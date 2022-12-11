Syrian pound hits new low on black market amid fuel crisis

DAMASCUS: Syria’s nose-diving pound hit a new record low Saturday against the dollar on the black market, according to websites monitoring the exchange rate, as the country faces severe fuel shortages.
The Syrian economy has been battered by more than 11 years of war and crippling Western sanctions, pushing 90 percent of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations.
The exchange rate reached more than 6,000 Syrian pounds to the US dollar for the first time, the websites said, driving up the price of goods.
Syria’s official exchange rate has stood at around 3,015 pounds to the greenback since September — compared to 47 pounds to the dollar in 2011.
The unofficial rate means the currency is now worth almost 99 percent less on the black market than the official rate before the start of the conflict.
An average monthly salary of 130,000 Syrian pounds, according to figures reported in Syrian media, is now worth about $21.
Chronic fuel shortages in the war-torn country have intensified in recent weeks, prompting the government to adopt austerity measures including temporarily instating a reduced working week in the public sector.
Syria’s sporting federation on Wednesday announced the suspension of “all sports activities... until the end of the year” due to the acute shortages.
Syria’s civil war has killed nearly half a million people, displaced millions, fragmented the country and ravaged its economy and infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia's real GDP grows 8.8% in Q3 driven by rise in oil activities: GASTAT
Updated 19 min 55 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 8.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year driven by an increase in oil activities, according to a report released by the General Authority for Statistics.
GASTAT noted that the real GDP growth in the third quarter was up 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of this year.
According to the report, oil activities in the third quarter increased 14.2 percent year-on-year, and 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.
The report further pointed out that non-oil activities in the Kingdom also grew 6 percent year-on-year, while it decreased by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Government activities also rose by 2.5 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
The GASTAT report further noted that crude petroleum and natural gas grew by 14.8 percent year-on-year, thus contributing 35.2 percent to the national GDP.
“The non-oil economic activities outside the government contributed with a share of 50.7 percent to GDP, with the manufacturing (excluding petroleum refining) with a share of 7.8 percent being the most important sub-category within the non-oil economy,” the report said.
Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the US.
US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a barrel, a new low for 2022. Brent crude settled 5 cents lower at $76.10 per barrel on Friday.
OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, plays an instrumental role in supporting market stability, according to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.
Al Ghais made this remark on the sixth anniversary of the group’s formation.
“Six years later, the framework continues to play an instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the necessary investment to ensure energy security,” Al Ghais said in a statement.
OPEC+ last met on Dec. 4. and agreed to roll over its existing output policy.
Earlier in October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.
Exxon completes sale of Chad, Cameroon operations for $407 million
Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday closed a $407 million sale of its operations in Central Africa’s Chad and Cameroon to London-listed firm Savannah Energy PLC.
Exxon has been exiting African operations with declining crude oil production to focus on its massive liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique and on more lucrative operations in the Americas. It recently retired from a platform in Equatorial Guinea and is preparing to leave that country.
Savannah acquired Exxon’s 40 percent stake in the Doba oil project, which comprises seven producing oilfields with a combined output of 28,000 barrels per day, it said in a corporate filing.
The fields were producing 33,700 bpd when negotiations were disclosed last year. Exxon’s stake was previously estimated to be worth $360 million.
Savannah has operated in Nigeria and Niger. The British firm also will take over Exxon’s 40 percent indirect interest in the Chad-Cameroon export transportation system — a 1,081-km pipeline and floating storage and offloading facility offshore in Cameroon.
Saudi’s color cosmetics market was worth nearly SR2.3 billion ($615 million) in 2021
Updated 11 December 2022
Jumana Al Tamimi
RIYADH: Amid growing economic opportunities for Saudi women and their increasing participation in the workforce, another stunning economic reality is emerging: sales of colored cosmetics in Saudi Arabia are steadily rising.
The growth in sales, however, is not only due to women’s economic participation. There are also social aspects, including the presence of many famous Saudi makeup artists on social media, the style of celebrities in various TV dramas, and major events taking place in the Kingdom and other Gulf region countries.
All these factors combined placed Saudi Arabia, a country with a population of nearly 35.5 million, at the top of the Gulf markets for colored cosmetics, researchers and stylists said.
Saudi’s color cosmetics market was worth nearly SR2.3 billion ($615 million) in 2021, and has recorded a growth rate of 18 percent, said Amna Abbas, a consultant in beauty, health and fashion at Euromonitor, a market research company headquartered in London.
The colored cosmetics category “has witnessed a strong rebound to pre-pandemic levels in the Kingdom in 2022. In the next five years, retail sales are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6 percent, reaching SR3 billion by 2026,” Dubai-based Abbas told Arab News.
