Qatar’s FIFA World Cup driving mobile advertisement spending in 2022: Report 

RIYADH: The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, along with Beijing Winter Olympics in February drove mobile advertisement spending in 2022, according to a study conducted by market intelligence firm data.ai.
Earlier in November, S&P Global Market Intelligence in its report noted that total digital advertisement spending globally could hit $534 billion in the 2022-2023 period, primarily driven by the Qatar World Cup, and the US mid-term elections.
Touted to be the biggest sporting event in 2022, FIFA World Cup is expected to reach 5 billion people across all platforms, the global football body’s president Gianni Infantino said.
The events like FIFA World Cup and Beijing Winter Olympics event will help global spending on mobile advertising to reach $362 billion in 2023 as consumers worldwide are expected to spend trillions of hours on their Android and Apple devices, noted the data.ai report, formally known as App Annie.
The study added that this forecast is about 7.7 percent higher than the previously projected $336 billion of advertisement spending for 2022, and almost 25 percent up, compared to $295 billion last year.
“Mobile will take over the share of advertising wallet as more time than ever before is spent in apps, with total hours on the track to surpass 4 trillion on Android phones alone in 2022,” the report said.
However, it noted that the growth of advertisement spending will slow in the face of economic headwinds.
The study, however, did not provide the exact figures for the projected hours users will spend on Apple devices.
The report further pointed out that short video apps are also driving growth in the sector, despite global economic headwinds.
“Spend in brand advertising will help bolster the effects of dipping spend on performance marketing in the face of tightened marketing budgets,” the report further noted.
data.ai added that the time spent on mobile devices is expected to rise by half and surpass six trillion hours by 2028.
It added that mobile-centricity, advances in connected technology, expansion of casual and core gaming, 5G rollout, demand for digital connection, self-expression and deepening personalization of apps will fuel sustained growth in time spent.
The report, however, flagged that economic headwinds and privacy regulations will dampen mobile gaming spending this year and next year.
"Consumer spending in mobile gaming will fall 5 percent in 2022 to $110 billion, and it is expected to again go down by 3 percent in 2023 to $107 billion,” it added.
The report went on and said that seven applications including HBO Max and Chinese video platform iQiyi are expected to enter the $3 billion club, joining the likes of Netflix, Disney+, YouTube and TikTok.
Saudi energy minister sees no clear results yet from Russia price cap
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman: ‘Consensus has positive implications on the market’
RIYADH: Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday the impact of European sanctions on Russian crude oil and price cap measures "did not bring clear results yet" and its implementation was still unclear.
The Group of 7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into effect on Dec. 5 as the West tries to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
Russia has said it would not abide by the measure even if it has to cut its production.
"What is happening now in terms of sanctions and price caps imposed and all of it really did not bring clear results, including measures implemented on Dec. 5, we see a state of uncertainty in implementation," Prince Abdulaziz told a forum held following the country's 2023 budget announcements in Riyadh.
Prince Abdulaziz said Russia's reaction and what actions it would take in response to these tools was another aspect that needed to be taken into consideration when looking at the state of play in global markets.
"These tools were created for political purposes and it is not clear yet whether they can achieve these political purposes," he said, referring to the price cap.
Other factors affecting the market going into 2023 include China's COVID-19 policies. The impact on China's economy from easing Covid restrictions still "needs time", he said.
Central banks' actions to tame inflation were also still a factor.
"Central banks are still preoccupied with managing inflation, no matter the cost of these measures and their possible negative impact on global economic growth."
The decision of The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to cut production by 2 million barrels per day on Oct. 5 was proven to be the correct one when recent developments are taken into consideration, he said.
The alliance last met on Dec. 4 and decided to keep output unchanged amid a weakening economy and uncertainty over how the Russian price cap would affect the market.
Prince Abdulaziz said the alliance would continue to focus on market stability in the year ahead.
He also said he insisted that every OPEC+ alliance member take part in decision-making.
"Group action requires agreement and therefore I continue to insist that every OPEC+ member, whether a big or small producer...be a part of decision-making," Prince Abdulaziz told the forum.
