New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector

RIYADH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Informa PLC recently launched the joint venture Tahaluf, which aims to train young Saudi women and men in events administration and attract international events into Saudi Arabia.

The venture is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve economic diversification and create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.

Faisal Al-Khamisi, chairman of the board of directors of the federation, said: “The Kingdom has hosted a wide range of global events in recent years, and now the federation is investing in increasing Saudi events and activities and the related creative and digital sectors though Tahaluf.”







Faisal Al-Kahmisi said SAFCSP is investing in increasing Saudi events and activities and the related creative and digital sectors through Tahaluf. (SPA)



He explained that the name Tahaluf (Arabic for “alliance”) reflects the strength of the partnership between the federation and Informa PLC.

“We plan to work closely together on this next phase of developing world-class events for Saudi Arabia,” Al-Khamisi said.

HIGH LIGHT Tahaluf Academy will also be established, which will annually provide a group of young Saudi professionals with professional accreditation, practical training and experience in international events through a series of opportunities across Informa’s global business.

Tahaluf will benefit from the expertise of Informa PLC to create a world-class events sector in the Kingdom, which will diversify the Saudi economy, provide access to new opportunities for international companies, attract foreign investment and support commercial activity.

Michael Champion, regional executive vice president of Informa PLC, said: “We are honored to expand our partnership with SAFCSP to create Tahaluf, and together we aim to create sustainable events on a global level in Saudi Arabia that will be an international exhibition for the main sectors of the Saudi economy.”

Tahaluf Academy will also be established, which will annually provide a group of young Saudi professionals with professional accreditation, practical training and experience in international events through a series of opportunities across Informa’s global business.

Tahaluf will also bring to Saudi Arabia global events next year, including the DeepFest artificial intelligence conference, the food and hospitality festival Feast, the Middle East beauty festival Cosmoprof, the international real estate exhibition Cityscape, and an exhibition for the leading pharmaceutical brand CPHI in the Middle East.

“SAFCSP is a great leader in the mission of supporting skills development and job creation for Saudi youth in dynamic and professional sectors and will also contribute to the diversification and growth of key sectors in Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Khamisi.

“Informa has played a leading role in the events industry on an international level, including pioneering on-demand and data-driven digital experiences and driving sustainability initiatives across the sector. This expertise has helped launch successful events together in the past and will be invaluable...in delivering on the ambitious plans announced today,” he added.