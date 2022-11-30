KSRelief delivers relief aid to flood-hit Pakistan 

New joint venture Tahaluf to support Saudi events sector
The venture is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve economic diversification and create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Informa PLC recently launched the joint venture Tahaluf, which aims to train young Saudi women and men in events administration and attract international events into Saudi Arabia.
The venture is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve economic diversification and create employment opportunities for Saudi citizens.
Faisal Al-Khamisi, chairman of the board of directors of the federation, said: “The Kingdom has hosted a wide range of global events in recent years, and now the federation is investing in increasing Saudi events and activities and the related creative and digital sectors though Tahaluf.”
He explained that the name Tahaluf (Arabic for “alliance”) reflects the strength of the partnership between the federation and Informa PLC.
“We plan to work closely together on this next phase of developing world-class events for Saudi Arabia,” Al-Khamisi said.
HIGHLIGHT
Tahaluf Academy will also be established, which will annually provide a group of young Saudi professionals with professional accreditation, practical training and experience in international events through a series of opportunities across Informa’s global business.
Tahaluf will benefit from the expertise of Informa PLC to create a world-class events sector in the Kingdom, which will diversify the Saudi economy, provide access to new opportunities for international companies, attract foreign investment and support commercial activity.
Michael Champion, regional executive vice president of Informa PLC, said: “We are honored to expand our partnership with SAFCSP to create Tahaluf, and together we aim to create sustainable events on a global level in Saudi Arabia that will be an international exhibition for the main sectors of the Saudi economy.”
Tahaluf Academy will also be established, which will annually provide a group of young Saudi professionals with professional accreditation, practical training and experience in international events through a series of opportunities across Informa’s global business.
Tahaluf will also bring to Saudi Arabia global events next year, including the DeepFest artificial intelligence conference, the food and hospitality festival Feast, the Middle East beauty festival Cosmoprof, the international real estate exhibition Cityscape, and an exhibition for the leading pharmaceutical brand CPHI in the Middle East.
“SAFCSP is a great leader in the mission of supporting skills development and job creation for Saudi youth in dynamic and professional sectors and will also contribute to the diversification and growth of key sectors in Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Khamisi.
“Informa has played a leading role in the events industry on an international level, including pioneering on-demand and data-driven digital experiences and driving sustainability initiatives across the sector. This expertise has helped launch successful events together in the past and will be invaluable...in delivering on the ambitious plans announced today,” he added.
Saudi Health Ministry to provide remote treatment for stroke patients
Seha Virtual Hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitize its healthcare sector, which forms part of the nation’s Vision 2030 program
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health, represented by Seha Virtual Hospital and the Innovation Empowerment Center, recently signed a cooperation agreement with a local company to treat stroke patients remotely.
The agreement will ensure several health facilities are linked to Seha Virtual Hospital for the service. The pact includes training, lectures, workshops and simulations using artificial intelligence technology. Physicians will also be able to help diagnose rare diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Seha Virtual Hospital was launched in February this year as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to digitize its healthcare sector, which forms part of the nation’s Vision 2030 program.
Connected to 152 hospitals and covering more than 34 subspecialties throughout Saudi Arabia, Seha Virtual Hospital claims to be the largest of its kind in the world and the first in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Patients no longer need to travel to different parts of the Kingdom to be seen by specialized physicians, and are not limited to regular clinic hours.
Earlier, an official told Arab News that patients can now receive second and third medical opinions from the same consulting room.
Unlike simple video calls with doctors, the virtual hospital allows patients to visit their local hospital and attend a real-time live video clinical session with top specialists from across the Kingdom.
During the session, vital signs, tests and x-rays can be taken and shared with a network of specialists. Emergency interventions can be provided around the clock, with top specialists able to guide local junior staff with complex cases.
Diriyah’s At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace set to bring to life the birthplace of the modern Saudi state
Opening season of the two developments will include a vibrant public program of events, performances, and activities for all visitors
Visitors to UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif will get a chance to savor Bujairi Terrace’s eagerly awaited culinary district
Updated 30 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The first phase of an aspirational project conceived five years ago, with the aim of showcasing the history of the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has come to fruition according to plan.
Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace developments were officially unveiled on Monday at a gala event during the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Global Summit.
Delegates from around the globe, Saudi public figures and DGDA staff joined together to witness a momentous development as Diriyah opened its doors to the international community.
“Tonight is a very historic night,” Jerry Inzerillo, the CEO of DGDA, told Arab News. “We are celebrating two big milestones.
