Saudi Husein Alireza the first Saudi athlete in the Olympic Museum

RIYADH: Saudi rowing captain Husein Alireza was inducted into the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
The museum hosts exhibits from athletes whose background and stories they find to be unique and inspiring.
Husein was approached by the museum earlier to include his story and take his oars he used at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where he reached the quarterfinals in the Men's Single Sculls, to include them with their permanent exhibits.
A ceremony was held in Lausanne where he officially donated his oars to the museum, becoming the first Saudi athlete to be so honoured.
In attendance was his father and President of the Saudi Rowing Federation, Ali Alireza, members of World Rowing and other international federations.
“These oars have literally had my blood, sweat, and tears on them,” Alireza said.
“I'm so honored and grateful on this occasion and I'd like to thank the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Olympic Committee for their unconditional support from the start of my journey.
“I want this to give inspiration to the youth and let them know you can do what I can do and you can do it better,” he added.
Alireza is currently preparing for the World Rowing Championships to be held in Serbia in September 2023.