Bella Hadid wins big at 2022 Fashion Awards in London

DUBAI: Arab celebrities took to the red carpet and global names showed off designs from the Middle East as US Palestinian Dutch model Bella Hadid won the model of the year award during the Fashion Awards 2022 at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday night.

Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Alice Abdel Aziz hit the red carpet in a Fall/Winter 2022 ensemble by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, complete with delicate feathers on the shoulders.

British actress Saffron Hocking and British model Munroe Bergdorf showed off glittering gowns by Lebanese Italian designer Tony Ward. Hocking opted for a sparkling silver column gown, while Bergdorf upped the ante in a larger-than-life royal blue gown emblazoned with silver embellishments.







Hadid was not on hand to receive the prestigious prize, but she did give an on-screen acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli won the designer of the year prize, which was presented to Piccioli by British actress Florence Pugh who was dressed in a backless gown in Valentino’s signature red.

“To me fashion has a responsibility, I feel (I) have a voice and I want to use my voice even for who doesn’t have a voice,” Piccioli told Reuters on the red carpet before the awards.







Other winners included Yvon Chouinard, founder of outerwear brand Patagonia, who received the outstanding achievement award.

In September, Chouinard said he was giving away the apparel company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis. British brand Burberry won the metaverse world and gaming experience award for its ventures into the virtual world.

The red carpet was as glamorous as the ceremony, with stars from around the world putting their best foot forward. Dramatic trains were championed by more than one famous face, with model Adut Akech opting for a train-heavy look by designer Nensi Dojaka as Kristen McMenamy followed suit in a Valentino number while British model Jourdan Dunn showed off a look by Stephane Rolland. British supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a caped shimmering gown by Valentino, complete with ruching on the bodice.