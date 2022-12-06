You are here

  • Home
  • Driven by strong incubation programs, Saudi gaming startups double in 2022 

Driven by strong incubation programs, Saudi gaming startups double in 2022 

Driven by strong incubation programs, Saudi gaming startups double in 2022 
There is a strong collaborative spirit in the Kingdom’s gaming industry. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fbky

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Driven by strong incubation programs, Saudi gaming startups double in 2022 

Driven by strong incubation programs, Saudi gaming startups double in 2022 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become one of the world’s major gaming centers, the number of games startups in the Kingdom almost doubled to 24 in 2022 from 13 last year, according to a report by Nine66. 

The company, an integrated support system for game developers, said this growth was driven by incubation programs.  

The report went on to add that most of the companies employ one to five, or six to 10, staff, putting them in the independent studios category. However, only six companies employ more than 10 people.  

Nine66 is a Savvy Games Group company, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund. It offers global infrastructure, skills development, network, capital, publishing and advisory services to game studios and developers. 

About 80 percent of those who have set up a game studio in Saudi Arabia said the experience was “relatively easy,” according to the report. There is also a strong collaborative spirit in the Kingdom’s gaming industry.  

The report stated that almost 84 percent of the respondents have linked up with other local developers at some point.  

The survey report interviewed 51 game developers from a mix of solo developers, mid-sized teams, and large companies between April and June. 

Even though gaming is extremely popular in the region, there is a comparatively small number of studios compared to the 5,000 across Europe and more than 3,000 in the US, the report said.  

Nearly 67 percent of respondents said financial risks and the lack of a safety net prevented them from establishing startups.  

Almost 35 percent stated that the lack of knowledge of how companies work is a significant factor in why developers cannot start new studios.  

The report noted that access to funding has been challenging for some developers as investors either do not fully understand the sector or have been hesitant to invest in gaming companies, the report said.  

The fact that all game developers interviewed in the report were self-funded indicated a lack of investor support.  

The report stated that most developers — 65 percent — have never tried to seek investment, with the most common reason being that they were not ready to pitch their games. 

Topics: Egamers

Related

Special How Saudi Arabia intends to become a global hub for gaming and esports photos
Sport
How Saudi Arabia intends to become a global hub for gaming and esports
Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy
Sport
Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy

Energy transition will not happen without material transition: Aramco CEO 

Energy transition will not happen without material transition: Aramco CEO 
Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Energy transition will not happen without material transition: Aramco CEO 

Energy transition will not happen without material transition: Aramco CEO 
Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Global energy transition will not happen without a corresponding material transition, the CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. insisted as he set out the path for his company to achieve its net-zero target by 2050. 

Speaking at the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association Forum in Riyadh, Amin Nasser said that more durable and sustainable materials should be used to ensure an environmentally friendly future.  

He said the company is strengthening its focus on materials transition, and cutting-edge research and development, innovation and investments are necessary to achieve the target. 

Nasser added that establishing an advanced materials center in Saudi Arabia could strengthen and complement existing programs and push the boundaries of innovation through global collaboration. 

 “A viable materials transition in parallel with a viable energy transition is urgently needed to build a new world made to last,” he added. 

The executive pointed out that emissions from concrete are projected to total almost 4 gigatons of carbon dioxide by 2050 because of the growth in demand.  

The iron and steel sector accounts for more emissions than the whole of road freight, and global demand for steel alone is expected to rise by more than a third by 2050. 

Nasser said: “To help reduce emissions in this growth environment, more durable and more sustainable materials must be the building blocks of 21st-century life. 

“Just imagine a future where skyscrapers, bridges, planes, cars – including electric ones – and even World Cup football stadiums are built with these advanced materials.”  

Nasser also added that the chemical industry should also strengthen and accelerate its innovation efforts to develop sustainable materials in a cost-effective manner.  

