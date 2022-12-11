Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova shines in Lebanese label at European Film Awards

DUBAI: Oscar-nominated Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova was a vision as she stepped out in a glittering black gown from Lebanese couturier Georges Chakra at the 35th edition of the European Film Awards on Saturday, held at the Harpa concert hall in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

The actress opted for a piece from the label’s fall-winter 2023 couture collection, featuring a fitted, sheer bodice with see-through sleeves, according to reports.

Bakalova made her debut with her portrayal of the character Milena in the 2017 movie “XIIa.” However, she came into the limelight after playing the role of Tutar Sagdiyev in 2020’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” a critically acclaimed mockumentary. For her role as Tutar, the actress went on to receive the prestigious Critics’ Choice Movie Award and was also nominated for the Academy Awards.

The actress was most recently in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which released on Disney+, where she voiced the character of Cosmo the Space Dog.

The young actress will also be seen in several upcoming projects, including “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” “The Honeymoon,” “Fairyland,” “Triumph,” and “Electra.”

Meanwhile, at the European Film Awards, Ruben Ostlund’s satire “Triangle of Sadness” dominated, winning for best film, director and screenwriter, as well as best actor for Zlatko Buric.

Ostlund dedicated his best director award to the late South African actor Charlbi Dean, who died in August at the age of 32.

Vicky Krieps won the European actress award for her performance as Empress Elisabeth of Austria in “Corsage.”

“Mariupolis 2” took the documentary award, which was picked up by the daughter of its director, Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed in Ukraine. “He lost his life in a kind of selflessness most of us can’t hope to achieve — delivering medicine to people. I feel so fortunate to have had someone so brilliant in my life,” she said as she picked up the award, according to a report in Variety.

Other presenters during the evening included Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”), Italian actor Lorenzo Zurzolo (“EO”), Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur, German actor Nina Hoss, French-Algerian actor Dali Benssalah and German actor Albrecht Schuch.