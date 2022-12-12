Loud blast, shots heard near China hotel in Afghan capital

You are here

Smoke rises from a hotel building after an explosions and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP)
  • The Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year
  • The Taliban are at pains to portray Afghanistan as safe for diplomats and business people
KABUL: A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital Monday near a hotel popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said.
The Taliban claim to have improved national security since storming back to power in August last year but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Daesh group.
“It was a very loud explosion and then there was a lot of gunfire,” the witness said. Afghan media also reported similar details.
Security officials were not immediately available to comment on the blast in Shahr-e-naw, one of Kabul’s main commercial areas.
The district is home to the Kabul Longan Hotel, a multi-story complex popular with Chinese business people who are visiting Afghanistan in increasing numbers since the Taliban’s return.
A Taliban source based in Pakistan said that an unknown number of attackers had entered the hotel.
“An operation has been launched against the attackers. Firing continues,” he said.
AFP correspondents saw teams of Taliban special forces rush to the scene.
China, which shares a rugged 76-kilometer border with Afghanistan, has not officially recognized the Taliban government but is one of the few countries to maintain a full diplomatic presence there.
Beijing has long feared Afghanistan could become a staging point for minority Uyghur separatists in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang.
The Taliban have promised that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militants and, in exchange, China has offered economic support and investment for Afghanistan’s reconstruction.
Maintaining stability after decades of war in Afghanistan is Beijing’s main consideration as it seeks to secure its borders and strategic infrastructure investments in neighboring Pakistan, home to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The Taliban are at pains to portray Afghanistan as safe for diplomats and business people but two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside the mission in September in an attack claimed by Daesh.
The group also claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul this month that Islamabad decried as an “assassination attempt” against the ambassador.
A security guard was wounded in that attack.
Despite owning the rights to major projects in Afghanistan, notably the Mes Aynak copper mine, China has not pushed any of these projects forward.
The Taliban are reliant on China to turn one of the world’s largest copper deposits into a working mine that would help the cash-strapped and sanctions-hit nation recover.

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7

Updated 12 December 2022
AP

  • Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan
  • Pakistan’s army said troops responded to Afghan fire, but did not give further details
QUETTA, Pakistan: Deadly cross-border shelling by Afghan Taliban forces at a Pakistani border town on Sunday killed seven people, Pakistan’s military said, as relations continue to sour between the two neighboring countries.
The violence hitting Chaman in southwestern Pakistan follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have skyrocketed tensions between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between the countries.
The crossing was reopened on Monday morning, authorities said.
The Pakistani army’s media wing initially said six died in Sunday’s shelling, but the death toll later rose to seven. Sixteen others were wounded, the army said, blaming the casualties on the “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” of heavy weapons by Afghan forces on civilians.
In Afghanistan, a spokesman for Kandahar’s governor, Ataullah Zaid, appeared to link the clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces with the construction of new checkpoints on the Afghan side of the border.
He said one Taliban fighter was killed and 10 were wounded. Three civilians were also wounded, he added.
Pakistan’s army said troops responded to Afghan fire, but did not give further details. It said Pakistan has approached authorities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, to highlight the severity of the border incident.
Earlier, Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor with a government-run hospital in Chaman, told The Associated Press that live rounds wounded a total of 27 people who were brought to the hospital for treatment. He said seven were in critical condition.
A resident on Pakistan’s side of the border, Wali Mohammad took his wounded cousin to the hospital in Chaman. He said there were a number of explosions followed by rapid gunfire.
“We were in the street like any other day off, when suddenly, a big explosion was heard and debris hit many people, including one of my cousins,” said Mohammad.
Criticizing the Taliban, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif tweeted on Monday: “The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”
A deadly shooting in November shuttered the border at Chaman for eight days, causing heavy commercial losses and leaving thousands of people stranded on both sides.
Later last month, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul came under gunfire. Pakistani officials called the incident an attack on its envoy there and blamed Taliban officials for the security breach. Islamabad also has said Afghanistan’s rulers are sheltering militants who carry out deadly attacks on its soil.

