You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli peace activists show presence in West Bank hot spot

Israeli peace activists show presence in West Bank hot spot

A banner is seen as Israeli activists take part in a tour for a group called Breaking the Silence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 2, 2022. The banner reads:
A banner is seen as Israeli activists take part in a tour for a group called Breaking the Silence, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 2, 2022. The banner reads: "You will not succeed in hiding occupation." (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wpqr4

Updated 03 December 2022
AP

Israeli peace activists show presence in West Bank hot spot

Israeli peace activists show presence in West Bank hot spot
  • The video shows a soldier pushing a man to the ground and punching him in the face after a tense standoff with a small group of peace activists
Updated 03 December 2022
AP

HEBRON: Dozens of Israeli peace activists toured the occupied West Bank’s largest city on Friday in a show of solidarity with Palestinians, amid chants of “shame, shame” from ultra-nationalist hecklers.
The encounter in the center of Hebron signaled the widening rift among Israelis over the nature of their society and Israel’s open-ended military rule over the Palestinians, now in its 56th year.
After parliamentary elections last month, the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history is poised to be installed in coming days or weeks, with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power.
In coalition agreements, Netanyahu has already handed key authorities in the West Bank to ultra-nationalist faction leaders, including former fringe figure Itamar Ben-Gvir, known for his anti-Arab rhetoric.
The new roles include oversight of Israeli settlement construction and the paramilitary border police, often deployed in Palestinian population centers.
At the same time, peace activists and pro-Palestinian rights groups have come under attack in recent years from right-wing politicians branding them traitors.
The immediate trigger for Friday’s tour was an incident in volatile Hebron that was caught on video last week.
The video shows a soldier pushing a man to the ground and punching him in the face after a tense standoff with a small group of peace activists.
Another soldier is heard telling the activists: “Ben-Gvir is going to sort things out in this place. That’s it, you guys have lost.”
The soldier uttering the taunts was initially sentenced to 10 days in military jail, but the army then reduced the sentence to six days.
As incoming national security minister, Ben-Gvir will have control over the border police whose troops are often deployed alongside regular soldiers in the West Bank.

As about 200 peace activists arrived in the center of Hebron on Friday, they were greeted by a group of protesters holding a banner reading: “The people of Israel demand: expel the anarchists from Hebron.” One man shouting through a bullhorn yelled, “shame, shame,” as the visitors listened to tour guides in a parking lot, separated from the right-wing protesters by security forces.
Friday’s visit was part of the regular offerings of anti-occupation groups, but turnout was larger than usual because of the election results and last week’s incident in Hebron, said Ori Givati, a spokesman for Breaking the Silence, one of the groups organizing the trip.
He said activists were worried — but also determined to continue their work, including tours to West Bank hot spots like Hebron, where dozens of heavily guarded settlers live in a city of tens of thousands of Palestinians.
“There is definitely fear for the safety, first and foremost for Palestinians under this occupation that are now going to be under a government that promotes hate and racism more than ever toward them, and toward our organization and other organizations and activists that are now in a reality where their activity here is delegitimized, also more than ever,” Givati said.
Those chanting slogans against the peace activists portrayed themselves as defenders of Israeli settlements and soldiers.
Matan Gerafi of the right-wing Im Tirtzu group alleged the activists aimed to discredit soldiers and branded them “anarchists.”
Palestinians were largely out of sight as the Israeli groups faced off.
Issa Amro, a Palestinian activist in Hebron, said he believes the hard-line ideology of Ben-Gvir and others will spread further in Israeli society.
“The settlers here are celebrating the election of their fascist representatives in the government,” he said. “What happens in Hebron will end in Tel Aviv.”

 

Topics: Palestine Jerusalem Israel

Related

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank
Kuwait questions UN over ‘allowing Israeli occupations’ criminal violations’
Middle-East
Kuwait questions UN over ‘allowing Israeli occupations’ criminal violations’

Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini

Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News

Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini

Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini
  • Canada slaps more sanctions on regime
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Black-clad women in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province on Friday joined nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

Online videos showed dozens of women on the streets of the provincial capital Zahedan holding banners that declared “Woman, life, freedom” — one of the main slogans of the protest movement that erupted in mid-September.

“Whether with hijab, whether without it, onwards to revolution,” women dressed in body-covering chador garments chanted in videos posted on Twitter.

Women-led protests have swept Iran since Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code.

