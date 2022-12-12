UK allocates 300 places for Saudi medical students

Discovery Space Mission: Explore the space immersive experience at Riyadh’s Boulevard world
JEDDAH: The Discovery Space Mission in Boulevard World has opened to bring an immersive experience to all interstellar adventurers at Riyadh Season.
Warner Bros. Discovery and the General Entertainment Authority have announced the arrival of the attraction, which is inspired by the season’s theme “Beyond Imagination” and will run until January.
Visitors can venture into space as astronauts, and many thrilling interactive activities include negotiating the terrain on Mars, and exploring the Milky Way and the Solar System.
Jamie Cooke, the general manager of Warner Bros. Discovery Central and Eastern Europe, Baltics, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Turkey, said: “Our long-standing commitment has been for our brand, the Discovery Channel, to offer educational entertainment through varied world-class offerings. Discovery Space Mission is yet another milestone in this commitment.
“We are excited to see people of all ages enjoy an out-of-this-world experience through our newest activation.”
Tickets to the attraction are available at www.ticketmx.com.
Riyadh Season began in October and has welcomed more than 6 million visitors so far from all over the world. It boasts more than 8,500 activities, events, and experiences, with around 252 restaurants and cafes, 240 stores and daily firework shows.
Saudi energy minister delivers greetings from Kingdom’s rulers to Kuwaiti crown prince
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman passed on the message from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prince and the country’s Emir
KUWAIT: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, met the country’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Abdulaziz passed on greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prince and Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Sheikh Mishal in turn conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the king and crown prince, wishing them health and prosperity.
Also present at the meeting were Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, the Saudi ambassador to Kuwait; Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the chief of the Kuwaiti crown prince’s diwan; Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak, the Kuwaiti minister of amiri diwan affairs; and Bader Hamid Al-Mulla, the country’s deputy prime minister.
DiplomaticQuarter: World diplomats lap up Saudi culture at international camel festival
The festival, organized by the Saudi Camel Club, will this year see thousands of camels taking part in competitions offering prizes worth SR100 million ($26 million)
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Diplomats from around the world have been delving into Saudi culture at a major international camel festival.
The six-week King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has seen a steady stream of ambassadors to the Kingdom visiting the event being held 130 kilometers north of Riyadh.
The annual camel carnival, which got underway on Dec. 1, attracts thousands of visitors from around the globe.
Among the envoys attending the gathering was Belgian ambassador-designate, Pascal Hubert Gregoire, and his wife, who took part in a folk dance.
Gregoire said: “I did not expect to find such a beautiful and highly organized heritage place in the desert.”
Darm Boontham, Thailand’s representative in Riyadh, said: “The organization and development I witnessed reflects the great interest of the Kingdom’s government in this ancient cultural heritage that represents the Arabian Peninsula … of which camels are one of the aspects.”
Another dignitary in attendance with his wife was the Mexican ambassador, Anibal Gomez Toledo.
He said: “This is my first visit to this place, and I am very surprised by this interest. I know a lot about camels, but I have only seen them in this area.”
Bangladeshi envoy, Mohammad Javed Patwary, met camel owners and watched as they led their animals in different competition categories.
Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Iwai Fumio, said: “I was impressed by what I saw during my visit to the festival, which is the second after my first visit last year. I was impressed by the great development in this edition, as well as the diversity of the exhibits and the participating parties.
“The presence of the camels in Saudi society in particular, and Arab society in general, is very important, as it reflects the culture of the region.
“What the Kingdom’s government is doing through this festival preserves this culture and establishes it among the people,” he added.
Giuliano Fragnito, deputy head of mission at the Italian Embassy, said: “I used to hear a lot about camels in Arab culture, but what I saw today is something very big, a huge festival that mixed heritage and modernity, where technical developments and the use of technology confirm the great progress and development that the Kingdom is witnessing in various sectors.”
Badr Z. Alenazi, a writer for Saudi newspaper Okaz, said that visit of envoys to the festival was part of the process of cultural diplomacy.
The festival, organized by the Saudi Camel Club, will this year see thousands of camels taking part in competitions offering prizes worth SR100 million ($26 million).
Jeddah residents turn over a new leaf at book fair
The event has lectures and workshops involving panels of intellectuals and writers, and cultural activities including poetry evenings and theatrical performances
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The Jeddah International Book Fair, which opened on Thursday for a 10-day run at Jeddah Superdome, boasts about 900 leading local, regional and international publishers, and booksellers from 40 countries.
The event, which is organized by the Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, has lectures and workshops involving panels of intellectuals and writers, and cultural activities including poetry evenings and theatrical performances.
Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the commission, said that the Saudi cultural scene would be enriched by the fair as it acted as a literary station for all book enthusiasts.
The fair also includes a program of “book talks” that brings together readers and local and international authors to chat at workshops.
More than 100 authors are publicizing books at the fair, including Lujain Saeed Bahmishan, who attended the event following the publication of her book, “May.”
Her father said: “I am extremely happy to see my daughter signing autographs for her readers. She really impressed me and I am proud of her.”
There is also a great focus on a range of books for children, on topics to educate and improve their reading.
Bassam Al-Taweel, an exhibitor at a stall dedicated to children’s volumes, said: “We offer many storybooks in easy-to-read language which are very helpful in encouraging children to read.”
A section at the fair also sheds light on Japan’s animation pioneers, and visitors can learn how they were influenced by manga and Disney animation.