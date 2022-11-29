Saudi Health Ministry to provide remote treatment for stroke patients

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health, represented by Seha Virtual Hospital and the Innovation Empowerment Center, recently signed a cooperation agreement with a local company to treat stroke patients remotely.

The agreement will ensure several health facilities are linked to Seha Virtual Hospital for the service. The pact includes training, lectures, workshops and simulations using artificial intelligence technology. Physicians will also be able to help diagnose rare diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Seha Virtual Hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitize its healthcare sector, which forms part of the nation’s Vision 2030 program.

Connected to 152 hospitals and covering more than 34 subspecialties throughout Saudi Arabia, Seha Virtual Hospital claims to be the largest of its kind in the world and the first in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Patients no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, and are not limited to regular clinic hours.

Earlier, an official told Arab News that patients can now receive second and third medical opinions from the same consulting room.

Unlike simple video calls with doctors, the virtual hospital allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom.

During the session, vital signs, tests and x-rays can be taken and shared with a network of specialists. Emergency interventions can be provided around the clock, with top specialists able to guide local junior staff with complex cases.