“For the first time in the history of the Gulf, the Kingdom is welcoming the World Travel and Tourism Council, all the ministers of tourism, CEOs of hotel companies, CEOs of airline companies — it’s 5,000 people coming to the Kingdom to see what’s going to be one of the great tourism countries in the world.”
Inzerillo described what it means to him, personally, to see the fruit of the labor of his team in Diriyah on display before the eyes of the world.
“It makes my heart pound because the thing that I am most proud about is that we are 1,600 staff now: 85 percent Saudi, 36 percent Saudi superstar women, 16 percent of which are in management, and 14 percent of our staff is from Diriyah. My heart and soul are my team and that’s the thing that I am most proud about,” Inzerillo said.
Prudence Solomon Inzerillo, Inzerillo’s wife, said: “I think the changes are profound and I think the whole devotion and commitment to celebrating culture, heritage, history art … I think it’s such an incredible gift, it’s really important.
“I think that everyone should appreciate the history and the culture that you have. It’s so rich and diverse and I think that it is a real privilege and a pleasure to be here to witness the changes that have happened over the last four-plus years that we’ve been here and it’s extraordinary.”
The festivities began at the birthplace of the Kingdom, and the first ruling base of the Al-Saud family, the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif. In front of Salwa Palace, a 10,000 square meter complex the original parts of which were built by Mohammed ibn Saud, the first ruler of the First Saudi State, tour guides stood waiting to show visitors around the site, moving along walkways once trodden by early Saudi rulers.
Every handmade mud brick in the ancient buildings of At-Turaif has a story to tell, every wall holds the secrets of power struggles, and every corner conceals a tale of hospitality and unity.
The visitors from around the world saw not only the modernity and luxury of the present-day Kingdom but were able to take a step back in time as they watched live performances of traditional ardah dance and walked narrow pathways that paint an atmospheric picture of the Kingdom’s past.
The guests at this private event that marked the official opening of Bujairi and At-Turaif represented a diverse assemblage of visitors from numerous countries
Guadalupe Galvan Hernandez, for example, was visiting from Mexico City to attend the World Travel and Tourism Council summit.
“This is my first time in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News. “I have seen many things. Diriyah is amazing; it is all history. When we arrived we saw so many structures and it’s a blend of modernity and traditions.
FASTFACTS
• At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace will open their doors to the public on Dec. 4.
• The Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council is taking place for the first time in Saudi Arabia.
• At-Turaif will offer 75-minute guided walking tours in both Arabic and English that will take visitors through the original seal of power of the Al-Saudi family.
“The people are very kind, they are very nice people. Sometimes when you come from a country like Mexico it’s hard to understand some things and it makes you fear, somehow, the way you will be treated and they (the Saudis) were really, really kind and nice people.”
Following the tours of At-Turaif and the performances there, the guests made their way to the gates of Bujairi Terrace, where Inzerillo and Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb gave inaugural speeches. Inzerillo began by praising the Saudi leadership.
“I want to praise and give thanks to our dynamic prime minister, our Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been instrumental in every single detail of the Vision 2030 master plan for Diriyah,” he said.
“And thanks to his support we are one of the giga projects that tonight — on this historic night, in the birthplace of the Kingdom, the birthplace of the Arabian Peninsula, the ancestral house of Al-Saud — we open assets of 2030 in 2022.”
Al-Khateeb said: “Today we are celebrating the opening of phase one, (which is) just 1 to 2 percent of the total project, and we thank you for being with us today.
“This is a testimony and proof that Saudi Arabia started its planning and now we are in the execution phase and you will see an opening in all of the giga projects every year. Diriyah is a good example, with the opening of Bujairi Terrace.”
Many DGDA employees could not hide their emotions as the doors of Buajiri Terrace opened to welcome the world.
Among the guests at the inauguration was Helena Zakade Inzerillo, the teenage daughter of the DGDA CEO. In 2019, at the age of 12, she spoke to Arab News during King Salman’s inauguration of the Diriyah Gate project and told how proud she was of her father and his mission to transform the city “with his heart and soul.”
Three years later, she was delighted to be at Bujairi Terrace to see her father’s passion and ambitions come to life.
“When I first came four years ago and saw Diriyah I was absolutely in shock,” she said. “I mean, this is an absolutely beautiful place that nobody really knew about outside of the Kingdom.
“I really believe that people should be seeing this place, people should know about this place and the significance of it.
“To see it come to this, to see the success, to see so many people come from around the world, and to see people’s perspectives completely change upon arriving in Saudi Arabia, and seeing the hospitality of the people here and seeing the significance of our country here, it means so much to me.”