Islamabad claims that anti-Pakistan forces are organizing terrorist attacks from hideouts in Afghanistan. (AP)
World
US condemns shooting at Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’

Updated 12 December 2022
AP

  • Smartphone app will cease to function, meaning residents’ travels will not be traced and recorded
  • Relaxation has also sparked concerns about a new wave of infections
BEIJING: China will drop a travel tracing requirement as part of an uncertain exit from its strict “zero-COVID” policies that have elicited widespread dissatisfaction.
At midnight on Monday, the smart phone app will cease to function, meaning residents’ travels will not be traced and recorded, potentially reducing the likelihood they will be forced into quarantine for visiting pandemic hot spots. China’s ruling Communist Party allows no independent parties to conduct verification and such apps have been used in past to suppress travel and free speech. It’s part of a package of apps that includes the health code, which has yet to be disabled.
The move follows the government’s snap announcement last week that it was ending many of the most draconian measures. That follows three years of lockdowns, travel restrictions and quarantines on those moving between provinces and cities, mandated testing, and requirements that a clean bill of health be shown to access public areas.
Last month in Beijing and several other cities, protests over the restrictions grew into calls for leader Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party step down, in a level of public political expression not seen in decades.
While met with relief, the relaxation has also sparked concerns about a new wave of infections potentially overwhelming health care resources in some areas.
Xi’s government is still officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy.
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals’ ability to deal with severe cases.
At the same time, the government reversed course by allowing those with mild symptoms to recuperate at home rather than being sent to field hospitals that have become notorious for overcrowding and poor hygiene.
Reports on the Chinese Internet, which is tightly controlled by the government, sought to reassure a nervous public, stating that restrictions would continue to be dropped and travel, indoor dining and other economic activity would soon be returning to pre-pandemic conditions.
China’s leaders had long praised “zero-COVID” for keeping numbers of cases and deaths much lower than in other nations, but health officials are now saying the most prevalent omicron variety poses much less of a risk.
Amid a sharp drop in the amount of testing, China on Monday announced only around 8,500 new cases, bringing the nation’s total to 365,312 — more than double the level since Oct. 1 — with 5,235 deaths. That compares to 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
Protests erupted Nov. 25 after 10 people died in a fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi. Many believed COVID-19 restrictions may have impeded rescue efforts. Authorities denied the claims spread online, but demonstrators gave voice to longstanding frustration in cities such as Shanghai that have endured severe lockdowns.
The party responded with a massive show of force and an unknown number of people were arrested at the protests or in the days following.
Xi’s government promised to reduce the cost and disruption after the economy shrank by 2.6 percent from the previous quarter in the three months ending in June. Forecasters say the economy probably is shrinking in the current quarter. Imports tumbled 10.9 percent from a year ago in November in a sign of weak demand.
Some forecasters have cut their outlook for annual growth to below 3 percent, less than half of last year’s robust 8.1 percent expansion.
Amid the unpredictable messaging from Beijing, experts warn there still is a chance the ruling party might reverse course and reimpose restrictions if a large-scale outbreak ensues.
Last week’s announcement allowed considerable room for local governments to assign their own regulations. Most restaurants in Beijing, for example, still require a negative test result obtained over the previous 48 hours and rules are even stricter for government offices.

Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
World
Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings
World
Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Updated 12 December 2022
Reuters

  • There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkiye and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month.
“We are constantly working with partners,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that he expects some “important results” next week from a series of international events that will tackle the situation in Ukraine.
While Zelensky has held numerous talks with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan since Russian forces invaded in late February, the accumulation of discussions in just one day is not a regular event.
Zelensky said he had thanked Biden for “unprecedented defense and financial” help the United States has provided for Ukraine and talked with the US president about an effective anti-aircraft defense systems to protect the population.
Earlier, Zelensky said that he held “a very meaningful” conversation with Macron on “defense, energy, economy, diplomacy” that lasted more than an hour and “very specific” talks with Erdogan on assuring Ukraine’s grain exports.
Turkiye, which acted as a mediator in peace talks in the early months of the war, also worked alongside the United Nations in a grain deal, which opened up Ukrainian ports for exports in July after a six-month de facto Russian blockade.
Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, in which he had called for a quick end to the conflict.
Putin said last week that Moscow’s near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach and warned of a protracted war.
Macron has championed diplomacy in the conflict but his mixed messages that it was up to Kyiv to decide when to negotiate with Moscow, but also that security guarantees were needed for Russia, have unnerved some Western allies, Kyiv and the Baltic countries.
There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, which Moscow calls a “special military operation” and Ukraine and its allies an unprovoked act of aggression.
Moscow shows no signs of being ready to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and pre-war borders, saying the four regions it claims to have annexed from Ukraine in September are part of Russia “forever.” The government in Kyiv has ruled out conceding any land to Russia in return for peace.
On the ground in Ukraine, the entire eastern front line has been continuously shelled with heavy fighting taking place. Moscow is also targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians in winter, when mean temperatures can be several degrees below zero Celsius.

