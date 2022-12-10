Long-form tweets might be coming soon, Musk hints

You are here

Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in October.
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

  Twitter CEO says new format is 'almost ready' to be rolled out across social media platform
LONDON: Twitter boss Elon Musk suggested long-form tweets might be coming to the platform soon.

In a tweet exchange on Saturday with a platform user who pointed out Musk’s 67 tweets about the so-called “Twitter Files” were “quite the thread,” the Tesla CEO said: “We seriously need long-form tweets!”

The user, named @nichegamer, replied “Wave your magic engineering wand, and get er done my internet son!” Musk answered: “It is almost ready.”

 

 

Since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which was completed in October, Musk has been actively engaging with users’ suggestions for how to improve the social media platform.

Speculations about Twitter’s introduction of long-form were first reported in June, when sources confirmed that the company was preparing to launch a new feature that would support the direct publishing of long-form content on its platform.

Under Musk, Twitter has endured a profound transformation and introduced a number of controversial features that have triggered intense debates across the platform, and prompting some users to leave or reduce their interaction.

On Friday, Musk said in a tweet the company is working on a software update that will reveal to users if their account has been shadowbanned, a practice to block or limit a user account without their knowledge, a stated reason why or how to appeal.

LONDON: British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
John, who is currently on his last-ever global tour, blamed Twitter’s recent policy change as a reason for quitting.
“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” John tweeted to his 1.1 million followers.
“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”
The 75-year-old activist and singer of hits such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” joins a long list of celebrities who have quit Twitter recently including supermodel Gigi Hadid, writer Shonda Rhimes and former White Stripes guitarist Jack White.
“I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?” Musk said in a reply to John’s tweet on Friday.
Since the Tesla Inc. top boss took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal, a series of changes including charging users for a “blue tick,” the roll-back of a policy aimed at tackling misinformation related to COVID-19 and reinstating some previously suspended accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, has attracted widespread backlash.
Musk has also halved the company’s workforce and made deep cuts to its trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

WASHINGTON/DOHA: US football journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, may have been killed, his brother has claimed.

“I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the world cup. I do not believe my brother just died, I believe he was killed,” Eric, who is from the LGBTQ community, was quoted by Daily Mail in a news report.

Wahl said in late November he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

He said World Cup security denied him entry to the United States’ opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

“Free to read: What happened when Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.),” Wahl posted on his Twitter account.

“One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt … And then a security commander approached me. He said they were letting me through and apologized. We shook hands. But the entire episode left me wondering: What’s it like for ordinary Qataris who might wear a rainbow shirt when the world isn’t watching here? What’s that like?,” he also wrote in his Substack platform.

A FIFA representative also later apologized to the journalist.

Qatar’s World Cup organizers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), paid tribute to Wahl’s “enormous love of football” and offered condolences to his family, friends and media colleagues.

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated sportswriter who moved to the Substack online publishing platform, had been tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match earlier on Friday.

His agent, Tim Scanlan, said that Wahl had “appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress in the start of extra time” at the quarter-final match.

Scanlan said attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital,” the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not list a cause of death.

“We are in touch with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes.”

FIFA, football’s world governing body, and Qatar’s international media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Everyone’s emotional and it’s really traumatic,” Scanlan said. “He was a true advocate for both the men’s and women’s games and really just cared deeply about the sport. He was empathetic and just truly a brilliant writer.”

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Wahl wrote that he tested negative for COVID-19 and sought treatment for his symptoms.

“I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” he wrote.

Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day.