"Consensus has positive implications on the market."
Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grows 8.8% in Q3 driven by rise in oil activities: GASTAT
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 8.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year driven by an increase in oil activities, according to a report released by the General Authority for Statistics.
GASTAT noted that the real GDP growth in the third quarter was up 2.1 percent compared to the second quarter of this year.
According to the report, oil activities in the third quarter increased 14.2 percent year-on-year, and 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.
The report further pointed out that non-oil activities in the Kingdom also grew 6 percent year-on-year, while it decreased by 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Government activities also rose by 2.5 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
GASTAT report further noted that crude petroleum and natural gas grew by 14.8 percent year-on-year, thus contributing 35.2 percent to the national GDP.
“The non-oil economic activities outside the government contributed with a share of 50.7 percent to GDP, with the manufacturing (excluding petroleum refining) with a share of 7.8 percent being the most important sub-category within the non-oil economy,” the report said.
Earlier in November, a report released by the World Bank suggested that Saudi Arabia’s economy is expected to grow 8.3 percent in 2022, before moderating to 3.7 percent and 2.3 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The World Bank report added that growth in the oil sector is driving the Kingdom’s economy forward.
The International Monetary Fund also noted that Saudi Arabia will maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among the Group of 20 countries despite economic headwinds.
In its report released in November, IMF fixed its forecast for the Saudi economy’s growth during 2022 at 7.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index increased by 14.1 percent in October, compared to the same month a year ago.
In another report, GASTAT noted that the growth in IPI in October was driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activity.
In October, mining and quarrying grew by 12 percent compared to the same month last year, as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in October 2022.
On the other hand, manufacturing activity increased by 23.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies decreased by 1.8 percent.
“Compared to September 2022, overall IPI increased by 0.3 percent supported by the rise in the manufacturing sector which increased by 5 percent. On the other hand, the mining & quarrying sector, and electricity and gas supplies decreased by 0.7 percent, and 11 percent respectively,” the report added.
The growth of IPI in the Kingdom turned positive in May 2021, and it has been showing steady growth since then.
According to GASTAT, IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output.
Oil Updates — Crude prices down; OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability
RIYADH: Oil prices settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the US.
US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a barrel, a new low for 2022. Brent crude settled 5 cents lower at $76.10 per barrel on Friday.
OPEC chief says OPEC+ plays crucial role in supporting market stability
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, plays an instrumental role in supporting market stability, according to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais.
Al Ghais made this remark on the sixth anniversary of the group’s formation.
“Six years later, the framework continues to play an instrumental role in supporting market stability, which is essential for growth and development, as well as attracting the necessary investment to ensure energy security,” Al Ghais said in a statement.
OPEC+ last met on Dec. 4. and agreed to roll over its existing output policy.
Earlier in October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.
Exxon completes sale of Chad, Cameroon operations for $407 million
Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday closed a $407 million sale of its operations in Central Africa’s Chad and Cameroon to London-listed firm Savannah Energy PLC.
Exxon has been exiting African operations with declining crude oil production to focus on its massive liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique and on more lucrative operations in the Americas. It recently retired from a platform in Equatorial Guinea and is preparing to leave that country.
Savannah acquired Exxon’s 40 percent stake in the Doba oil project, which comprises seven producing oilfields with a combined output of 28,000 barrels per day, it said in a corporate filing.
The fields were producing 33,700 bpd when negotiations were disclosed last year. Exxon’s stake was previously estimated to be worth $360 million.
Savannah has operated in Nigeria and Niger. The British firm also will take over Exxon’s 40 percent indirect interest in the Chad-Cameroon export transportation system — a 1,081-km pipeline and floating storage and offloading facility offshore in Cameroon.
Syrian pound hits new low on black market amid fuel crisis
DAMASCUS: Syria’s nose-diving pound hit a new record low Saturday against the dollar on the black market, according to websites monitoring the exchange rate, as the country faces severe fuel shortages.
The Syrian economy has been battered by more than 11 years of war and crippling Western sanctions, pushing 90 percent of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations.