Gunman shoots dead three women in Italy

Updated 12 December 2022
AFP

  • The suspect shooter, 57-year-old Claudio Campi, allegedly opened fire on a meeting of his apartment building’s residents in a northern district of Rome, using a Glock pistol stolen from a shooting stand
ROME: A man shot dead three women and wounded four other people in Rome Sunday, said police, in what may have been a dispute over housing.
Italy’s far-right premier Giorgia Meloni revealed in a Facebook post later Sunday that one of the victims was a friend.
The suspect shooter, 57-year-old Claudio Campi, allegedly opened fire on a meeting of his apartment building’s residents in a northern district of Rome, using a Glock pistol stolen from a shooting stand.
In a post on his blog in November, he wrote of his conflictual relationship with the people managing the building, who he accused of trying to force him out of his lodgings.
Of the three women who died of their wounds, one was Nicoletta Golisano, 50, mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was attending the meeting as treasurer.
Meloni revealed on Facebook they were friends and paid tribute to “a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, who was also a strong and fragile woman.”
The killer had been arrested, she said, adding she hoped that “justice will quickly follow its course.”

 

More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock
World
More than 500 migrants arrive in Italy as rescue ships dock
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
World
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats

Russia sought to swap ex-US Marine for ‘assassin’ held in Germany

Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

  • White House national security spokesman John Kirby told CNN in late July that including Krasikov in any deal was “a bad-faith attempt (by Moscow) to avoid a very serious offer”
  • Krasikov is serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a Chechen fighter in a park in Berlin in 2019, a killing which German authorities say was ordered by Russian intelligence services
WASHINGTON: US efforts to negotiate the freedom of a former Marine held in Russia as part of the swap involving basketball star Brittney Griner were thwarted by Moscow’s demand for the release of a convicted murderer held in Germany, according to a top US official and media reports.
The swap of Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout raised questions as to why the US side had failed to secure the simultaneous release of Paul Whelan, a former Marine accused by Moscow of spying — a charge Washington flatly rejects.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby was asked Sunday about reports negotiations stumbled over a demand for the release of Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel in Russia’s domestic spy organization serving a life sentence for murder in Germany.
Kirby acknowledged on ABC’s “This Week” that “there was a claim that they wanted a man named Mr. Krasikov, that the Germans have held in custody.”
“That just wasn’t considered a serious offer,” said Kirby, who characterized Krasikov as “an assassin.”
Kirby had told CNN in late July that including Krasikov in any deal was “a bad-faith attempt (by Moscow) to avoid a very serious offer” from the US side.
On Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Krasikov matter.
Krasikov is serving a life sentence in Germany for murdering a Chechen fighter in a park in Berlin in 2019, a killing which German authorities say was ordered by Russian intelligence services.
Some US diplomats believe the demand for Krasikov’s release originated with President Vladimir Putin, who was wary of providing a political boost to President Joe Biden at a time of fierce hostility over Ukraine, The New York Times reported.
Roger Carstens, special US presidential envoy for hostage affairs, told CNN he had spoken to Whelan on Friday, the day after the Griner-Bout swap, and Whelan expressed his “frustration.”
“Here’s what I told him. I said: ‘Paul, you have the commitment of this president. The president’s focused. The secretary of state’s focused.’”
“‘Keep the faith. We’re coming to get you.’”
Carstens also provided some of the first details of Griner’s demeanor during her flight back to the United States from the United Arab Emirates, following a flight from Russia.
After boarding, he said, he offered to give Griner space to “decompress” after her 10 months in captivity — but she was having none of it.
“Oh, no,” she told him. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months now listening to Russian, I want to talk,” — and Griner did so for perhaps 12 of the 18 hours the flight lasted, Carstens said, talking about “everything under the sun.”
But first, he said, she insisted on meeting the others on the plane.
She “went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names.... It was really amazing.”
He added: “I was left with the impression that this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person, but above all, authentic.”
He said he “felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her.”

Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
World
Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
US ex-Marine gets 4-1/2 years in Russian penal colony for attacking police officer
World
US ex-Marine gets 4-1/2 years in Russian penal colony for attacking police officer