“The big opportunity for the chemical industry is to steadily supplement existing materials as their carbon footprint is lowered too, with more durable and sustainable ones, especially polymer- and carbon-based materials,” he said.  

He added: “I believe the industry should especially focus on finding optimal material solutions, with a lower carbon footprint, in high volume applications.”  

Reaffirming his previous views, Nasser made it clear that oil demand from the petrochemicals sector is likely to remain robust in the future, amid the energy transition journey.  

“Under a net-zero scenario, petrochemicals could still account for more than half of total global oil demand by 2050. That is why our strategy to convert up to 4 million barrels per day of liquids into chemicals by 2030, supported by technology investments, is beginning to take shape,” he added. 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser

Related

Oil Updates — Aramco lowers selling price; Crude climbs after OPEC+ meeting; Japan sets price cap on Russian crude  
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Aramco lowers selling price; Crude climbs after OPEC+ meeting; Japan sets price cap on Russian crude  
SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 
Business & Economy
SABIC and Aramco plan to start crude-to-petrochemicals project in Ras Al-Khair 

Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA

Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago

Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA

Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago

RIYADH: Middle Eastern airlines witnessed a 114.7 percent rise in international air traffic in October 2022 compared to the same period last year, as the aviation industry continues showing strong signs of rebounding from the pandemic, according to the International Air Traffic Authority.

A report released by the organization showed that across carriers in the region capacity increased 55.7 percent compared to October 2021, and load factor climbed 21.8 percentage points to 79.5 percent.

The strong performance by Middle East based airlines was only surpassed by Asia-Pacific carriers in October, which saw a 440.4 percent rise in October traffic compared to a year earlier.

The IATA noted that this increase was built off a very low 2021 base. 

According to the report, total global air traffic — measured in revenue passenger kilometers — increased by 44.6 percent in October, compared to the same month last year, primarily driven by strong air traffic growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East region.

The report further noted that global air traffic is now at 74.2 percent of October 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

“Traditionally, by October we are into the slower autumn travel season in the Northern Hemisphere, so it is highly reassuring to see demand and forward bookings continuing to be so strong. It bodes well for the coming winter season and the ongoing recovery,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

Replying to Arab News at IATA's Annual General Meeting in Geneva, on Dec. 6, Walsh said: "The aviation sector in the Middle East and Asia region is recovering from the pandemic faster and stronger than the rest of the world."

He also noted that Saudi Arabia has a huge ambition in terms of developing the country as a tourist destination, and tangible results are expected to start materializing in 2023 and 2024.

In a separate press release, IATA noted that Middle East carriers are expected to post a loss of $1.1 billion in 2022, but they will rebound strongly in 2023 by posting a profit of $268 million.

According to the press release, passenger demand in the Middle East will witness a growth of 23.4 percent, outpacing capacity growth of 21.2 percent.  

The authority, which represents 290 airlines, revealed that domestic traffic for October 2022 slipped 0.8 percent compared to 12 months earlier, as stringent COVID-19-related travel restrictions in China dampened global figures.

The report added that total domestic traffic in October 2022 was at 77.9 percent of the October 2019 level, while domestic forward bookings remain at around 70 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

On the other hand, international air traffic climbed 102.4 percent in October 2022 compared to the same month last year.

“Governments need to pay attention to the message that air travel is fundamental to how we live and work. That reality should drive policies to enable aviation to operate as efficiently as possible while supporting the industry’s 2050 Net Zero emission goals with meaningful incentives to encourage the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels,” Walsh added.

In November, another IATA report noted that economic headwinds across the globe continued to affect air cargo demand, as Middle Eastern carriers witnessed a 15 percent fall in air cargo volumes in October, compared to the same month in the previous year.

According to the report, air cargo volumes in Asia-Pacific airlines decreased by 14.7 percent in October 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, mainly due to the conflict in Europe, and lower levels of trade and manufacturing activity due to pandemic-related restrictions in China.

