beijing Forestry University also said it would arrange for students to return home. It said its faculty and students all tested negative for the virus.
Universities said classes and final exams would be conducted online.
Authorities hope to “defuse the situation” by clearing out campuses, said Dali Yang, an expert on Chinese politics at the University of Chicago.
Depending on how tough a position the government takes, groups might take turns protesting, he said.
Police appeared to be trying to keep their crackdown out of sight, possibly to avoid drawing attention to the scale of the protests or encouraging others. Videos and posts on Chinese social media about protests were deleted by the ruling party’s vast online censorship apparatus.
There were no announcements about detentions, though reporters saw protesters taken away by police and social media posts said people were in custody or missing.
Police warned some detained protesters against demonstrating again.
In Shanghai, police stopped pedestrians and checked their phones Monday night, according to a witness, possibly looking for apps such as Twitter that are banned in China or images of protests. The witness, who insisted on anonymity for fear of arrest, said he was on his way to a protest but found no crowd there when he arrived.
Images viewed by The Associated Press of photos from a weekend protest showed police shoving people into cars. Some people were also swept up in police raids after demonstrations ended.
One person who lived near the site of a protest in Shanghai was detained Sunday and held until Tuesday morning, according to two friends who insisted on anonymity for fear of retribution from authorities.
In Beijing, police on Monday visited a resident who attended a protest the previous night, according to a friend who refused to be identified for fear of retaliation. He said the police questioned the resident and warned him not to go to more protests.
On Tuesday, protesters at the University of Hong Kong chanted against virus restrictions and held up sheets of paper with critical slogans. Some spectators joined in their chants.
The protesters held signs that read, “Say no to COVID panic” and “No dictatorship but democracy.”
One chanted: “We’re not foreign forces but your classmates.” Chinese authorities often try to discredit domestic critics by saying they work for foreign powers.
China’s “zero-COVID” policy has helped keep case numbers lower than those of the United States and other major countries, but global health experts have increasingly criticized the methods as unsustainable.
Beijing needs to make its approach “very targeted” to reduce economic disruption, the head of the International Monetary Fund told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday.
“We see the importance of moving away from massive lockdowns,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in Berlin. “So that targeting allows to contain the spread of COVID without significant economic costs.”
“Zero COVID” means few Chinese have been exposed to the virus. Meanwhile, elderly vaccination rates lag other countries as seniors decline the shots, and China’s domestically developed vaccines are less effective than those used abroad.
Public tolerance of the onerous restrictions has eroded as some people confined at home said they struggled to get access to food and medicine.
The Chinese Communist Party promised last month to reduce disruptions, but a spike in infections has prompted cities to tighten controls.
The protests over the weekend were sparked by anger over the deaths of at least 10 people in a fire in China’s far west last week that prompted angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by anti-virus controls.
Most protesters over the weekend complained about excessive restrictions, but some turned their anger at Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s.
In a video that was verified by The Associated Press, a crowd in Shanghai on Saturday chanted, “Xi Jinping! Step down! CCP! Step down!” Such direct criticism of Xi is unprecedented.
Sympathy protests were held overseas, and foreign governments have called on Beijing for restraint.
“We support the right of people everywhere to peacefully protest, to make known their views, their concerns, their frustrations,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Bucharest, Romania.
Meanwhile, the British government summoned China’s ambassador as a protest over the arrest and beating of a BBC cameraman in Shanghai.
Media freedom “is something very, very much at the heart of the UK’s belief system,” said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian disputed the British version of events. Zhao said the journalist, Edward Lawrence, failed to identify himself and accused the BBC of twisting the story.
Asked about criticism of the crackdown, Zhao defended Beijing’s anti-virus strategy and said the public’s legal rights were protected by law.
The government is trying to “provide maximum protection to people’s lives and health while minimizing the COVID impact on social and economic development,” he said.
Wang Dan, a former student leader of the 1989 demonstrations who lives in exile, said the protest “symbolizes the beginning of a new era in China ... in which Chinese civil society has decided not to be silent and to confront tyranny.”
But he warned at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, that authorities were likely to respond with “stronger force to violently suppress protesters.”

Topics: China covid protestrs

Related

Update China’s Xinjiang eases some COVID-19 measures after protests
World
China’s Xinjiang eases some COVID-19 measures after protests
Update BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest
Media
BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade

Number of Muslims in UK up 44% in a decade
  • Latest census shows 6.5% of population are adherents of Islam
  • Second most common ethnic group is “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh”
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Muslim population of the UK has risen 44 percent in a decade, according to the latest census figures published by the Office for National Statistics. Of the country’s total population, 6.5 percent — 3.9 million people — are adherents of Islam.

