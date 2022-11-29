You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Health Ministry to provide remote treatment for stroke patients

Saudi Health Ministry to provide remote treatment for stroke patients

SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists. (SPA)
SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4q3pr

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Health Ministry to provide remote treatment for stroke patients

SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists. (SPA)
  • Seha Virtual Hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitize its healthcare sector, which forms part of the nation’s Vision 2030 program
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health, represented by Seha Virtual Hospital and the Innovation Empowerment Center, recently signed a cooperation agreement with a local company to treat stroke patients remotely.

The agreement will ensure several health facilities are linked to Seha Virtual Hospital for the service. The pact includes training, lectures, workshops and simulations using artificial intelligence technology. Physicians will also be able to help diagnose rare diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Seha Virtual Hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitize its healthcare sector, which forms part of the nation’s Vision 2030 program.

Connected to 152 hospitals and covering more than 34 subspecialties throughout Saudi Arabia, Seha Virtual Hospital claims to be the largest of its kind in the world and the first in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Patients no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, and are not limited to regular clinic hours.

Earlier, an official told Arab News that patients can now receive second and third medical opinions from the same consulting room.

Unlike simple video calls with doctors, the virtual hospital allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom.

During the session, vital signs, tests and x-rays can be taken and shared with a network of specialists. Emergency interventions can be provided around the clock, with top specialists able to guide local junior staff with complex cases.

 

Topics: SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY SEHA Virtual Hospital (SVH)

Related

(Twitter @CICSaudi)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi virtual hospital saves life of 70-year-old heart victim

New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector

New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector

New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector
  • The venture is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve economic diversification and create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Informa PLC recently launched the joint venture Tahaluf, which aims to train young Saudi women and men in events administration and attract international events into Saudi Arabia.

The venture is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve economic diversification and create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.

Faisal Al-Khamisi, chairman of the board of directors of the federation, said: “The Kingdom has hosted a wide range of global events in recent years, and now the federation is investing in increasing Saudi events and activities and the related creative and digital sectors though Tahaluf.”

Faisal Al-Kahmisi said SAFCSP is investing in increasing Saudi events and activities and the related creative and digital sectors through Tahaluf. (SPA)

He explained that the name Tahaluf (Arabic for “alliance”) reflects the strength of the partnership between the federation and Informa PLC.

“We plan to work closely together on this next phase of developing world-class events for Saudi Arabia,” Al-Khamisi said.

HIGHLIGHT

Tahaluf Academy will also be established, which will annually provide a group of young Saudi professionals with professional accreditation, practical training and experience in international events through a series of opportunities across Informa’s global business.

Tahaluf will benefit from the expertise of Informa PLC to create a world-class events sector in the Kingdom, which will diversify the Saudi economy, provide access to new opportunities for international companies, attract foreign investment and support commercial activity.

Michael Champion, regional executive vice president of Informa PLC, said: “We are honored to expand our partnership with SAFCSP to create Tahaluf, and together we aim to create sustainable events on a global level in Saudi Arabia that will be an international exhibition for the main sectors of the Saudi economy.”

Tahaluf Academy will also be established, which will annually provide a group of young Saudi professionals with professional accreditation, practical training and experience in international events through a series of opportunities across Informa’s global business.

Tahaluf will also bring to Saudi Arabia global events next year, including the DeepFest artificial intelligence conference, the food and hospitality festival Feast, the Middle East beauty festival Cosmoprof, the international real estate exhibition Cityscape, and an exhibition for the leading pharmaceutical brand CPHI in the Middle East.

“SAFCSP is a great leader in the mission of supporting skills development and job creation for Saudi youth in dynamic and professional sectors and will also contribute to the diversification and growth of key sectors in Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Khamisi.

“Informa has played a leading role in the events industry on an international level, including pioneering on-demand and data-driven digital experiences and driving sustainability initiatives across the sector. This expertise has helped launch successful events together in the past and will be invaluable...in delivering on the ambitious plans announced today,” he added.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones Vision2030

Related

Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and Programming hosts Drone Racing finals
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and Programming hosts Drone Racing finals
Faisal bin Saud Al-Khamisi, chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones
Saudi Arabia
Faisal bin Saud Al-Khamisi, chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones

Tuwaiq Academy launches 20 boot camps to boost tech skills

Twitter (@TuwaiqAcademy)
Twitter (@TuwaiqAcademy)
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Tuwaiq Academy launches 20 boot camps to boost tech skills

Twitter (@TuwaiqAcademy)
  • Applicants must be a student or graduate from one of the technical disciplines, and have previous knowledge of or a background in programming
Updated 55 min 23 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The Tuwaiq Academy, under the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, will launch 20 technology boot camps in partnership with major tech firms, including Amazon, Huawei and Alibaba.

The boot camps will offer participants the latest knowledge and expertise, and bridge the gap between modern technologies and business requirements.

Trainees will also develop their skills in advanced technology.

Boot camps will be held at the academy’s headquarters in Riyadh and will target about 500 trainees who will undergo training for about three months.

Accredited certificates of attendance will be provided by the academy at the completion of each boot camp.

The academy is offering a variety of boot camps, including Tuwaiq Camp, Alibaba Cloud Computing Camp, Tuwaiq Amazon Computing Camp, Solutions Architect (Associate), Solutions Architect (Professional), Systems Operation (Associate), AI Camp, Huawei Network Security Camp, and Website Development Camp.

Training will take place between Dec.11 and Jan.15, 2023.

