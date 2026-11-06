RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses on Saturday shot down a Houthi cruise missile targeting Riyadh, after a drone was intercepted and destroyed late on Friday.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the missile was “intercepted and destroyed” in a post on his social media account.

The missile and drone attacks come amid ongoing strike attempts on Saudi Arabia by the Houthi militia in Yemen.

Two ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran province were shot down on Friday morning and a drone was intercepted in the Makkah region a few hours later.

The Iran-backed militia has been targeting civilian facilities, including airports, energy infrastructure and Islam’s holiest cities in Saudi Arabia.