Meanwhile, the second most common ethnic group in the UK is now “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh,” making up 9.3 percent of the population.

In figures showing that the UK has diversified apace since the last census in 2011, London is now two-thirds ethnic minority, while other major cities such as Leicester, Luton and Birmingham have become home to “minority majorities,” driven by significant increases in Asian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and East Africa.

The census is a survey of trends across the UK that is undertaken every 10 years to provide as accurate a picture of the makeup of the country as possible.

The 2021 census found that around 10 percent of UK households now contain members from at least two different ethnic groups, an increase of 8.7 percent.

It also found that Punjabi and Urdu have become the fifth and sixth most common languages spoken in the UK, with 291,000 and 270,000 speakers respectively, making up around 1 percent of the total population.

The deputy director of the census, Jon Wroth-Smith, said: “Today’s data highlights the increasingly multicultural society we live in. The percentage of people identifying their ethnic group as ‘White: English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British,’ continues to decrease. Whilst this remains the most common response to the ethnic group question, the number of people identifying with another ethnic group continues to increase.

“However, the picture varies depending on where you live. London remains the most ethnically diverse region of England, where just under two-thirds identify with an ethnic minority group, whereas under one in 10 identify this way in the North East.

“But despite the ethnically diverse nature of society, nine in 10 people across England and Wales still identify with a UK national identity, with nearly eight in 10 doing so in London.”

Topics: British Muslims Muslims UK

Related

11-year-old British Muslim boy outscores IQ of Einstein, Hawking
Offbeat
11-year-old British Muslim boy outscores IQ of Einstein, Hawking
5-year-old Yusuf Mahmud Nazir dies after UK hospital refuses admittance
World
5-year-old Yusuf Mahmud Nazir dies after UK hospital refuses admittance

On solidarity day, Indonesia rallies support for Palestinian cause

On solidarity day, Indonesia rallies support for Palestinian cause
Updated 29 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

On solidarity day, Indonesia rallies support for Palestinian cause

On solidarity day, Indonesia rallies support for Palestinian cause
  • Jakarta sees Palestinian statehood as mandated by its own 1945 constitution
  • Activists held month-long events to promote unity for Palestinians
Updated 29 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian officials and activists on Tuesday observed International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People amid calls to boost efforts for the independence of Palestine.

For decades, Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause.

People and authorities in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

In its preamble, the Indonesian constitution says that “independence is the inalienable right of every nation.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo reaffirmed the nation’s commitment and “continuous support of the Palestinian independence,” when he hosted Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Jakarta in late October.

Solidarity was also on display throughout November, which Indonesian activists declared the Month of Solidarity for Palestine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the fight for Palestine’s independence had “become more complex” in the wake of various global challenges, such as the post-coronavirus pandemic situation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Indonesia will consistently support the Palestinian struggle … Unity in Palestine is a very important issue … and as such we have always emphasized that reconciliation must be pushed forward and supported by internal players in Palestine,” Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, Middle East director at the ministry, said during Tuesday’s solidarity day commemorations.

“We are ready to facilitate those steps toward reconciliation, Indonesia is also ready to give its support for Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations.”

A series of events to rally support were organized across the country by Aqsa Working Group to “send a message to the public that the advocacy for Al-Aqsa and Palestine is in line with the 1945 Constitution.”

The group derives its name from Al-Aqsa Mosque — the third-holiest site in Islam — in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem.

“Everything had come from our spirit for humanity,” Muhammad Anshorullah, head of the group’s executive committee, said during a closing event on Tuesday.

“Colonization is not in line with humanity and justice.”

Anshorullah told Arab News that the program also included advocacy to reject the participation of Israel’s national team in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which Indonesia is set to host next year.

Indonesia has no diplomatic relations with Israel. The Indonesian government has been repeatedly calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

Israel’s growing interest in normalizing relations with the Southeast Asian nation, following 2020 US-brokered accords with four other Muslim nations, has mobilized Indonesian activists to strengthen their efforts.

“Indonesia, we will not establish relations before Israel recognizes Palestine,” Hikmahanto Juwana, international relations expert and law professor at the University of Indonesia, told Arab News.

“We have the power to put pressure against Israel.”