Topics: International Air Transport Association (IATA) air traffic

Related

Middle East carriers see 15% fall in air cargo volumes in October: IATA
Business & Economy
Middle East carriers see 15% fall in air cargo volumes in October: IATA

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 

US-based Bechtel bags PMO mandate for Trojena 
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based global engineering consultancy Bechtel has been appointed as the project management consultant for Trojena, a year-round winter sports complex being built in the northwest of Saudi Arabia as part of the futuristic NEOM giga-project.

It is a key development that will contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals of growing tourism and diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons.  

Trojena, which is due to be completed in 2026, is in an area of NEOM where winter temperatures drop below zero and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region.

Such conditions will allow Trojena to offer the Gulf’s first outdoor ski experience and host the 2029 Asian Winter Games. 

One of 10 regions within NEOM, it is about 50 km inland from the Gulf of Aqaba in an area that, like much of the rest of the Kingdom, receives very little rainfall. The site spans 60 sq. km, at an elevation of between 1,500 and 2,600 meters. 

The complex will have year-round skiing, chalets, high-end residences, ultra-luxury hotels and a five-meter-deep manmade lake filled with desalinated sea water. 

“NEOM is without question the most ambitious project in living memory, and we are proud to expand our role to support the Trojena project,” said Jake Mumm, Bechtel’s regional managing director for infrastructure.

He added: “From a construction perspective, NEOM offers once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities for Saudi nationals, who will be helping to open the world’s eyes to the Kingdom’s outstanding natural beauty alongside futuristic technology.”  

Commenting on the bid award, Philip Gullett, executive director of Trojena, said: “NEOM and Trojena continue to attract international firms as collaborators of a new future where people can live, work, and play in harmony with nature. 

“Our vision defies current industry practices and lays the foundation of what sustainable regional and tourist developments can be.” 

“It is inspiring to witness how the world’s leading minds are coming together to redefine sustainability while maintaining a bespoke development that adapts to the surroundings and exceeds visitors’ expectations,” he continued, adding: “Tourists will be able to experience all this at Trojena, a destination unlike any other on earth.”

Topics: NEOM

Related

Exclusive NEOM faces no obstacles to making The Line a reality as KSA has the vision: Top official     
Business & Economy
NEOM faces no obstacles to making The Line a reality as KSA has the vision: Top official     

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 
Updated 06 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 

Saudi government seeking to stimulate local factories with new initiative 
Updated 06 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The seeds of a stronger industrial sector in Saudi Arabia have been sown by the minister of industry and mineral resources as he unveiled a Stimulating Local Industry initiative that would fuel the Kingdom’s ambitious advance into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. 

Bandar Al-Khorayef set out how the plan will stimulate investments in the sector, increase the percentage of local content, raise operational efficiency and improve the competitiveness of the local factories, spur employment and facilitate technology transfer into the region. 

“The Stimulating Local Industry will be an umbrella for many initiatives, including the Future Factories and Promising Factories launched today, in addition to other initiatives that will be announced later,” Al-Khorayef said in a ministry press note. 

The Factories of the Future program plans to transform 4,000 factories with automation and modern technologies into trailblazers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the convergence of emerging technology domains such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and advanced  

According to the ministry, the program will finance up to 75 percent of the project cost and 0ffer financial incentives for the rest of the project. The financial incentive for the company would be a maximum of SR10 million ($2.66 million) granted when the factory is fully operational. 

The other benefits of the scheme include a loan repayment of seven years and an application review process not exceeding eight weeks. Details for applications to the Competitiveness program can be found on the Saudi Industrial Development Fund website. 

Promising Factories is another program that promises to rev up the pace of the industry by offering soft loans through SIDF without seeking personal guarantees or mortgaging the investor’s property. 

The program will facilitate the development of innovative investment and financing tools to encourage the entry of small and medium enterprises into the industrial sector and fill the required financing gap in the sector. 