Security forces have killed at least 448 protesters, with the largest toll in Sistan-Baluchistan on Iran’s southeastern border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based non-governmental organization.

“It is indeed rare,” IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said of the protests by women in Zahedan, which has seen men take to the streets after Friday prayers for more than two months.

“The ongoing protests in Iran are the beginning of a revolution of dignity,” he said.

“Women and minorities, who have for more than four decades been treated as second-class citizens, are empowered through these protests to come out to the streets and demand their fundamental human rights.”

Baluchi women were among the “most oppressed” in Iran and their protests were the most organized by them so far since demonstrations broke out across the country, Amiry-Moghaddam added.

Scores of men also took to the streets again on Friday, chanting “we don’t want a child-killing government,” footage posted online by activists showed. Security forces were seen opening fire with bird shots and tear gas on male protesters in Taftan, a locality in Sistan-Baluchistan, in a video published by IHR.

A prominent Sunni cleric said it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offenses. Molavi Abdolhamid, a powerful dissenting Sunni voice in the Shiite-ruled country, said it was wrong for the hardline judiciary to charge protesters with “moharebeh” — a term meaning warring against God — which carries the death penalty.

Meanwhile,  Canada has issued additional sanctions against Iran over its denial of rights for women and girls and for cracking down on peaceful protests, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly said.

The latest sanctions target four individuals and five entities that Ottawa said were tied to Tehran’s “systematic human rights violations” and actions that “threaten international peace and security.” She added that Canada “will not stand idly by while the regime’s human rights violations increase in scope and intensity against the Iranian people.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank
Updated 03 December 2022
AFP

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank
  • The Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP its medics “were prevented from dealing with a wounded person who was later declared dead”
Updated 03 December 2022
AFP

HUWARA: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the occupied West Bank, in an incident described by the force as a stabbing and by a Palestinian official as a quarrel.
Israeli police said its border guards were approached by several suspects in the town of Huwara when one “pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them.”
The guards “responded by shooting one suspect and neutralizing him,” police said in a statement, before confirming to AFP the Palestinian was killed.

Israeli machinery demolishes a Palestinian house in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank amid the recent surge in violence in the conflict. (Reuters)

There are regular patrols by Israeli forces through the town of Huwara, which straddles the main road south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.
A member of the Huwara municipality, Wajeh Odeh, told AFP the shooting followed “a quarrel.”
“An Israeli soldier pushed the Palestinian to the floor and shot him from zero distance,” Odeh said.
Heavily armed border guards were deployed along the street following the incident, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.
The Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP its medics “were prevented from dealing with a wounded person who was later declared dead.”
Israeli police said one of its officers suffered minor injuries.
The shooting marks the ninth Palestinian killed since Tuesday in the West Bank, mostly in clashes with or raids by Israeli forces.
In one incident, a man was shot dead after running over a soldier in an alleged car ramming.
The recent surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has alarmed the international community.
On Monday, the UN envoy for Middle East peace, Tor Wennesland, warned the situation in the West Bank was “reaching a boiling point.”
At least 145 Palestinians and 26 Israelis have been killed so far this year across the West Bank, Israel and the contested city of Jerusalem.
Israel has occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War.
The US representative for Palestinian affairs, Hady Amr, on Wednesday said Washington is “deeply aware of the tragic loss of life” in the Palestinian territories.
Those killed in recent months include Israeli soldiers, Palestinian militants and scores of civilians.
Forty-nine Gazans were killed in just three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in August.

 

Topics: Palestine Jerusalem Israel

Related

Kuwait questions UN over ‘allowing Israeli occupations’ criminal violations’
Middle-East
Kuwait questions UN over ‘allowing Israeli occupations’ criminal violations’
Biden should stop arms shipments to far-right Israeli government, ex-diplomats say
World
Biden should stop arms shipments to far-right Israeli government, ex-diplomats say

Syria confirms man killed in October was Daesh chief

Syria confirms man killed in October was Daesh chief
Updated 03 December 2022
AFP

Syria confirms man killed in October was Daesh chief

Syria confirms man killed in October was Daesh chief
  • The security source told the agency that Al-Hashimi “is the same person known as Abdel Rahman Al-Iraqi”
Updated 03 December 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: A Daesh commander killed in Syria in October was the group’s overall leader, a Syrian security source was quoted as saying on Friday by pro-regime media.
The source, quoted by SANA news agency, credited the army and local groups with the operation that led to the death of Daesh chief Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.
Daesh on Wednesday said he died in battle and announced a replacement to head up its remaining sleeper cells.
The US military’s Central Command said Al-Hashimi was killed in an operation carried out by Syrian fighters in Daraa province in the country’s south in mid-October, but said the US provided no support.
In mid-October, Damascus said it had launched a joint operation against Daesh with former rebels in the province.