In a perfect world
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors, in particular, and Arab countries in general, are considered a driving force for international cosmetic companies because of the high demand and the fast growth rates, according to industry reports.
International Euromonitor figures show that the global value of the beauty and personal care industry in 2021 was estimated at $530 billion, with a growth rate of 7 percent. The Middle East and North Africa recorded nearly $36 billion, rising 15 percent annually.
Beauty and personal care products include hair care, fragrances, skin care, bath and shower and color cosmetics. Other products, such as men’s grooming, oral care, deodorants, and sunscreen, follow the hierarchy.
A considerable part of the cosmetic sales in the Arab region comes from particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Researchers said the two countries contributed to a strong rebound of growth in the cosmetics industry.
Both countries witnessed the return of occasions and events on state, business and personal levels, including huge gatherings related to NEOM in Saudi Arabia, the World Expo in Dubai, and the World Cup in Doha. In addition, increasing numbers of tourists to both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, after easing travel restrictions in the post-pandemic era, are also considered among the factors behind the high cosmetics sales.
According to Research & Markets, a Dublin-based research organization with hundreds of clients around the globe, the Gulf Cooperation Council color cosmetics markets, which was “estimated at $1.27 billion in 2021, is expected to increase to $2.31 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent.”
The report concluded that Saudi Arabia has the highest sales of cosmetic products in the Gulf region due to its large population and an increasing number of women in the workforce.
More economic opportunities for Saudi women give them “more incentive to invest in color cosmetics to portray a well-groomed and professional appearance,” said Abbas.
Growing demand for makeup
Asma Lootah, a UAE-certified stylist and celebrity makeup artist, does not believe wearing makeup is mainly connected to going to work but to social factors.
“It is related to certain social norms, for example, when a woman compares herself with other females in the family or her friends. This is what could make a woman wear makeup or not,” Lootah told Arab News.
And in Saudi Arabia, the social network has significant importance, Lootah said. “Saudi woman looks at her working environment as a form of social gathering…Working women in a department store look at each other as members of one family. The dynamics (among the workers) are different from us (in UAE),” she explained. In UAE, there are different nationalities of workers, “but in Saudi Arabia, they are all (or most of them are) Saudis.”
Furthermore, the active presence of many famous Saudi female makeup artists on social media increases the demand for makeup, stressed Lootah. Saudi women follow celebrities, influencers and official accounts of their favorite color cosmetics brands on social media to stay up to date, said Abbas.
In response, “players (cosmetic companies) routinely collaborate with celebrities, influencers and makeup artists to promote their products and align their brands with the latest global beauty trends,” she added.
In 2021, Sephora, a French multi-national personal care and beauty product retailer, created an exclusive capsule range with (Saudi) local makeup guru Waad Al-Turki. It also created a limited-edition box of color cosmetics with local artist (Saudi designer) Ethar Balkhair to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Al-Turki has 2.8 million followers on her Instagram and is among the top renowned Saudi makeup artists. In addition, Nora Bo Awadh, who has 3.6 million followers, and Zainab Muabber, who has almost half-a-million followers on Instagram, is among the famous makeup artists in Saudi Arabia.
“Thanks to the further education and knowledge among new generations and social media, there is an increase in demand for colored cosmetics,” said Dima Saad, marketing director at Clarins, a well-known French cosmetic and skin care brand that has 600 boutiques and counters in outlets such as Debenhams and Sephora the Middle East.
Clarins, Saad explained, looks at the Saudi market as one of the significant future growth markets in the Arab region because it is fast growing. However, the brand does not yet have its boutique in the Kingdom, hoping it will result in the future.
Not just skin deep
Lamis Beauty shop is another cosmetics business for Korean brands. It is entering the Saudi market through being part of the makeup store of Watsons, a Hong Kong chain for health and beauty care.
Being part of four Watsons stores in Riyadh, Kate Wooyeon Park is offering Korean products to the Gulf market, which she describes as a “young and has lots of potentials” market, where young women have high-spending power and media plays a role too.
“So, in Korean drama, the main character is always beautiful, but they don’t have heavy makeup…We have the makeup without makeup,” she told Arab News.
“Korean people always focus on skin care first and later makeup. The beauty of Korean products is that they focus more on glowing and flawless skin. But in this region, they focus more on makeup like eye makeup, strong lip liners and lipsticks,” said Park.
For Park, makeup sales constitute nearly 55 percent, while skin care holds 35 percent of sales. The rest comes from hair and body products.
However, it is the opposite in Korea, where women buy more skin care products.
Even among Arab Gulf countries, makeup preferences among women are different. Some like “heavy makeup with smoky eyes.” But Lootah said others, like in Saudi Arabia, prefer the subtle natural makeup.
