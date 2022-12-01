Kuwait questions UN over ‘allowing Israeli occupations’ criminal violations’

NEW YORK: The international community’s inability to address the Palestinian cause and to hold Israel accountable is the biggest failure in UN history, a Kuwaiti diplomat said on Thursday.
Addressing a General Assembly session on the Palestinian issue, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN Tarek Al-Bannai questioned the international community for “allowing the Israeli occupation (to) carry out systematic criminal violations without being held accountable or punished as if it is above the law.
“For how long UN member countries continue to deal with the just Palestinian cause with double standards? And for how long this silence continues to deprive the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights, as if the rights of the Palestinian people are exempted from international laws?” asked Al-Bannai.
Kuwait’s News Agency cited the diplomat as saying that decades have passed and these questions have not been answered, “and the inability of the international community to address the Palestinian cause and its inability to hold Israel, the occupying force, accountable, is the biggest failure in the UN’s history in general, and (the) Security Council in particular, this is a disgrace.”
He added that the Palestinian people are suffering under the Israeli occupying force “without any clear-cut international reactions to lift this suppression and injustice.”
The Israeli occupation continues violating the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law and international law of human rights, the 1949 Geneva Convention and other global treaties, he noted.
“The occupation is the disease which ... fought, killed, displaced, destroyed families and houses and environment ... of our Palestinian people,” Al-Bannai said.
He cited a report about the Palestinian people which mentioned that expansion of Jewish settlements, namely in East Jerusalem, was threatening creation of the Palestinian state.
According to KUNA, Al-Bannai quoted the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland as saying: “After decades of continuous violence, illegal settlement expansion, stalled negotiations, the conflict has once again reached a boiling point.”
He touched on what was stated by Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese on the human rights situation in Palestine’s occupied territories since 1967, describing it as “a deliberately obsessive, racist and repressive regime aimed at preventing the realization of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.”
He added that by demolishing symbols that express Palestinian identity, the occupation jeopardizes Palestinian cultural existence, and by suppressing Palestinian political activity, the occupation violates the ability of Palestinians to free themselves from foreign domination and control.
The diplomat affirmed that Kuwait strongly supports Palestine to obtain full membership in the UN, and calls on all countries that do not recognize Palestine as a state to review themselves and align their positions with international law.
Al-Bannai renewed Kuwait’s full support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, believing in the importance of its role in easing the suffering of Palestinian refugees.
Kuwait questions UN over ‘allowing Israeli occupations’ criminal violations’
https://arab.news/4rvvn
Kuwait questions UN over ‘allowing Israeli occupations’ criminal violations’
- Kuwaiti diplomat emphasized that his country holds special attention to the Palestinian cause
- “The occupation is the disease which ... fought, killed, displaced, destroyed families and houses and environment ... of our Palestinian people,” Tarek Al-Bannai said
NEW YORK: The international community’s inability to address the Palestinian cause and to hold Israel accountable is the biggest failure in UN history, a Kuwaiti diplomat said on Thursday.