Helena said she truly believes in her father’s mission to spread to the world the message and meaning of Diriyah and its importance to the Kingdom.
“This means so much to me, to my family as a whole,” she added. “We have seen the process over the past four years, the amount of hard work, the tireless hours of my dad’s work for the past four years here in Saudi.
“And we have seen the transformation of Riyadh, of Diriyah, and the passion of the place that my dad has spread and how much he loves this place.”
The scent of bukhour filled the air and the sounds of ardha music echoed through Wadi Hanifah as history and modernity merged in the form of the many luxury dining experiences. Following a gala dinner in Bujairi Terrace, a light show illuminated the pathways and walls of At-Turaif.
The laser and firework display lit up the Najdi architecture of Salwa Palace, and the sky above it, with the words “The city of the earth,” “Only one Diriyah,” and simply “Diriyah.”
“As a 2030 giga project, we are already opening assets in 2022,” Inzerillo said. “So Turaif, all redone; Bujairi district, 20 new restaurants and after tonight we will take a few days and open to the public in a few days; 2 km of the Wadi Hanifah; new sales centers; welcome centers; community centers. So 2030 is now 2022.”
At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace will officially open to the public on Dec. 4, and Inzerello outlined what is next in store.
“After tonight we are going to open up a lot of assets,” he said. “We have the first hotels under construction that will open next year, the first museums that will open next year, we have already planted 6 million trees on our way to 50 million trees, plants and bushes.
“Every year now we will open assets, we will ground-break assets and we will announce assets every year until 2030.”
Diriyah has long been renowned for its hospitality and generosity, its strength and its power — now it opens its gates to the world to give visitors a taste of the past and a glimpse of the future.
Tuwaiq Academy in Riyadh launches 20 boot camps to boost tech skills
Applicants must be a student or graduate from one of the technical disciplines, and have previous knowledge of or a background in programming
Updated 30 November 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Tuwaiq Academy, under the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, will launch 20 technology boot camps in partnership with major tech firms, including Amazon, Huawei and Alibaba.
The boot camps will offer participants the latest knowledge and expertise, and bridge the gap between modern technologies and business requirements.
Trainees will also develop their skills in advanced technology.
Boot camps will be held at the academy’s headquarters in Riyadh and will target about 500 trainees who will undergo training for about three months.
Accredited certificates of attendance will be provided by the academy at the completion of each boot camp.
The academy is offering a variety of boot camps, including Tuwaiq Camp, Alibaba Cloud Computing Camp, Tuwaiq Amazon Computing Camp, Solutions Architect (Associate), Solutions Architect (Professional), Systems Operation (Associate), AI Camp, Huawei Network Security Camp, and Website Development Camp.
Training will take place between Dec.11 and Jan.15, 2023.
Online registration for the camps can be accessed through the link: https://bootcamp.sa/bootcamps
Technical training programs will be provided in Arabic or English. Applicants must be a student or graduate from one of the technical disciplines, and have previous knowledge of or a background in programming.
Some boot camps require applicants to be graduates with a bachelor’s degree or higher in one of the technical and informatics disciplines, as well as proficiency in the English and full-time learning.
More than 3,000 people benefit from the Tuwaiq Academy through camps and programs it holds in partnership with major international companies specializing in digital, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, programming and drones.
Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organizes sign language workshop for government agencies
The workshop aims to teach the fundamentals of communication with deaf people and those with hearing impairments
Updated 29 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for People with Disabilities organized a workshop for a variety of government sectors titled Fundamentals of communication in sign language” in Riyadh.
The workshop aims to teach the fundamentals of communication with deaf people and those with hearing impairments, as well as to raise awareness in government sectors about dealing and communicating with deaf people.
The workshop was attended by several government agencies, including the National Center for Events, the General Entertainment Authority, the National Center for Measuring the Performance of Public Agencies, the General Authority for Visual and Audiovisual Media, and many others.
The participants had hands-on experience with people with hearing impairments and how to communicate successfully with them.
This program also aims to create awareness among government agencies on the rights of people with hearing disabilities to achieve an inclusive society with sustainable service delivery.
The authority has worked on several awareness workshops for interacting with people with disabilities to achieve an inclusive society that promotes integration and is in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.
Sulaiman Alrumaikhan, a social communication manager at the authority, told Arab News: “The workshop … is a clear step toward ensuring the integration of people with disabilities into society.”
The establishment of such workshops has a tremendous impact on boosting awareness and, as a result, the integration and inclusion of people with disabilities into the labor market and society, he added.
Alrumaikhan added that sign language could be used in various sectors by having their relevant authority train them in the language.