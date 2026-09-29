WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, hosted a reception honoring Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the Kingdom’s candidate for director-general of the World Health Organization, on the sidelines of meetings of the Pan American Health Organization in Washington D.C. on Monday.

A statement from the Saudi Embassy said the event was attended by Princess Maha bint Mishari, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute, Vice Minister of Health Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih; senior Saudi health officials, diplomats, heads of delegation, and representatives of international organizations and institutions.

The gathering highlighted Balkhy’s career in public and global health and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to international cooperation on strengthening health systems and addressing shared global health challenges.