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over two fraud charges linked to lease violations, the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at crushing dissent in the city.
Jimmy Lai, who was arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement following widespread protests in 2019 and under the National Security Law imposed by Beijing, was also fined 2 million Hong Kong dollars ($257,000).
His media company, Next Digital, published the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. The publication was forced to close following the arrests of its top executives, editors and journalists last year.
In October, Lai was found guilty of fraud for subletting part of the office space to a secretarial firm, which was also controlled by him, between 2016 and 2020. The second fraud count was for letting the same firm use the media outlet’s office space in an alleged breach of lease agreements from 1998 to 2015.
The court at that time ruled the moves had violated lease agreements with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corp. and that Lai had hidden the fact that the company was occupying space in the building.
Handing down the sentences on Saturday, Judge Stanley Chan said the violations, which he called “organized and planned,” occurred over two decades and that Lai had used his media organization as “an umbrella of protection.”
He said Lai did not feel guilty about the moves, so there was no basis for the court to reduce his jail term.
Lai’s former colleague Wong Wai-keung, who was convicted on a single charge of fraud over the case, must serve 21 months in jail, Chan added.
Lai’s legal team earlier asked the United Nations to investigate his imprisonment and multiple criminal charges as “legal harassment” to punish him for speaking out. The tycoon was previously sentenced to 20 months in jail for his role in unauthorized assemblies.
His national security trial, initially scheduled to begin on Dec. 1, was postponed after Hong Kong leader John Lee asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. If convicted, Lai faces up to life imprisonment.
The enactment of the security law has led to the arrests of many prominent democracy activists in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China’s rule in 1997.
It has also damaged faith in the future of the international financial hub, with increasing numbers of young professionals responding to the shrinking freedoms by moving abroad.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Studio 1932 and Hollywood’s Pressman Film announced on Friday a new partnership that will see the creation of a feature film shot in the Kingdom.

The American production house said it has signed a deal with Studio 1932 to film an action-drama feature based in ancient Arabia.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Studio 1932 on the development of films and tv to be made in Saudi Arabia for global audiences. Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cinema is one of the most interesting developments in the global marketplace for media today,” commented Edward Pressman, producer.

“We are proud to bring 50-plus years of industry experience as well as to share our relationships in the creative and technical spheres of production with the evolving landscape of Saudi media.”

The new partnership is the latest contribution to a flourishing film sector in the country and will be an opportunity to showcase not only the savoir-faire of the Saudi film industry but highlight the Kingdom’s diverse landscapes, regions, history and traditions through the camera lens.

The collaboration of cultural and creative value was made possible by the support of the Saudi Film Commission and the commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the companies also highlighted.

Founded in 1969, Pressman Film has produced over 80 world-class motion pictures that have kickstarted the careers of several of the most prominent figures in the movie industry.

Pressman’s classic productions include “Conan the Barbarian,” “American Psycho,” “The Crow,” “Thank You for Smoking” and “Wall Street,” directed by Oliver Stone, president of the International Jury of the 2022 Rea Sea Film Festival.

LONDON: 

The Saudi Film Commission has launched a grant scheme dedicated to supporting local productions and talent.

The Daw funding program was announced during the Red Sea International Film Festival, which is taking place from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10 in Jeddah. It is designed to stimulate the growth of the Saudi film sector and support private investment in industry.

“Daw is part of our continued efforts to encourage Saudi filmmakers and production companies to express their creativity and help us grow the Saudi film industry,” Saudi Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Eyaf said.

“The commission launched several initiatives over the past few years to develop the sector’s infrastructure and invest in our local talent, because we truly believe in the potential of Saudi filmmakers and production houses and strive to help them show their productions on the global stage.”

The new grant is built upon the success of last year’s Daw Film Competition, which saw 30 winners across five film categories.

Daw offers financial grants for Saudi-based production companies looking to produce short films or feature films.

The program is open from December 11 and will be available for three types of film: fiction, documentaries, and animation.

Applications will go through a rigorous four-step evaluation and will be assessed by a committee of leading experts.

Earlier this year the commission, a Saudi government body affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, unveiled a cash rebate program that is open for local and international production companies, which will stimulate Saudi filmmaking.

The film industry is “one of the most prominent and as well as fastest growing cultural sectors in Saudi Arabia,” said Najla Al-Nomair, chief strategy and business development officer at the Cultural Development Fund.

The film commission aims to develop the sector in the country, creating jobs and increasing the industry’s contribution to the economy.