Online registration for the camps can be accessed through the link: https://bootcamp.sa/bootcamps

Technical training programs will be provided in Arabic or English. Applicants must be a student or graduate from one of the technical disciplines, and have previous knowledge of or a background in programming.

Some boot camps require applicants to be graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher in one of the technical and informatics disciplines, as well as proficiency in the English and full-time learning.

More than 3,000 people benefit from the Tuwaiq Academy through camps and programs it holds in partnership with major international companies specializing in digital, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, programming and drones.

 

 

Topics: Tuwaiq Academy

Related

Tuwaiq Academy trains Saudi youth in advanced technologies
Saudi Arabia
Tuwaiq Academy trains Saudi youth in advanced technologies
Saudi academy kick-starts training program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi academy kick-starts training program

Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organizes sign language workshop for government agencies

Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organizes sign language workshop for government agencies
Updated 29 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organizes sign language workshop for government agencies

Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organizes sign language workshop for government agencies
  • The workshop aims to teach the fundamentals of communication with deaf people and those with hearing impairments
Updated 29 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organized a workshop for a variety of government sectors titled Fundamentals of communication in sign language” in Riyadh.

The workshop aims to teach the fundamentals of communication with deaf people and those with hearing impairments, as well as to raise awareness in government sectors about dealing and communicating with deaf people.

The workshop was attended by several government agencies, including the National Center for Events, the General Entertainment Authority, the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies, the General Authority for Visual and Audiovisual Media, and many others.

The participants had hands-on experience with people with hearing impairments and how to communicate successfully with them.

This program also aims to create awareness among government agencies on the rights of people with hearing disabilities to achieve an inclusive society with sustainable service delivery.

The authority has worked on several awareness workshops for interacting with people with disabilities to achieve an inclusive society that promotes integration and is in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

Sulaiman Alrumaikhan, a social communication manager at the authority, told Arab News: “The workshop … is a clear step toward ensuring the integration of people with disabilities into society.”

Sulaiman Alrumaikhan, a social communication manager at the Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities. (Supplied)

The establishment of such workshops has a tremendous impact on boosting awareness and, as a result, the integration and inclusion of people with disabilities into the labor market and society, he added.

Alrumaikhan added that sign language could be used in various sectors by having their relevant authority train them in the language.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Disabilities sign language

Related

Registration opens for International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Registration opens for International Conference on Disability and Rehabilitation in Riyadh
Ahmed Hakeem’s paintings were displayed at Markaz Al-Oun Bazaar. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist with disability draws praise for combating stereotypes

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches program to support 10,000 SMEs

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches program to support 10,000 SMEs
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches program to support 10,000 SMEs

Saudi Tourism Development Fund launches program to support 10,000 SMEs
  • Program is divided into three subcategories covering key financial aspects of tourism establishments
  • It will run alongside the TDF Grow initiative, which assists startups
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Development Fund announced the launch of the Tourism Aid program to support 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The program is divided into three subcategories that cover key financial aspects of establishments in the industry: conducting trials, innovation and hospitality. 

Through the program, the TFD will provide both financial and non-financial assistance to SMEs with various goals, such as launching new commercial projects or expanding businesses through a tourism value chain approach. It will run alongside the TDF Grow initiative, which connects startup founders with leading local and international entities in the public and private sectors in order to drive economic impact and commercial opportunities. 

TDF Grow offers a variety of non-financial services to assist startups and strengthen their businesses by providing direct market access. It is constructing an innovative collaboration workspace in Riyadh to help develop a tourism industry that values partnerships and collaboration. 

TDF Grow’s pre-seed program also educates entrepreneurs on the most recent industry trends and enables them to conceptualize, navigate and validate the market relevance of their business. 

“Micro, small and medium enterprises are the backbone of all economies around the world, and often due to the limited resources and experience with this business model, they face challenges in developing their business and realizing their visions,” TFD CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri said. 

“The program, which we announced today, will help (enterprises) with opportunities for growth, whether through financing, exchanging expertise or offering consultations,” Al-Fakhri added.

 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund allocates $266m to back 50 projects, reveals minister  
Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m
Saudi Arabia
Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Tourism Co. ink real estate deal worth $172m

Qatar Airways to resume flights to Taif

Qatar Airways to resume flights to Taif
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

Qatar Airways to resume flights to Taif

Qatar Airways to resume flights to Taif
  • Airline will operate 3 weekly flights between Doha, Taif
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar Airways will resume flights to Taif on Jan. 3, making it the airline’s sixth destination in Saudi Arabia.

With three weekly flights between Doha and Taif on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, passengers will be able to take advantage of the state-owned flag carrier’s international network.

Qatar Airways currently operates two daily flights from Riyadh, four each day from Jeddah, two per day from Madinah, five daily services from Dammam, and one a day from Qassim.

 

Topics: Taif Qatar Airways

Related

Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport
Offbeat
Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport
Qatar Airways Group announces massive entertainment calendar for FIFA 2022
Middle-East
Qatar Airways Group announces massive entertainment calendar for FIFA 2022

Latest updates

Saudi Health Ministry to provide remote treatment for stroke patients
SVH allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists. (SPA)
Iraqi prime minister and Iranian president vow to fight ‘terror’
Iraqi prime minister and Iranian president vow to fight ‘terror’
Dubai's Careem celebrates 1bn rides
Dubai's Careem celebrates 1bn rides
US-backed force in Syria wants ‘stronger’ American warning for Turkiye
US-backed force in Syria wants ‘stronger’ American warning for Turkiye
New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector
New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.