FASTFACT

The US military’s Central Command said Abu Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi was killed in an operation carried out by Syrian fighters in Daraa province in the country’s south in mid-October, but said the US provided no support.

At the time, SANA identified one of the slain extremists as Abu Abdel Rahman Al-Iraqi.
The security source told the agency that Al-Hashimi “is the same person known as Abdel Rahman Al-Iraqi.”
He was “killed during a security operation” against Daesh carried out by “the Syrian army with local groups” in the city of Jassem on Oct. 15, the security source said.
Daraa province was the cradle of Syria’s 2011 uprising but it returned to regime control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia, which supports the government. The fighters were allowed to keep light weapons.
The province has seen years of security chaos, including killings and clashes, and Daesh terrorists have also claimed attacks there.
A fighter who took part in the operation had told AFP there was “an exchange of information” between rebels and the regime to “identify the houses where the jihadists were hiding.”
“Nobody told us that the Daesh chief was among them,” the fighter had said. Abu Abdel Rahman al-Iraqi was among the jihadists killed in the fighting, he added.
Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, said Iraqi blew himself up in a house where he was dug in after family members left the building.

 

Topics: Syria Daesh

Related

Syria resisting Russia’s efforts to broker Turkiye summit, sources say
Middle-East
Syria resisting Russia’s efforts to broker Turkiye summit, sources say
EU states condemn Syrian regime for using chemical weapons against civilians
Middle-East
EU states condemn Syrian regime for using chemical weapons against civilians

Syria resisting Russia’s efforts to broker Turkiye summit, sources say

Syria resisting Russia’s efforts to broker Turkiye summit, sources say
Updated 02 December 2022
Reuters

Syria resisting Russia’s efforts to broker Turkiye summit, sources say

Syria resisting Russia’s efforts to broker Turkiye summit, sources say
  • Erdogan's government supports rebel fighters who tried to topple President Bashar al-Assad and has accused the Syrian leader of state terrorism
  • Assad says it is Turkiye which has backed terrorism by supporting an array of fighters including Islamist factions
Updated 02 December 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT/ANKARA: Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war.
However, two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and said that things were on track for an eventual meeting between the leaders.
Erdogan’s government supports rebel fighters who tried to topple President Bashar Assad and has accused the Syrian leader of state terrorism, saying earlier in the conflict that peace efforts could not continue under his rule.
Assad says it is Turkiye which has backed terrorism by supporting an array of fighters including Islamist factions and launching repeated military incursions inside northern Syria. Ankara is readying another possible operation, after blaming Syrian Kurdish fighters for a bombing in Istanbul.
Russia helped Assad turn the tide of the war in his favor and says it is seeking a political end to the conflict and wants to bring the two leaders together for talks.
Erdogan has signalled readiness for rapprochement.
Speaking a week after he shook hands with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi last month, after repeatedly saying he could not meet a leader who came to power in a coup, he said Turkiye could “also get things on track with Syria.”
“There can be no resentment in politics,” he said in a televised discussion at the weekend.
However, three sources with knowledge of Syria’s position on possible talks said Assad had rejected a proposal to meet Erdogan with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Two of the sources said Damascus believed such a meeting could boost Erdogan ahead of Turkish elections next year, especially if it addressed Ankara’s goal of returning some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees from Turkiye.
“Why hand Erdogan a victory for free? No rapprochement will happen before the elections,” one of the two said, adding that Syria had also turned down the idea of a foreign ministers’ meeting.
The third source, a diplomat with knowledge of the proposal, said Syria “sees such a meeting as useless if it does not come with anything concrete, and what they have asked for so far is the full withdrawal of Turkish troops.”
Turkish officials said this week the army needed just a few days to be ready for a ground incursion into northern Syria, where it has already carried out artillery and air strikes.
But the government has also said it is ready for talks with Damascus if they focus on security at the border, where Ankara wants Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters pushed from the frontier and refugees moved into ‘safe zones’.
An Assad-Erdogan meeting could be possible “in the not too distant future,” the senior Turkish official said.
“Putin is slowly preparing the path for this,” the official said. “It would be the beginning of a major change in Syria and would have very positive effects on Turkiye. Russia would benefit too... given it is stretched in many areas.”