Topics: Indonesia Palestine

Related

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
World
Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
Saudi-Indonesia kinship in spotlight as Kingdom pledges support to restore Jakarta Islamic Center
World
Saudi-Indonesia kinship in spotlight as Kingdom pledges support to restore Jakarta Islamic Center

Gen. Asim Munir takes over as Pakistan army chief amid intense political acrimony

Gen. Asim Munir takes over as Pakistan army chief amid intense political acrimony
Updated 29 November 2022

Gen. Asim Munir takes over as Pakistan army chief amid intense political acrimony

Gen. Asim Munir takes over as Pakistan army chief amid intense political acrimony
  • Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa retires after completing 6-year extended term
  • Army has recently come under unprecedented criticism for role in politics
Updated 29 November 2022
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Gen. Asim Munir assumed charge of the Pakistan army at a ceremony on Tuesday, taking over command from the outgoing Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at a moment of intense public debate over the military’s role and power in the country’s political system.

Bajwa retires after completing a six-year extended term heading an institution that has historically held massive sway in the governance and foreign policy matters of the nuclear-armed South Asian nation.

He also steps down at a time when the army, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history, has come under intense criticism, arguably unprecedented for the all-powerful institution, particularly for its role in politics.

At the center of the attacks are ex-premier Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which has accused Bajwa of backing the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government and helping it come to power through a parliamentary vote of no-confidence that removed Khan from office in April. The army denies this.

“I have complete faith that under his leadership, the army will set new benchmarks of success,” Bajwa said of his successor in his farewell speech at the change of command ceremony at the army’s headquarters in Rawalpindi.

“God willing, his appointment will prove to be positive for the army and the country.”

In a speech last week, Bajwa directly took on Khan, saying the military would play no role in national politics in the future.

“A state of hysteria was created in the country on the pretext of a fake and false narrative,” the army chief said about criticism of the military based on Khan’s main accusation that Washington supported his removal with the help of local political rivals, a charge denied by the US.

Bajwa also said last week that the military had decided in February last year to quit any role in Pakistani politics.

Analysts remain skeptical that it will do so, and soon after his retirement, his critics described his legacy as one of “political turmoil.”

“Gen. Bajwa leaves behind a legacy of political turmoil, a shattered economy and worst of all a fracturing of the relationship of trust between the army and citizens, with his decisions,” senior PTI leader and Khan aide, Asad Umar, said on Twitter.

“There is massive damage control that the new GHQ (General Headquarters of the army) set up will have to undertake post departure of Gen. Bajwa,” former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said, referring to the new military leadership.

Ahead of the handing over, Bajwa on Monday held farewell meetings with PM Sharif and President Arif Alvi, in which both leaders lauded the outgoing officer’s services for Pakistan.

“Under the leadership of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army demonstrated exemplary services in effectively dealing with various challenges, including the country’s exclusion from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Grey List, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent flashfloods,” the PM’s office said in a statement.

“You had the honor of leading the best army in the world.”

The army’s command now goes to Munir who has held some of the top positions in the military in a career spanning more than three decades.

Described as a “clear-headed” general by the media, Munir grew up in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and is the son of a school principal. He received a prestigious award for officers, known as the sword of honor, as top of his year at the military academy.

Munir previously served as chief of Pakistan’s Military Intelligence in 2017 and the Inter-Services Intelligence in 2018. He was abruptly removed as ISI chief after just eight months on what was widely believed to be the request of then-prime minister Khan. No reason was given for his removal.

Before becoming army chief, Munir served as the army’s quartermaster general.

Domestically, his appointment could impact Pakistan’s fragile democracy at a time of street protests and amid widespread calls for early elections. He will also most certainly lead the path of Pakistan’s ties with neighbors India and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and choreograph the delicate dance of Islamabad’s relationship with Beijing and Washington.

Topics: Pakistan General Asim Munir

Related

Pakistan names former spy master Gen. Asim Munir as new army chief
World
Pakistan names former spy master Gen. Asim Munir as new army chief

Latest updates

UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising
UK charity to help Pakistan flood victims with cryptocurrency fundraising
Minister calls for maintaining EU-Jordan cooperation
Minister calls for maintaining EU-Jordan cooperation
Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers
Ukraine detains Kherson official suspected of aiding Russian occupiers
Mideast capitalizes on tourism opportunities to drive regional growth 
Mideast capitalizes on tourism opportunities to drive regional growth 
Saudi heritage town Diriyah to host 16 additional global hotel brands 
Saudi heritage town Diriyah to host 16 additional global hotel brands 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.