Meanwhile, well-known cosmetic brands and chains that are aware of the social and economic changes in Saudi Arabia are seeking to boost their businesses in the Saudi market further.
For example, Sephora will have 43 stores in Saudi Arabia this year. It has 86 stores overall in the Gulf region.
“Sephora views the Gulf region as one of its important markets,” said a Sephora spokesperson in a statement sent to Arab News. “Most of our regional store network is in the Kingdom. Our aim is to bring Sephora closer to the different Saudi communities and make it accessible to everyone.”
The cosmetic business is also resilient, as it is one of the few sectors that endured the universal lockdown.
On the contrary, Lootah said people became more interested in buying makeup products after the lockdown, as these items sprung “instant happy feelings” when the box was opened.
“Many women buy makeup products, even if they are not good at wearing makeup, because it gives instant feelings of pleasure.”
Sanofi set to open regional headquarters in Riyadh, expand activities
Multinational pharmaceutical firm will be able to improve collaboration with local partners and capitalize on emerging opportunities created by the healthcare transformation underway in the country
Updated 11 December 2022
Reina Takla
RIYADH: Having officially received its regional headquarters license recently, Sanofi is keen to expand its activities in Saudi Arabia further, said Niven Al-Khoury, the multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company’s general manager for general medicines in the Kingdom and Gulf countries.
“This is a vital move as we reinforce our commitment as a strategic partner to the Saudi Vision 2030,” she told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
According to Al-Khoury, with its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Sanofi will also be able to improve collaboration with local partners, bring additional investment to the country and better capitalize on emerging opportunities created by the healthcare transformation underway in the country.
“Ultimately, this will allow us to be closer to where our patients and customers are and serve their needs faster and more efficiently, helping improve the quality of life for people and communities across the Kingdom,” she said.
Nurturing Saudi talent
With a rich history spanning more than 50 years, Sanofi has had a longstanding presence in the Kingdom. Today, it has more than 380 employees in Saudi Arabia, of which 207 are Saudi.
“We have been steadfast in our support of Vision 2030, which prioritizes nurturing Saudi talent,” Al-Khoury said. “More than 50 percent of our staff across various functions is Saudi. We are also strategizing to enhance Saudization in the company over the next three years.”
In addition, Sanofi provides a diverse array of educational and training programs for local healthcare practitioners.
“These programs effectively raise awareness about the latest treatments and technologies in diabetes management, which can help significantly reduce diabetes cases in this region,” explained Al-Khoury.
Over the last five years, Sanofi has delivered educational programs to thousands of healthcare professionals in the region — many of whom are talented Saudis. Additionally, it has established several strategic projects to empower pharmacy students and graduates.
“The most important of these is the Step Academy, which started in 2018. It includes summer training and employment in cooperation with King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, King Saud University and Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh,” explained Al-Khoury. “To date, we have trained more than 250 male and female students.”
Diabetes management
Saudi Arabia ranks among the top 20 countries worldwide for the prevalence of diabetes. There are an estimated 4.2 million diabetes patients in the country, of which around 1.8 million are undiagnosed. Given these alarming numbers, there is an urgent need for a holistic approach to diabetes management.
Sanofi addresses this by delivering individualized care through innovative medicines, digital solutions, education and collaboration through impactful partnerships.
“Sanofi’s innovative offerings, including therapies and digital solutions, have a favorable safety profile, HbA1c-lowering attributes, as well as a substantially reduced risk of weight gain to help patients manage their condition effectively,” Al-Khoury said.
She said that Sanofi’s ambition is to be the leading digital healthcare platform for patients, providers and researchers, combining innovative therapeutic options with smart solutions to make life easier for patients using insulin.
Amongst its notable collaborations, Sanofi signed a memorandum of agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Health and Saudi Health Council to adopt a Comprehensive Diabetes Management program, including diabetes education for primary healthcare centers.
Sanofi works with its partners, the Saudi Ministry of Health and Saudi Health Council, to provide an array of educational and training programs for healthcare practitioners.
“In 2022, we helped train more than 1,000 primary care practitioners in the Kingdom to support patients living with diabetes,” Al-Khoury informed.
Through its scientific research and continuing medical education programs, Sanofi brings innovation, improved access to quality healthcare, enhances the practice of medicine and further builds sustainable healthcare for society.
Since 2020 Sanofi launched and completed three real-world evidence studies in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, analyzing a dataset of around 1,000 subjects. These generated valuable insights into real clinical practice and a better understanding of the patient pathway.
“The results of these studies are expected to be published in international scientific journals and conferences,” Al-Khoury said. “We are also preparing for a new RWE study, expected to be launched in Saudi Arabia in 2023.”
