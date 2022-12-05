Saudi Space Commission announces launch of Saudi Space Accelerator Program

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Space Commission has announced the launch of its Saudi Space Accelerator Program in line with the Kingdom's innovation goals as part of Vision 2030.

According to a SSC statement, the program seeks to enhance the national space sector through the development of its infrastructure and enabling local entrepreneurs and businesses to advance innovative space solutions.

The program addresses the current state of the Kingdom's space sector and proposes proactive space solutions, and will ignite the local ecosystem and determine its maturity level.

It will also ensure that the sector remains viable for years to come, by providing an established business environment for growth and innovation for entrepreneurs to thrive in — overall improving the effectiveness of the commission's future programs and initiatives over the long-run.

The Saudi Space Accelerator Program is being supported by the Future Office for Entrepreneurship Development, that seeks to establish a new business unit within the commission dedicated to enabling the entrepreneurial space scene in the Kingdom.

It aims to assess the current state of the sector, adopt best global practices, and develop a roadmap for local businesses. As for the Saudi Space Accelerator Program, it focuses on providing support to both local and international startups, which will enhance the promising and emerging space sector in the Kingdom. Participating entrepreneurs and startups will be supported in aligning their projects with internationally recognized best practices to achieve the Kingdom's 2030 goals.

By partnering with Techstars, the Saudi Space Commission is launching its first cohort in January 2023 to kickstart this new momentum. Through this first cohort the commission can access a niche market focused on space-related technologies, including drones, avionics, advanced structures, geospatial analytics, and a host of other technologies that contribute to the space industry development.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, both international and local, who are interested in developing their innovative solutions in the space sector are encouraged to apply for the first cohort of the Saudi Space Accelerator Program before December 12.