The exchange rate reached more than 6,000 Syrian pounds to the US dollar for the first time, the websites said, driving up the price of goods.
Syria’s official exchange rate has stood at around 3,015 pounds to the greenback since September — compared to 47 pounds to the dollar in 2011.
The unofficial rate means the currency is now worth almost 99 percent less on the black market than the official rate before the start of the conflict.
An average monthly salary of 130,000 Syrian pounds, according to figures reported in Syrian media, is now worth about $21.
Chronic fuel shortages in the war-torn country have intensified in recent weeks, prompting the government to adopt austerity measures including temporarily instating a reduced working week in the public sector.
Syria’s sporting federation on Wednesday announced the suspension of “all sports activities... until the end of the year” due to the acute shortages.
Syria’s civil war has killed nearly half a million people, displaced millions, fragmented the country and ravaged its economy and infrastructure.
Saudi’s color cosmetics market was worth nearly SR2.3 billion ($615 million) in 2021
RIYADH: Amid growing economic opportunities for Saudi women and their increasing participation in the workforce, another stunning economic reality is emerging: sales of colored cosmetics in Saudi Arabia are steadily rising.
The growth in sales, however, is not only due to women’s economic participation. There are also social aspects, including the presence of many famous Saudi makeup artists on social media, the style of celebrities in various TV dramas, and major events taking place in the Kingdom and other Gulf region countries.
All these factors combined placed Saudi Arabia, a country with a population of nearly 35.5 million, at the top of the Gulf markets for colored cosmetics, researchers and stylists said.
FASTFACTS
• Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors, in particular, and Arab countries in general, are considered a driving force for international cosmetic companies because of the high demand and the fast growth rates.
• The global value of the beauty and personal care industry in 2021 was estimated at $530 billion, with a growth rate of 7 percent. The Middle East and North Africa recorded nearly $36 billion, rising 15 percent annually.
Saudi’s color cosmetics market was worth nearly SR2.3 billion ($615 million) in 2021, and has recorded a growth rate of 18 percent, said Amna Abbas, a consultant in beauty, health and fashion at Euromonitor, a market research company headquartered in London.
The colored cosmetics category “has witnessed a strong rebound to pre-pandemic levels in the Kingdom in 2022. In the next five years, retail sales are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6 percent, reaching SR3 billion by 2026,” Dubai-based Abbas told Arab News.
In a perfect world
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors, in particular, and Arab countries in general, are considered a driving force for international cosmetic companies because of the high demand and the fast growth rates, according to industry reports.
International Euromonitor figures show that the global value of the beauty and personal care industry in 2021 was estimated at $530 billion, with a growth rate of 7 percent. The Middle East and North Africa recorded nearly $36 billion, rising 15 percent annually.
Beauty and personal care products include hair care, fragrances, skin care, bath and shower and color cosmetics. Other products, such as men’s grooming, oral care, deodorants, and sunscreen, follow the hierarchy.
A considerable part of the cosmetic sales in the Arab region comes from particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Researchers said the two countries contributed to a strong rebound of growth in the cosmetics industry.
Both countries witnessed the return of occasions and events on state, business and personal levels, including huge gatherings related to NEOM in Saudi Arabia, the World Expo in Dubai, and the World Cup in Doha. In addition, increasing numbers of tourists to both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, after easing travel restrictions in the post-pandemic era, are also considered among the factors behind the high cosmetics sales.
According to Research & Markets, a Dublin-based research organization with hundreds of clients around the globe, the Gulf Cooperation Council color cosmetics markets, which was “estimated at $1.27 billion in 2021, is expected to increase to $2.31 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent.”
The report concluded that Saudi Arabia has the highest sales of cosmetic products in the Gulf region due to its large population and an increasing number of women in the workforce.
More economic opportunities for Saudi women give them “more incentive to invest in color cosmetics to portray a well-groomed and professional appearance,” said Abbas.
Growing demand for makeup
Asma Lootah, a UAE-certified stylist and celebrity makeup artist, does not believe wearing makeup is mainly connected to going to work but to social factors.