Topics: Syria Turkiye Russia

Related

Turkiye calls for US understanding ahead of possible Syria operation
Middle-East
Turkiye calls for US understanding ahead of possible Syria operation
Update US-led forces resume normal patrols in Syria video
Middle-East
US-led forces resume normal patrols in Syria

Lebanese facing tax rises and more expensive imports

Employees serve customers at a money transfer office in Lebanon's capital Beirut, on July 27, 2022. (AFP)
Employees serve customers at a money transfer office in Lebanon's capital Beirut, on July 27, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 03 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese facing tax rises and more expensive imports

Employees serve customers at a money transfer office in Lebanon's capital Beirut, on July 27, 2022. (AFP)
  • Government raises exchange rate on imports tenfold in response to devaluation of Lebanese pound
Updated 03 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has officially adopted a new exchange rate on imports ten times the previous level, in a move that will deepen economic misery in a country already suffering hardship.

The new customs exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds a dollar replaces the previous rate of 1,500, which was in use for nearly three years.

The customs dollar is the price for calculating the customs value of imports, and is paid in Lebanese pounds.

Public concern has already risen about the ability to control instability in the markets, as merchants began adding goods to be included on the new rate.

FASTFACT

Amin Salam, caretaker economy minister, said on Friday that he would not authorize any additional fees that would pile further pressure on consumers buying essential items such as food.

Imports in the first seven months of this year reached $10.5 billion, and the total import for the whole year may reach $18 billion, which is a record close to pre-crisis levels, and it was interpreted as a preemption to raise the customs dollar rate.

Imported goods included cars, phones and electrical and electronic equipment.

Amin Salam, the caretaker economy minister, said on Friday that he would not authorize any additional fees that would pile further pressure on consumers buying essential items such as food.

He added that 70 percent of food commodities were exempt, and their prices would not be affected by the new rate.

The remaining products would be studied carefully, he said, adding that the government had “demanded the exemption of additional commodities, which delayed the issuance of the exempted commodities lists.”

Lebanon is suffering its worst economic crises in decades and a dramatic deterioration in the value of the national currency, which hit 41,500 to the dollar on the black market on Friday.

Salam added that his ministry, the Internal Security Forces and the State Security Apparatus had obtained signed pledges from merchants that stock already in Lebanon would be sold at the previous dollar exchange rate.

The merchants signed the pledge after some initial hesitation, he added.

Mounir Al-Bassat, head of the Syndicate of Food Industries in Lebanon, said that most raw materials for the food industry were exempt from customs, and that a lot of food was grown locally.

Al-Bassat said that the share of local produce in markets had risen from less than 30 percent before the economic crisis began to bite to between 50 percent and 60 percent now.

The raising of the exchange rate is one of the demands of the International Monetary Fund, along with raising customs and tax duties.

Bechara Al-Asmar, head of the General Labor Union, told Arab News that the state still had no economic recovery plan.

“All we are doing is reacting. Daily remedies for crises absorbed by the worsening collapse,” he said, adding that the government was paralysed by disagreements.

He noted that the fall in the value of the Lebanese pound had led some employers to pay a portion of salaries in dollars. Those dollars are now subject to a new tax.

Value added tax, or VAT, which is applied on purchases and some services, is also set to rise ten-fold in line with the change in customs rates, and could happen as soon as February when the official exchange rate is unified with the new customs level.

 

Topics: Lebanon tax

Related

Lebanon’s courthouses suffer from judicial paralysis
Middle-East
Lebanon’s courthouses suffer from judicial paralysis
Special Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president
Middle-East
Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president

Latest updates

Twitter exec says moving fast on moderation, as harmful content surges
A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's San Francisco offices on Nov. 1, 2022. (AP)
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
Scheffler makes a late bid to return to No. 1 
Scheffler makes a late bid to return to No. 1 
US whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport -TASS
US whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport -TASS
World’s oldest recorded tortoise Jonathan prepares for 190th birthday party
World’s oldest recorded tortoise Jonathan prepares for 190th birthday party

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.