Individualized patient care
There is an enormous demand for individualized patient care for patients living with diabetes, she informed. As such, Sanofi is working closely with healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care for patients through its range of therapeutic options, smart devices and services.
Sanofi uses a broad portfolio of digital and personal technology to deliver better outcomes for people living with diabetes in the Kingdom.
According to Al-Khoury, raising awareness and improving access to new standards of care is also crucial as are providing educational and training programs for healthcare practitioners, physicians as well as pharmacists.
“This will help facilitate comprehensive, high-quality healthcare to people living with diabetes and bolster the country’s public health,” she said. “It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to have a comprehensive, effective and integrated health system, as well as allow equitable access to health services.”
Innovative portfolio
Sanofi’s innovative portfolio in the areas of diabetes, cardiovascular, vaccines, rare disease, immunology, oncology, and consumer healthcare empowers it to serve a wide range of patients in the Kingdom.
“We are a strategic partner to the Kingdom’s robust healthcare sector and key contributor to the nation’s economic diversification strategy and aspirations,” said Al-Khoury.
According to her, Sanofi is committed to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to reduce the burden of imported medicines, generate high-skilled jobs, achieve national drug security, increase foreign direct investment and help position the Kingdom as the regional hub for biopharma and vaccine manufacturing.
“Sanofi is reinforcing its presence in the Kingdom and strengthening its partnership with the Saudi government by transferring its technology and know-how and localizing the manufacturing of its insulins and vaccines,” Al-Khoury added.
Recently, Sanofi has signed a strategic partnership with Saudi-based Sudair Pharmaceutical Co. for the technology transfer and localization of Sanofi’s full insulin portfolio to fulfill the demand of the Saudi market. In addition, this union will increase local production and ensure national drug security to serve and meet the community’s needs.
Digital transformation
What’s more, Sanofi is enhancing patient care through digital transformation. It has developed tools that can be integrated into patients’ daily routines while offering individualized care. Its smart solutions make life easier for patients using insulin.
It launched “My Dose Coach” in the Gulf region, a first-of-its-kind approved digital titration solution that helps patients and healthcare professionals to work together toward target fasting blood glucose and hence better control through insulin dose optimization.
“This also allows healthcare professionals to gain a more comprehensive view of patients to read trends and patterns and not just numbers, allowing them to work remotely to make better medical decisions,” concluded Al-Khoury.
CAIRO: Bahrain-based startup Calo secured $13 million in a pre-series A funding round co-led by venture capital firms Nuwa Capital and STV.
Established in 2019, Calo is a foodtech company that serves personalized meal subscriptions for busy people through its healthy and rotating menu of over 500 options.
Operating in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait, the company plans to utilize its funding to double down on existing markets while exploring opportunities for regional expansion.
Calo has recently announced its expansion into Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia and other cities in the UAE and Kuwait.
“We’re delivering millions of meals per year and have consistently been quadrupling in growth year over year. We foresee this trend continuing over the next few years as the wellness wave continues to grow,” said Ahmed Alrawi, CEO of Calo, in a press statement.
The company has almost 700 employees worldwide and has raised $26.5 million since its inception.
The funding round saw participation from Khwarizmi Ventures, Al Faisaliah Group, AlRajhi Family Office and other investors.
The Morni show in Egypt
Saudi Arabia-based mobility solutions company Morni has announced a $10 million investment that targets new acquisitions in Egypt’s mobility space.
The company has partnered with acquisition and mergers advisory firm Exists.me with an agreement set to run until 2023.
“The Egyptian market will be a worthwhile new addition as we start multiple upcoming deals, and will get us closer to our goal to cover 100 million vehicles with our products by 2030,” Shehail Alshehail, managing director of Morni, said in a statement.
Founded in 2015, Morni is a super app for mobility solutions that offer towing and roadside assistance services while providing logistics options for vehicles in emergencies.
The company has over 2 million downloads and 1.2 million customers and has raised $14.7 million in total funding.
Order of the week
Egypt’s B2B marketplace OneOrder last week raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Nclude after raising $1 million in February 2022.
Launched this year, the company connects restaurants to suppliers by utilizing its proprietary technology to improve the supply chain.
Since its launch, the company has raised $10.5 million in funding with investors like Egypt’s A15.
“We are delighted by the level of adoption and growth we have recorded over the past year, which is a testament to the fact that we are addressing a huge unmet demand in our region,” said Tamer Amer, co-founder and CEO OneOrder.
“Asides from improving efficiency, we are reducing costs and impacting restaurants’ bottom lines by saving them time through operational efficiency and money through improved purchasing power and economies of scale,” he added.
OneOrder has up to 600 stock-keeping units and recently partnered with financial technology provider Paymob.