“This initiative (SLI) reflects the volume of interest that the Kingdom attaches to the development of Saudi industries and confirms the continued endeavor of the industrial system to provide incentives and advantages for local and foreign investors,” the minister said in a statement.  

“It demonstrates the integration of roles between the relevant government agencies in order to provide an attractive environment for industrial investment and to employ the purchasing capabilities of individuals and government agencies, which provides in the industrial sector qualitative opportunities for current manufacturers and future investors,” the statement added. 

Topics: Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef Factories

Related

Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to automate 4,000 factories to meet demand of 4IR: Vice Minister

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 
Updated 06 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 

Oil Updates — Crude up after price cap on Russian oil; Venezuela’s oil exports recover in November 
Updated 06 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after the Group of Seven nations imposed a price cap on Russian seaborne oil on Monday on top of an EU embargo on its crude imports. 

Brent crude futures had risen 38 cents to $83.06 a barrel at 08.10 a.m. Saudi Arabia Standard Time. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents to $77.29 a barrel. 

Futures fell more than 3 percent in the previous session after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. 

The G7 price cap comes as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.  

Supporting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 

The Biden administration is convening a virtual meeting on Thursday with oil and gas executives to discuss how the US can support Ukrainian energy infrastructure, according to a letter seen by Reuters. 

The meeting comes as Russia seeks to cut off Ukraine’s energy supplies and destroy infrastructure as winter approaches with missile attacks. 

“As you know, Ukrainian energy assets are being aggressively targeted in an effort to take advantage of the winter’s coldest temperatures and harshest weather conditions. Together, we can help to boost Ukrainian resilience,” wrote David Turk, US deputy secretary of energy, in a letter to oil and gas executives. 

The meeting is being convened by the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response. It involves members of the Oil and Natural Gas Sector Coordinating Council, which includes 26 trade associations. 

“This meeting is part of DOE’s continued, proactive engagement with industry to ensure that they are prepared to provide steady and reliable energy to their customers at home while exploring areas of collaboration to support our allies abroad,” the Department of Energy said in response to a request for comment. 

Venezuela’s oil exports recovery 

Venezuela last month exported 619,300 barrels per day of crude and fuel as a resumption of shipments to Europe. The reopening of oil processing plants lifted sales by 16 percent over October, according to documents and Refinitiv Eikon data. 

The OPEC member’s exports have this year averaged some 620,000 bpd year to date, slightly below 2021 but are expected to rise in the coming months under a US license to oil major Chevron Corp. as part of a sanctions-easing strategy. 

Italian oil major Eni, another joint venture partner of state company Petroleos de Venezuela, SA, was allocated two crude cargoes in November for debt repayment, carrying a total of 1.85 million barrels of Venezuelan diluted crude to Spain, where Repsol will refine them. 

Exports also benefited from the restart of a PDVSA-Chevron crude upgrader at their Petropiar joint venture in the Orinoco Belt. Nearby, one of Petrolera Sinovensa’s two crude blending plants operated by PDVSA and China National Petroleum Corporation also resumed work. Both had suffered from outages and a lack of diluents to operate. 

A total of 24 cargoes carrying crude and refined products and 224,000 metric tons of methanol and petroleum coke set sail from Venezuelan waters last month, according to the data and PDVSA’s internal export schedules. 

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth highest since September 2021 as PMI hits 58.5
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth highest since September 2021 as PMI hits 58.5
Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia considers new mining index in diversification push

Latest updates

Syrian filmmaker Soudade Kaadan talks ‘Nezouh’ ahead of Red Sea premiere
Syrian filmmaker Soudade Kaadan talks ‘Nezouh’ ahead of Red Sea premiere
Energy transition will not happen without material transition: Aramco CEO 
Energy transition will not happen without material transition: Aramco CEO 
Driven by strong incubation programs, Saudi gaming startups double in 2022 
Driven by strong incubation programs, Saudi gaming startups double in 2022 
Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA
Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA
Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.