“It is related to certain social norms, for example, when a woman compares herself with other females in the family or her friends. This is what could make a woman wear makeup or not,” Lootah told Arab News.
And in Saudi Arabia, the social network has significant importance, Lootah said. “Saudi woman looks at her working environment as a form of social gathering…Working women in a department store look at each other as members of one family. The dynamics (among the workers) are different from us (in UAE),” she explained. In UAE, there are different nationalities of workers, “but in Saudi Arabia, they are all (or most of them are) Saudis.”
The colored cosmetics category has witnessed a strong rebound to pre-pandemic levels in the Kingdom in 2022. In the next five years, retail sales are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6 percent, reaching SR3 billion by 2026.
Amna Abbas, Consultant in beauty, health and fashion at Euromonitor
Furthermore, the active presence of many famous Saudi female makeup artists on social media increases the demand for makeup, stressed Lootah. Saudi women follow celebrities, influencers and official accounts of their favorite color cosmetics brands on social media to stay up to date, said Abbas.
In response, “players (cosmetic companies) routinely collaborate with celebrities, influencers and makeup artists to promote their products and align their brands with the latest global beauty trends,” she added.
In 2021, Sephora, a French multi-national personal care and beauty product retailer, created an exclusive capsule range with (Saudi) local makeup guru Waad Al-Turki. It also created a limited-edition box of color cosmetics with local artist (Saudi designer) Ethar Balkhair to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Al-Turki has 2.8 million followers on her Instagram and is among the top renowned Saudi makeup artists. In addition, Nora Bo Awadh, who has 3.6 million followers, and Zainab Muabber, who has almost half-a-million followers on Instagram, is among the famous makeup artists in Saudi Arabia.
“Thanks to the further education and knowledge among new generations and social media, there is an increase in demand for colored cosmetics,” said Dima Saad, marketing director at Clarins, a well-known French cosmetic and skin care brand that has 600 boutiques and counters in outlets such as Debenhams and Sephora the Middle East.
Clarins, Saad explained, looks at the Saudi market as one of the significant future growth markets in the Arab region because it is fast growing. However, the brand does not yet have its boutique in the Kingdom, hoping it will result in the future.
Not just skin deep
Lamis Beauty shop is another cosmetics business for Korean brands. It is entering the Saudi market through being part of the makeup store of Watsons, a Hong Kong chain for health and beauty care.
Being part of four Watsons stores in Riyadh, Kate Wooyeon Park is offering Korean products to the Gulf market, which she describes as a “young and has lots of potentials” market, where young women have high-spending power and media plays a role too.
“So, in Korean drama, the main character is always beautiful, but they don’t have heavy makeup…We have the makeup without makeup,” she told Arab News.
“Korean people always focus on skin care first and later makeup. The beauty of Korean products is that they focus more on glowing and flawless skin. But in this region, they focus more on makeup like eye makeup, strong lip liners and lipsticks,” said Park.
For Park, makeup sales constitute nearly 55 percent, while skin care holds 35 percent of sales. The rest comes from hair and body products.
However, it is the opposite in Korea, where women buy more skin care products.
Even among Arab Gulf countries, makeup preferences among women are different. Some like “heavy makeup with smoky eyes.” But Lootah said others, like in Saudi Arabia, prefer the subtle natural makeup.
Meanwhile, well-known cosmetic brands and chains that are aware of the social and economic changes in Saudi Arabia are seeking to boost their businesses in the Saudi market further.
For example, Sephora will have 43 stores in Saudi Arabia this year. It has 86 stores overall in the Gulf region.
“Sephora views the Gulf region as one of its important markets,” said a Sephora spokesperson in a statement sent to Arab News. “Most of our regional store network is in the Kingdom. Our aim is to bring Sephora closer to the different Saudi communities and make it accessible to everyone.”
The cosmetic business is also resilient, as it is one of the few sectors that endured the universal lockdown.
On the contrary, Lootah said people became more interested in buying makeup products after the lockdown, as these items sprung “instant happy feelings” when the box was opened.
“Many women buy makeup products, even if they are not good at wearing makeup, because it gives instant feelings of pleasure.”